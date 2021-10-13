yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Sharpened Focus, More Dry Powder

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is a single-tenant net lease real estate investment trust that was spun off from parent company and external manager CTO Realty Growth (CTO), which still owns a 16% stake in PINE.

The reason PINE is called an "income property" trust is that CTO has a long history of owning raw land held for future development. As I detailed recently in an article on CTO, the company transformed from a C-corp development business with a huge raw land portfolio into a multi-tenant retail-oriented REIT a few years ago. As part of that transformation, the company's single-tenant properties were spun off as PINE.

At its founding and for a year or so thereafter, PINE was growing but without any obvious investment focus. Would it be a quality-focused net lease REIT like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) or a value investor like STORE Capital (STOR) and Spirit Realty (SRC)? It wasn't clear, which is why I wrote "Alpine Income Needs To Decide What Kind Of REIT It Will Be When It Grows Up" in October 2020.

Since last October, PINE has made noticeable strides to sharpen its investment focus, and it appears the REIT is treading the same path as fellow net lease newcomer NETSTREIT (NTST) toward an emphasis on tenant quality — i.e. investment grade-rated national and super-regional retailers. The portfolio today spans 71 properties, and 45% of base rent is derived from investment grade tenants.

In July, I wrote that "Alpine Income Property Trust Is Taking All The Right Steps" because of this clearer focus as well as the assurance that management would be internalized sometime after the initial five-year external management agreement expires.

What's more, in that piece, I explained that PINE is selling its two relatively large office properties — one leased to Wells Fargo (WFC) and the other to Hilton Grand Vacations (HLT) — that together make up 20% of total rent.

The most recent update is that PINE secured a very low-cost term loan due in 2027 that should facilitate further rapid growth for the REIT.

Let's discuss this new term loan, then touch on a few property selection highlights and the dividend growth. Each section will demonstrate why I remain bullish on PINE as an income growth investment.

Balance Sheet Update

PINE recently secured an $80 million term loan maturing in January 2027 priced at a spread over LIBOR that depends on PINE's leverage ratio. The initial interest rate based on the REIT's current leverage ratio is an extremely low 1.83%.

(Prior to this, PINE's weighted average interest rate on debt stood at 2.5%, so this new loan most likely lowered that average.)

There is also an option to extend the loan up to $200 million if management sees fit to do so.

Plans for the proceeds of this term loan are to pay down the full amount drawn on the REIT's credit revolver and to fund acquisitions.

To give an idea of how much this term loan represents for PINE, consider that the $80 million is slightly more than 20% of the REIT's total enterprise value of $375 million and about 25% of the gross (undepreciated) real estate portfolio at the end of Q2.

The full $200 million, however, is equivalent to ~53% of enterprise value and ~64% of gross real estate at the end of Q2.

Of course, about $50 million of the proceeds are going to pay down the credit revolver, so the remainder is really about $30 million, equal to 8% of EV and 10% of gross real estate. The full $150 million (omitting funds used for revolver pay-down) is equal to 40% of EV and 48% of gross real estate.

In short, it's a lot of liquidity that reloads PINE's acquisition cannon.

Property Selection Highlights

Now let's touch on a few property highlights. In the past, I've wondered if a newbie REIT like PINE with limited experience in the net lease market is capable to obtaining high quality properties in good locations. I also wonder about management's underwriting and property selection proficiency. Are they capable capital allocators?

Source: PINE Properties

As I peruse the individual properties listed on PINE's website, I have been pleasantly surprised by some of the investment decisions management has made. Of course, most of the properties listed are big-name retailers with only the metro market listed, but some of the more notable properties are obvious based on the city associated with them.

One example is the open-air concert venue, Alpine Valley Music Theater (2% of Q2 rent), about 45 minutes outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, leased to Live Nation (LYV).

Image Source - Alpine Valley Music Theater

One would certainly not expect to find this kind of property in a mostly retail-focused portfolio. Then again, as I've stated previously, I do not believe management founded PINE with a very clear idea of its investment focus or criteria, other than single-tenant, income-producing net lease properties.

The Alpine Valley venue was inherited from CTO, which purchased the property in September 2019. At the time of closing, the absolute triple net lease with Live Nation had 11 years remaining, meaning that it now has 9 years remaining.

This 9 years of remaining term is important, because the venue has been virtually empty for a year and a half due to the pandemic. Moreover, the venue's website does not list another scheduled concert until July 2022, which was itself meant to take place in July of 2021 but was postponed. As long as Live Nation stays in business, which it looks like it will, there is plenty of time for live concerts to make a comeback at this location.

By the way, I suspect, though I don't know, that PINE is named after this concert venue that was passed down to it from CTO. I'm not sure why else a Florida-based company would give their net lease REIT the name "Alpine."

Source: PINE September Presentation

The acquisition of this iconic concert venue must have been fresh on management's mind, as PINE made its debut as a public company in November 2019, only two months after the Alpine Valley closing.

How about PINE's Camping World store (2% of Q2 rent)? Camping World has a giant physical footprint and a specialized store facia with polished wood beams. They sell recreational vehicle ("RV") and camping supplies.

Where is the ideal location for a Camping World store? Probably in close proximity to RV parks and large nature areas with ample campgrounds.

Well, that is exactly the case for PINE's Camping World store in Duluth, Minnesota, squeezed between several state and national forests.

Source: Google Maps

Also note the density of campgrounds in the immediately surrounding area:

Source: Google Maps

Let's look at one more example: PINE's Orscheln Farm & Home store (<1% of Q2 rent) in Durant, Oklahoma.

Source: Google Maps

Orscheln, like Camping World, is a private company, so access to company financials are limited. But the location could scarcely be better. Durant is a small-ish town but with lots of cattle ranches and farmland surrounding it. Durant is home to the Durant Stockyards, which hosts a weekly livestock market serving the cattle ranchers across South Oklahoma and North Texas.

What better location could there be for a farm & ranch store?

I would call these three properties, which deserve special attention due to their private or sub-investment grade tenants, shrewd investments.

Dividend Growth

PINE recently raised the dividend (again) by 2% to an annualized $1.02 per share. This marks the fourth quarter in a row of increases.

Source: PINE September Presentation

Based on a midpoint of 2021 AFFO per share of $1.43, the current annualized dividend represents a payout ratio of 71.3%. This is still below-average for its peer group. For instance, the payout ratio for ADC, which PINE seems to be taking after with its emphasis on quality retail tenants, is around 75%.

Bottom Line

At the current stock price as of this writing ($18.41), PINE trades at a 12.9x AFFO multiple. Using estimated 2022 AFFO, PINE is even cheaper at a 12.3x multiple. This is well below all of PINE's peers.

Source: PINE September Presentation

Management is well aware of the valuation gap and is actively working to narrow it. Some valuation discount will likely persist as long as PINE is externally managed, but taking steps like selling office properties and continually raising the dividend should eventually lift PINE's valuation.

With compressing cap rates for PINE's target properties, the equity market will eventually need to cooperate, preferably sooner rather than later. If the discount persists after the proceeds of PINE's term loan and office dispositions are fully invested, it will be problematic.

But for now, the 5.54% dividend yield looks like more of an opportunity for investors than a challenge for PINE. If the valuation discount doesn't last — and I don't believe there is any long-term reason it should — then buyers can expect both high capital appreciation and a generous income stream.