This article was amended on 10/13/21 to reflect minor amendments to the valuation and financial commentary.

If there is one thing you can bet about Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF), it would be its ability to surprise investors with changes in its strategic direction. Their latest announcement to sell their sports business came on a quiet Canadian Thanksgiving Day weekend when most people are busy preparing a family dinner. Not too long ago the family shareholders had expressed an intention that they were not interested in a part sale of the business. With this announcement, the stock price has rocketed upwards like a runaway train to reward investors who've been holding out through the last ten months of volatile trading after the failed take-private bid of early 2021. Let's unpack what this all means for the future of the company.

Selling the crown jewel

Among Dorel's three business lines, its Sports segment is one of the better run businesses. This business produces and sells bicycles (notable brands Cannondale, Mongoose, Schwinn, etc.). It has enjoyed some decent tailwinds from the onset of COVID-19-led boom in demand for bikes. Coincidently, a lot of investors have been piling into Dorel for this exact reason.

For a long time, Seeking Alpha contributors analyzing Dorel have proposed that the best course of action for the company is to divest its poor performing Dorel Juvenile business (which sells car seats) and focus resources on its Dorel Home and Dorel Sports businesses which have a better track record of growth and profitability. However, selling a poor performing business, especially one very close to the roots of a company with nostalgia value for the founders, is easier said than done.

So with the benefit of hindsight its perfectly understandable that when the management had to make the call to sell an asset, they chose Dorel Sports which was in demand by buyers.

Impressive sale price

Dorel has reported that it will be selling its bicycle business to Pon Holdings B.V., for US$810 million (approx. CAD1 billion) in cash with the deal closing in 1Q2022. This valuation is more than double the US$464.5 million high-end valuation assigned by TD Securities in their fairness opinion during the Cerberus transaction earlier this year. In relative terms, the EV/EBITDA multiple works out to around 11x 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of US$76million for the sports business. It's very clear that when it came to striking a deal, the buyer, Pon Holdings B.V., was willing to pay top dollar to lay its hands on Dorel's bike business.

Dorel Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation by TD Securities

Source: Management Information Circular (December 3, 2020)

What will the company do with all the cash?

Dorel expects to use the sale proceeds to reduce its indebtedness, return capital to shareholders and for general corporate purposes. Management intends to release more specific details regarding the use of proceeds at the time of closing during 1Q2022.

For now, the management's high level plan for using the sale proceeds is as follows:

While we may retain some capital from the sale of Dorel Sports for potential reinvestment opportunities, we currently intend to reduce financial leverage and return capital to shareholders.

Source: Company announcement October 11, 2021

The net sale proceeds of US$735 million (US$810 million valuation subject to closing adjustments) are more than sufficient to pay off all of approx. US$600 million debt obligations (including bank indebtedness, long-term debt and lease liabilities) of the company although it's unlikely that the company will opt for early retirement of its loans maturing in 2023 and 2024. Some of these loans could actually be related to the sports business and will customarily be assumed by the buyer once the sale is complete. At this stage, we are not sure if the net proceeds of US$735 million are net of any capital gains taxes. Nevertheless, Dorel will most likely end up with a large cash pile after closing which it can channel back to the shareholders in the form of a special cash dividend.

What will Dorel do with the remaining assets?

After completing the sale of the sports business, Dorel will be left with its home furnishings business (its best segment in terms of asset returns) and its car seats business (arguably its worst segment due to low asset returns and volatile profit margins).

In the words of the management, the way forward is:

The sale of Dorel Sports will strengthen Dorel’s balance sheet, allow Dorel to focus on generating profits from its remaining businesses, substantially accelerate Dorel’s ability to deleverage the business and position Dorel to grow its Home and Juvenile businesses both organically and through value-accretive tuck-in acquisitions.

Source: Company announcement October 11, 2021

To further emphasize their future strategy, management ruled out any immediate plans to divest the remaining business by stating that:

To be clear, at this time, we are not pursuing a monetization of our Home and Juvenile segments.

Source: Company announcement October 11, 2021

It's always nice to remind ourselves to take management's words with a grain of salt. Investors will remember that Dorel family shareholders not too long ago categorically expressed their lack of interest in selling parts of their business empire built over decades. Maybe in the twilight of their careers, they are deploying an exit strategy for their portfolio of assets.

The Family Shareholders have advised the Special Committee that they are not interested in any alternative transaction, including the sale of their interests in Dorel or the sale of any of Dorel’s businesses segments or material assets.

Source: Management Information Circular (December 3, 2020)

Given the poor execution track-record of Dorel management, it would be best if instead of re-investing, they return the capital from the sale of sports business to shareholders and continue with an opportunistic search for buyers for their remaining businesses.

Valuation

We can take a stab at a sum-of-the-parts valuation of Dorel's business by leveraging the analysis done by TD Securities earlier in the year as part of the Cerberus deal. Many investors criticized TD's approach for its use of adjustments and using midpoint valuation, pointing out potential conflicts of interest. So I will discard any adjustments and go with the high end of the valuation range for Home and Juvenile segments.

For the Sports segment, I will simply use the net sale proceeds as provided by the management. This provides us a high-end valuation of USD36/CAD45 per share for the time being. This will be reduced by the amount of special dividend once the company makes any further announcement to that effect.

Final thoughts

The latest announcement rewards investors who've been holding out through the last ten months of volatile trading after the failed take-private bid of early 2021. Given the poor execution track record of Dorel management, it would be best if instead of re-investing, they return the capital from the sale of the sports business to shareholders and continue with an opportunistic search for buyers for their remaining businesses. Dorel stock price is likely to continue its gyrations before more clarity emerges on the quantum and timing of the special dividend.

Take everything you read with substantial skepticism and a healthy grain of salt. Invest based on your own financial profile and your appetite for volatility. Information discussed here should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation."