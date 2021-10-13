pamela_d_mcadams/iStock via Getty Images

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:LW) is a producer of frozen potato products like French fries, hash browns, tater tots, and mashed potatoes. The company has benefited from climbing demand for frozen foods, particularly considering the convenience compared to cutting and preparing whole potatoes. That said, this is a segment that has been challenged during the pandemic considering weaker sales to restaurants that have yet to fully recover. Lamb Weston just reported its latest quarterly result which disappointed earnings expectations against significant cost pressures amid inflationary trends. Shares fell sharply on the report with the market focusing on soft guidance by management. Still, we believe this selloff with the stock now down over 35% from its recent high represents a new buying opportunity in what remains a category leader. Lamb Weston is well-positioned to recovery with overall solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook.

LW Earnings Recap

Lamb Weston reported its fiscal Q1 earnings with GAAP EPS of $0.20 which missed estimates by $0.18. Revenue in the quarter at $984 million climbed 12.9% year over year, against the poor comparison period in 2020, but was also $16 million below market estimates.

The key here is that the gross margin declined to 15.4% from 25.2% in the period last year. Management noted a jump in manufacturing and distribution costs on a per-pound basis, particularly from higher input costs in edible oils, and transportation between ocean and freight. The company also faced labor shortages in part due to the Covid situation which forced a meaningful number of employees to temporarily miss work this quarter.

Operationally, the retail segment which includes private label products to grocery stores saw a decline in sales 14% y/y. This is in the context of a historically strong period in 2020 for the segment when the consumer staples saw a big boost of sales during the stay-at-home phase of the pandemic. Still, the volume level was above the pre-pandemic level highlighting the resilient overall demand.

On the other side of the coin, the larger foodservice segment revenue was up 36% y/y considering the demand from restaurant distributors has been recovering. To that point, management noted restaurant traffic remains 5% below the pre-pandemic level suggesting some upside going forward. The global segment which serves large quick-service restaurants (QSR) across the U.S. and internationally saw 10% volume growth from last year, although the mentioned cost pressures dragged lower the firm-wide earnings result.

In terms of guidance, the company expects to continue top-line revenue growth above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits. This trend will be supported by higher volumes continuing the dynamic observed in the last quarter while also capturing some improved pricing upside as the company implements price hikes as a response to the current market condition. Comments from management painted a poor picture in terms of earnings trends with an expectation for continued cost pressures. From the press released:

The Company expects net income and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures will be pressured for the remainder of fiscal 2022, as it manages through significant inflation for key production inputs, packaging and transportation compared to fiscal 2021 levels, as well as industrywide operational challenges, including labor availability, and upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, resulting from volatility in the broader supply chain as the overall economy continues to recover from the pandemic’s impact. In addition, the Company expects its potato costs on a per pound basis will likely rise as the year progresses due to the extreme summer heat that negatively affected the quality of potato crops in the Pacific Northwest.

The company ended the quarter with $790 million in cash and equivalents against $2.7 billion in long-term debt. Annualizing the depressed Q1 adjusted EBITDA reported at $123 million to $492 million, we calculate a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio around 3.9x. While this is on the higher than ideal, the understanding is that earnings and cash flow will improve going forward helping to improve the balance sheet position. Within the guidance, management reduced its estimate for full-year Capex to $450 million from a previous estimate of $650 million to $700 million. We view the liquidity situation as overall stable. We note that the stock also pays a quarterly dividend that yields about 1.8%.

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting fiscal 2022 revenue to reach $4.1 billion, up 12% y/y while EPS of $1.57 represents a decline of 27% compared to last year. Looking ahead, there is a sense that normalizing operating conditions and continued organic growth momentum will support significantly higher earnings towards EPS $2.87 by fiscal 2023.

LW Stock Forecast

When we look at the price action in shares of LW on the disappointing Q1 results, our take is that management simply fell behind the curve being too late to raise prices by not anticipating the cost pressures. The wording used in the guidance citing the inflationary impacts was likely enough to raise concerns for investors explaining the post-earnings selloff as a market reaction.

The sentiment is a reversal compared to the strong momentum in LW going back to its highs in late 2019 and early 2020 based on the attraction of the relative growth outlook for frozen potatoes compared to other categories of packaged foods. A theme worldwide by the food industry and restaurants has been a shift towards frozen and pre-cut French fries as a more efficient alternative to the preparation of whole potatoes. Grocery stores and big-box chains adding private label frozen potatoes products to meet consumer demand also remain an underlying tailwind for Lamb Weston. The setup now is that as LW hikes its pricing in new updated contracts with customers while volumes rebound from restaurants and the food industry, we believe the positive long-term outlook is intact

In terms of valuation, even with the stock price correction, LW trades at a premium to consumer staples peers. Considering next years' fiscal 2023 consensus EPS of $2.87, shares are trading at a 19x P/E multiple which is well above companies like Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) at 12.6x, General Mills Inc (GIS) at 15.9x, and Campbell Soup Co (CPB) at 14.3x. The key here is that getting past the near-term earnings pressure, Lamb Weston has strong long-term earnings growth potential and can be more profitable with its more focused product category which can justify the premium. The stocks 19x 1-year forward P/E multiple in the context of a consensus expectation for earnings to more than double by fiscal 2024 from the current level.

Is LW a Buy, Sell, or Hold

We rate shares of LW as a buy with a year ahead price target of $65 representing a forward P/E multiple of 22.5x on the current consensus fiscal 2023 EPS. The price hike will help balance the cost pressures and support stronger profitability through 2022, returning the company to its long-term growth trajectory. While it's hard to get super-bullish on shares of LW right now, we see a roadmap for an improving outlook going forward. At the end of the day, the company has exposure to improving restaurant industry demand in ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

On the downside, the possibility of deteriorating global macro conditions with a slowdown of consumer spending would likely add to demand headwinds and further pressure the stock. Significantly higher inflationary pressures would also likely outweigh the price increases Lamb Weston is implementing. The next couple of quarters will be important for management to demonstrate stabilizing margins and improving profitability.