With IPOs and SPAC transactions on pace for records, there was a recent announcement in particular that caught my attention. Getaround is a car sharing venture that started in 2009; it was a winner of some innovation awards like at the 2011 TechCrunch Disrupt (as seen in the picture above), and appears to be nearing a deal to come to the public markets through a SPAC deal with Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU). My specific interest is in Getaround's existing capital structure and the type of exit its current investors might get. This is not because I have any stake in Getaround, nor am I even thinking right now of possibly buying in whenever it does come to the public market, but rather because Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), one of my long positions, had made a total of $25 million venture loan to Getaround within the last year. My indirect exposure has provided a good opportunity to revisit the overall investment thesis for this business development corporation [BDC] somewhat through the lens of this specific example.

What Horizon Technology Finance Does

Horizon is essentially a lender to maturing venture-stage companies, comparable to larger peers such as Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). Even though smaller than these peers, it manages perfectly well to bag its share of deals, and its loan book assets (and other related financing positions, including stocks and warrants in the companies it lends to) have been growing rapidly over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

Horizon is starting from a smaller base, making the growth comparisons not entirely apples-to-apples, but regardless show a company that is finding some success in vetting borrowers and being a profitable venture lending source.

Horizon focuses most of its lending into two areas: technology and life sciences, and out of its total positions as of June 30, 2021. The debt positions in those two areas absolutely dwarfed all other positions, at roughly 45% each of the total $405 million in fair value of investments. The other 10% is a mix of debt positions in other industries, as well as warrants and other smaller investments, typically made at the same time as the venture loan.

(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from Horizon Technology Finance 10-Q for Q2 of 2021)

To use Getaround as an example of Horizon's approach, in November 2020, Horizon was able to provide $18 million in debt financing to the company, a matter of weeks after the company had raised $140 million in series E funding that tapped Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn fame and had included the likes of the SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) in prior rounds. For Getaround, the additional cash was presumably a helpful buffer as COVID-19 continued to rage, without the need to dilute its existing venture equity backers. From Horizon's perspective, it is an opportunity that fits squarely within their areas of focus: the borrower is easily within the technology sector, has other proven sources of liquidity, and allows Horizon to buy in on some additional possible upside in the form of warrants, in this specific case $449,000 in warrants on preferred shares.

This approach is fairly consistent with Horizon's overall portfolio - venture debt plus warrants is a common combination for them, and a winning one generally; the notes to the balance sheet indicate that Horizon has about a 100% return on the warrant portion of its portfolio, having paid $8.2 million but having a fair value of $16.2 million. I don't know the specifics on Horizon's warrants in Getaround other than Horizon looks to have paid about $0.69 each to obtain 651,000 of them. As far as the terms and structure of those preferred shares, it would be difficult to value based on publicly available information, but Horizon has already marked them with a fair value of $456,000 - so far only marginally more than what was paid, but potentially quite profitable.

Developments On the Horizon

Venture lending requires a good environment for innovation and risk-taking for young companies to develop; if measuring by IPOs and SPAC mergers, then the environment in United States is reasonably strong at the moment. This overall strength is also reflected in Horizon's preliminary figures for the third quarter released recently, a record $99 million in new loans underwritten and funded during the quarter, with an additional backlog of $101 million.

The growth of the loan book should not be surprising; this has been an ongoing trend for a while now. I wrote back in February with regards to the dividend strength that

Even with a high rate of success in the underlying loans, the interest rates Horizon is able to charge on those loans is trending lower, implying volume will need to be higher for supporting the dividend, and in fact that is what we're seeing.

The interest rate part of that statement may be starting to trend ever-so-slightly upwards, and venture-stage borrowers may be starting to rush the gates to lock in lower rates now before the base rates start to climb further. Nevertheless, there appears to be no slow-down or shortage of loan seeking ventures in the near-term, and a combination of both rising rates and healthy demand for financing is a bit of a "Goldilocks" environment for firms like Horizon, as long as the borrowers are paying down their obligations faithfully. As of end of Q2, Horizon had no loans rated a 1 (highest risk rating) or in non-accrual status, so its borrowers are clearly performing well enough for now.

In addition, Horizon Technology Finance Management also launched a new venture fund earlier in 2021, with an additional $100 million in lending capacity. Though separate from the publicly traded Horizon Technology Finance, the two funds are at least partially intended to allow for cooperation on larger deals while reducing exposure risk to the shareholders in Horizon Technology Finance (I am unable to find a direct link regarding this separate fund, however it was discussed on the Q2 earnings call).

The recent results reveal a growing loan book yielding 14.7% for Q2, and onboarding yields ticked up 500 bps from 11.7% in Q1 to 12.2% in Q2, a positive sign. Investment income during the quarter was $13.5 million, or $0.31 per share on a net income basis, the same as the previous period, enough to cover the cash distribution of $0.30 per share. With record new deals booked in Q3, I expect to see the investment income starting to move up by the end of 2021, barring major unexpected pre-payment activity.

Balance Sheet Health and Dividend Safety

Between the cash coming in generated off of the net interest margins, any redemption of warrants or other equity holdings, and fees generated from pre-payments, Horizon has to balance its own use of cash going out for operations, recycling into new loans, paying down its own debt positions, and returning cash dividends to its shareholders. The company's overall debt liabilities have grown 19% through the first half of 2021, to $223 million from $187 million. However, with $405 million in its portfolio of assets, the debt to asset ratio sits at a healthy 0.55x. The expansion in total debt resulted from a combination of drawing more of its line from New York Life, and issuing $57.5 million in an instrument similar to a preferred-share in March, paying a 4.875% coupon, in order to redeem prior debt that had been paying 6.250% and was coming due in September 2022, so the cost of capital to the lender has been brought down somewhat.

As a side note, any reader interested in knowing more about these or exploring how to invest in these debt notes can find them traded under ticker "HTFB," however as of the time of this writing Seeking Alpha does not include any information on this particular ticker. The original 6.25% notes that are now paid off had traded under "HTFA" (HTFA) and Seeking Alpha did have a landing page for those securities; as for the new issue, I verified its availability with my broker. I cannot speak to the general or specific risks related to this security as an investment, but those following Horizon Technology Finance should be aware of its existence.

For investors not familiar with this corner of the market, business development corporations can receive favorable tax treatment in part because they pay out 90% of taxable income, so earnings and dividend coverage may regularly appear quite close. Horizon has a steady history now of covering its dividend, with 5 years at the $1.20 per share rate (paid as $0.10 monthly), which equates to a current yield of just over 7%. Given the trends happening with loan growth and the likelihood of an increasing yield drawn from its loan portfolio, I believe the current dividend rate is quite safe. Although an increase would be welcome after 5 years, I am not convinced one is close at hand, as I believe management is prioritizing continuing to grow the lending opportunities.

Valuation and Final Thoughts

I initially invested in Horizon starting in September of 2020 when the shares could be picked up for right around $12.00, with the primary goal of building a future income stream, and I have been dripping the monthly dividends. In fact, since then I have only added once, a very small quantity for around $14 in March of this year. For long stretches of the past year, Horizon has been sitting as one of the top two or three performers in my own portfolio on a total return basis, much to my pleasant surprise.

Of course I am thrilled, and like with all my winners wish I had bought more originally. But in spite of the many positive things I see with Horizon in terms of its growth, dividend, past performance and even quality of management, I do get stuck on the valuation. When I first bought shares, the NAV per share was not terribly far from the market price - a modest premium that was either similar to or even less than the 10% dividend yield on that lower cost basis (and of course, the $1.20 dividend on $12.00 stock gave plenty of margin to work with in terms of comparing the dividend yield to the premium over NAV). In the months since then, the share price has steadily moved higher, while the NAV has been more or less stable; it was most recently reported at $11.20 per share.

At the share price today, that works out to just a tick more than a 50% premium to the NAV. Perhaps I am suffering from the fallacy of a recency bias or something in that vein, but its valuation continue to defy my expectations, and all the more so with a growing share count, as the company has used its ATM facility as another source of capital pretty regularly - the share count has increased more than 70% over the last three years.

Data by YCharts

I don't fault Horizon for adding shares when the market is pricing them so favorably, but the total picture adds up for me to seeing an eventual downside risk in valuation far greater than what a 7% yield from dividends would offset. As a result, so I simply continue to hold my position, DRIP the dividends, and remain neutral on the shares at these levels.