Cannabis Extraction (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. And welcome back to us all after a two week break. I hope everybody is as well rested and raring to go as I am.

Super excited to come back to today with an episode with Lincoln Johnson, who we actually had on the podcast way back in 2019. He is the Co-Founder, the CEO, the Chief Technical Officer of EnCann, which is an extraction company. And Lincoln gave a deep dive on the space back then. He does it again today, but also catches us up on what EnCann has been going through since we last talked.

There has been an arbitration process, a learning process, and Lincoln gives a really insightful and interesting and informative and educational, for that matter, talk about the extraction space and about what he's learned as a Founder, starting up a business in the cannabis space. I think very edifying for a lot of us and look for our upcoming episodes in the next few weeks.

Got a lot of exciting things, talking to James Belushi of Belushi Farms who did a deal with GrowGeneration (GRWG), and GrowGeneration also talks about that deal. They're also going to be appearing at MJ Unpacked, which comes in Vegas right on the heels of MJBizCon. So look for that. And in upcoming weeks as well, some nice episodes we've got. In the meantime, enjoy this one.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness, and the ETF MSOS. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher.

Lincoln, welcome back to The Cannabis Investing Podcast, really happy to have you back on after a long stretch of being away. So welcome back to the show.

Lincoln Johnson: Thanks very much, Rena. It's great to be here again.

RS: It's great to have you on. Last time you came on, introduce listeners to your company, EnCann. And let's catch listeners up on exactly what EnCann is bringing to the market. And then we can kind of update on where you guys are right now.

LJ: Sure. So we talked, I think last in June of 2019. So it's been a little bit over two years now. The company we are today is not the company that we were then but we look pretty similar. So our reason for being in the cannabis industry is to -- in the Canadian cannabis industry specifically obviously -- is to bring industrial scale production of cannabinoids as ingredients to the market.

One thing that we've seen, especially since we were recently licensed back in July, is that a lot of the companies in Canada, they still think in grams. They still think in eighths and quarters. And that's great. That's a huge part of the market. That will continue to be a huge part of the market for the future. But when you're looking at treating CBD, which is our primary focus, as an ingredient, when you're looking at this going into consumer products, it doesn't really make sense to think in grams anymore. So we're helping to educate the industry about the importance of milligrams, and to bring high volume industrial scale, efficient extraction to the industry that will bring prices down for consumers.

We think that current pricing for essentially, CBD-focused therapies for people who require really large dosing, the pricing is very prohibitive at current market prices. So we want to make these therapies available to those who need them, regardless of their financial ability. And we want to really help bring the industry forward into where -- what the cannabis industry could look like over the next, 10 years. We take a long view on things and we hope we're going to be part of bringing things up and helping everyone move forward.

RS: And where do you see the extraction space kind of broadly speaking?

LJ: That's a really, really big question and I know we only have a limited time today. So I'll try and keep my answers brief as I can, because this is one of my favorite topics obviously. I've said before, in a number of other places, that I think that we're going to see the market. On the extraction side of things, we're going to see a big shift. I think we're going to see a split between the companies that are producing what are seen as sort of the traditional rec products, your shatters, your waxes, your butters, your -- all of these wonderful products that are being created, that are generally done by modifying the consistency of the product and the terpene ratios.

And there's some really inventive wonderful things out there by people who are incredibly talented. A lot of these products are very -- they're small batch. They're artisanal, they're craft products. And in the true sense of that word, not, craft where craft is a label that you've slapped on something that you're still producing 10 million units a month or something, but someone generally one, or a very small number of people producing a craft product that is done by hand. It's an artisanal thing.

That's going to be a part of the market, and I'm not even going to take a guess as to what kind of size of the market that would be. But I think we're going to see, on the other side, we're going to see companies like ours, where our focus is on -- I'm actually, I'm staring at a large number of bags of THC cannabis right now. I look at that, and I don't see, smokeable flower, I don't see, something that's going to go into a rosin press. I see milligrams of THC.

I will be turning that into a product that will be graded and sold by the milligram that will then be an ingredient in a product. And that needs to be a standardized ingredient. That needs to be -- we're looking at the commodification of cannabinoids and the market starting to move there. We're starting to see that shift.

I think it's going to be a really tough thing for a lot of companies that haven't maybe found their voice in the rec side of the market, that maybe don't have that skill or the technology or maybe even the right type of equipment to make those really high quality products that are going to demand -- that are demanding a substantial premium in the marketplace right now. Make no mistake that can be a very lucrative space, even at small volume.

And then they also don't have the technology, the knowledge, the ability to move into the industrial production space, because when you're looking at the API production, frankly, that's what we're doing, you are now playing a commodities game that is going to be on the global stage. Now right now obviously the cannabis market at any given nation is generally -- stays fairly national. You can do some import and export. But for the most part, everything's a walled garden right now. We see that changing over the 10 years coming up.

But as that does change, you're now competing not with the person down the road who bought a CO2 extractor, you're now competing with companies that have budgets in the billions and they are going to come in and they're going to look at the most efficient way of doing things, the highest volume. They want the highest production and the lowest OpEx. And if you're going to try and compete with companies like that, you have to be able to play the same game. And I think that there's a lot of companies that are going to not survive that shift unfortunately, I think,

So overall for the general market, it's going to be a good thing because I think the people who have the skills to make those craft products, the artisans I think we're going to see a real sort of renaissance in the cannabis extraction space. We're already seeing it, especially in other markets. Canada not so much.

The Canadian consumer is not incredibly educated on average yet and the black market is still quite strong here especially for those types of products. But when you see it down in the States, California, Oregon, there's some incredible products on the shelves there that are selling for very, very large margins. There are some people who are doing very, very well. And it's great to see the innovation.

I love the extraction space because things change ever daily and weekly there's always -- someone coming out with something new that that makes the internet explode on whether it's blue diamonds that came out a couple of months ago, whether it's -- whatever the next thing is that I'm sure is already out there on Instagram or somewhere on Future4200. There's a lot of really, really cool stuff going on and so -- well it can, it looks like it could be difficult for some parties and it will. But change is always difficult for some. It's promising, it's really, it's interesting, and I'm really thankful that I've been able to spend the time I have in the industry and continue to be alive.

There's a lot that -- a lot of companies that haven't made it and there's a lot that won't in the future. But there's a bright future in front of us even if it's presently raining today for somebody.

Photo Source: EnCann

RS: Yeah, I think that's the important kind of perspective that we need to have in this uncommon year of 2021. It's grateful to be alive and doing what we hopefully are passionate about doing, that's kind of a baseline that we should all be grateful for. And kind of pigging back off of that that a bit, one is I think like one of the natural follow up questions to that could be, where is an extraction company like EnCann sourcing its cannabis? And I think the other follow up is kind of the growing pains that you've had as a company trying to get to market.

Do you want to catch listeners up, that aren't familiar with the EnCann story kind of what your last year or two has been like?

LJ: So when we last talked, like I said it was June of 2019. And at that point, we didn't discuss it on the podcast I believe, but we had actually -- we were in the very, very early beginnings of what ended up being a very difficult and expensive legal arbitration process. I don't want to go too much into that right now because that story has kind of been told a little bit in other venues and if people want to go to our website, I wrote up a personal message about that process. And also I don't want to go too much into it because the other party they've recently come to the table and it looks like we're going to finish this up.

So I'll touch on it very briefly and that we had a -- yeah, it's been a nice resolution after two and something years. We had a contract to purchase a certain amount of very high CBD biomass prior to the dawn of legalization, prior to the Bill C-41, or whatever it was, coming into force. And we agreed to pay a certain price on that. And then it turned out that as after legalization happens, and it turned out this was pretty much the only high CBD crop available in Canada at the time. That prices were substantially higher than any of us could have expected. And so we managed to sell a little bit of that on to other parties. We did quite well on that.

And then the other party that we were in contract with on that, they found out the present market rate. They had their own financial issues. They decided that it was better for them to cut us out, breach the contract and they would sell that material. By my numbers that cost us about CAD 5.4 million, when that happened. By my calculations just they made about CAD 4 million on the sales that they did on that. We had to go through arbitration on that. We eventually we did when we got an award that we just got the costs on that, rounds up to a bit over a $1 million.

So it's not what we lost but it's enough to get us where we need to go. It means that we no longer need to raise money, which is great. Because that is extremely difficult, as any entrepreneur will tell you. And it's the one thing that I never want to have to do again. But so that was the last couple of years. And during that time, we had some difficulties. Obviously, COVID hit. That shook things up here, as it did everywhere, obviously.

In some ways it was good for us though, because of the level of government supports that were available up here in Canada. It allowed us to -- we had to lay off some of our staff which is a really, really difficult thing for us. And we were able to do that in a way that we knew that they were going to be able to -- okay, -- that they were going to be able to continue to put food on their plates and pay their mortgages and pay their rents and then they're starting to come back and work with us again, which is fantastic.

And then that time we took after COVID hit, when everything sort of hit the fan as it were, we spent a fair bit of time, reflecting on who we are, what does that mean? Where are we going or is there going to be an EnCann after whatever is happening happens? Where are we going to go? And we spent a lot of time -- I spent a lot of my time during that period, just thinking about the technology.

I threw myself into my work and I love researching. I love learning and we ended up through my research and partnerships and discussions with others, we stumbled upon some new technological advancements that have substantially improved what we're doing. So in a way, the arbitration and that breach of contract and the difficulties we've had from that and COVID have been very good for us, because the technology that we have today is substantially better than anything that we could have had.

If we -- if that contract hadn't been breached, or we got that $5 million, or whatever that number ended up being we got on the path and got going, we would have done great. We would have made a bunch of money, probably would have a whole lot less stress than the path we ended up taking. But the system that we're running, that we're actually -- we just finished the final tests on yesterday. I have my classified space arriving and being wired in today.

We should be performing our first extractions officially today or tomorrow at the very latest. That system is about 95% more efficient on an OpEx basis than the one that we had been looking at before. By my calculations, the previous system that we were using, which is about the most efficient way that you can configure an ethanol system, which is an ethanol spray system. We'll go into the details on that, to run 1,000 kilos an hour of dried input biomass, which is our target and our nameplate capacity on this facility, will take about 4,000 kilowatts of energy which is a -- That's four megawatts. That's a huge amount of energy.

The system that we're operationalizing right now will do that on about less than 200. So our total energy bill is massively reduced. We go from having to -- we were in negotiations with the local utility for this to increase the power available to our facility because the building didn't have enough power. That was going to be potentially millions of dollars. And then that ongoing OpEx of having all of those kilowatts burning, instead of $500 an hour in energy we're now looking at $1,200 or something.

So that whole process, and that learning and that time to work and reflect and to having that few months to just dig into the tech and go back to what I'm really, really good at, in a way was really good. And we're where we are and the past is the past, but all we can do is move forward. And I think that in the end we'll look back and I don't have any real regrets. I don't look back and say, we should have done that differently.

Or based on the information that we had on that day, at that time that we should have seen something, or made a different decision, if I had to go back and relive it I don't know that I would make any different decisions, if I could go back with the knowledge I have today obviously. But put myself in that place again at that time, I don't think it would end up much different, maybe in the details but it's been interesting for us for sure.

RS: Yeah, definitely. It's been a journey. I mean, it's interesting a couple things I feel like one is it's really nice when you look at something that can obviously be construed as a quote-unquote mistake but if you look at it with like some kindness I think that's exactly what you described like the information you had at the time, the person you were. It's like you can't do the impossible. So I think kudos for highlighting a nice path towards like how we can treat ourselves when those kinds of unfortunate challenges befall us.

And I think the other thing that's interesting is kind of the silver linings that come out of these challenges. Like you described, improving the process and the technology around it, how do you -- is something that we talked about on this podcast is the improvements that need to be made in the industry like the characters that you can't necessarily trust, or the promises that don't necessarily get kept, or hiring practices or recruitment strategies? What is your -- I mean, obviously you can point to this as a lesson learned from the industry but what is something that you've seen or have you seen, any kind of evolution from when this started to now and what's kind of your take on how the industry is going?

LJ: Wow, that's a difficult -- that's a big question. And hard, frankly, it's hard to not sound really negative about that one.

RS: Say your truth, Lincoln say your truth.

LJ: I do joke, and it's not really a joke. But more gallows humor that the story of EnCann can be summarized as mostly we waited for other people to do the things that they said they would do. Mostly they didn't. And I'm not sure why exactly that seems to be a thing in the cannabis industry. It does seem to be more than other industries that I've been involved in, noticeably more, both professional and sort of unprofessional, I guess if you want to put it that way. And we're starting to see and move away from that. We see that there's a lot of people that -- and I hate to say got into the industry for the wrong reasons right, because that's an external people who do their own thing for whatever their own things are.

But maybe they jumped in without having the knowledge, without having the support systems of let's say people who are experienced in, whatever areas they have experience in. When you've got a company and they form, and let's say it's a former RCMP Officer, you've got a couple of former politicians.

You've got someone who's really good at sales, and you got somebody who's really good at raising money, that's a company that sure they're going to be great at raising money and then selling to investors and all that other kind of stuff. But they also need to be able to in some way handle, manage, create process a highly regulated, functionally drug product, that's also treated as a food product in some way.

So it's got very, very tight and difficult regulations around it, something that isn't as simple as growing wheat, something that has -- there's a lot of complexities that come out. The basics are very, very simple and the details are massive, and you'll never get them all. That lack of, sort of preparedness, I think is one of the big issues that we see. And then a lot of people end up in trouble because of it, various forms of trouble.

And when people are in difficult situations, when the pressure is on, people tend to -- they will jump when they should maybe possibly think first. And they will try everything that they possibly can to keep themselves alive, to keep the company alive, to keep whatever going. And that doesn't always work out the way that they would hope. When you're panicked it's hard to make good decisions. We've seen a lot of panic in the industry and a lot of sort of scrambling and grasping. And also there are the people who are just functionally bad actors, where they have no interest in building an operating business. They're only interested in a pump and dump or running a ticker. They don't want to -- they don't have any desire to -- they don't really have any reason to be in this industry except it's the industry they're in. And some people are really, really good at that.

I don't want to say that -- I don't want to imply that you have to have some grand purpose where you're going to save the world, and that's why. I think a lot of people are really, really good at what they do and they don't really care about it. At the core of their being they just come in and they're just professional and they do the thing. And that's perfectly acceptable as well.

But I think we'll start to see that as the dust settles, as we see the massive failure of a lot of these companies frankly, I think that's going to start to change. You're going to see people who have --are willing to accept less grand visions. They're not going to come in and they don't expect that they're going to come in and be the number one largest biggest, greatest whatever. You're going to see a lot more people coming in that want to do that craft thing. Mom and pop, you can get a micro license in Canada which allows you about 2,000 square feet of cultivation space, or 600 kilos a year of extraction.

That's a really good scale hobby business for as a family, a small group of people. That's not a go public, make $1 billion kind of thing, but not everyone needs that. And I think that shift to a more intentional I guess, industry on that side of things is going to be good for everybody. And I think that we're starting to see the difficult companies to deal with. Many of them are starting to select themselves out. It's interesting how many companies are now pivoting to different industries. And how many are just flat out pulling the plug.

And while that's unfortunate, especially for their employees and for their investors and for everyone who believed and put resources into those companies, that's unfortunate. But as one of my gym teachers once said, they can't all be winners. So it's the way it goes. I think it's going to be positive. But again, it's going to be difficult, and it's unfortunate for them in a way, but it's going to be positive overall, when you take the 5 or the 10 year view on things, which I'm very thankful that we can do, being a private company.

It allows you to look at these things, and it's easy to get lost in the details, but sometimes you can step back and go, okay, is this specific thing going to matter, in 5 years or 10 years. And probably not. Maybe it is, and then you got to spend a lot more time on it. But that's where we see things.

RS: And the other thing I wanted to ask you about kind of like your response as a Co-Founder, as CEO is kind of all the roles that you have at EnCann. You mentioned that you wrote a letter, and it's on your website, like addressing all of the arbitration issues. It's something that I talk a lot about, in general and on this podcast, the need, as it stands now to be a leader of a company to be public facing, and to be forward facing to address things head on. Was that a conscious effort? Is that like inherently who you are? Like how did you navigate how to address it?

LJ: That's a good question. I think it's who I am. I think that for me, that was -- I've always kind of kind of written things on a personal level, sometimes just get my thoughts down. I will do the -- write a letter that you're never going to send, kind of thing, just to help structure the thoughts. And that was -- at that point had been, two years and two months of a constant fight. And it was -- and to a certain extent, is all consuming.

That was something that put us on the precipice. And it was very, very -- things were very, very uncertain as a result of what happened at that. And that was -- it was -- I've wrote out what I wanted to say to all of our friends and family, to all of our investors. And the vast majority of our investors are our friends and family. I think on our investors list, there's maybe, I would say, not more than 10% of the people on that list are people that we did not know, going into this? And how do you explain that like, everything that's happened, and try and have a human voice.

I have a really hard time with being sort of excessively corporate. I don't -- I personally do not respond to that to companies that are just very, very sanitized. There's a human behind whatever you see, or most of the things that you see on the internet. When there's someone posting that -- every other day Instagram post or LinkedIn post or whatever, a human wrote that. But a lot of times that doesn't come through.

And I have definitely taken some criticism for having that, trying to have that human voice about things. And it can be difficult, because there's a lot of concern about saying something that -- especially like if you're involved in a legal situation, where something could be libelous, something that could cause a lawsuit to come your direction, or even just say something that someone could interpret a way that it's not intended or it's hard to be human in a way that could not potentially cause friction with in some way, with someone.

And it's -- yeah, it's tough. I personally -- so I do -- I do take a lot of roles on here at EnCann. That's kind of my thing. I wake up every morning, and I just work and that's what I do. That's who I am. Until I'm at the point where I can hire another dozen people. That's just how I'm wired. I can't do anything except, push this forward, because this is everything. For me, there is no plan B. But -- and I do hold the CEO role. But for me, the CTO role is really, that's what I do. That's the real value that I add to the organization.

A CEO for us is not the leader at the top who charges forward and everyone kind of follows. We do everything very, very collaboratively here. And that's the only way that we've been able to do it. We've got a number of very, very skilled people. Everyone kind of has their own space, and everyone has their input into the major decisions that we're making. And so it takes -- they say, it takes a village to raise a child. And in the eyes of the law a corporation is treated like a person. So it takes a whole bunch of people to get something to go from zero, right.

And so I think that trying to be a little bit too sanitized in corporate isn't who we are. And we'll take our blows for that. But I think we're all okay with that. at the end of the day, and there are a lot of people who have reached out and said, like, thank you for not being that just generic corporate thing. Like, there's actually -- hey, there's actually a human behind those things. And humans are fallible, and we make mistakes, and we say stupid things, and we make mistakes, and we're not going to ever pretend to be anything else. And thankfully being a private closely held company, we can do that.

We have that advantage that we can be who we want to be, or maybe we can be -- we can present ourselves slightly differently than we would probably be required to be if we were in a different situation. So we're thankful with where we are and…

RS: So there was something also you mentioned on the last episode, the fact that you didn't want to become a public company. Does that still hold?

LJ: Never say never. It's something that realistically, I don't know, what the future holds. We get asked that a lot, actually, by our investors, by potential investors primarily. And the short answer is that, whenever any opportunity comes in front of us, we'll assess it. We at any time, when we're making decisions, we try very, very hard to do what is in the best interest as we see it, of the long term viability of the organization.

We were having a discussion, I think it was not in our last budget meeting but before, we were talking about the goals and the vision and how do we make decisions. And I said we want to make decisions with the goal that from our very first minute of operations, which is in the next couple of days, that we will be profitable, and that we are building a company that will be profitable for 20 years, if it still exists. And what does that mean? That means that sometimes you have to -- that changes your decision matrix because you're not worried about just this quarter or just next quarter but you also have to worry about those. Take care of the minutes and the years take care of themselves to an extent.

And -- oh, sorry. We will -- if it opportunity to seriously go or be taken public does appear on our radar, we'll absolutely consider it at that point. But it's not a goal on our present roadmap. It doesn't mean that it's not a destination that we'll end up at. But for where we are, we don't see that the things that are required of the company, if we take that path are a good use of the resources that we have available to us right now.

Now we've fought over this a number of times where we've gone, you know, it'd be a lot easier to go -- if we could just go out print some money, basically. I mean, I understand it's not that easy, but in the short term, if you are a public company, it is substantially easier to raise additional money as long as you're good at doing that thing, which is kind of a separate discussion. But to do that you also have to then run a public company.

And the way I talked about that is that's actually -- you're no longer running one company. You're now running two. You're running the operational business, which is the one that takes products in everyday, has employees has to worry about revenue and cash flow and all that other kind of thing. And then you're also running the public business. You're also running the ticker and that has to do with little promotions and marketing and ensuring that when something happens in the industry, some big company fails and the entire market tanks, and investors pick up the phone and call you, and go, why did my share price go down?

And you're standing on the floor trying to make money and it will -- something to do with the cannabis market. And so you're -- well it does make a lot of things easier. It also means that you are subject to the whims of the market, and to everything else that's going on. And that can be that's another full time job. I mean, our internal look at that suggests that we would probably spend an additional $250,000 to $500,000 a year on regular reporting and lawyers and all that other stuff that goes in with that. That's a lot of money.

RS: Yeah.

LJ: That we feel is far better put to making the best possible mousetrap that we can, get that running, get that going. We realistically -- my personal expectation is that we're going to get to the point where we are operational. We're running along, we've proven that we are doing what we have said we are going to do, which is the one thing that we're known for a little bit is actually following through on what we say we're going to do in this market. And someone is going to come up and put a big fat checkbook to our heads. That company will probably end up public or owned by a public company, I think that EnCann will end up in the public sphere at some point.

I don't think it's going to be us intentionally taking it there. And so I -- so that's legacy. That's a difficult question to answer. But we are not, it's not on our roadmap, but I can definitely see us getting there. And it's not a plan, but who knows what the future holds, could happen tomorrow for all I know.

RS: Indeed, who would have thought in June 2019 that we would have gone through all the things we've gone through. So yeah, indeed. Another thing that you mentioned last time you were on was the fear of cannabis becoming federally legal. And that's something that's been echoed over the years on the podcast. Is that something that you still feel and kind of, what are your thoughts on that?

LJ: It's still an interesting -- I think that's sort of the biggest open question for our industry, as Canadians anyways, is speaking to U.S. federal legalization, when does that happen? How does that happen? I mean, they've recently released some draft bill as to how that could look. There's a lot of uncertainty around that. I'm -- now that we're licensed and we're turning the lights on, and we're turning everything on, that's no longer something that I fear, because my biggest concern at that point was the U.S. goes federally legal, all the money goes completely out of Canada and directly into the U.S. and we'll never get another penny and we won't get started, was basically the concern at that time.

And now we're here and we're licensed, and we're -- we've got everything going. So that concern is gone. There are -- I mean that that market opening up if it were to happen tomorrow, that would make things a bit rocky for us, I'm sure. Just again, because of that huge capital outflow, and just the uncertainty in the market. I'm sure we'd find a lot of companies that are shifting their focus away from Canada, and there's going to be a lot of uncertainty and people trying to figure out what's going on, and how are we doing it. And then I would get a million phone calls of people asking me if I can ship stuff to the States. And I don't know how to answer that.

So I think that it would be really ideal for us, if that were to happen in maybe a year, two years. I think it's on the roadmap. I don't know when. I think a year or two years from now would be really ideal for us. Because at that point, we've got everything fully up and running. We have really shown what we are capable of doing. And I think at that point we're ready to look for the right partners. I mean, we're already doing that globally. We've had discussions with companies and governments and people on pretty much every continent.

We're looking at bringing our technology to the world. We haven't been focusing on the U.S. just because, their regulatory situation is what it is. But once that changes, they're a huge market. It's 10 times the Canadian market, give or take, depending on how you want to crunch the numbers. And so we'd be stupid to ignore it. And there's a lot of capital.

I think that we'd be looking at likely, our ideal model for the way we see sort of expansion generally, not just to the U.S. is that we find partners in whatever jurisdiction, whatever space that is, who have the right connections, who can navigate the regulatory space, who can jump through all of those hoops that we've just spent last four years jumping through up here. And that we will bring what we're good at. We're focused on just doing extraction really, really well. That's it. We're not -- we're not a brand house, we're not running retail. I'm definitely not cultivating

There's a lot of things that we could do, that could potentially add a bunch of the bottom line. We're going to focus on doing what we do really, really well. And then find other companies that are really, really good at what they're doing. And when they complement what we're doing, then we're going to figure out how we can work together. And that's our lens on the industry and just kind of how we see things generally. And so those opportunities will expand. They'll be much more of them, once U.S. Federal legalization happens, we'll have to start looking really, really serious at what that means for us. What does that market look like? What does a U.S. Federal legalization even mean? Like what does that look like? Because that -- the idea that I have in my head, when that happens is I'm sure, not what the regulators have in their mind.

So does that mean that we have sort of overall they've said, yeah, it's good, you're not going to jail for it. And then the states can figure it out. And now you really have like 50 regional markets? Or is there going to be a federal market? Is there going to be interstate commerce? Like what, there's so many questions that frankly, when that happens, we're probably going to have to hire a couple of people just to deal with that and figure it all out and handle the inbound on that.

So it's -- that's more of a promise now than it was a couple years ago. It was definitely a threat, especially, around capital, but now where we are, it's opportunity, looks a lot like hard work frequently. And that looks a lot like hard work to me.

RS: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. So talk to us about kind of where you see, as best we can in these challenging times, where you see kind of EnCann going in the next year or two?

LJ: Projections, with of course, the caveat that I can't see the future and I'm likely to be wrong. I just put everything I said.

RS: Undoubtedly, that caveat holds for every piece of every word that comes out of this podcast. Yes, that caveat holds true.

LJ: Absolutely. And investors are well aware of that. But I still feel it's necessary to say it especially with questions like this. I think that -- so on our near term, we hope to see some form of CBD deregulation in Canada. Our understanding from sniffing the regulatory winds is that the CBD will be deregulated from its current state, which is functionally as a narcotic to a natural health product, which means that it's a different sort of subset of how its regulated, and then that means that we will be able to produce products that no longer need to be sold through the provincial cannabis stores or through the provincial regulatory bodies, and now could be sold on 7-Eleven shelves.

And that's really the future that we've built this for, is looking forward to that -- the commoditization, especially of CBD. Because as I like to say, there's a limited number of people who want to get high, the number of people who want to get want to feel better, is unlimited. And many people believe that CBD will help them. It does help many people, many more believe it will help them.

So we're building for the future, where we're not just looking at the Canadian cannabis consumer market as it exists today. But again, that 5 to 10 year view on that, CBD as an ingredient that is available widely, not necessarily everywhere. And so the scale of the production that we have, and have the ability to do is almost laughable relative to the size of the present market, in that we can saturate the market our Canadian relatively quickly. We're not going to do that, obviously, because there's no point in making something that people can't buy.

We're going to work on getting to that place so that we're ready for when Coca Cola or Red Bull or one of these other companies goes, okay, we want the CBD, whatever on the market and we need you to produce X million milligrams per month standardized. Here's a 100 page product specification that you have to meet. But if you do it, we're going to take a ton a month or some ridiculous large number like that, because we're serving a large global market. That's where we're looking forward to. And so that obviously depends on regulatory changes.

Until then we're looking at producing very, very high quality products, at very reasonable prices. We're looking at CBD isolate, we're looking at -- we've actually had a lot of demand recently for THC for vape pens. We've had a lot of companies call us on that one, which isn't something that we'd expected was going to be a big part of our product mix initially. But there's been -- there's a massive oversupply of dried flower sitting in vaults, and extract rate material, frankly, that a lot of people thought they would sell it as flower.

So prices have depressed substantially on the biomass side of the market. So it turns out that working with THC is actually a -- it's a viable economic prospect for us. So we're exploring that, trying to find the right partners on that one. I think we're looking pretty good there. But always, looking for more. And so we want to do really high quality products in good size volume, make our customers lots of money, through the efficiency of our process. We're able to get higher yields than most of the other technologies on the market. So if we're doing splits with someone, they're going to get more at the end of the day.

And we want to always do business in such a way as, at the end of the day, when the contracts done, and everyone's been paid out, everyone knows, hey, that actually worked out pretty well, let's do that again. As opposed to trying to take every single penny that we can from the first deal, from the first day, from the first -- that's a difficult way to operate. You can get anybody once, but we want people to come back for 10 years.

So THC vape carts, CBD vape carts, I hope that by the end of the year that we will have a CBD effects focused vape pipeline available on the Canadian market, hopefully, nationally. We're negotiating on that right now. We're looking at bringing CBN to the market, doing synthesis.

We still have that sort of nimble startup thing going on. So we're going to do whatever makes the most sense to do. And we've got such incredibly smart people assisting us; number of chemists, people with 20 plus years' experience in the cannabis industry. On the technical side of things, I do like to joke that my biggest nightmare is that some of these other large companies that are in the space, if they just go out and they were to hire a really experienced, really smart chemical process engineer and the chemist, and formulations expert we might actually have -- we might be in trouble. But thus far that hasn't happened.

And so it's an interesting space to be in, because I don't -- I think we're going to shake things up. I don't know what that's going to look like. My projection show us making a lot of money for us and our investors over the next year. That could happen, it could not happen. Maybe we're talking again in two years, and maybe we're not. But I think that we've got a really good spot. And I think this is probably not the last time that your listeners will hear about EnCann over the coming year.

RS: So the cannabis oversupply that a lot of people talk about, so that's good for extractors like you.

LJ: It is, to an extent, yes. It means that -- so to give you an idea of the context of that, in my financial projections, I was expecting that it let's say, at this time period right now, that we would be paying, I think I'd originally estimated that we were going to be paying about $500 or $600 a kilogram of extract grade about 10% biomass. It's looking like we're going to be playing closer to between 50 and 150. So that's been very good for us because, you know, frankly, there's a lot of material out there. And we can -- because we can get higher yields and we can do this more efficiently.

We can make more money off that then other companies are able to. That has been good for us. It's also been good directly, but indirectly, not so good. Good because prices are so depressed that a number of really, really good operators, people who create great products, who have good customer bases. They're having a really hard time surviving. And so well, that may be good in a localized way for us because hey, we can get all these products at really good prices. And I mean frankly, canopy auctioning like $50 million worth of equipment for pennies on the dollar is great because I can get stuff from my facility at pennies on the dollar.

But it means that there's uncertainty to everyone in the industry who's going to survive. And it's not just the marginal operators, the ones who never would have made it over the long term anyways, who are going to disappear. A lot of good companies are going to not make that for whatever reason, sometimes basically, through no fault of their own. That's just kind of -- they didn't happen to grow whatever purple thing is the most popular this quarter. And this was the quarter they really needed to be there.

And they can't sustain the pricing, they're getting. That oversupply of essentially kind of the mid-grade stuff, which is what a lot of people who are especially under experienced are growing. That's difficult. And so yeah, it's going to be -- it's going to be tough for them. I think that we're going to see prices normalize. I think we're going to see prices probably -- I would be surprised if we're paying less at this time next year than we are now. But I would also be surprised if it goes too much higher.

I think that it's really forced that commodification of cannabinoid ingredients. And again you're going to have the people who are doing the small batch, the craft stuff and some of them are doing really well. And I think it's especially going to be the really small operators that are able to be really small and really efficient that are doing well. But these companies that have greenhouses I think they're going to be able to -- especially the outdoor ones, they're going to be able to continue to provide ingredients to us at substantially similar price levels to we're seeing now, which is incredibly economically viable.

So it's that massive rush into greenhouse space, into this huge cultivation that never could have possibly been absorbed ever in Canada anyway. It's not without massive exports and where's it going to go. It's really accelerated the timeline of that really heavy price compression. I'm shocked at where we're seeing things right now frankly. It'll be interesting to see what happens over the next little while, like I say I don't think we're going to see much more in the way of price compression. But I've definitely been wrong before.

So we'll see if that happens and again, it'll be good in a localized way for us because the cheaper our ingredients are we find that the retail, wholesale split and the ingredients to wholesale split like they're not they're not perfectly correlated a lot of times and just like if you see this in the one that example that everybody knows is gasoline. The price of oil goes to you know $0.10 a barrel while you're still paying a $1.50 a liter, $3 a gallon or whatever at the pump. We're functionally an oil refinery, in oil and gas terms. We have a very similar business model.

So if the prices or inputs go down and the price of the output stay high well we're making more money and that's good. As long as it doesn't take down the entire industry which obviously won't happen.

RS: Yeah, well, Lincoln, first of all, I appreciate you coming on and sharing so in depth EnCann story and your journey. I guess I would ask you if you wanted to A, kind of share anything that we've left out and then also what you would -- how you would advise investors to think about looking at the cannabis space. Perfect deep breath before a great answer. Get ready people.

LJ: Oh, no, you want a great answer, oh no. Okay, revise, revise, revise. Okay, okay. So how -- I have a really hard time especially with the second half of that, because advice to investors. I mean, I think it's already -- it's all writ large through what I've just said, essentially that big split between craft and industrial scale, global and local, right. I think is going to be the big split. And looking at whatever you're looking at, through that lens, I think is the most important thing, because I personally see that is going to be where the industry is going over the next decade and others may disagree, and that's perfectly fine.

When it comes to advice to investors, I mean, I joke that the one thing that we're worse at than anything else is raising money. And I have some ideas, why, partially because what we're doing to someone who isn't an engineer, it looks a lot like its snake oil. You're really going to improve your cost by 95%? You're really going to do this. Why doesn't everyone else do this? Wow. It is what it is.

And so I think it was Warren Buffett made some comment at one point. Someone had asked him, why aren't you investing in Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) and whatever, these other tech companies? I'm sure it was focused on one of them. And I believe the answer was something along the lines of, because I don't understand their business, because I don't know like -- I don't really truly understand how they make money, like the actual nuts and bolts of what happens. And he said, I only invest in businesses that I get, that I completely understand, that I can look at and look at the management, look at the team, look at like how the product flows. And you're like, okay, cool, this is how everything works on a true nuts and bolts level and really get it. He said, I only invest in the businesses that I can actually understand.

And so anything else is kind of gambling, right? And so invest in what you know. I was talking with a friend recently about -- I'm a mechanical engineer. I'm in the cars. I love things that go fast. I love electric vehicles. The friend was talking about Lucid Motors. And I looked at that, and I said, that to me, as an engineer, I would actually invest in that company, because I understand what they're doing. I understand.

Their CTO was at Lotus for 30 years. His comment was that, the future of electric vehicles is miniaturization of the components which I think is absolutely dead on. They got the most power dense electric motor for any electric vehicle, all the stuff. They've got all of the pieces lined up. I said, I think they're going to beat Tesla at their own game, except for autonomous driving. Like Tesla's got that one. They're going to take that and run with it, they're a tech company.

But I understand what that business does well enough to look at it. And if I was going to actually be giving the money, I do a lot more due diligence in the corporate structure, and all that other kind of stuff. But like, from a baseline level, I get what they're doing. And I understand enough to have a reasonable guess. And like, oh, these guys have probably actually got something better. If it does what it says on the tin, these guys are going to do something good.

And I think starting from that place, if you can actually make that honest assessment, that's a really great place to be. And I've seen a number of people kind of talk about things in this area. And I think that's really the key on the investment side of things, which is just do what you know. If you don't know it, you're setting yourself up for risk. And sometimes risk means reward, doesn't mean that you have to -- that's not a hard and fast rule. But it's a good place to start.

RS: I said I wanted to end there. But I actually want to end on just talking about kind of the patents that you have around the technology, because you talked about like that the promise of the technology, how is it working with the patents?

LJ: That's -- so in short, we have two different patents that we've got a provisional patents on and we're actively working on. The first one -- was the first technology that we've been developing when we first spoke a couple of years ago. That was based very briefly around an ethanol system where you substantially reduced the contact time of the solvent on your biomass. That allows you to run at -- instead of a lot of guys are running at say, minus 80, minus 60, for cryo-ethanol, this allows you to run at about minus 10. I think you could probably get it up to above zero, above freezing Celsius for all of these, which substantial drawbacks, all that kind of thing.

And then we've, from there, kind of during the COVID times and that sort of information we had, we moved away from ethanol as a solvent. And we've moved towards using some proprietary technologies that we developed in partnership with some other companies. I can't speak too much about it because of the patent process and stuff. But we worked on that, over that time, and actually, it was a really difficult thing for us because we came to -- kind of drew the line at the bottom of all the calculations and the initial testing that we'd done in the R&D and went, okay, this is markedly better than what we had before. We have to change.

We have to shift what we were doing which we'd already put significant resources into. We'd already spent, I would imagine, we probably spent $150,000, on equipment and on research and on testing and on all the other things that go into developing a technology like this, and having to look at it and go, okay, now we're changing. And we're changing from a process perspective. We're changing from an overall technology perspective. We're going from a dry loading material, and then washing it with solvent to just having a room temperature slurry.

We're no longer temperature controlling things. Our solvent liquid separation is now different. Our downstream, our solvent recovery and our winterization is different. We change just about everything except the isolate process. But we did that because we got to the point where we're looking for like this has, again, look at that 5 to 10 year view for the business, this has incredible ROI. It's difficult to make this decision. But we have to do it, we have to move forward.

And so we've got a provisional patent filed on that. We're actively working on dialing that in, getting the parameters right, making sure that, that patent is something that is worth enforcing. Our goal is not to be an IP house, our goal is not to just get 100 patents in the next year on all of these things, and then try and monetize those through whatever ways we do. We're not interested in being a patent troll. We are only patenting things that we feel, give us a true competitive advantage in the market. And even then, we're not patenting everything.

We're only patenting the things that we feel that there is enough ROI to justify that. And we're keeping a lot of things out of our patent. Anyone who has experience writing patents will tell you that if you put every single thing you know about that process or that that device, or whatever it is, you're patenting, you're setting yourself up for difficulty because then you're giving everyone the blueprint, which is the idea behind patents.

But there are ways to not give every single thing. I like to say that if you were to take the patent that we've published, and then you were then to take it, give it to someone, a manufacturer possibly in China, possibly North America, wherever you go for these things, and say build me one of these.

They would build you one that looks a lot like the one that we're running. And you turn it on, and it wouldn't quite work as -- it would still be good, but it wouldn't work nearly as well as the one we've got running in here because we've got lots of trade secrets. And lots of time on the tools that we've spent the time learning what we're doing, and figuring that out.

So we're very happy with where we are on that patent process. And we think that our opinion is that it is not presently possible for anyone to develop a technology that allows them to extract cannabinoids more efficiently from a yield and from an OpEx basis than we can. And that's why we filed our second patent. Short of substantially new technologies, graphene nanotubes something whatever nano-materials coming out with technology that is commercially viable today, it's not possible to do better than this, just from a pure physics perspective.

We have removed all of the places where you have to put energy in. There aren't a whole lot of other places left to do that. And so that's what we feel is the biggest advantage for our company because if you are looking at the 10 year goal, at what happens when cultivation is happening in equatorial regions and processing is happening in richer first world nations and there's lots of global trade shipping and stuff, every single percent, every single penny, every single dollar that you can shave off of your cost is a substantial advantage, when you're looking at commodities markets.

I know a lot of people in the cannabis industry are while we can't make 50% anymore so we're out. And hey, but if that's your jam, that's great. You look at the grocery industry, they are used to margins of like 4%. They get 5%, they're happy. They're really happy. So looking at commodity markets, looking at wheat, looking at corn, looking at commodities that maybe aren't subsidized as heavily, there is very, very thin margin. So every penny, every percent, every little bit extra that you can get is a massive advantage at that time.

And so what we've got today is frankly overkill relative to everything else on the market. That's just kind of how I roll. That was developed and that was designed with that eventual goal in mind, when I have to go toe to toe with Cargill, or Pfizer (PFE), or something like that. That's what we're looking at. And that's why we invested in that second patent, when frankly, money was really tight.

That extra, I think we spent a total of about CAD 20 on that. That was a lot of money to us. That was -- and even today, that's a lot of money. We can't just go and hit the money printer. That is -- that's money that's come directly from friends and family and retirement funds and like home down payments that have been entrusted to us. And so we take that very, very seriously. And we only did it because we felt that if we didn't do it that was the mistake. Not doing it is the thing that would have consequences. And so I don't know if we'll be patenting anything in the future. I think it's entirely possible.

We're spinning up a separate arm of our organization to handle the IP generation, that's where my sort of full time efforts will transition to once we're fully operationalized here, because that's really my bread and butter, is playing around in the lab and developing things. We're looking at getting ask me stamps, that we can make our own pressure vessels. Because that is something that's been difficult. Some of the processes we need, we require stamps and certifications on them.

When you get these vessels from other companies, it generally takes six to eight months. And we want to move fast. And so we've discovered -- like I made the comment that most of the way, if I can say two the things that they are going to say they're going to do and then not, we find it a lot easier just to do things ourselves. And so we're going to be doing a lot of this in house because that's the only way that we can ensure that it works the way that we need it to do, we aren't just trusting the promises of a sales person who maybe has a big commission clouding their eyes, and they're maybe not telling you everything or maybe they're misinformed. If you want something done right, do it yourself. So that's how we do it.

RS: Very good. Lincoln, where can listeners find you online? Where can listeners find more about EnCann?

LJ: So our website, obviously, encann.ca. We're reasonably active on LinkedIn, I have a LinkedIn profile, if you want to message me, that's a great place or my contact info is on our website. I've actually just recently started as of yesterday, posting to my Instagram account. That's where you're going to see sort of the personal, a little bit more unfiltered. That's my personal space to post the stuff that we're doing, a little bit less sort of generically corporate as it were.

Those are great places. We're widely available for anyone who's on Future4200. I'm out there on LinkedIn, 20xx, you may have seen me around my Instagram handle is the same. Feel free to reach out, wherever we are, I love having conversations with people, not just -- don't just reach out if you're trying to give me money. Please reach out if you're trying to give me money, but also reach out if you're interested in learning more about the Canadian cannabis industry, if you're interested in learning about extraction, or you just want to talk shop.

I love those conversations. I always love talking to anyone who's interested in having a conversation, because you never know where the next cool thing is going to come from, the next person, you're going to meet, the next cool idea for a technology or just like learning something that you never -- that you didn't know before. So our doors are open, feel free to reach out if everything that we've said, or anything that I've said today resonates or where you want more information. Please keep the hate mail down. But hey, we're going to get some of that. So the doors are open.

RS: I love it. I love that approach. And yeah, I think I think as evidenced by today's conversation, a lot of education, a lot of edifying insights, I think that you have to share. So Lincoln, I really appreciate you coming back. Hopefully the second of more times. I really appreciate you taking the time and coming on today.

LJ: Awesome. This has been a pleasure Rena and I look forward to maybe catch it up in another couple years.

RS: Absolutely. Absolutely. Maybe less time, maybe less time.

Thanks so much for listening to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha, Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play or Stitcher. And we'd really appreciate it. If you would leave us a review on Apple podcasts. It helps other investors find our show and makes us feel fantastic. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. Thanks so much for listening and see you next time.