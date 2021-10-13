ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) is a fixed income CEF that takes a multisector bond approach. While it has a high concentration of agency pass-throughs and CMBS securities which give it an overweight investment grade credit profile, the fund tries to juice up its returns by allocating high balances to high yield bonds and emerging markets debentures. While PPT has a quasi zero duration, meaning that it is not going to lose value as interest rates go up, it has a mediocre historical performance (3-year total return at 4.2%) and current dividend yield that relies on the fund's "principal" balance / NAV to be paid out (28% return of capital as of October 2021). With a low 5-year Sharpe of 0.34 versus 0.56 for the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index, and a long and deep drawdown profile, this fund is not very suitable for buy-and-hold investors. The fund is currently trading at a premium with a high Z-Stat, making it extremely unappealing for new money. Look to enter only after a 7-10% dip in the fund (combination of premium moving to discount and loss of NAV) with a $4/share buying target.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 0%

This CEF has no leverage in the form of borrowings

The fund does engage in derivatives trading for duration and credit risk mitigation

Expense Ratio: 0.94%

On the low side due to lack of leverage

Manager: Putnam

Premier asset manager with a solid track record.

Yield: 6.78%

Average for the asset class

Discount / Z-Stat: 1.32% / 1.83

The fund is trading at a premium

The premium is large when looking at historic premium/discounts

Portfolio Credit Risk

The fund has a very good credit risk profile, with an overweight concentration in Agency Pass-Through securities in highly rated CMBS securities:

Source: Putnam

From a credit risk perspective mortgage pass-through securities are very similar to Agency MBS securities, meaning that their interest and principal are guaranteed by government agencies such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). This aspect makes them AAA rated and they only carry interest rate / market risk.

Commercial MBSs are another form of securitization, and while the fund does not disclose the specific rating of this pool of assets, from the Portfolio Quality table below we can infer that many of them are AAA rated as well. There are nonetheless some which might not be AAA rated because the fund does engage in credit hedging via the CMBX index to hedge out some the risk there.

Source: Putnam

From the ratings distribution we can see that most of the portfolio is AAA, while there are BB and B buckets where yield is extracted from high yield bonds and emerging market debentures.

Portfolio Market Risk

The fund is running a quasi zero duration:

Source: Putnam

What this means is that as interest rates go up as a result of the Fed tapering, the fund NAV will not be affected negatively. Many fixed income CEF experience losses in a rising interest rate environment, so sometimes we do see very active managers such as Putnam trying to time the interest rate environment by duration positioning. This means that if the Putnam portfolio managers think rates will decrease then they will let the portfolio to have a longer duration, while a potential rising interest rate environment will see them position the holding for a zero duration via derivatives.

Source: Morningstar

From the above portfolio snapshot we can see how the portfolio managers are using exchange traded futures to reduce the over portfolio duration.

By means of having a substantial bucket for high yield bonds and emerging market debentures, the fund is also subject to credit spread risk. This means that if we have a similar event as November / December 2018 when a potential recession caused credit spreads to jump, we will see an underperformance in the PPT NAV. Speaking about NAV, let us have a closer look to its historic performance.

NAV Performance

The NAV of this fund has eroded substantially in the past 10-years:

Source: Morningstar

As a reminder, for a healthy CEF we want to see NAV stability and a high dividend. Yes, we will get recessionary erosions in NAV values, but usually they will bounce back. Ultimately NAV stability gives us a sense of the manager's ability to address the vehicle for buy-and-hold investors rather than market timing traders. In this instance there is substantial NAV erosions, to the tune of 2% per year. We will see next that one of the reasons for this erosion is unsustainable distribution levels.

Historic Fund Performance

Source: Author

The fund has a mediocre total return performance with the 3-year total return sitting at 4.2%, but has managed to avoid the 2013-2014 negative total returns that we see for other fixed income instruments which were affected by the Fed tapering and subsequent rise in interest rates.

Distributions

Below is the latest Section 19(A) notice from Putnam that details the breakdown of the fund dividend distribution:

Source: Putnam

Since Putnam was not kind enough to put that in a more legible fashion let us do so quickly in Excel:

Source: Author

We can see from the above table that currently the distributions that the fund provides are only 72% covered from the underlying portfolio interest income, with the rest coming from the fund "principal"/NAV as a form of return of capital.

Conclusion

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) is a multi-sector bond CEF. With an overweight AAA allocation to mortgage pass-through securities the fund has a favorable credit risk profile that utilizes high yield bonds and emerging markets debentures to generate additional yield. While the fund has a quasi zero duration, being well set-up for a rising interest rate environment, its dividend yield is unsupported and the NAV has deteriorated substantially in the past 10 years. This fund is not very suitable for buy-and-hold investors. The fund is currently trading at a premium with a high Z-Stat, making it extremely unappealing for new money. Look to enter only after a 7-10% dip in the fund (combination of premium moving to discount and loss of NAV) with a $4/share buying target.