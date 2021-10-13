Fundamental 10-Step Analysis Of Starbucks Health & Valuation

martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Data by YCharts

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of the world's largest food & beverage companies with a market cap of $130.79B and revenues for 2021 projected to be just over $29B. Starbucks has over 33,000 stores globally, with 18,000 alone being in the Americas and the other 15,000 internationally. (Source) While store count growth has been strong in the last decade, the 2020-2021 pandemic drastically altered the companies thought process regarding expansion, leading to the United States experiencing flat growth in store count (roughly 800 stores closed and 800 new openings), while 600 out of the 1100 new stores internationally are being opened in China. (Source) With the United States market for new stores appearing limited at best in the coming years, it appears China will be the primary driver of growth for new locations in coming years.

In the last year, Starbucks took off from a low of $85 to over $126, a nearly 50% increase until cooling off recently to around $110/share. I attribute this to broader market conditions heating up and cooling down but also an enthusiasm regarding the rapid recovery and growth experienced by the company after the initial 2 quarters of pandemic figures - at this point, numbers are coming in at the highest they have ever been and fiscal 2021 in its entirety is being guided even higher. This enthusiasm has pushed share prices higher - but at over 28 times free cash flow, how much organic growth is left for the company in years to come to justify such a rich valuation?

As the graph below shows, investors in Starbucks have exceeded the S&P 500 even with the latest cool-off factored in, when accounting for price growth of $10,000. While the outperformance of Starbucks and the durable competitive advantage it has certainly appeals to a broad range of investors, do the fundamentals of the company justify a $130.79B market cap? Let's take a look.

Data by YCharts

Using a 10-Step Fundamental Analysis detailed further here, I will examine 10 important components of Starbucks and how the company measures up on each metric, either assigning a 1/1, 0.5/1, or a 0/1 for each of the 10 components.

Revenue & Income Continuously Increase Until Pandemic, But Quick Recovery Reassures

Data by YCharts

Looking at trailing 12-month numbers as of June 30, 2021, for operating revenue over the past 5 years, Starbucks has increased from $20.52B to $27.12B - representing a 5.74% CAGR. This revenue increase has come from a combination of pricing increases, same-store sale increases, and new store openings. Due to the significant amount of share buyback activity over the 5-year period, on a per-share basis the revenue increases are even more dramatic - from $14.10/share to $23/share during the 5 years representing an impressive 10.3% CAGR in revenue. This is the effect of share buybacks and how they can even further enhance growth for the investor.

Looking slightly forward, management is guiding towards $29.1B to $29.3B for fiscal 2021 (Source), which is a meaningful increase from the current trailing twelve-month figures and shows just how impressive the recovery has been from the early pandemic figures of a year prior. Looking forward more meaningfully, however, I believe that revenue growth will be relying more heavily upon international expansion and China in particular. With store openings flat in the United States and pricing elasticity strained, I struggle to see much domestic growth outside of enhanced ticket amounts through selling food products or other additional products. Overall, though, this story hinges on continued international growth, particularly in China.

Revenue Growth: $20.52B -> $27.12B over 5 years / 5.74% CAGR with Impressive 10.3% CAGR per share

A few thoughts about this 1/1 score on revenue: While the future growth I admit does cause some concern with what I see as pricing elasticity being strained (how much more can they charge for their products), ultimately the continued international expansion will continue to be a strong catalyst going forward. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

Net income over the past 5 years has grown from $2.669B to $2.828B on a trailing twelve-month basis representing a 1.16% CAGR during the period. This is obviously an uninspiring number and shows just how drastic pandemic-related expenses have weighed down upon margins. Top-line cost of sales have decreased margins from 31.2% in 2016 to 27.8% in 2021 alone - coupled with an increase of $600MM annually in SG&A expenses, nearly $450MM annually in increased interest costs, and roughly $500MM more in depreciation costs (which are phantom expenses of course). While I consider free cash flow to be a more measured and meaningful measure of health, there is still meaning to be found in the earnings data, such as the bits I have noted above. On a per-share basis over 5 years taking into account buybacks, income went from $1.83/share to $2.40/share or a 5.74% CAGR during the period which is much better to see.

On a go-forward basis, as costs continue to increase especially from a labor standpoint across the United States and commodity cost increases looming, I believe margins will continue to be challenged without pricing increases.

Income Growth: $2.669B -> $2.828B over 5 years, 1.16% CAGR /5.74% Per-Share, But Challenges Ahead

Again, while I value the impacts of free cash flow more than GAAP earnings, there is importance to this metric, especially when looking at profitability going forward which I believe will be strained from the cost of labor and commodity increases that will exceed Starbucks' ability to price increase. Score: 0.5/1

Balance Sheet Becoming Slightly More Strained from Increasing Debt & Interests Costs

Data by YCharts

An important factor in determining liquidity, Starbucks has struggled to keep current assets above current liabilities before, especially during the 2020 pandemic year, but is now just barely ahead by over $100MM. Considering over $1.3B in current lease obligations, Starbucks is a well-capitalized company that has responsibly handled its current balance sheet. This is an especially encouraging sign considering the nature of the business being retail with such high lease obligations working against them.

Assets vs. Liabilities: $7.932B current assets v. $7.8B current liabilities / Positive sign in retail w/ leases

This positive spread represents good liquidity and is a positive sign in a retail environment. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

Starbucks has been trending in a negative direction with regards to debt issuance and total long-term debt for the better part of 5 years now, with improvements and de-leveraging only beginning to take place in the past 12 months. While long-term debt is down from $14.62B quarter-over-quarter to $13.6B (or $1B in 3 months) and down from a high of nearly $17B in 2020, the race from $3B in 2016 to $13.62B now is concerning, to say the least. However, this figure does represent about 3 times free cash flow for the trailing twelve months including capital expenditures which is a reasonable amount of leverage, and the trend has been going down in the last year which is another positive sign of improvement.

Long Term Debt: Although at 3x FCF & Decreasing, Debt Has Increased 4-Fold in 5 Years - Concerning

While fast debt repayment in the last year and total debt under 3 times free cash flow are both very positive signs, the fourfold increase in debt that now means over $450MM more interest charges than 5 years ago is very concerning. Score: 0.5/1

Incredible Return On Capital Coupled With Strong Share Decreases = Winning Formula

Data by YCharts

After noting the rapid increase of long-term debt in the last 5 years within the Starbucks balance sheet, it seems an ideal opportunity to examine management's returns from the capital invested back into the business to see how this capital is being allocated - responsibly or otherwise. Return on invested capital is one of the most reliable measures of an engaged and knowledgeable management team - how they invest and allocate capital into the business. The average of all S&P 500 companies is approximately 7%. Looking at improving upon the S&P's average and towards companies deploying capital into high-quality investments, I look for businesses earning more than 10% return on invested capital. Return on invested capital is a financial metric favored by Charlie Munger, stating "It's obvious that if a company generates high returns on capital and reinvests at high returns, it will do well." (Source) With an average ROIC of 36.43% over the past 5 years, Starbucks management is deploying capital at rates over 5 times the market average. A 36% average return on invested capital is truly remarkable and outpaces even Apple (AAPL) over the same 5-year period by over 9%. What's more the current figure sits at 35.71%, which shows the returns show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While return on equity is normally examined in tandem, in this instance Starbucks has a negative book value due to the strong buybacks that have taken place over the last 10 years, coupled with high lease obligations ($7.59B) and gift card obligations ($2.583B as of July). Therefore, no calculation can be made.

This return on invested capital is by and away one of the most compelling bull cases for Starbucks on a go-forward basis. I believe management's plans for the future coupled with strong returns in the past set the stage for continued high rates of return for their investments in future stores, products, and services.

Invested Capital Returns: 36.43% ROIC avg. 5 years & 35.71% at present - Very Strong & Compelling Figures

Easy and clear-cut victory for Starbucks - an important one at that, too. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

This is the one place on a chart where seeing a precipitous decline like this should bring an investor absolute joy - the shares outstanding. Starbucks made incredible progress on share buybacks from 2016 through the end of 2019, retiring over 275MM shares outstanding representing over $30.25B in the current market cap or nearly 23% of the company. This 4.12% compound annual reduction in shares is nothing to sneeze at and really enhances the revenue and income figures on a per-share basis.

While COVID all but suspended its activity in the realm of buybacks, the company has shown a commitment to shareholders in terms of returning capital in this manner. Overall, shares outstanding over the past 5 years took the count from 1.455B to 1.179B at present, representing a 19% reduction in total.

With an increased dividend representing 50% of free cash flow payout and plenty of debt to pay off, I question how well Starbucks will be able to continue their share buyback program - a 4% decline in shares annually now will require 47MM shares worth nearly $5.2B which itself exceeds the free cash flow of the company. However, as debt loads have shown, the company is more than willing to fund aggressive buybacks through inexpensive debt issuance.

Buybacks: 1.455B -> 1.179B shares over 5 years, 19% reduction overall / Remarkable Progress

While repurchasing has been nearly halted in the past 18 months, the aggressive share buybacks did wonders for per share growth in terms of all metrics. 19% is a very strong figure that has little competition in the corporate world. Score: 1/1

Quickly Growing & Well-Covered Dividend Offers Above Average Yield Vs. Market

Data by YCharts

Having increased the dividend at a 14.41% CAGR during the past 5 years from $1.00/share to the present $1.96/share annually, Starbucks represents a 1.76% yield at current valuation - slightly better than the S&P 500 currently. The $2.067B dividend payout shown here does not take into account the latest dividend raise to $0.49/share and will cost $2.31B on a go-forward basis annually. Annualized by last quarter's share count represents a 50% payout of trailing twelve month's free cash flow - a number that will likely decrease in the next few quarters to an even lower payout ratio as free cash flow is guided to increase. The growth has been remarkably strong and consistent.

I would anticipate seeing continued increases in the dividend over the next 5 years, though not at the 14% or even 9% rate of the current increase. With 50% of the free cash flow eaten up by the dividend, up from 44% payout - the likelihood of this being the primarily capital return to shareholders instead of buybacks is in question unless future debt issuance will fuel future buybacks. All in all, it is a solid dividend that beats the market and should continue to increase, albeit at what I see as a more conservative rate.

Dividend: $2.31B dividend annual, 1.76% yield / 50% payout of free cash flow / Strong Recent Raise

With a well-covered and growing dividend, Starbucks offers stability and consistency for investors. Score: 1/1

Very Strong Free Cash Flow Increases Signal Stability In The Future

Data by YCharts

From the standpoint of a company's operational strength and long-term stability, free cash flow represents a very meaningful metric and the primary factor I look towards when creating a valuation metric and measuring long-term stability and growth. Quite simply - this factor is of great importance. Looking at the past 5 years, the growth has been strong in terms of free cash flow for the company, exceeding revenue and profit increases significantly. From $2.847B to $4.628B on a trailing twelve-month basis in the past 5 years, the 10.2% CAGR is a very healthy figure that exceeded my expectations. The roughly $1.4B in annual spending remains very consistent, though expected to increase by 20% in 2021 to fuel additional expansion. On a per-share basis though is where the results are really game-changing - from $1.96/share to $3.93/share or a 15% CAGR double in 5 years! Those share buybacks really enhanced the free cash flow on a per-share basis.

That double in free cash flow translated nicely into share price - 5 years ago the shares were at $53, today they are at $110 - a double. Look at that, the market is based on fundamentals sometimes. But, let's not forget that 5-year growth from 2016 was significantly more abundant and "lower hanging fruit" than the same growth from today.

Free Cash Flow: $2.847B -> $4.628B in 5 yr. (10% CAGR increase) & a double on a per-share basis

Over the past 5 years, the free cash flow double on a per-share basis assisted greatly by buybacks lead to a double in the share price. The next double won't be as easy but the momentum is very strong and the brand very "sticky". Score: 1/1

Now for the component of valuation with regards to Starbucks: Let's look at a consistent method, free cash flow. Starbucks, based on the $130.79B market cap, is selling for 28.2 times free cash flow for the trailing twelve months - representing a 3.54% initial rate of return based on free cash flow with a 10.2% CAGR free cash flow growth over the past 5 years.

By my standard metrics of looking for growth companies selling for under 20 times free cash flow, the valuation of Starbucks is excessive, though not egregiously so due to the strong economic moat and durable competitive advantage it holds. Do note though, that the 2020 pandemic did bring Starbucks into free cash flow negative territory for two quarters - a shutdown can stop the company's progress.

Valuation: 28.2x FCF; 3.54% implied initial return w/ 10% CAGR free cash flow

Valuation to free cash flow is significantly over 20 and represents a premium to where I believe it should be valued, even taking into account growth. Score: 0/1

Overall Starbucks Recap & Valuation

Looking at all of these metrics and making assumptions based on the future is the key to creating assumptions on future returns and growth. Let's take a series of assumptions based on free cash flow:

- 5% to 6% annual revenue increases (in line with present 5-year rates)

- 1% to 2% annual share count reduction (less than prior rates due to increased debt & dividend increase making buybacks less likely)

- 17.5% to 18.5% free cash flow margins (higher than present)

- 20 times free cash flow terminal multiple

What does this give investors in terms of returns over the next 7 years?

Roughly a 6% to 9% annual return for Starbucks based on the share price. I believe these returns are sensible and will perform roughly in line with overall S&P 500 returns over the next 7 years as well. Obviously, increased share buybacks with increased debt loads will yield relatively better results, though with increased risk from the debt. Overall, I am neutral on the equity - I think it has a place in an investor's portfolio, but don't feel bullish on the compounding mechanisms that will accelerate returns during the next 7 years.

Please see this blog post here to understand the methodology behind the 10-step analysis.