Investment Thesis

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is a recent IPO. The 1-year performance of the stock has been abysmal, any investor buying VITL a year ago would now be down 54%. Given the recent performance and a short interest of close to 17%, I have decided to take a look at the business to understand if the recent pullback has created a buying opportunity. VITL is above all a growth company that has a spawner DNA and a successful and profitable track record of adding new distribution channels and launching new products. Despite the recent pullback, VITL trades at a 2.86x forward P/S ratio and 67.9x forward EV/EBITDA which seems relatively expensive.

Company Details

Founded in 2007, Vital Farms sells pasture-raised foods all over the US. Vital Farms, which began on a single farm in Texas, has grown into a national consumer brand that works with approximately 200 small family farms and is one of the leading pasture-raised egg and butter brands in the United States in terms of retail dollar sales. Vital Farms shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, and liquid whole eggs are available in over 16,000 stores across the US. The company operates in the following segments:

The natural channel

In 2018, 2019, and 2020, natural channel retailers such as Whole Foods and Sprouts accounted for approximately 52%, 51%, and 47% of retail dollar sales, respectively.

The mainstream channel

Because of the high demand for the company's products, VITL started expanding into this new segment in 2014. The company started selling eggs in a few Kroger divisions and since then, Kroger has grown to become the second-largest customer, with over 2,100 shops carrying VITL's products. Other customers include Albertsons, Publix Super Markets, Target, and Walmart. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, the mainstream channel accounted for roughly 48 percent, 49 percent, and 53 percent respectively of VITL's retail dollar sales.

The foodservice channel

The company has a presence in foodservice through the sale of shell eggs to select accounts. VITL successfully launched a food service program in the spring of 2019 with Tacodeli, where the latter is using only Vital Farms eggs for its breakfast tacos, which are branded with the VITL logo on menus and taco wrappers. The foodservice channel accounted for approximately 2%, 2%, and 1% of VITL's revenue in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Business Strategy and Market Size

To better understand the growth prospects of the business, we need to look at how the market looks right now and how it is expected to grow into the future. According to SPINS data:

The shell egg market in the US accounted for approximately $6.5 billion in retail sales in 2020 and grew at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and December 2020. VITL's relatively low household penetration of 3.9%, presents a significant long-term growth opportunity for the business.

The pasture-raised retail egg market in the US accounted for approximately $256 million in retail sales in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 35% between 2018 and December 2020, while the specialty egg market (including pasture-raised, free-range, and cage-free) accounted for approximately $1.3 billion in retail sales in 2020 and grew at a CAGR of 14% between 2018 and December 2020.

The U.S. butter market is expected to account for approximately $4.0 - $5.0 billion in retail sales in 2021 and grew at a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and December 2020.

Given the fact that the company operates in a niche with high historical growth rates, I think VITL has a lot of room to grow. Moreover, this argument is supported by the low penetration rate of the company. The company has significant growth potential in the retail and, in the medium to long term, foodservice channels, which it can capitalize on by increasing brand awareness and developing new products. Lastly, what is exciting about VITL are the untapped segments such as hospitality, military, and international market that they can use as a source of diversification and support the growth in net revenue.

What Are the Catalysts?

VITL is above all a growth company. The company has a demonstrated track record of profitable growth, and I believe it is important to emphasize the word profitable as many growth companies today grow by losing money. To give you an idea of the growth track record, the company has a two-year net revenue CAGR of 36.7%. The historical growth is explained by new product launches and continuous store growth across the retail channel: VITL's products are now in over 17,200 stores across the US. To support the strong demand for the company's products, VITL announced in November 2019 that they will nearly double their current square footage at their plant in Springfield, allowing them to meet the rising demand. The expansion is expected to be completed in Q2 FY22. As a result of the expansion project, the new facility will allow the company to produce three million additional eggs per day.

The recent developments announced by management during the Q2 FY21 earnings call suggest that the company is gaining a healthy market share. VITL managed to increase its market share by 90 basis points from 4.7% to 5.6% market share in the retail egg business. Moreover, in Q2 FY21, the company achieved a 1.7% increase in sales compared to the second quarter of 2020, which is pretty remarkable given the fact that Q2 FY20 was a record quarter for the company as they experienced unprecedented demand for their products due to the pandemic. In the most recent quarter, the gross margin came in a little weaker than in the same quarter last year (36.4% versus 38.3%). This was mainly represented by an increase in promotional spending as the company returns to a more normalized level of demand. However, despite an increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA came in lower versus the same period last year: $5.1 million compared to $9.3 million. This is mainly attributed to an increase in SG&A driven by public company costs and an increase in shipping and distribution costs driven by higher levels of sales and higher third-party freight rates. EBITDA margin will definitely be something to keep an eye on going forward.

Valuation

The company has a current market capitalization of $716 million. Management expects revenue to be in the $246 to $253 million range and adjusted EBITDA in the $7 to $9 million range for 2021. Based on management's guidance, the company trades at an average forward price to sales ratio of 2.86. According to Wall Street estimates, the company is trading at 822x forward earnings, which seems pretty high at first glance. I have dug deeper to understand why analysts recommend this stock as a buy. Analysts assume revenue to reach nearly $400 million by the end of 2023, which implies a 24.7% CAGR. While the expected CAGR is below the historical compounded annual growth rate of close to 60% since 2010, the estimate provided by analysts does not leave any room for error. Given such high growth assumptions, if the company misses on any of its revenue growth targets, the stock will be killed. Turning to the gross margin and EBITDA, analysts estimate the company will be able to maintain a 34% gross margin and achieve $32 million in EBITDA. Given the fact that the company has almost no debt and $37 million in cash, VITL currently trades at 21.2x EV to 2023 EBITDA. I personally consider the company to be overvalued at this current valuation given the fact that the pricey valuation does not provide a margin of safety. However, if you expect the company to grow in line with estimates or faster over the next 3 to 5 years, the current price could justify the current valuation.

In addition to that, I have decided to look at how the company is financing its expansion plans in order to assess if management creates value for shareholders. To finance the expansion, the company has issued new shares in Q3 FY20 worth approximately $100 million. By diluting existing shareholders, I have a hard time understanding how it can create value for them, given the low-interest-rate environment and the low level of debt on the balance sheet.

Key Takeaways

By researching VITL, I feel the company has the DNA of a spawner, as defined by Mohnish Pabrai. VITL has a successful track record of adding new distribution channels, launching new products, and expanding its production facility to answer the growing demand for the company's products. Based on management's guidance, VITL trades at a forward P/S ratio of 2.86 and at 67.9x forward EV/EBITDA. In my opinion, the current valuation does not provide a good margin of safety and as a consequence, a good risk-reward ratio. Wall Street has high expectations concerning the company's future growth prospects. In my opinion that represents an additional risk if the company fails to deliver on the growth.