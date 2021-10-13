Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN, NYSE:CWEN.A) is a renewable YieldCo and one of the largest developers and owner-operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the United States. The company has 3.5 GW of utility-scale wind and 1.3 GW of utility-scale solar in operation, as well as an extensive pipeline of projects in development. Hence, its shareholders are broadly aggregated into two overlapping columns. These are income investors enticed by the just over 4% yield on its class C and A shares and the ESG people looking to gain exposure to the long-term shift of energy generation towards solar and wind power. Both are likely enthusiastic about the contribution the company is making through its pipeline of projects to decarbonizing the electrical grid of the United States.

The company manages North America’s largest wind farm, the 947 MW Alta Wind facility located in California and one of the world’s largest solar projects, Agua Caliente totalling 290 MW. The focus is on assets with predictable long-term cash flows that allow Clearway to service its cost of capital and pay out a potent dividend.

A Potent YieldCo

Clearway's last reported quarterly dividend stood at $0.3345, a 1.7% increase from the prior dividend. This dividend was covered by underlying cash available for distribution ("CAFD") of $155 million during the fiscal 2021 second quarter and meant the company is on track to achieve its target to grow its annual dividend by 5% - 8%. Clearway aims to repeat this through to its 2023 fiscal year.

Overall, Q2 2021 saw an adjusted EBITDA of $365 million, a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. Although, the half-yearly comparison looked less strong with adjusted EBITDA only up 4.1% due to the impact of the Texas winter freeze.

Clearway Energy Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 (Source)

Cash from operating activities at $194 million during the quarter was also up by 94% from $100 million. This meant that with capital expenditures at $39 million, CAFD grew by 80% from the year-ago quarter.

Cash from operating activities and CAFD (Source)

On the back of such strong performance, the company has maintained its full-year CAFD guidance of $325 million. This is in spite of the impact of the Texas winter freeze, highlighting the resiliency of a business whose assets are critical enablers of a low-carbon future.

The New Low-Carbon World

Renewables accounted for 21% of U.S. electricity generation in 2020, with the lions share coming from natural gas. This growth has come at the cost of coal and the stalled growth of nuclear energy.

U.S. Electricity Generation By Energy Type (Source)

Even more stark is the planned electric additions to the grid every month in 2020 show clear renewable dominance with wind accounting for 44% and solar PV for 32% of all new electric generating capacity additions in 2020.

New Electric Generating Capacity Additions In 2020 (Source)

This comes on the back of the recent IPCC report stating anthropogenic climate change as already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every continent and archipelago across the globe, a "code red" for humanity. This is an urgency that will be highlighted further with COP26 in focus from the end of October.

This underlies the need for the U.S to make deeper investments into green energy generation capacity in the years ahead. This is even more crucial with the simultaneous rise in demand for EVs and smart technology that will see electric demand increase materially in the years ahead. Generating energy from renewable energy sources and investing in greater energy efficiency will play a vanguard role in this generational shift. Hence, as more states draft and implement ambitious low-carbon regulations and laws, we now stare at a golden age for renewable energy and its relevant stocks. This permanent structural shift towards a low-carbon economy forms a long-term trend that will see tens of billions invested every year for decades to decarbonise the North American energy supply. This ambitious effort aims to mitigate a future where humanity is besieged by the effects of climate change.

Clearway Energy is helping build the renewable future important for us all and is a strong player in the field with some of the largest renewable assets is North America. This future will also likely see an expansion in nuclear power to displace natural gas and further reduce the relevancy of coal. Further investments in utility-scale battery storage will also be required.

I have been buying Clearway Energy since the Texas winter freeze induced dip and will continue to add to my position on the basis of the CAFD growth and annual dividend increases. Also, there is no material difference between Class A and Class C shares except for voting rights. Both get paid the same exact dividend but you can own more class A shares due to its lower stock price.