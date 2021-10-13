choness/iStock via Getty Images

Under normal conditions, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) would stick to its core markets and would deliver sales growth of 3.59%-7.59%. However, with successful big data analysis and more collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AMZN), sales growth could touch 7.59%. Under optimistic assumptions, the implied share price would be equal to $105. In any case, with CERN currently trading at $67-$79, I will be buying at the current price mark.

Cerner Solutions: Internationalization Could Represent A Magnificent Opportunity

With 40 years in business, Cerner solutions offer health information technology services, devices, and hardware:

Source: Presentation

The company's cloud solution is called Cerner Millennium, a person-centric computing platform offering integrated clinical, financial, and management information systems. Users can access the electronic health record of millions of patients in order to organize the work of nurses, laboratory technicians, physicians, and many more professionals:

Source: Solutions | Cerner

Source: Presentation

With close to 89% of its revenue coming from the United States, CERN makes most of its revenue from professional services, managed services, and licensed software. In my opinion, when the management starts seriously attacking international target markets, sales growth could spike up:

Source: 10-k

I took a careful look at the global healthcare IT market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2029. With this in mind, if the company can acquire companies overseas or open new offices, sales growth would most likely increase:

The global healthcare IT market was valued at 315.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period till 2029. The global healthcare IT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Source: Global Healthcare IT Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14% from (globenewswire.com)

Domestic goodwill additions are still very significant. However, CERN seems to record a certain amount of goodwill from acquisitions made in the international markets. It means that the management is not afraid of the international markets:

Source: 10-k

I Would Say That A WACC of 6%-7% Makes Sense

Notice that the beta stands at $0.8-$0.98, the cost of equity is equal to 6.3%-7%, and the cost of debt is close to 3%:

Source: WACC for Cerner Corporation

If the volatility in the market increases significantly in the coming years, the beta could increase by almost 20%, which may lead to an increase in the WACC. With that risk in mind, like most analysts out there, I will be using a WACC close to 6%-7%.

Conservative Scenario With 3.59%-7.59% Sales Growth Implies A Target Price Of $89

In my view, if CERN only focuses on its core markets and continues to successfully obtain U.S. federal contracts, sales growth would follow. But, that's not all. I will also assume that the company continues to make monetization efforts and improve clinician experience and patient outcomes.

Besides, if CERN continues its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, the company's activities will most likely leverage its installed client base, and offer better technological solutions to clients. As a result, I would expect a significant increase in the number of clients and the software acquired by existing clients.

With these assumptions, without any radical innovation or ambitious M&A transaction, I believe that sales growth could be 3.59%-7.59%:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

The figures below include most of my DCF model. Notice that in this case scenario, my numbers are not very different from that of other analysts. I included depreciation and amortization close to $697-$814 million as well as capital expenditures of $618-$709 million. Putting everything together, the unlevered free cash flow would grow from $311 million in 2020 to more than $1096 million in 2025. The sum would be equal to $4.3 billion.

If we use 2026 FCF of $1 billion and exit multiple of 21x, the implied enterprise value stands at $26.9 billion, and the implied market cap would be $26.03 billion. Finally, the equity per share would be equal to $89:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

In my view, the management owns sufficient cash in hand to continue its collaboration with Amazon as well as to develop new services. In the last quarterly report, the company reported $246 million in cash with short-term investments worth $638 million:

Source: 10-Q

CERN's total long-term debt is not very significant. With $1.611 billion in long-term debt and 2023 EBITDA of $2 billion, the company's net debt/EBITDA stands at approximately 0.5x. It means that the management could perhaps talk to banks to obtain additional liquidity. In my view, bankers will most likely offer financing to design new versions of the Cerner Millennium:

Source: 10-Q

Super Optimistic Case Scenario With 7.59% Sales Growth Leads To A Fair Price Of $105

I am also very optimistic about the company's HNA vision. If CERN continues to successfully create a cohesive architecture for health care, more patients will have access to information and treatment. That's not all. I also believe that CERN's data could be extremely beneficial for many patients all over the country.

Data collected at one setting will be available to others across the country, ensuring every individual in every part of the care process is connected to the right knowledge, resources, and persons at the appropriate time and place. Source: Annual Report

Finally, I would expect CERN's management to be sufficiently smart to drive growth in new areas thanks to big data analysis. They have a lot of resources, access to valuable assets located close to U.S. health care facilities, and data from their HealtheIntent platform. With 250 million longitudinal records to analyze, in my opinion, it is likely that the management makes correct decisions and free cash flow grows.

With these assumptions and a certain level of internationalization efforts, I assumed sales growth of 7.5% from 2021 to 2025, so that revenue stands at $7.3 billion in 2024-2025:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

My DCF model for this case scenario includes EBITDA of $1-$2.5 billion and accounts receivables close to $100 million. The free cash flow would grow from close to $900 million to more than $1.205 billion in 2025.

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

My figures are a bit better than that of other market analysts. In my opinion, analysts have failed to understand that the internationalization of the company's business could represent significant FCF growth. An analysis of the results of 18 professionals offered an average price target of $83 and a high price target of $90. In any case, everybody seems to believe that CERN is a buy at its current price mark:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management and Market Screener

Cybersecurity Risks

CERN manages confidential information of patients in various forms. The company needs to protect the privacy and integrity of this information from cybersecurity threats of any kind. Take into account that any loss of information must have been documented and communicated to the public. In that case scenario, the company's reputation may be damaged, clients may leave the company, and sales expectations would decline. As a result, a significant decline in the share price is very likely.

Operating and Product Risks

CERN may suffer claims for errors in Cerner Millennium. Notice that the company is responsible for registration, scheduling, and billing. Any programming or coding error could be a disaster for clients. In addition, if clients lose their information because of CERN's software products, the company may have to pay for the damages created. In this regard, have a look at the lines below:

Our client agreements typically provide warranties concerning material errors and other matters. Our failure to meet these warranties could allow the client to terminate the agreement and possibly obtain a refund or damages or both, require us to incur additional expenses to correct such failure, subject us to claims, damage our reputation, and negatively affect future sales. We attempt to contractually limit our liability; however, these contractual limitations may not be enforceable or otherwise protect us from liability. We may also be subject to claims that are not covered by the contract. Source: 10-k

Conclusion: CERN Looks Like A Buy Under All My Case Scenarios

If CERN continues its collaboration with Amazon, I expect sales growth to be equal to 3.59%-7.59%. With that, if the company successfully creates a cohesive architecture for health care and uses big data analysis, the implied share price is $105. In any case scenario, the company looks like a buy at its current price mark of $69-$79.