There are several ways to profit from increased interest rates. Investing in senior secured loan funds is one such way. The SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is a particularly strong senior loan ETF, with an above-average 4.5% dividend yield and the strongest returns in its peers' group. Although the fund provides investors with a reasonable way to profit from increased interest rates, I think there are better, simpler, more profitable ways to do so. As such, I rate the fund a hold.

Senior Loan Overview

SRLN is an actively-managed fund investing in senior secured loans. Let's have a look at some of the characteristics of these securities before analysing the fund itself.

Senior secured loans are senior to most/all other company loans and liabilities, meaning they are the first to be repaid in the event of bankruptcy.

Senior secured loans are secured with company assets, meaning investors are pledged to receive real assets in the event of a bankruptcy.

Due to the above, senior secured loans tend to have comparatively strong recovery rates, reducing risk and losses during downturns.

Senior secured loans are effectively always variable rate loans, and so see higher coupon/interest rate payments when the Federal Reserve hikes rates, benefitting from these. Most fixed-income securities have fixed rates, and so see no benefit from higher interest rates. As such, variable rate loans tend to outperform other fixed-income securities during periods of rising interest rates.

Finally, senior secured loans are effectively always non-investment grade loans, issued by smaller, less mature, riskier companies. These companies might have issues repaying their loans during periods of economic or industry stress, ultimately resulting in declining asset prices for the securities. As such, expect variable rate loans to underperform the average fixed-income security during downturns and recessions.

The characteristics above are common to all variable rate loans, including funds focusing on these securities like SRLN. With this in mind, let's have a look at SRLN itself.

SRLN - Basics

Sponsor: State Street

Dividend Yield: 4.474%

Expense Ratio: 0.70%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 3.32%

Holdings: 310

SRLN Overview and Benefits

SRLN is an actively-managed ETF investing in U.S. corporate bonds and other fixed-income securities. SRLN focuses on variable rate loans, with these accounting for over 90% of the value of the fund. Fixed-rate bonds and cash account for the rest. (Source: SRLN Corporate Website)

Three things stand out about the fund.

First is the fact that the fund tends to outperform broader fixed-income indexes and funds during periods of rising interest rates, due to its focus on variable rate loans. As an example, SRLN has outperformed most bonds and bond sub-asset classes year to date, a period of rising interest rates. SRLN's performance was particularly strong earlier in the year, during which rates saw very dramatic increases.

SRLN's expected outperformance during periods of rising interest rates is the fund's most important benefit, differentiator, and its core investment thesis.

Interest rates at historical lows, and most analysts and the Federal Reserve itself forecasting several rate hikes in the coming years. As rates increase, SRLN's loans should see higher interest rate payments, ultimately boosting the fund's yield, directly benefitting shareholders. Investors concerned about rising interest rates can somewhat protect themselves and their portfolios by investing in SRLN, a significant benefit.

Second is the fact that SRLN is a particularly strong variable rate fund, with the highest dividend yield and total returns in its peer group. SRLN's results are mostly driven by management alpha, but the fund also focuses on comparatively risky, high-yield loans. If you are looking for variable rate ETFs, SRLN is your best, most profitable choice, although not a particularly safe one.

Third, and as mentioned above, is the fact that SRLN's loans tend to be of comparatively low quality. Most of the fund's holdings have a credit rating of B, with some smaller investments in loans with higher and lower credit ratings.

SRLN's credit ratings are moderately lower than average, emphasis on moderately. As an example, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), the largest senior loan index ETF, has an average credit rating of B, same as SRLN, but with a higher allocation to BB-rated loans.

SRLN's low credit ratings are evidence of the fund's high level of risk. Expect significant losses and underperformance during downturns and recessions, as was the case during 1Q 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the above, nothing much stands out about SRLN. It is a particularly strong senior loan fund, and might make sense for investors wishing to protect their portfolios from rising interest rates.

SRLN Negatives and Issues

SRLN is a good fund with a reasonable investment thesis, but there are several issues with the fund that make a buy rating difficult. Three issues stand out.

First is the fact that senior loans are somewhat effective as interest rate hedges, but not as effective as one would think from looking at security characteristics and the like. In practice, and from what I've seen, senior loans mostly replace interest rate risk with credit risk. These are different risks to be sure, but not exactly opposite, and so these securities do not precisely behave as one would expect securities without interest rate risks to behave.

This is quite easy to show with an example.

The Federal Reserve last hiked rates from 2016 to 2019. Interest rates increased from close to zero to 2.40%, a significant increase.

SRLN did outperform during the time period above, but only moderately so. Importantly, the fund underperformed other high-yield corporate bonds.

The situation above is surprisingly easy to explain. When the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, it hikes a specific interest rate called the Federal Funds rate. Said rate influences/benchmarks other interest rates in the economy, but the relationship is not always straightforward, and other factors matter too. One such factor is credit risk and credit spreads. High-yield loans and bonds are issued by comparatively risky companies, and so their prices and yields are strongly dependent on (perceptions of) economic conditions. When economic conditions are good, prices are high and yields are low, as the market expects relatively low default rates. When economic conditions worsen, prices go down while yields skyrocket, as investors sell comparatively risky securities, due to default risk worries.

Economic conditions were improving last time the Federal Reserve hiked rates, which led to lower spreads for high-yield bonds and the like.

SRLN invests in high-yield fixed-income securities like the above, and so benefitted from tightening credit spreads. Other ETFs invest in similar securities, including the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). Both ETFs outperformed when the Federal Reserve last hiked rates, but HYG's performance was quite a bit stronger. In practice, it seems that SRLN's focus on senior loans/variable rate loans had a very limited impact on the fund's performance when interest rates last rose. SRLN outperformed because it focused on risky securities, which saw higher prices as economic conditions improved. Same as HYG.

In my opinion, insofar as what is really driving SRLN's performance is its focus on high-yield high-risk fixed-income securities, there are much better choices out there. For ETFs, we have the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) and the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN). For CEFs, we have the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), and the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT). These funds all focus on fixed-rate bonds, but have outperformed SRLN during 2021, a period of rising interest rates.

SRLN's focus on senior loans does make the fund a broadly superior interest rate hedge than the other funds above. This is readily apparent in the graph above too, with SRLN quite clearly generally outperforming in the specific weeks and months in which interest rates rise (early 2021, past few weeks). SRLN would almost certainly outperform the funds above if rates do nothing but go up from here on out, but I'm not sure how realistic this scenario is. Under periods of mostly rising interest rates, but with some reversals and some periods of stability, the fund is likely to underperform, as has been the case this year. On the other hand, focusing on high-yield securities mostly insulates investors from interest rate risk (or shifts it to credit spreads and the like) reasonably well, and there are much stronger funds in this area than SRLN.

Second issue with SRLN is that its securities would really only benefit from significant interest rate increases. As per SRLN's management, the fund has a weighted average LIBOR floor of 0.79%, meaning rates (technically LIBOR, in practice the federal funds rate) would have to rise to at least 0.79% before the fund would see commensurate increases in its coupon and interest rate payments. Expect few benefits from small interest rate increases.

Third issue with SRLN is its 0.70% expense ratio. SRLN is an expensive fund, and these expenses directly reduce yields and returns. I'm generally wary of expensive funds, and I'm not sure that SRLN adequately compensates investors for its expenses. As mentioned previously, there are several high-yield corporate bond funds with roughly similar performance to SRLN during periods of rising rates. I've yet to find a particularly good senior loan ETF. I think CEFs might be stronger in this particular market niche, although haven't looked at the space in any real depth.

Conclusion - Hold

SRLN is a strong senior loan ETF, and provides investors with adequate protection against rising interest rates. Although the fund has some benefits, I don't think these outweigh the fund's comparatively weak returns and high expenses. As such, I rate the fund a hold.