U.S. Natural Gas Price Discovery Is Still Distorted

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Oct. 8), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) edged up by 0.5% w-o-w (from 38.9 to 39.1). Total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 20.4% below last year's level and as much as 27.4% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending Oct. 15), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been cooling down. I estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 14% w-o-w (from 39 to 34). The total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 65 bcf/d and 67 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should plunge by 19.7% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will moderate slightly but will remain negative (-24%).

Next week

Next week (ending Oct. 22), the weather conditions are expected to cool down quite significantly. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to surge by 122% w-o-w (from 20 to 45). However, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) will still be down some 28% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn even more negative (-28.2%).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs should stay below the norm. However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 61.75 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 61.48 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were neutral-to-slightly-bearish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "removed" just two bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 30.8% below last year's level and 27.4% below the norm.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed more HDDs in week 1 and week 2, but fewer HDDs in week 3 - week 5. Consumption-wise, the model was bearish vs the previous update (issued on Oct. 7).

Source: ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 90.5 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 2.5 bcf/d lower than a year ago. A seasonal bottom in daily consumption was reached on Sep. 26 (61 bcf/d) - see the chart below. Natural gas consumption is now projected to trend higher but to remain mostly below last year's level - primarily due to warmer weather, lower coal-to-gas switching levels, and stronger wind generation.

Despite rising exports, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is also projected to remain mostly below last year's level due to very low domestic consumption. Please note, however, that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 91.4 bcf/d (-0.3 bcf/d from yesterday). However, it is likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow. Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 11.5 bcf/d (+2.5 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Over the next two weeks (Oct. 22 - Oct. 29), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 99.4 bcf/d (+3.5 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 86.8 bcf/d (-8.1 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be looser vs. a year ago at around +11.6 bcf/d y-o-y (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing an injection of 88 bcf (4 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 38 bcf larger than a year ago, and 9 bcf larger vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to shrink by 260 bcf by Nov. 5. The storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to shrink by 122 bcf over the same period (from -167 bcf to -45 bcf).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Distorted Market

Right now, the spread between European and U.S. natural gas (TTF-HH spread) stands at around +25.8. The broad historical range is from -0.869 to +7.748 (see the chart below). Therefore, it is still reasonable to be short TTF and to be long HH, unless, of course, the spread has established a new range.

In any case, this speculative trade (a bet on the narrowing of TTF-HH spread) still represents a major distortion of the market. This distortion has been in place since the end of June (and possibly earlier). If Henry Hub futures price was driven solely by the U.S. fundamentals, natural gas would be trading below $4.000 per MMBtu right now.

Source: bluegoldtrader.com