We can often learn from experts in the market about making moves to generate strong income and capital gains. Today we want to look at making investments with the mindset of the legendary Michael Lee-Chin.

You can’t look at the intrinsic value of gold as you can a business. Gold doesn’t give you cash flow, and, at the end of the day, cash flow is what is important. Gold doesn’t give you dividends. - Michael Lee-Chin

Mr. Lee-Chin made the bulk of his billions by investing in large banks in Jamaica. He was interested in buying value-based opportunities that paid excellent dividends. Historically, Mr. Lee-Chin has avoided cyclical industries and does not like to invest in big Tech or commodities.

He's also known for his philanthropic donations such as $30 million to The Royal Ontario Museum and $10 million to the University of Toronto. The image above is part of his donations to the Royal Ontario Museum.

We can learn from his ideas about investing and find two excellent opportunities in the market. We want firms that pay a solid dividend and have the ability to continue to unlock value in other companies or have value to be unlocked in themselves.

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 7.8%

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a blue-chip BDC (business development company). ARCC's competitive advantage is its scale. As the largest BDC, ARCC can pursue deals that are larger than most of its peers.

We frequently say that BDCs lend to "small to medium" sized businesses, ARCC's focus is definitively on the large side of "medium." ARCC's average borrower has an annual EBITDA of $146 million.

Despite investing in larger companies, ARCC can maintain substantial diversification with no investment accounting for more than 2% of assets and an average position size of just 0.3%.

Additionally, ARCC has substantial diversification among industries, with software and healthcare being their largest exposures.

ARCC has limited exposure to some more high-risk industries like energy, hotels, retail, and entertainment.

ARCC provides both debt and equity investments, with more than 70% invested in first or second lien senior secured loans, 10% in common equity, and 7% in preferred equity.

The "equity kicker" provides ARCC an opportunity to profit above and beyond the scheduled interest payments of their debt holdings. This is what separates BDCs from banks. With an equity holding, ARCC takes an active interest in collecting the interest and principal payments and developing the company so that it can be recapitalized or sold at a healthy profit.

ARCC ended last quarter with $6.2 billion in liquidity.

Since the end of the quarter, ARCC issued 12.5 million new shares at a premium to book value, raising more than $250 million. Secondary offerings often reduce the share price in the short term, but they make more money for everyone over the long term.

Existing shareholders benefit as the NAV per share goes up when shares are sold at a premium to NAV, which was $18.16. And cash flow per share goes up as well. Consider that it takes ARCC $18.16 to produce a quarterly dividend of $0.41. ARCC sold the new shares for $20.38. If deployed into the same investments, $18.16 is needed for ARCC to produce enough to pay the current dividend. The $2.22 extra will produce excess cash flow when it is deployed. The result? Higher cash flow and a higher dividend for prior holders and new shareholders alike!

In an economy that the Federal Reserve is going to allow to run hot, BDCs are a very lucrative investment. ARCC is hands-down one of the best. ARCC has:

A long history of success through multiple economic cycles, including the Great Financial Crisis and COVID.

An investment-grade balance sheet.

A tendency to trade at a 10-15% premium to NAV.

Recently raised capital to deploy in new investments.

Raised its dividend last quarter.

Beaten the S&P 500 in total returns over the long haul.

Ability to pay a high yield today.

ARCC is one of my favorite BDCs to hold through any point in the cycle. With BDCs operating in ideal conditions, it is an especially strong investment today!

Pick #2: HT Preferreds - Yield 6.6%

When it comes to hotels, we like to insulate ourselves from the natural volatility with preferred shares. The preferred pay a fixed dividend that has to be paid in full before the common shares can get a penny. Furthermore, these dividends are cumulative, meaning that if they are suspended due to a Black Swan like COVID, the amount owed accumulates and then is paid out when the company recovers.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a hotel REIT that has three preferred shares outstanding:

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE) with a - Yield 6.6%. Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD) - Yield 6.6%. Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC) - Yield 6.9%.

Remarkably, these preferred shares are still trading below par. When one remembers 2020, it has kept many investors away, but we need to look forward not backward for these investments. Let's talk about why.

The hotel market was hit extraordinarily hard by COVID. The recovery has been slow as travel restrictions, the Delta Variant, and businesses relying on virtual meetings continued to be headwinds through the Summer.

These headwinds are dissipating. Fully vaccinated travelers can start traveling since the Biden administration recently lifted its travel ban on 33 countries, including the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil, and India.

Furthermore, the number of Delta cases is on a clear downward trend.

Plus, acquisition activity among hotels is starting to pick up. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), another of our hotel preferred holdings, recently amended its credit facility to increase the amount that could be used for acquisitions from $300 to $450 million. Hyatt Hotels (H) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Apple Leisure Group. Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) is having its entire portfolio acquired by Blackstone (BX).

Large money is starting to move into hotels, and we can expect the pace to speed up. HT itself is a potential takeover target, but even if not, big money moving in the hotel sector is bullish for their mid to long-term outlook.

HT's financials are improving one step at a time. They were able to resume preferred dividends and are cash flow positive at the property level. With each step forward, the risk to the preferred shares decreases. Buy now while they are still under par.

Conclusion

Lee-Chin sees opportunities and is ready to take advantage of them. Likewise, investing in ARCC allows us to take advantage of the strengthening U.S. economy in ways we would not have access to otherwise. Buying HT preferred shares allows us to move into the hotel sector, gain excellent income, and watch as large money follows us in.

We can learn from Lee-Chin's mindset and hold investments that allow us to unlock value in the market and beyond. Focus on building up your income stream and make it even larger than you need. That way, you can follow Lee-Chin's other example and donate some of the excesses to a charity of your choice.

I love to let companies do the heavy lifting while I can sit back and enjoy the sun setting on another autumn day. Retirement should be a time of enjoyment and leisure. Hard work is a young man's or woman's game, or so I've been told.