Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is one of Canada’s largest telecom operators with a specific focus on the western portions of the country and a strong position in Alberta. The company is subject to a buyout offer from Rogers Communications (RCI) but continues to trade below the offered price due to the regulatory challenges to get the deal approved. I discussed the preferred shares in July 2020.

The company has a liquid US listing, but Shaw reports its financial results in Canadian Dollars, so I will use the CAD as base currency in this article. Where applicable, I will use an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25. For a better background story of the company, I’d like to refer you to this article from last year.

The financial performance of Shaw is very satisfying

Before discussing the details of the buyout offer, I wanted to establish how attractive Shaw is priced in case the deal doesn’t go through. In the third quarter, Shaw Communications benefited tremendously from a recovery of income taxes. As you can see in the image below, the Q3 net income of C$354M was mainly caused by a net tax recovery of about C$66M. On a normalized basis, the pre-tax income of C$288M would likely have resulted in a net income of just over C$200M, so investors definitely need to keep that in mind if they are looking to figure out the underlying earnings potential of Shaw. The tax benefit was caused by a revision of labilities for "uncertain tax positions that became statute barred in the period," so it’s for sure a non-recurring item.

Looking at the cash flow statement, we see the company reported a funds flow from operations of about C$708M. This still includes the tax benefit. After deducting the C$24M in lease payments and the C$262M in capex, the free cash flow result in the third quarter exceeded C$400M, but investors should for sure be aware of the strongly positive impact of the tax benefit in the third quarter.

Looking at the 9M performance, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$1.65B but this also includes a lower-than-average tax bill.

For the entire financial year, Shaw is guiding for a total capex of C$1B and a free cash flow result of about C$800M, and I think this is a realistic target. Investors should for sure not "annualize" the Q3 results as the one-time tax benefit had a big impact.

The buyout by Rogers has been approved by the shareholders, but several hurdles remain

The shareholders of Shaw have agreed to an all-cash offer made by Rogers Communications which wants to acquire Shaw at C$40.50 in cash. The minority shareholders aren’t offered a choice, but a portion of the Shaw family stock will be converted into Rogers shares. Shaw shareholders already have approved the deal, but the regulator still needs to sign off on the acquisition and this will likely take a few more months so the M&A deal will not immediately be consummated.

However, the risk/reward ratio has become a bit less appealing. While I think we should still operate under the assumption the deal will go through albeit with some small tweaks, there were two elements that I wasn’t very happy about as they seemed premature.

First of all, when the spectrum auction for the very important 5G airwaves happened this summer, Shaw Communications decided not to put in any bids. While this makes total sense as the acquiror (Rogers) was bidding for a bunch of licenses and it would not make sense for two companies that are looking to merge to put in rivaling bids during an auction, I didn’t see much information on what would happen if the Rogers-Shaw deal would fall through. Will Shaw get access to the much-needed spectrum by using the Rogers spectrum? In any case, it looks like Shaw would be off materially worse if the deal would fall through compared to a no-deal scenario beforehand.

Secondly, although the acquisition obviously isn’t completed yet, Rogers already seems to be calling the shots. It forced Shaw to retire the two outstanding series of preferred shares. Again, a move that makes a lot of sense in the long-term for the combination of both companies, but it does weaken the Shaw balance sheet and capital structure should the buyout by Rogers fail as repaying the preferred shares weakens the equity portion of the balance sheet. As a preferred shareholder I was very happy when the preferred shares were called as I was able to lock in a substantial capital gain.

Investment thesis

Right after the sale to Rogers was announced, I initiated a long position in Shaw Communications by buying the stock and writing some out of the money put options. The options expired worthless so I pocketed the premiums and I sold the stock for a gain of approximately 10% (excluding dividends) as I wanted to protect my investment in the company.

While it still seems likely the deal will go through (perhaps with a few tweaks), the "no deal" scenario looks less appealing to me now. The balance sheet is a bit weaker now the preferred equity has been called (those preferred shares were trading at just 50% of their call value less than one year before) while Shaw deciding to stand on the sidelines during a 5G auction puts the company in a tough spot should the Rogers deal fall through.

Speculators can still earn a 10% return on the current share price should the deal go through but I moved back to the sidelines on this one.