Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we look at the technical chart of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN), we are more in favor of a bottoming pattern playing itself out here. Although shares remain well below their year-to-date highs and the risk of a descending bearish triangle remains firmly on the table, the pattern looks like a bottoming pattern due to how buying volume has been increasing steadily over the past 12 months or so. If there is a double bottom reversal in play here, for example, shares should easily rebound well past the $20 mark. We need to see a breakout above the upper trendline however before the potential reversal pattern can be confirmed in earnest.

Insiders also believe that there remains plenty of upside in Marten as Director Jerry Bauer recently dipped his toe in the water and bought 15,000 shares just above $15 a share (where shares are currently trading). When consolidation patterns take a sustained period of time to play themselves out, we like to turn to the dividend to see if we can gain any insights regarding direction. Furthermore, not only does a growing dividend demonstrate that a company is doing nicely but also enables investors to reduce their cost basis especially if the consolidation extends for a sustained period of time.

Dividend Yield

Therefore from this standpoint, if we go to the most recent earnings report, we see that Marten definitely has momentum on its side. Operating revenue increased more than 9% to hit $232.4 million for the second quarter and operating profit jumped by almost 13% to come in at $28.5 million. These numbers paved the way for a $0.50 special dividend which was paid out last week on the 4th of October.

Now many dividend investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether shares of the respective company are cheap or not. If we just go by the regularly quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, the present dividend yield of 1.06% looks very attractive compared to Marten's 5-year average of 0.55%. However, if we include all dividend payments over the past four quarters ($1.16 per share), the trailing yield comes in at 7.7%. This yield has never been reported in Marten over a 12-month period so this should obviously attract value investors in big numbers.

Payout Ratio

Marten over the past four quarters generated $169 million of operating cash flow off a net income standing start of $77 million or $0.93 per share. Management has been using this cash flow to invest heavily behind the business reporting $195 million of capex-spend over the same time period. Therefore, based off net earnings, the standard dividend of $0.16 per year at present gives a payout ratio of just over 17% especially given the fact that we expect Marten's assets to keep on driving profitability forward. We state this because Marten's assets (ROA of 8.71%) still look below average and remain nowhere near the reported 13%+ levels reported back at the end of fiscal 2017.

Shareholder Equity Growth

Growing amounts of assets and equity protect the dividend as an increasing net worth usually correlates to encouraging trends in earnings and cash flow. Marten's book value increased to $654 million at the end of the second quarter which means the current price to book multiple comes in at 1.9. Suffice it to say, given that Marten has no real debt to speak of and its present book multiple of 1.9 comes in slightly lower than the 5-year average of 2.03, the company's growing net worth should result in a rising share price over time.

Projected Earnings Growth

Marten is expected to announce $0.25 in earnings per share in its upcoming third quarter numbers. If indeed the company can meet this number, it will be on course to hit just under $1 in earnings per share for this fiscal year which would be a 20% increase over fiscal 2019. Although Marten missed expectations by a solitary cent per share, we would not bet against the company here given its track record. The $0.99 expected bottom-line number for fiscal 2021 gives a forward earnings multiple of 15.2 which is again below the valuation we are accustomed from this trucking firm.

Track Record

Many long-term investors go back at least a decade to get a read on how well a company can allocate capital. As we can see from the chart below, there certainly is a sense of predictability to Marten's earnings and this is precisely what long-term investors want to see. As stated in the previous commentary, we believe that history repeats itself many times in financial markets due to fact that human psychology in the main does not change. The key here though is volatility or should we say the lack of thereof. Many times, for example, portfolio drawdowns can be very difficult to withstand for investors but these types of trends point to a very disciplined management team who continue to execute on its long-term goals.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, the key financial metrics which make up the dividend point to a bottoming pattern on the technical chart. Risks obviously remain such as rising fuel prices and supply chain bottlenecks due to the ongoing pandemic. As we have learned above, however, management has demonstrated that it can iron out a lot of market volatility by being disciplined in its approach. We expect this to continue. Let's see what the third quarter numbers bring.