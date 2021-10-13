Change Is Coming: 24/7 GW Scale Renewables Projects

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Computer-generated image of what Sun Cable’s solar farm might look like. Source Sun Cable via ABC

I recently published an article outlining why I think Exxon Mobil (XOM) has major challenges to its business from three converging directions: i) electrification of transport, ii) substitution of electricity from solar PV and wind for natural gas in power generation and iii) urgent action on climate changes to exit fossil fuel use. As commonly happens, I was confronted by a dismissive wave about how the threats to XOM’s business were pipe-dreams. Recently two huge solar PV projects in areas with high solar PV potential (Australia and Morocco) have gained momentum to supply 24/7 power to Singapore and the UK respectively. The Australian Sun Cable project claims to be the world’s largest solar PV project, the world’s largest battery project and also the world’s longest HVDC cable. The Morocco-UK Power project is similar in scale to the Sun Cable project. Both are $20 billion projects that have the scale of major oil and gas exploration projects. Once built, these projects will deliver long term reliable power at a competitive cost to other technologies. XOM sceptics would be well advised to pay attention. These huge 24/7 power projects in areas of high irradiance (Morocco is 7th, Australia 17th of countries with most solar PV potential) connected to areas where there is not the space or irradiance to build at such scale, will be part of the answer to decarbonization of power and transport via electrification. There will be many investment opportunities for renewable energy, battery and HVDC cabling companies.

Sun Cable

The Sun Cable crazy ambitious renewable energy project plans to deliver a significant portion (up to 15%) of Singapore’s electricity needs. There have been two announcements recently, one to increase (again) the scale of the project and secondly announcement that Indonesia is agreeing to provide passage for HVDC cabling in its territorial waters and also that it plans to build batteries for the project. While there is a long way to go (the plan is for the link to be powered by 2027) the recent developments make clear that this is a real project. It heralds another feature of the renewable energy world that is on the way.

History of Sun Cable

Australia is one of the last frontiers for the fossil fuel industry, but it is also home for some entrepreneurial billionaires. Two very successful businessmen, Mike Cannon-Brookes, CEO and cofounder of Atlassian (TEAM), and Andrew Forrest (former CEO of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF)(OTCQX:FSUGY) are backing the Sun Cable project. Both have serious track records of commercial success.

Mike Cannon-Brookes is credited with challenging and losing a bet with Elon Musk for Tesla (TSLA) to build in record time the world’s biggest battery (at the time) in South Australia. This project became one of the first really large battery facilities (100 MW/129 MWh). It has been a financial success such that it was upgraded by 50% not long after it commenced operations.

Cannon-Brookes has become active as an investor in helping shape a super power status for the Northern Australian solar region. He is putting his money where his mouth is. “Twiggy” Forrest is similarly putting serious cash behind his view that Australia has the capacity to eschew its fossil fuel past and become a renewables superpower. Both billionaires are funding the initial stages of the Sun cable project, which involves sending power to Singapore via HVDC cabling.

New announcements

The signature project at Sun Cable is Australia-Asia PowerLink, a hugely ambitious HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) power transmission system from Northern Australia to provide 24/7 power to supply up to 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs. The plan is to commence power supply in 2027. The AAPowerLink has major project status with the Northern Territory and Australian Governments.

This involves a 5,000 km transmission system that will provide Darwin and Singapore with reliable and competitively priced electricity, from huge solar PV and stationary battery projects. The core of AAPowerLink involves ~4,200 km of undersea HVDC cable which passes through Indonesian waters.

The project has been progressively increased in size so that now it is a $A30 billion project with 17-20 GW solar capacity.

Notional plan for AAPowerLink Source: Sun Cable

Australian, Indonesian and Singaporean interests are all aligned and Sun Cable management led by CEO David Griffin has been establishing formal arrangements between the parties.

Australian focus on investment into the Northern territory

The project is expected to invest $A8 billion into the Australian economy, most of in the Northern Territory. A dozen firms in Darwin are already engaged on the project. The overall project involves:

Gigantic Solar PV farm

As of June 2021, the largest solar PV farm is located in India and it has 2.25 GW capacity. The ten largest solar PV farms in June 2021 totalled 14.66 GW. Four of the top 10 are in India, 3 in China, 2 in the United Arab Emirates and 1 in Egypt.

The Sun Cable AAPowerLink project now involves 17-20 GW of solar panels, more than the combined capacity of the top 10 solar PV farms as of June 2021.

The solar PV facility (and battery precinct see below) are to be located at Powell Creek Station near the town of Elliott, roughly halfway between Alice Springs and Darwin. The 12,000 hectare site is flat grazing land in one of the most consistently sunny places on earth. It is close to a railway corridor for transmitting electricity and transporting equipment. Approximately 800 km of overhead transmission lines will be built to connect to the coast at Gunn Point east of Darwin, with a Darwin connector offshoot to provide electricity to the city.

Huge stationary battery storage facility

The storage capacity of the stationary battery facility is now 36-42 GWh. Other than suggesting that Indonesia will become a manufacturing site for the stationary batteries, there is as yet no detail about the battery technology in the storage facility.

Given the friendly sparring between Elon Musk and Mike Cannon-Brookes that led to the installation of the 100 MW/129 MWh Hornsdale battery in South Australia, it will be interesting to see if Tesla figures in the provision of the batteries. A much larger Tesla battery in Australia (the Victoria Big Battery, 400 MW/ 450 MWh) is being prepared for startup in a few months' time.

In the US, Tesla has just secured a 2 GW/6 GWh order with privately held Arevon Energy for Megapack batteries, the biggest order ever.

Note that the proposed size of the huge batteries for the Sun Cable project is 6-7 times that of Tesla’s recent world’s biggest order.

Massive cabling project to transmit power via HVDC cabling, including 4,200 km undersea cables

A slightly dated interview with Sun Cable’s Andrew Coffey gives background to the decision by Sun Cable to choose HVDC cabling to transmit power to Singapore and it makes clear that, while this will be the longest HVDC cable ever built, it doesn’t require technology breakthroughs. It is just a question of getting the economics sorted out. Possibly the major issue has been solved; this involves getting a political solution to placement of the cables.

Timelines for Sun Cable activities

A detailed timeline for the project, which commenced in 2018 is available. It involves 3 stages, with Stage 1 well advanced. Stage 1 involves all of the detailed permitting required for success of the project. Financial close (Q3 2023) initiates Stage 2, with both onshore and offshore construction well advanced by end of Q1 2026. Stage 3 commences with Darwin online (end of Q1 2026). Singapore is scheduled to be online from end of Q2 2027.

Why Indonesia is engaged?

A recent announcement concerned Indonesian agreement and definition of a route for the undersea cable so that work can commence. The project involves $US2.5 billion of Australian investment into Indonesia, which will have one of the largest cable laying vessels in the world and the relevant infrastructure to support it. There will also be land-based cabling, switchgear, transformers etc.

Battery manufacture will also occur in Indonesia. The battery system to support 24/7 power delivery has been increased to 36-42 GWh (up from 30 GWh). This will be the biggest battery facility in the world and the scale effectively underwrites development of a stationary battery manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

The above developments sit in a broader context for Indonesia. Indonesia is a major lithium supplier, also the world’s largest nickel miner and it produces significant cobalt. There are a number of interested parties in developing the Indonesian battery supply chain. This includes Chinese battery manufacturer CATL and South Korean LG Energy Solution.

Two Universities in Indonesia will be engaged to develop the undersea route and issues relevant to establishing the HVDC cables. Four provincial Indonesian Governors are engaged.

Why Singapore is interested

Singapore is a tiny island that is vulnerable because it has little capacity to self-produce power. The LNG industry has focused heavily on being a major power provider to Singapore with the result that currently 95% of Singapore’s electricity is generated from gas. The problem is, as is happening now, this makes Singapore very vulnerable to power price increases. A solar/battery project that has guaranteed pricing for decades has to be interesting, especially if it can be delivered at a substantial discount. The accords with Singapore’s “Four Switches Policy”.

Morocco-UK Power project: another massive solar/storage and power shipment project

Perhaps accelerated by the current elevated gas prices and mayhem in the UK energy sector, recently more concrete details of a Morocco-UK monster solar PV/onshore wind/battery/HVDC cable project have been announced. The project is similar in concept to the Sun Cable project.

The company promoting the Morocco-UK Power Project is Xlinks. It has an impressive team. The Executive Chairman, Sir Dave Lewis, is the former CEO of UK multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer Tesco PLC, the third largest global retailer by gross revenue. You could say he has experience of big projects. Vice-Chair is Paddy Padmanathan who is President & CEO of ACWA Power, a $45 billion developer, investor and operator of power generation and water-desalination assets. Paddy brings extensive experience of solar PV and onshore wind in desert environments.

Xlinks indicates that the cost structure indicates a price of 48 pounds/MWh, which is approximately half the price of power from the currently-under- construction Hinkley Point C nuclear facility. The Morocco-UK Power project will deliver similar 24/7 power to the UK (providing ~7% of UK power) to the Hinkley Point C project. The political will is clearly in the direction of major renewables projects with a 2035 commitment to decarbonize the UK energy system.

In its essence, the Morocco-UK project is about utilising the fact that a solar PV panel in Morocco produces 3-5x the power that the same panel produces in the UK!

What does it mean?

As these projects proceed, and the hard initial work seems to have been done, this will finish any arguments about whether renewable energy (solar PV, wind) can be configured with battery technology to deliver 24/7 power at scale, at distance, using HVDC cabling. These projects are fossil fuel scale ($10's of billions) and the infrastructure is huge. However, it is important to realise that a renewables-based grid will be different to the fossil fuel (or nuclear) concept of small numbers of massive facilities. It won’t be solely based on a few huge facilities. Elsewhere I intend to explore a complementary series of developments for small scale renewable facilities that will provide a localised component to a renewables-based grid. To give a flavour of this, 1 in 4 Australian households have solar PV on their rooftops.

Conclusion

Sun Cable’s AAPowerLink and the Morocco-UK Power project are big deals that have credibility because of the founders and also the fact that already they are starting to look like projects that are going to happen. Three countries are engaged with Sun Cable (Australia, Indonesia and Singapore) and primarily two (UK, Morocco) with Morocco-UK Power, although coastal communities in Spain, Portugal and France seem also likely to have some involvement. Unlike the hype around green hydrogen (of which there is a lot including in Australia) which has lots of government funding around the world but it is still far from being economic, Sun Cable is steadily working up real stuff with a view to delivering the project. It is noteworthy that Indonesia is seeing the project as an opportunity to benefit from major renewables developments. It will be interesting to see how its plans to develop a battery manufacturing facility progress and whether this will involve Tesla (my speculation).

The second project linking Morocco and the UK has similar features to the Sun Cable project. Both come at a time when natural gas prices are surging, creating instability and concern. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol’s recent comments about this are relevant. Concerning the cause of the excessive gas prices he said “Recent increases in global natural gas prices are the result of multiple factors, and it is inaccurate and misleading to lay the responsibility at the door of the clean energy transition.” Fatih Birol went further saying: “Well-managed clean energy transitions are a solution to the issues that we are seeing in gas and electricity markets today – not the cause of them.”

These projects could become a model for other major renewables projects that can supply substantial reliable power at a distance. They will stress test the model with technology that is ready for the task. This is not the first time that such projects have been considered, but immature technology, geopolitical barriers and lack of committed supporters have meant that other projects, such as solar power from North Africa to Europe, have not progressed.

There are obvious follow-on projects, such as providing evening power to the East Coast of Australia from Western Australia via HVDC cabling. Mike Cannon-Brookes has made the point that this would extend the East coast evening peak by 3hrs to cover peak early evening loads. The possibility of East coast-West coast links in the US might be interesting, as would connecting Texas to either or both coasts to provide time shifting and relief from localised extreme weather. Watch this space for developments and note that each of these projects has a massive requirement for renewables and infrastructure. The solar industry is going to be a major beneficiary and there will be huge business for many companies. Likewise wind power is almost certainly going to be a part of such projects as is planned for the Morocco-UK project. Finally these kinds of projects will bring into focus the value of interconnection through HVDC cabling as I’ve noted elsewhere in discussing new developments from Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF)(OTCPK:HTHIY). The projects discussed in this article are real and progressing. They don’t involve pilot or scoping studies as is the case with today’s fashionable discussion about a hydrogen economy. Investors, including those who are currently invested in the oil and gas industry, might take note.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the dramatic changes happening as the world makes the transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to the electrification of everything via renewables. I hope my commentary provides insight for you and your financial advisor as you review your energy and transport investments.