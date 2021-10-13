fatido/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In June, I wrote a bearish article on Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) as I thought the company was getting overvalued due to strong Chinese steel output and optimism about government stimulus programs around the world. Largo’s market valuation has decreased significantly since then but I still think the company looks overvalued based on the fundamentals of the Maracas Menchen vanadium mine. However, you’ll notice something really strange when looking at the latest corporate presentation. Largo is focusing on its emerging vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) systems and there isn’t a single mention of Maracas Menchen, its main asset.

My view is that Largo is pivoting to the energy storage business, which means its market valuation could become narrative-driven in the near future, just like many of the energy startup companies on the market today. Looking at the vanadium market, the road ahead looks bumpy and I think a strangle option strategy could be a good idea. Let’s review.

Overview of the operations and the financials

In case you haven’t read my past articles on Largo, let me start off by saying that the Maracas Menchen is located in Brazil and is the highest-grade vanadium mine worldwide. Production comes from the Campbell pit, which had a proven and probable head grade of 1.15% as of May 2017. The concentrate grade stood at 3.21%. In 2021, Largo expects to produce 12,000 – 12,500 tonnes of V2O5 at cash costs of $3.10 – $3.30 per pound.

In Q2 2021, Largo booked revenues of $54.3 million thanks to vanadium prices of above $8.00 and generated a net profit of $8.4 million. However, foreign exchange gains accounted for $3.1 million of the profit.

(Source: Largo Resources)

Overall, the annualized EPS is $0.52, so the company doesn’t look expensive at $10.78 as of the time of writing, right? Well, I disagree. The reason for this is the limited mine life of Campbell and the weak financial performance of the mine compared to the projections in the latest technical report. Looking at the base case life of mine annual cash flow projections on page 46, we can see that reserves run out in 2028.

(Source: Largo Resources)

What’s even worse is that Maracas Menchen isn’t generating the expected profits even after several improvements over the past few years. According to the technical report, the mine should be generating an annual net income of over $40 million at $6.34 per pound of V2O5 after 2019.

Speaking of vanadium prices, I think the next few months don’t look promising due to something I explained in my article on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK:LIFZF). China is cutting back steel production in a bid to reduce pollution before the 2022 Winter Olympics. According to a recent statement by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, steel mills in areas around Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei province are required to slash output during the coming heating season from mid-November to mid-March to reduce emissions. Back in 2008, we saw something similar happen as local steelmakers slashed production ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The steel industry accounts for over 90% of vanadium demand, so I expect prices to drop significantly over the next few months.

In view of these factors, how come I’m not bearish anymore? Well, the answer is vanadium redox flow battery systems. In December 2020, Largo created Largo Clean Energy with the acquisition of the assets of U.S. storage specialist VionX Energy for $3.9 million. The latter owned 12 patent families which Largo plans to use to develop its vanadium redox flow battery systems under the VCHARGE± brand.

At the end of July, Largo announced it secured its first contract for this system. The company will deliver a five-hour, 6.1 MWh system for a project in Spain whose start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. Financial details on the deal were not disclosed, but I don’t think they matter much at this point. The important thing is that Largo is rapidly shifting its image from a mining company to an energy storage technology innovator.

Looking at the latest corporate presentation, there are just two pictures of Maracas Menchen and not a single mention of its name. Yet, there are pictures of energy storage systems, wind turbines, solar panels, and several mentions of clean energy, sustainability, and VCHARGE±.

(Source: Largo Resources)

Innovative technology businesses are rarely valued based on fundamentals and this is why I no longer feel confident enough to be bearish on this one. However, I think the road ahead for the share price could be wild due to the steel mill shutdown in China and the company's pivot to battery tech. With this in mind, a strangle options strategy sounds like a viable idea over the next few months. This strategy involves the purchase of both a call and a put out-of-the-money with different strike prices, but with the same maturity.

As these are out-of-the-money options, it’s a risky move. However, it’s a cheap strategy compared to at-the-money or in-the-money options. I think the key to making strangles work is managing the risk and putting only small amounts of money on them.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor takeaway

Largo has a market capitalization of just under $700 million as of the time of writing, which I think is much higher than the current net present value (NPV) of Maracas Menchen. China is shutting down a large part of its steel mill capacity and this should hit vanadium prices over the next few months as it removes a lot of demand from the market.

However, I don’t think short-selling here would be a good idea as Largo is positioning itself as an energy storage technology company and its share price could become decoupled from fundamentals in the future. I think it’s likely there could be high share price volatility over the next few months and a strangle has the potential to be profitable if exposure is managed carefully.