The iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) is an investment product that tracks around 40 large and mid-sized stocks within the Swiss market. Traditionally, Switzerland has been noted for its high standard of living, minuscule unemployment levels, stable banking system, and well-controlled volatility in the stock markets. The fact that it’s not a part of the EU, also makes it “relatively” well-positioned to mitigate some of the political risks that stem from the Eurozone. Crucially, as flagged in The Lead-Lag Report, the country also serves as the hotbed of innovation (as per WIPO, Switzerland enjoys the numero-uno position) and this makes it something of a metaphorical magnet of capital flows as investors look to make calculated bets on the future.

Structurally, there's a lot to like about the Swiss terrain but is it the best time to be getting in? Well, here are some other factors to consider.

Firstly, EWL has not enjoyed the best 12 months and has been lagging the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU), and the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS).

Recently, Swiss Q2 GDP numbers came in below expectations and crucially, the Swiss government also decided to scale down its FY21 forecasts from the June estimate of 3.6% to 3.2%. The guidance was scaled down primarily due to weak global industrial and supply chain conditions.

EWL’s weakness may also just well be a function of growing risk appetite in the markets as innately, EWL very much comes across as a defensive portfolio. Note that something like the healthcare sector accounts for 34% of the total portfolio. As noted in this week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, the bears have had solid control of this sector in the recent past and there are still a lot of question marks over the short-term with the cloud of prescription drug pricing hanging well over this sector. Notable Swiss pharma majors such as Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis AG (NVS) have significant exposure to the US markets.

It isn't just healthcare, the next largest segment in EWL too is another defensive sector- Consumer staples that take up a weight of 23%. In fairness, relative to the other defensive sectors, staples look to be doing alright and is probably also getting some benefit from heightened inflation dynamics across the globe. The staples segment is better positioned to pass on heightened input costs to end-users without seeing demand collapse.

In effect both these defensive sectors account for 57% of the total portfolio and no doubt make EWL something of a low beta play. Note that, EWL’s beta over the last 10-years works out to just 0.76 (Source: YCharts). This makes EWL a useful proxy for someone looking for portfolio diversification even though it may not appear to be as exciting.

Those who’ve followed The Lead-Lag Report over the years would note that I’ve always encouraged retail clients to be open-minded about their portfolios and expose themselves to areas within the market which they hate. You may not realize this now but with time you’ll see it’s a useful tool to protect your wealth.

In light of its low-beta qualities, EWL also feels like one of those investment products that could come in handy if the US debt-ceiling issues trigger some volatility in the market before the year ends. That may also reduce the allure of the dollar, which in fairness has come into vogue these last few months, primarily driven by the trajectory of the yields on long-run treasuries and the Fed’s likely inclination to pivot to a hawkish regime sooner than expected.

Conversely, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) looks to be in no hurry to tighten rates and expects the easy money policy to be prevalent for the foreseeable future. For the uninitiated, SNB has kept its policy interest rate at -0.75% for a while now. It is also very active in intervening in the FX markets; in Q2 SNB’s interventions in the FX market were ramped up sequentially (as per the most recently available data, FX reserves increased by CHF8.9bn in Q2 vs CHF1.4bn in Q1) as the bank feels the Swiss Franc is still overvalued and could hurt the country’s exports. These twin measures of persistently weak interest rate policies and currency market interventions by the central bank aren’t a good sell for the prospects of the Swiss Franc and this could potentially put off interest in EWL.

Conclusion

Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that the Lumber/Gold signal switched to risk-on mode this week for the first time since May; incidentally, all three of my key inter-market risk signals are now on risk-on mode which dampens the allure of a low-beta, defensive play such as the EWL. It's also worth noting that valuations of this ETF are not particularly cheap as it trades at a weighted average P/E of 23.2x; contrast this multiple with something like the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF which trades at a 25% discount of 17.3x.