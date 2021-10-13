Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Most people have heard of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Partly because of the size of the business and its global reach, but perhaps also as an investor, because of its excellent track record. It is a perfect example of how the price of a company can deviate from its earnings, but also how earnings eventually prevail. Even though the overvaluation does not come close to what we witnessed during the dot-com tech bubble, it still appears to trade at a premium today.

Oracle is a large international company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company primarily sells cloud-engineered systems, enterprise software and database software and technology products. It's a company employing 132.000 people, while being the second-largest software company in the world based on revenue and market capitalization.

Fundamentals

The growth of the revenues has in the recent decade been stagnant, suggesting that the business could be fully mature. While it's always worrying to see management being unable to grow the top line, it has at least been stable and predictable. The top line perfectly represents the stickiness of the business and its services, even though it may not be growing. Analysts are expecting 3% in revenue growth next year.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

It's not only the top line that's stable, but their net profit margin as well. It has been fluctuating in a tight range of 20-25%, with gradual increases throughout the previous two decades. They did slip in 2014 to the downside, but quickly recovered to a new high this year. With a stagnant top line, it's great to see improving margins. The company is improving its efficiency as well as its profitability.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

A stable top line, a net profit margin setting new highs and capital expenditures being kept at bay, has helped the company to produce a lot of free cash flow. As seen in the picture below, the cash flow appears very stable and predictable, but not surprisingly stagnant as well. The company has a good track record of dividend payments, which it intends to maintain.

The most recent dividend increase took place this year, which saw a 33% increase, and is following 12 consecutive years of dividend increases. The current dividend yield is 1.34% with a manageable payout ratio of ~23%.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

With a large pile of free cash flow and limited prudent things to use it on, share buybacks have been their main way of distributing it. The company has in the last decade been an active buyer of their own shares, with a noticeable large chunk of it being done in 2019. The company bought back ~15% of their total outstanding shares, and with it greatly boosting their earnings on a per share basis. The shares were being bought back at a valuation that I would consider close to fair value, and therefore a decent usage of the cash.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Valuation

With such a large, established and stable company as this one, it's rare to catch it being undervalued. I would argue that the company has not been undervalued since 2013, but has been fairly valued on multiple occasions. I unfortunately don't believe that this is one of those times. As with a majority of large and medium growing companies, a 15 multiple on earnings seems to be a good guideline to intrinsic value. This has very much been accurate with Oracle, and is illustrated in the below picture. The company is currently trading at a ~20 multiple based on adjusted operating earnings, which seems a bit high. A return to a more suitable 15 p/e gives us a price target of ~$70, and indicates -26% downside risk from current prices. A company could earn a higher multiple in the case of a very healthy balance sheet, which Oracle does not seem to have either.

Oracle as of their latest quarter is carrying $82.7b in total debts, with only $39.3b as cash on hand. The difference is $42.5b, which should be added to its current market cap. That gives it a new price of $303b and a slightly higher p/e of 23.6.

The price per share would therefore have to drop by -34%, before getting close to a reasonable 15 multiple with debt and cash included. That would be near a price per share of ~$61.5.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Free cash flow is in line with operating earnings by suggesting a possible overvaluation, and that a fair value per share should be close to $61.5.

For investors who are focused on the dividend, it appears very safe and unlikely to be reduced. It is currently yielding 1.34% with a manageable payout ratio of ~22%. I would hope that the business, given its current valuation, would focus on its dividend instead of buying back shares, as that would create more wealth for shareholders. I think it's reasonable to expect future dividend increases of ~9% as a minimum, as that would be in line with the growth of the company.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Stock chart

Quick disclaimer: A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

The previous stock chart performance shows a clear correlation between the price of the shares and the 50-month moving average. It is now far above the moving average, which I see as a red flag. I would only consider this stock a good purchase when it's below the moving average, which would be at ~$60. The fundamentals would then show a good valuation as well. It’s important to remember that the price target of the moving average will change as the months go on and earnings improve.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Final thoughts

Oracle is a great company. It's a company that most likely is not going anywhere anytime soon, and one that has a large moat build around it. It is also a large and mature company, and one that has had trouble with a stagnant top line for a couple of years. The company has spent a lot of free cash flow to pursue growth doing share buybacks, which has been enabled by a well-managed balance sheet.

I believe that even though the fundamentals are good, the valuation of the company is too high. The correlation between valuation and earnings is very noticeable with this company, which makes it even harder to lay down a case of an undervaluation at current prices. I would find the company fairly valued at $60-$70 based on earnings and stock chart performance and is therefore staying on sidelines for now.