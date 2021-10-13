Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As Bridgewater's Ray Dalio says, all assets are in competition with one another. In a word with interest rates close to zero, income investors are searching for alternative options that provide higher yields. The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) offers investors the chance to purchase preferred securities that have higher yields than government debt. Moreover, PGX pays a monthly dividend whereas most fixed income assets have a semi-annual or annual payment frequency. In addition to that, PGX provides good diversification given the fact that it invests in over 290 different preferred equities, with no single issuer accounting for more than 7.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, this ETF is suitable for the dividend investor seeking monthly payments.

Strategy Details

PGX tracks the ICE BofAML Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index. The fund will typically invest at least 80% of its total assets in the index's fixed-rate US dollar-denominated preferred securities. Preferred shareholders have priority over common stockholders when it comes to dividends, which generally yield more than common stock and can be paid monthly or quarterly. Unlike common stockholders, preferred stockholders have limited rights which usually does not include voting. Preferred stocks are therefore at the crossroads between fixed income and equity securities.

Portfolio Composition

Source: Invesco

One feature that I like about this index is that it accounts for the credit ratings of the issuers. Securities must be rated at least B3 and the index selects only issuers from investment-grade countries. As a consequence of the credit screen, 54% of the issues included in the portfolio are investment grade rated according to S&P and 62% are investment grade according to Moody's.

Source: Invesco

In addition to the credit quality, PGX provides good diversification. I have filtered the top ten issuers in the ETF and no single issuer has a higher allocation than 7.2%. PGX has allocated approximately 38.8% of the funds to the top 10 largest holdings, with the remainder of the funds being diversified across 138 different issuers. However, it is important to note that this ETF has high exposure to the financial industry. Many of the top 10 preferred issuers are banks or insurance companies. For investors that do not want to get any exposure to the financial industry, I would recommend you PFXF.

Source: Author's computations based on information from Invesco

Performance

One of the most important aspects of investing is the price return that you can expect from an asset. I have decided to compare PGX against the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF). Since May 2018, the best performing ETF was PFXF, outperforming PFF by 7.4 percentage points and PGX by 7.75 percentage points. Therefore PGX lagged behind PFXF and closely matched the performance of PFF over this period. If you are interested to learn more about PFXF and about how it can outperform preferred ETFs with high exposure to Financials, I would recommend this article. In any case, given the historical performance of preferred securities, do not expect to earn high capital gains from PGX over the long term.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Is This ETF Right for Me?

PGX is suitable for the dividend investor seeking a regular source of income. Therefore, this is appealing to investors seeking future predictable cash payments. PGX has a 30 day SEC yield of 4.52% which is in line with its peers (PFF at 4.17% and PFXF at 5.04%). Putting that into perspective, the yield on PGX is more appealing than what you can get on a plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF or US treasuries ETF.

Source: Author's computations based on information from Invesco

Another important factor for the dividend investor is the frequency of the dividend payment. While most ETFs pay a quarterly or semi-annual dividend, PGX pays a monthly dividend. It is important to mention that the dollar amount of dividends will vary from month to month and depends on the portfolio allocation.

Source: nasdaq.com

Risks

Given the low-interest environment, there are some risks when investing in PGX. First of all, the fact that you get a fixed dividend payment does not offer any protection in case inflation picks up. In recent months, inflation has been a hot topic and the IMF has recently warned central banks that they must be "very, very vigilant" and take early action to tighten monetary policy should price pressures prove persistent. If the Fed turns out to be wrong on inflation being transitory, investors will switch from fixed-income investments to assets providing protection against inflation such as gold. At the same time, central banks will have to tighten their monetary policy which could lead to a stock market crash. As preferred stocks are closely correlated to common stocks, there is therefore the risk of capital loss in this scenario.

Another aspect to watch out for is the decreasing dividend payments in dollars. PGX paid fewer dividends last month in dollars compared to one year ago. This is mainly due to the fact that many preferred issuers have the option to redeem their preferred stocks and issue debt at a cheaper cost. You can check out the trend in dividend payments here.

Key Takeaways

PGX is a well-diversified ETF that invests in preferred securities. The index applies a credit quality screen before purchasing preferred stocks. As a result, over 54% of the portfolio is invested in issuers that have an investment-grade rating. The price-performance of PGX since April 2018 has been stable, generating only a 3% price return over the period. Despite the fact that the price performance has not been stellar, PGX pays monthly a 4.5% dividend yield. As a result, PGX is suitable for the dividend investor seeking a regular source of income. In my opinion, an investor buying PGX today is exposed to 2 main risks. The first one is rising inflation, where he will be penalized given the fact that he receives fixed payments and faces the risk of capital loss if there is a stock market crash. The second risk is the continuation of a loose monetary policy in case inflation proves transitory, where companies will choose debt as a source of financing rather than issuing preferred securities, lowering the yield on preferred securities.