September and October can often be a time of turbulent markets and this year isn't disappointing those hoping for a healthy and normal pullback.

While rising interest rates are the main reason stocks are sinking right now, the most likely catalyst for a December 2018 style correction, -17% in 3 weeks, remains the debt ceiling.

Here is a 21-page report on the debt ceiling crisis and why it might result in a 10% to 20% correction in the next two months or so.

Crisis Averted... For Now

See section 1 of this DK video article for a full list of ways America can prevent its debt default (including emergency measures such as the $1 trillion coin)

Democrats are planning to accept an offer from Mitch McConnell to let them raise the debt ceiling into December without a GOP filibuster, multiple senators said after a closed-door caucus meeting on Wednesday." - Politico

Democrats' decision tees up a vote as soon as Thursday on the short-term debt patch. It also sets the stage for a year-end convergence of Congress' major fiscal agenda items, with government funding currently set to expire on Dec. 3." - Politico

Most likely we'll see another showdown over a possible government shutdown on December 3rd, plus another fierce showdown over the debt ceiling.

We’re not doing reconciliation," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said simply... "We're going to raise the debt ceiling and we're going to go on and pass infrastructure," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). "We're never going to do it through reconciliation." - Politico

Democrats are as insistent as ever that they won't raise the ceiling through reconciliation. Why not?

Because that would require them to raise the limit to a certain amount, including enough of a cap increase to fit in their combined infrastructure packages.

The Republicans are planning to use a several trillion increase in the debt ceiling as a political weapon in 2022, which is why Democrats are so insistent on a bipartisan vote.

In other words, the GOP laid a political trap for the Democrats and is insisting they walk straight into it.

The Democrats want to avoid that, AND possibly believe that by rejecting reconciliation they can achieve a debt ceiling carve-out from the filibuster.

judicial appointments can't be filibustered

reconciliation itself carves out economic/spending policies from the filibuster

cabinet appointments can't be filibustered

What would carving out the debt ceiling from the filibuster do? Simply put it means 2011, 2013, 2017, and 2021 style debt-ceiling crises would no longer occur.

The debt ceiling would no longer be a political weapon for either party, which is economists, Treasury secretaries, and just about every expert on this topic says this is a great idea.

Basically, the debt ceiling is the fate of the entire global economy, and thus more important than cabinet appointments or judicial nominations. If those can't be filibustered there is no logical reason the debt ceiling should.

However, over the next few weeks, we could see another debt ceiling correction.

The 19.4% correction of 2011 was mainly due to the debt ceiling crisis at that time.

In the short term, the market might stage a bit of a relief rally, though could start to wobble again as we approach the new debt deadline in December.

No dividend stock is a true bond alternative because the purpose of bonds is to act as ballast when stocks crash.

Since 1950 92% of the time stocks fall, bonds are stable or go up. That was even in the 2011 debt ceiling crisis in which long-term US treasuries rose almost 10% despite the increased default risk.

BUT I can't stress this enough. Volatility isn't risk.

Basically, price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and to sell wisely when they advance a great deal.” - Benjamin Graham

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, once said "volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns."

This is a sentiment echoed not just by almost all long-term market historians, but the greatest investors in history, including Ben Graham, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger.

However, the reason volatility is important to keep in mind is that, while stock prices soaring or crashing quickly has nothing to do with a company's financial health, it can turn you into a forced seller, for emotional or financial reasons.

If you have 100% of your savings in stocks, then paying the bills could force you to sell at the worst possible time. This is why asset allocation is the cornerstone of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Safe Midstream 6.2% 6.2% 12.4% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% S&P 500 1.5% 8.5% 10.0% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9%

A standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio is only expected to deliver 6.9% CAGR long-term returns, about 4.9% adjusted for inflation, and yields a measly 1.8%.

The goal of this article is to show you a quick and easy way to take some of the world's highest quality, low volatility blue-chips, and build the ultimate sleep well at night retirement portfolio for your personal needs.

One that can deliver superior generous, safe, and growing income, as well as far better long-term returns, no matter what the market or economy is doing.

Finding The World's Best Low Volatility Blue-Chips For These Troubled Times

The right watchlist can allow you to easily and quickly, literally in seconds, find the best blue-chips for any need, goal, time horizon, or risk profile.

Today I'm using the Phoenix watchlist which

is 100% blue-chip quality companies

has 8+% long-term consensus return potential for defensive companies (such as consumer staples, utilities, REITs, and healthcare)

has 10+% CAGR long-term consensus return potential for all non-defensive sectors

In other words, the Phoenix watchlist is the only one I personally use to run my retirement portfolio and all DK portfolios. It represents the world's best companies, the ones most likely to rise like a Phoenix from even the worst recession and soar to new heights.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

40 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

The Phoenix list is the 349 blue-chips that I'm personally willing to buy at the right price.

Phoenix Watchlist List Sorted By Lowest 15-Year Average Annual Volatility

green = potentially good buy or better (fully compensates you for a companies risk profile)

blue = potentially reasonable buy (fair value or better, but doesn't quite compensate for the risk profile)

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell (50+% historically overvalued)

All of our watchlists can be sorted by 16 fundamentals, everything from safety, quality, dividend growth streaks, returns on capital, PEG ratios, long-term growth forecasts, and consensus long-term total return potential.

In this case, I've sorted by lowest volatility and we can see that companies like Duke Energy (DUK) offer the lowest volatility among blue-chips on Wall Street.

For context

the average standalone company has 28% average 15-year annual volatility

the average aristocrat 23%

the S&P 500 15.7% (and that's 500 companies)

the "DK low volatility watchlist" is 20% or less

Duke's 15.0% volatility is lower than the S&P 500, and this explains why so many conservative income investors, such as retirees, love high-quality utilities like Duke.

But Duke is 11% overvalued and thus has a negative margin of safety. Overvalued companies can prove far more volatile than you expect which is why I never recommend knowingly overpaying for a company, no matter the quality or safety.

So here are the five lowest volatility blue-chips that are reasonable to attractively valued today.

I've linked to deep-dive video articles that I've done for Dividend Kings covering each company's full investment thesis, risk profile, growth outlook, valuation, and long-term return potentials.

It's not a coincidence that the lowest volatility blue-chips you can safely buy today are all aristocrats. Aristocrat investors tend to focus on income safety and not panic sell when the market freaks out over one thing or another.

Why These 5 Aristocrats Are Perfect For Scary Times Like These

Here we have five Super SWANs and Ultra SWAN aristocrats, representing utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare, all recession-resistant sectors.

Their average safety and quality of 91% and 87%, respectively indicate that barring an apocalypse, this 3.1% yield can be depended on in all economic and market conditions.

While their 6.5% CAGR growth consensus is 2% lower than the market, thanks to a yield double that of the S&P 500, these five companies equally weighted are expected to deliver 9.6% CAGR long-term returns, compared to the S&P 500's 10.0%.

And for our purposes, note that these five aristocrats are 10% undervalued, and have average annual volatility of 16.5%.

If you want to minimize long-term volatility then you can weight by volatility and the result is essentially an equally weighted portfolio that yields a very safe 3.1%, has expected dividend growth of 6.5% and 9.6% long-term returns.

Historical Returns Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

While past performance is never a guarantee of future results, for blue-chip companies whose fundamentals remain relatively stable over time, historical returns can prove a useful way of planning our portfolios.

As Mark Twain once said, "history doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes".

Over the last 24 years, which includes raging bull markets, a lost decade for stocks, and three bear markets and recessions, these low volatility aristocrats managed to slightly beat the S&P 500 but with 17% lower volatility (12.7% vs 15.3%).

Their worst year was -11% and their worst peak decline was a 24% bear market vs the S&P 500's 51% crash in the Great Recession.

And 9.6% long-term total return forecasts are pretty reasonable given these blue-chips have delivered clock-work like 9% to 10% annual returns across every time period for a quarter-century.

But the reason for building this mini-portfolio bucket is to help you sleep well at night in any future economic crisis.

In almost every market crisis, these five aristocrats fell less and recovered to record highs in less than two years, compared to as long as 6.25 years for the S&P 500.

Over the last decade, these five aristocrats have certainly helped income investors sleep well at night, outperforming the broader market in every single major correction.

These five aristocrats captured 64% of the market's upside in rising markets and just 41% of the downside during falling markets.

They ultimately beat the market by 0.3% annually, while achieving just 11.9% average annual volatility since 2007, which includes the 2nd biggest bear market in US history and the fastest.

Future Crisis Forecasts

Here's what the blue-chip economists at JPMorgan think is likely in future market scenarios.

In the event of an inflation-induced recession, these five aristocrats are expected to fall half as much as the S&P 500, less than 7%.

In the event of prolonged inflation causing a historically average market pullback of 8%, these five are expected to fall just 3%.

But what if even this low volatility portfolio isn't good enough to let you sleep like a baby in the event of another Great Recession?

Building The Ultimate SWAN Retirement Portfolio

Wharton Professor Jeremey Siegel considers 75/25 the new 60/40. Let's see what happens when go slightly more aggressive with stocks, owing to the rock-solid quality and safety of these five low volatility aristocrats.

So here's an 80/20 Ultra SWAN aristocrat portfolio that's so conservative that it's appropriate for not just retirees, but even pension funds and endowments.

Whereas a 60/40 yields 1.8% this 80/20 Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio yields 2.6%.

Whereas a 60/40 is expected to deliver 6.9% CAGR long-term total returns, this portfolio is expected to deliver 7.9%, a 1% better return that can, over decades result in a significantly better standard of living in retirement.

Ultra SWAN Vs 60/40 Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $100,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 4.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted 60/40 Consensus 5.9% CAGR 80/20 Ultra SWAN Consensus 5 $127,021.56 $133,192.51 10 $161,344.77 $177,402.44 15 $204,942.64 $236,286.77 20 $260,321.34 $314,716.27 25 $330,664.22 $419,178.50 30 $420,014.85 $558,314.37 35 $533,509.41 $743,632.91 40 $677,671.98 $990,463.34 45 $860,789.52 $1,319,222.97 50 $1,093,388.27 $1,757,106.18

That extra 1% per year can result in 33% more wealth over a standard 30-year retirement and 61% more over 50 years, meaning your children and grandchildren would benefit greatly.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio 80/20 Ultra SWAN 60/40 Consensus 5 1.05 10 1.10 15 1.15 20 1.21 25 1.27 30 1.33 35 1.39 40 1.46 45 1.53 50 1.61

OK, so this Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio seems great. But what proof do we have that these fundamentals can live up to the hype?

Historical Returns Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

This Ultra SWAN portfolio consistently delivered 1.7% CAGR better 15 and 10-year rolling returns compared to a 60/40 for the last 24 years.

It turned a $100,000 portfolio into $432,000 adjusted for inflation, compared to $385,000 for a 60/40.

But 20% higher stock exposure should result in superior returns, and it did. Volatility was a tad higher than a 60/40, but 10.3% vs 9.5% on average.

The worst annual return was -10% vs -22% and the worst peak decline was -20% vs -33%.

But the point of building a low volatility high-yield aristocrat portfolio is so you can achieve your personal goals, whether it's better returns with similar volatility or equal returns with much less volatility.

In the last three recessions, this Ultra SWAN portfolio was far less volatile than a 60/40 despite having 20% more stock exposure.

The longest this Ultra SWAN portfolio was underwater was 20 months, vs 42 months for a 60/40.

Since 2007, the Ultra SWAN portfolio actually had 1.5% lower annual volatility, while delivering 1.1% CAGR better annual returns.

In every market correction of the last decade, this 80/20 Ultra SWAN portfolio fell significantly less than a 60/40 despite being 20% more exposure to stocks.

In the Great Recession? It fell 21% at its peak, half as much as a 60/40.

In the pandemic crash, it fell 21%, 5% less than a 60/40.

In an inflation-caused recession, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 50 to fall 13%, a 60/40 7.6%, and this Ultra SWAN portfolio just 5.7%.

In a market pullback caused by high inflation, S&P -8.4%, 60/40 -6.1%, and this Ultra SWAN portfolio just -3.5%.

But what if you're rich enough or simply conservative enough that you don't want that 1% extra annual return that an 80/20 Ultra SWAN portfolio can create?

In that case, perhaps the Super Ultra SWAN portfolio is right for you.

Super Ultra SWAN Retirement Portfolio: As Unsinkable A Portfolio As Exists On Wall Street

Jeremy Siegel says 75/25 is optimal for most people. We just went 70/30 and achieved a 2.5% yielding Super Ultra SWAN portfolio that's expected to match a 60/40 in long-term returns, but offers 40% more immediate income.

And take a look at its returns during the last quarter-century, which includes three recessions and two of the worst market crashes in US history.

Historical Returns Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

Did we match a 60/40's returns? Yup, in fact, the average rolling return was 1.2% higher, as one would expect from a 10% more stock-heavy portfolio.

Did we achieve lower long-term volatility? Yes, we did.

Did we experience less volatility during market crisis? The worst annual decline was just 9%, and the worst peak decline was 18%.

In 24 years, including three recessions, this Super Ultra SWAN portfolio has never experienced a bear market. The longest it took to recover new record highs was just 13 months, compared to 42 months for a 60/40.

Since 2007, which includes the Great Recession and pandemic crash, this Super Ultra SWAN portfolio averaged just 8% annual volatility, while beating a 60/40 portfolio by 0.5% per year.

During the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, this portfolio was flat, while a 60/40 fell 14% and the S&P 19.4%.

In a future inflation-caused recession, this portfolio is expected to fall 5.4%, and 4% if inflation triggers a pullback (as it's doing now).

And here's one final reason that this Super Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio is as close to an unsinkable portfolio as exists on Wall Street.

Monte Carlo Simulation: What The Next 75 Years Could Look Like

Monte Carlo simulation results for 5000 portfolios with $100,000 initial portfolio balance using available statistical model data from Jan 1997 to Dec 2020. Returns were modeled as correlated random samples from a multivariate normal distribution. The historical pre-tax return for the selected portfolio for this period was 8.74% mean return (8.42% CAGR) with a 9.09% standard deviation of annual returns. The simulated asset returns were adjusted based on provided tax assumptions. The simulated inflation model used historical inflation with a 2.10% mean and 1.22% standard deviation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) data from Jan 1997 to Dec 2020. The generated inflation samples were correlated with simulated asset returns based on historical correlations. The available historical data for the simulation inputs was constrained by Novartis AG (NVS) [Dec 1996 - Sep 2021].

Over the next 30 years, it's 80% statistically likely that $100,00 invested into this Super Ultra SWAN portfolio will grow into $273,000 to $913,000, adjusted for inflation.

Over the next 75 years, that $100K could grow into $2.1 million to $14.1 million, adjusted for inflation.

Over the next 75 years, assuming the recessions and volatility we've seen over the last 25 holds, you can probably use a 5.5% safe annual withdrawal rate with this Super Ultra SWAN portfolio.

William Bengen, who created the 4% rule, now says a 60/40 can probably safely withdraw 5% per year.

And this Super Ultra SWAN low volatility portfolio is so high quality and conservatively built, that over the next 75 years there is just a 10% chance it falls 25+%.

More immediate income, superior returns, and lower volatility in even the most severe economic crises. This is as close to a recession and bear market-proof portfolio as exists on Wall Street.

And we didn't find it in an ETF, but built it ourselves, in 2 hours, using the DK tools that I've spent seven years devising and perfecting.

Bottom Line: Smart Investors Can Always Sleep Well At Night Even In Market Crashes

No matter how the debt ceiling crisis turns out, prudent long-term investors have nothing to fear if they own a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

If your asset allocation and companies are high quality enough, such as consisting of Super SWAN and Ultra SWAN quality aristocrats such as JNJ, CL, KMB, ATO, and NVS, then even another Great Recession shouldn't cost you a wink of sleep.

A few hours, combined with the right tools, and disciplined financial science, focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, can construct a Super Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio that can deliver safely growing income in all economic and market conditions.

This is how you stop gambling and start investing.

This is how you stop praying for luck and start making your own.

This is how you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement, no matter what the stock market or economy throws at us over the next 75 years.