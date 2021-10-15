CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Fossil fuels are under attack; traditional energy companies are still hated, negatively impacting midstream operators, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a new law that will outlaw the sale of all off-road gas-powered engines as early as 2024. This would include a wide range of items, including gas-powered generators, lawnmowers, and chainsaws. Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker recently signed into law the Climate and Equitable Job Act, committed to eliminating carbon emissions by reaching zero emissions by 2045. No matter where you turn from Capitol Hill to the governing bodies of individual states, fossil fuels have been demonized. The perception is they will become eradicated in due time.

The laws that Governor Newsom of CA and Governor Pritzker of IL signed are not ideal for fossil fuels, but they certainly won't spell the end of fossil fuels in America. Fossil fuels are embedded within our way of life, and I believe traditional energy companies have a long lifespan ahead of them. There is a reason why Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) purchased 7,700 miles of natural gas pipelines from Dominion (D) in the summer of 2020. While I believe the rebound in traditional energy companies will continue as earnings are reported, I feel KM trades at a discount. KMI is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, with roughly 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States is transported through KMI's pipeline network. KMI is a company that has generated revenue, net income, and free cash flow growth over the past five years while paying investors a current dividend of 6.18%.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Kinder Morgan's market cap is significantly undervalued as the barriers of entry have drastically increased

The change in administrations governing the United States is not a positive for new fossil fuel infrastructure. Permitting and approvals have become much stricter, and the barriers of entry have increased to the point where new competition is almost non-existent. Between the capital required, permits, approvals, and time required to build new infrastructure, it's cheaper to acquire existing assets. In today's political climate, what company would try to build a pipeline company from scratch in their right mind? While energy transportation is needed, new competitors aren't popping up left and right, and it's the same companies acquiring smaller ones or expanding capacity to their current system.

Before the asset purchase from D, Mr. Buffett revealed that BRK.A had built a cash position of $137 billion in his annual letter to shareholders. BRK.A was interested in expanding their energy portfolio, and if any company had the right combination of resources from capital to political clout to build new infrastructure, BRK.A would be at the top of the list. Spending $4 billion in cash and assuming $5.7 billion of debt for 7,700 miles of natural gas pipelines was the route BRK.A decided to take. This placed a value of roughly $1.26 million per mile of natural gas pipeline on the assets acquired from D.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

KMI has several business components, but I am just going to use the natural gas and products pipelines for this valuation. KMI operates 70,000 miles of natural gas pipeline with 700 bcf of working gas storage capacity. KMI transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. On the products side, KMI operates 9,500 miles of product pipelines which move 2.4 million barrels of refined products. KMI operates the largest products pipeline in the Western U.S., transporting more than one million barrels per day of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to countless customers. KMI also operates 65 liquids terminals within their refined product portfolio.

By using the valuation BRK.A placed on D's natural gas assets, just the 70,000 miles of pipe in KMI's portfolio is worth $88.2 billion. Hypothetically if I was to speculate and place a $1 million valuation per mile on KMI's products pipes, they would be worth $9.5 billion. The combined pipeline value on KMI for just their natural gas and products pipelines would be valued at $97.7 billion, and that's prior to including the rest of KMI's terminal, CO2, and treating infrastructure. Using BRK.A's valuation, KMI would be worth a minimum of $97.7 billion for the entire company as I am throwing in the rest of their business for free. Even at a 50% reduction in valuation on the natural gas and products pipes and throwing in the rest of the assets for free, the valuation would be $48.85 billion. KMI currently has a market cap of $39.6 billion, which is drastically under what BRK.A set as the market value on an acquisition of similar assets. An argument could be made that similar assets to D's are more valuable today as the process for building new infrastructure has become significantly more difficult.

Kinder Morgan is pushing huge amounts of fuel through its pipes and generating increasing revenue, profits, and free cash flow

Before going through the numbers, I want to emphasize how appealing KMI's business structure is. KMI's assets aren't just critical to our way of life or extremely valuable; they generate revenue, profits, and free cash flow that have increased over the past five years. KMI's contracts for capacity throughout their system are classified as take or pay and fee-based. Take or pay contracts are when an upstream producer such as CVX (Chevron) reserves capacity within KMI's infrastructure. If CVX reserves 100Mbpd of throughput capacity, it doesn't matter if they use 1Mbpd or 100Mbpd of the capacity to KMI because they are being paid for the reserved capacity regardless if there is a 100% utilization rate. A predetermined price is agreed upon on a fee-based contract, and even if commodity prices crash, KMI is entitled to the predetermined fee from the producer to utilize KMI's assets.

As of KMI's investor presentation last month, 68% of KMI's contracts were take-or-pay, and 25% were fee-based. I love this revenue mix as 68% of KMI's revenue is guaranteed even if producers don't sip a single drop of fuel outlined in their contract with KMI. The other 25%, which are fee-based, are pretty much a certainty as commodity prices are at the highest point in years. As a current shareholder of KMI, I view this as a positive as the majority of KMI's revenue stream is already contracted, eliminating many variables that could occur. Investment-grade counterparties also support KMI's revenues as 76% of their customers are investment-grade rated or have substantial credit support.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Unlike what the headlines portray, the demand for fossil fuels is alive and well. KMI has increased its revenue, net income, and free cash flow in the past five years. KMI's annual revenue has increased by 407 million (5.61%) to $7.66 billion. KMI's margins and profits have increased dramatically as their net income has increased by $1.01 billion (142.09%) to $1.71 billion. KMI's free cash flow has increased by $2.68 billion (161.45%) over the past five years to $4.34 billion. On the Q2 conference call, KMI's management provided some positive insights into their numbers. In Q2 2021KMI generated $1.67 billion of adjusted EBITDA, which increased 7% YoY. KMI produced $1.03 billion in distributable cash flow, which increased 2% YoY and correlated to $0.45 per share.

The cash KMI is generating is being put to good use. KMI has generated $3.354 billion of distributable cash flow, spent $1.2 billion on dividends, spent $300 million in growth Capex and JV contributions, and received $413 million on the partial interest sale of NGPL. KMI has also been paying down its debt and implementing its financial plan of improving its debt to EBITDA ratio. Since the beginning of 2021, KMI has paid down $1.85 billion in debt, and its overall debt has declined to roughly $30 billion, which is a reduction of over $12 billion from its peak level of 30%. KMI ended Q2 2021 with a 3.8x debt to EBITDA ratio, which decreased from 4.5x at the end of 2020.

Looking at the energy landscape of America from a logical perspective, renewables will significantly increase their position in the domestic energy mix, but fossil fuels will still be a dominant force for decades to come

Net-zero does not mean eliminating fossil fuels in their entirety. Net-zero means that when greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere, they are balanced by the same amount removed from the atmosphere. For every ton of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere, there will need to be a ton of carbon dioxide permanently removed from the atmosphere. There is a wide range of biological and engineered approaches to accomplish this, from planting trees and increasing the amount of carbon stored in the soil to engineering innovations to enhance the rate at which devices directly capture CO2 from the air.

On September 8th, 2021, it was reported that the Biden Administration is calling for solar energy to power nearly half of the domestic electric supply by 2050. Under this plan, solar would increase its position in the electric energy mix from 3% in 2020 to 45% in 2050. Oil and gas are too important to humanity to be eliminated. They are not just a fuel we use to drive a car or heat a home but serve as a foundation upon which society is built upon. Many people overlook that plastic can be defined as polymers of long carbon chains. Two of the cheapest feedstocks to create the building blocks for plastic are crude oil and natural gas. Fossil fuels have an abundance of hydrocarbons which act as building blocks for long polymer molecules. Oil and gas are intertwined with almost everyone's footprint, even if you have an electric vehicle and solar panels on your roof. Everyone needs food to survive, and oil and gas are found throughout the agricultural food chain. Oil and gas are utilized for fuel and power while being part of the raw materials used to make fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and create food packaging. Oil and gas touch every industry as plastics are essential to almost everything. The hydrocarbon chain is essential to create medical devices, syringes, IV bags, and tubes. They are also needed for pacemakers, hearing aids, artificial and prosthetic limbs. Next time you are at the doctor's office or a hospital, look around and focus on how many items are made from plastic.

In 2020 the U.S produced 16,476,000 barrels per day ((bpd)) of oil. The U.S was the number 1 oil-producing nation globally, once again followed by 11,039,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia and 10,667,000 from the Russian Federation. Canada was a distant 4th on the list with 5,135,000 bpd, and Iraq rounded out the top 5 with 4,114,000 bpd. The U.S. was also the largest natural gas producer in bpd for 2020 as they produced 5,161,200 bpd. Saudi Arabia was the 2nd largest with 1,609,000 bpd, while Canada was the third largest with 666,333 bpd. The world is dependent on fossil fuels, and this isn't going to change by 2040 or even 2050. America's oil and gas industry is critical to the global infrastructure. Can you imagine what would happen if America's oil and gas production was reduced by 25% or even 50%? This would have catastrophic ramifications from blackouts to hysteria. The most likely scenario is that America continues to produce the largest amounts of oil and gas globally for decades to come, and if this occurs, companies like KMI will benefit immensely.

(Source: BP)

The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases an Annual Energy Outlook annually. The latest edition was released at the bipartisan policy center on 2/3/21 in Washington DC. In the reference case outlined by the EIA, an increase in U.S energy consumption will occur from now through 2050. The EIA is projecting that renewable energy will make massive gains in the domestic energy mix, increasing from roughly 8 quadrillion British thermal units to 17.5 quadrillion British thermal units. Natural gas is expected to increase from 30 quadrillion British thermal units to 36 quadrillion British thermal units, while petroleum and other liquids increase to about 38 quadrillion British thermal units from 34 quadrillion British thermal units. The EIA has also created additional bullish projections for renewable energy but also indicates a robust future for oil and gas. The EIA is forecasting that electricity generation will increase by 1/3rd, and in their reference case, renewables will increase from roughly 750 billion kilowatt-hours in 2020 to 2,400 billion kilowatt-hours in 2050. The forecast also calls for natural has to increase from 1,500 to 1,900 billion kilowatt-hours. In a low oil and gas supply scenario, renewables could reach 2,800 billion kilowatt-hours. In comparison, natural gas plummets to 1,000 kilowatt-hours, but natural gas would outpace renewables in a high oil and gas scenario. While renewables could grow to 2,200 billion kilowatt-hours, natural gas could surpass 2,500.

The EIA's projections indicate that dry natural gas production will increase from roughly 32 trillion cubic feet to 42 trillion cubic feet by 2050. Liquefied U.S natural gas exports will double from 2.5 trillion cubic feet to 5 trillion cubic feet by 2050, potentially reaching 10 trillion cubic feet by 2050 in a high oil price environment. In every reference case, the EIA outlined in their 2021 report the U.S. will remain a significant producer of crude oil, other refined liquids, and natural gas through 2050. Renewables will continue to expand and increase their position in the domestic and global energy mix, but there is little evidence that renewables will eradicate or even reduce the amount of fossil fuel needed to run the United States, let alone the rest of the world. The headlines surrounding oil and gas make it seem as if fossil fuels will be a thing of the past in the near future, and this couldn't be further from the truth. Eventually, I believe people will realize that traditional oil and gas companies, including midstream operators, are critical to society, and the negative stigma will be reduced.

(Source: EIA 2021)

Conclusion

I have been a fan of midstream operators and KMI for several years now. KMI owns and operates a midstream infrastructure that's next to impossible to replicate. Today, you are getting paid a dividend yield that exceeds 6% in a company with growing revenue, net income, and free cash flow. KMI is succeeding at its long-term financial goal of reducing its debt, and they are doing so while providing annual dividend increases. I believe KMI is significantly undervalued as its still trading below its pre-Covid levels and BRK.A has set a high bar on the valuation of KMI's assets indirectly, which is more than 2x KMI's current market cap. I am long KMI as the barriers of entry are immense, and fossil fuels will play a significant role in our future for decades to come.