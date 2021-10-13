Sunshine Seeds/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Johannesburg-based Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: IMPUY) announced its 2021 results ending June 30, 2021, on September 2, 2021.

2021 Results Snapshot

Impala Platinum posted 125% in headline earnings with a net income of $3,263.1 million or $4.01 per share. This year, the company enjoyed a record PGM basket price and declared a dividend of $0.8015 per share for H1 2021.

Production increased significantly in 2021:

18% increase in managed 6E concentrate production to 2.37Moz

10% increase in joint venture operations 6E concentrate production to 561Koz

9% increase in third-party 6E receipts to 358Koz

16% increase in refined 6E production to 3.27Moz

17% increase in 6E sales volumes of 3.27Moz

Note: The financial and production analysis of such South African producers is always a challenge due to the reporting that may confuse many. It is the same challenge with Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) that I have covered recently. I recommend reading my most recent article on SBSW by clicking here.

Stock performance

Impala Platinum Holding has outperformed two of its peers, AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and Sibanye Stillwater. One ETF that could be great to follow in this platinum/palladium segment is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA: PALL).

IMPUY dropped significantly in April-May 2021 due to a painful slide in palladium price that extended through September. However, starting last week, palladium is now stabilizing again. IMPUY is up 47% on a one-year basis outperforming SBSW.

Data by YCharts

The investment Thesis

I indicated that the investment thesis was tricky due to the high stock valuation in my preceding article. I said: "Yes, the company is doing great, and the balance sheet looks fantastic, but the stock is now quite expensive and almost overbought with RSI close to 70."

The stock was trading above $20 at the time. I was suggesting selling about 40% at $20-$21.

IMPUY dropped quickly from well over $20 to a recent low at around $11. This drop resulted from a sharp decline in palladium price, as shown in the chart below.

Both platinum and palladium are getting “hit hard yet again,” said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, in a Tuesday note. “The ongoing difficulties by automobile producers are surely weighing on both these complexes.” The auto industry has taken a hit as a global shortage of computer chips leads to a slowdown in manufacturing, which in turn weakens demand for metals used to make cars, including palladium.

Source: Kitco

Thus, while I believe IMPUY is an outstanding stock with good growth prospects for a long-term investment, I also recommend trading LIFO about 30-40% of your long-term position, which will lower any downside risks and allows you to add on weaknesses as is the case now.

CEO Nico Muller said in the press release:

Implats harnessed the benefit of improved operational momentum and record rand pricing for our primary products to deliver stellar results for the year ended 30 June 2021. This was achieved despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 and the erratic provision of essential services required to operate the Group’s globally diverse suite of mining and processing assets.

Global Presentation

To simplify the company, 6E production (concentrate) comes from three distinct groups:

Managed mining Operations: Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and more recently Impala Canada (Take over of the North American Palladium on Dec. 19, 2019, which I have covered extensively in the past). 2021, production was 2.73Moz. Joint Venture operations: Mimosa and Two Rivers. 2021 production was 561Koz. Third-party Purchased: 2021 production was 358Koz.

Note: Production of concentrate was 3.292Moz.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. - Balance sheet and production history for H2 2020: The raw numbers

Note: As most South African gold and PGM miners, full results ending June. For 2021, please refer to the 2021 column.

Note: The data indicated have been translated into $US using the $US/ZAR ratio of 14.32 indicated by the company for H1 2021.

IMPUY 6/2019 12/2019 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 2021 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,721.49 1,945.44 2,441.43 3,905.51 5,135.74 9,041.3 Net Income in $ Million -57.25 236.28 738.41 1,685.15 1,577.94 3,263.1 EBITDA $ Million 153.38 514.27 1,242.84 2,623.27 2,537.32 5,160.6 EPS diluted in $/share -0.08 0.29 0.87 2.02 1.99 4.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 317.86 415.56 649.99 1,462.66 1,442.31 2,905.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 147.41 127.27 140.95 171.22 267.16 438.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 170.45 288.29 509.04 1,291.44 1,175.15 2,466.6 Total Cash $ Million 581.01 424.72 778.21 1,669.15 1,759.49 1759.5 LT Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 501.75 0.00 442.51 100.39 0.07 0.07 Share outstanding diluted in million 730.86 848.68 858.80 840.62 790.41 790.41 Dividend $/ share 0.0609 0.0703 0.2348 0.6772 0.8015 1.4787 $US/ZAR ratio 14.59 14.40 18.66 14.88 14.32 - PGM Production 6/2019 12/2019 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 2021 Concentrate Production 6E Koz 1,449 1,539 1,311 1,684 1,608 3,292 Refined Production 6E Koz 1,485 1,317 1,496 1,694 1,577 3,271 Group Unit Cost Rand/Oz/6E - 896 - 879 1,066 1,036 Platinum price $/oz 888 - 915 1,043 1,043 Palladium price $/oz - 1,647 - 2,265 2,419 2,419 Basket price 6E in $/oz - - 1,624 2,197 2,587 2,587

Source: The company and Fun Trading.

Note: more data are available for subscribers only.

Impala Platinum Holdings: Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues and Trend

Impala Platinum revenues for 2021 were $9,041.3 million, up significantly from the preceding year period. Net income was $3,263.1 million, up from $974.7 million in 2020. Please look at the table above.

Revenues were higher this year due to higher dollar metal prices realized. Higher rhodium (41% of revenue), palladium (31% of revenue), and platinum (17% of revenue) helped. Those three metals represent 89% of the total revenues of the company.

Improved dollar prices, together with changes in the sales mix, which includes the benefit of higher sales of ruthenium, resulted in a 59% improvement in total dollar revenue per ounce sold to $2,587 per ounce compared to $1,624 in 2020.

CEO Niko Muller said in the press release:

Implats’ balance sheet is strong, with a substantial closing net cash balance and increased funding flexibility through upsized and refinanced facilities. In line with our capital allocation priorities, this will allow the Group to increase shareholder returns and fund the sustainable and efficient growth potential of our asset base.

2 - Free cash flow was $2,466.6 million in 2021

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. In some cases, the company indicates a different calculation (non-GAAP), including other components such as acquisitions.

2021 Free cash flow was $2,466.6 million compared to $797.3 million in 2020.

3 - Impala Platinum Holdings' debt situation is excellent

The company is debt-free, with $1,759.5 million in cash. Liquidity is now R30.9 billion or $2,160 million.

4 - 6E Concentrate Production Analysis

Group refined 6E production of 3.27 million ounces increased by 16% (including saleable production from Impala Canada) from 2.81 million ounces in the prior comparable period.

On a stock-adjusted basis, unit costs increased by 11% to $1,036 per 6E ounce in 2021.

Technical Analysis and commentary

IMPUY forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $14.75 and support at $12.70. The Trading strategy that I suggest is to take profits (about 25%) between $14.75 and $15.25. I recommend accumulating again between $13.25 and $12.50.

IMPUY is correlated to the price of PGM, especially palladium and rhodium. Thus, watch those prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart above must be updated often to be helpful.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.