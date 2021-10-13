BeeBright/iStock via Getty Images

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) got off to a great start in FY2022. After a lackluster end to FY2021 with a mediocre Q4 report, ALGM came back strong in the new fiscal year with big gains in the top and the bottom line. The stock soared in response to the Q1 report, but ALGM may still not be in the clear despite the latest numbers. There are a number of issues out there that could give potential longs second thoughts. Why will be covered next.

ALGM surprised with a Q1 that was much better than expected

ALGM disappointed when it missed earnings estimates in Q4 FY2021, but it came back strong with Q1 FY2022 numbers that easily sailed past guidance and consensus estimates. Q1 revenue increased by 63.6% YoY to $188.1M. GAAP net income was $27.7M or $0.14 per share and non-GAAP net income was $35.2M or $0.18 per share.

GAAP operating expenses declined by 8.4% sequentially to $61.9M in Q1 FY2022, even though the top line grew, giving the bottom line a boost. In terms of end markets, automotive contributed a record $133.5M or 71% of total revenue, an increase of 13% QoQ and 75% YoY. Industrial contributed $30.3M or 16% of revenue, an increase of 4% QoQ and 49% YoY. Other contributed $24.3M or 13% of revenue, a decline of 13% QoQ and an increase of 33% YoY.

Keep in mind that Q1 FY2021 was the first quarter without the contributions from units that have been divested. The YoY comparisons for Q1 FY2022 do not suffer from a high base, unlike what happened in Q4 FY2021. Q4 FY2020 included contributions from the divested units, making for difficult comparisons in Q4 FY2021.

Note how GAAP EPS increased by 180% QoQ, but non-GAAP EPS by just 20% QoQ. The reason why the sequential gains in terms of GAAP are so much bigger than the non-GAAP ones is due to a couple of reasons. First, there was an impairment charge of $7.1M in Q4 FY2021, which lowered GAAP operating income. Second, there was an income tax expense of $8.4M in Q4 FY2021, almost double the year before, which hurt GAAP net income. Both of these hurt the numbers in Q4 FY2021, skewing the QoQ comparisons in favor of Q1 FY2022.

The weighted average of shares outstanding stood at 10M in Q1 FY2021 as it precedes the IPO late last year, but the number of shares rose to 191.2M in Q1 FY2022, which explains the big YoY decline in EPS even though net income actually grew. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Net sales $188.142M $175.108M $115.001M 7.44% 63.60% Gross margin 50.0% 49.7% 48.4% 30bps 160bps Operating margin 17.1% 11.1% 3.9% 600bps 1320bps Operating income (loss) $32.242M $19.448M $4.532M 65.79% 611.43% Net income (loss) $27.707M $8.689M $4.854M 218.87% 470.81% EPS $0.14 $0.05 $0.49 180.00% (71.43%) (Non-GAAP) Net sales $188.142M $175.108M $115.001M 7.44% 63.60% Gross margin 52.2% 50.9% 51.9% 130bps 30bps Operating margin 22.3% 19.7% 12.6% 260bps 970bps Operating income (loss) $41.894M $34.438M $14.519M 21.65% 188.55% Net income (loss) $35.208M $28.440M $12.651M 23.80% 178.30% EPS $0.18 $0.15 $1.27 20.00% (85.83%)

Source: ALGM Form 8-K

ALGM sees more growth, but not as the pace seen in Q1

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $185-191M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Looking at the outlook for fiscal Q2, given current supply constraints, we expect revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $191 million. We expect automotive revenue will be about flat in Q2 after record high levels in Q1 as we continue to manage a constrained supply chain. We expect the industrial business will also be flat to modestly up in Q2. We expect our other business to be flat to down. We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be about flat. We expect non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in the range of $0.18."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Q2 is expected to be flat, but the second half of FY2022 is expected to be better with an easing of supply constraints.

"Our demand continues to be strong as a result of accelerating design wins and our near-term projections will be supply limited. We expect supply constraints to loosen in the second half of our fiscal year as additional wafer capacity comes online and we anticipate continued growth in the second half. In addition to the benefit of the near-term recovery on our business, remarkable design win momentum gives us confidence in our long-term growth trajectory."

ALGM also had some comments about an issue that popped up before in a previous article. There are concerns ALGM has benefited from increased sales due to inventory building. Real demand may be weaker than the headline gains in sales and earnings suggest it is. ALGM tried to address these doubts as best as it could.

"We have a fairly reasonable inventory views into our customers from a perspective that we're speaking with them on delivery issues, on supply alignment, etcetera. And to the best of our knowledge, what we believe is that the products that we are shipping to our customers are predominantly going right through to service end demand. And we don't have - we do not have any indication at all that our customers today - our OEMs today are building up any sort of inventory. And we look at the outlook for the rest of the year, and we keep believing that at this point the supply constraint - the supply-demand imbalance will continue."

As far as ALGM knows, there is no inventory building it is aware of. Keep in mind though that ALGM has limited visibility as to what customers end up doing with the supplies they have received.

The stock soars in response to the Q1 numbers

The Q1 report was nevertheless much better than the ones that preceded it and that's clear from how the market responded. The stock gained as much as 44% after the Q1 report, although the stock has since given back a big chunk of those gains. The chart below shows how ALGM has done well at times and not so well at other times.

Source: finviz.com

The stock is up 11% YTD, but that's less than the industry average and only after a huge rally. The stock spent a fair amount of time in negative territory in 2021. The stock got off to a great start, but it weakened after the first earnings report of 2021 was released. The one that followed failed to make a difference and the stock stayed sluggish until the latest report. Unlike the earlier reports of 2021, the Q1 report did not disappoint. The strong quarterly numbers in the latest report pushed the stock to new highs for the year, even if the stock has since given back some of those gains.

What's bothering ALGM

After the latest decline, the stock is back to where it was in early February. The Q1 report notwithstanding, ALGM has yet to show that it can sustain an extended move higher. There seem to be a couple of factors out there that are making people wary of holding on to ALGM. One of the more obvious reasons relates to valuations.

ALGM Market cap $5.63B Enterprise value $5.45B Revenue ("ttm") $664.35M EBITDA $160.53M Trailing P/E 165.81 Forward P/E 34.11 PEG ratio 3.24 P/S 8.47 P/B 9.10 EV/revenue 8.20 EV/EBITDA 33.94

Source: Yahoo Finance

The table above shows the multiples ALGM trades at. For instance, ALGM has an enterprise value of $5.45B, which is roughly equal to 34 times EBITDA. The stock is not cheap, even though it is 18% off its highs. ALGM may have a lot of potential with the transition towards feature-rich electrical vehicles, but the asking price to get in is on the steep side.

Another factor relates to executive selling. It's not easy for a stock to sustain an upwards momentum if there's too much selling of the stock. If there's more selling than buying, the stock goes down. There's no way around it. Unfortunately, top executives at ALGM have participated in selling. A previous article shows some of the transactions that have taken place.

It's worth noting that top executives continue to sell stock. For instance, there were lots of transactions in August, but also in September. While it's true there are many reasons why people opt to sell stock, it also creates doubt in the mind of potential buyers. In addition, lots of shares being offered for sale on the market puts pressure on the price of the stock.

Investor takeaways

The most recent quarterly report was different from the ones released earlier in the year. Unlike the ones before, the Q1 report did not disappoint and the stock benefited as a result. The Q1 report set off a huge rally. In contrast, its predecessors caused the stock to either drop or remain unresponsive. ALGM was in a slumber for most of 2021, but the Q1 report gave hope that ALGM is finally ready to go.

However, while the Q1 report gave reason for optimism and rightly so, it's important to remember that the Q1 report was more like an exception than the norm. The Q1 report delivered, but the same cannot be said of the other reports released this year. There have been several reports this year and only one fully met expectations. Guidance calls for a flat Q2, even if ALGM is calling for a better second half with the easing of supply chain constraints.

It's not that the numbers were bad in the earlier reports. They were actually better than they appeared to be, but they failed to live up to the expectations for a stock trading at some pretty high multiples after a strong rally following the IPO. ALGM is priced for fast growth and it needs to deliver to justify its valuations. Unlike the earlier ones, the Q1 report did. But time will tell if upcoming reports are like the Q1 report or the ones before it.

I am neutral on ALGM. Long ALGM is not without merits. ALGM is growing in a market that is very likely to continue to expand greatly in the coming years. If ALGM can continue to post numbers like the ones in Q1, then betting on ALGM could very well pay off. On the other hand, the opposite could happen if future reports resemble the ones from earlier in the year.

There is reason to be doubtful. Q1 was fine, but ALGM's track record post-IPO leaves something to be desired. On top of that, multiples are on the high side. It's quite possible inventory building is skewing the numbers. The persistent selling by top executives is not helping. When in doubt, the best move may be to not move at all.