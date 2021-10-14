martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) suffered an unjustified market correction after the management decided to slightly decrease its EBITDA margins. In my opinion, if new software solutions Frontline, Classroom, and Endpoint management are delivered, sales would continue to increase. Besides, I am also quite optimistic about the recent marketing efforts organized with Mercedes-F1, and the partnerships with SAP (SAP) or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). With all these efforts, I believe that the implied share price is close to $67.

TeamViewer’s Business Model, And Why The Most Recent Quarter Results Didn’t Help Stock Price

From 2005, TeamViewer has been offering remote access and remote control computer software. The company offers solutions for individuals and corporations with augmented reality and internet of things capabilities. The company has recently offered industry 4.0 solutions:

Source: The Remote Connectivity Software

Source: The Remote Connectivity Software

In the most recent quarter, the company reported lagging expectations in the APAC region, but a solid performance in the America in EMEA. Like it usually happens in the market, traders only looked at the detrimental results and forgot about the rest. In 2021-2020, the share price declined from more than $51 to less than $20.

Source: Presentation

The company provided a lot of reasons to explain the recent decrease in revenue generation and Adj. EBITDA margins. In my view, the most worrying thing is that new customer acquisition costs are higher now than a few years ago. Besides, the company reports decelerated free user growth and a drastic reduction in free-to-paid potential:

Source: Presentation

With all these commentaries, the new outlook turned out to be worse than expected. Have a look at the company’s expectations for the years 2022 and beyond. Note that I will be using some of the company’s figures to understand the valuation of TeamViewer:

Source: Presentation

With More Innovative Software Solutions, More Partnerships, And Brand Promotion, TeamViewer Could Be Worth $67

I believe that the company has a significant number of catalysts that may push sales growth up. First, TeamViewer is expected to deliver new innovative solutions like Frontline, Classroom, and Endpoint management. Existing clients and new clients may contract more services from TeamViewer if they like the software additions. It means more sales growth and most likely better FCF margins.

That’s not all. TeamViewer appears to be signing partnerships with relevant business conglomerates like SAP or Siemens. As a result, I would expect an increase in sales due to two reasons. First, the new partners will contract the services of TeamViewer. Besides, other large businesses will be willing to work with TeamViewer when they see the new partnerships.

The company’s expansion in America is also expected to report sales growth in the coming years. The company already has offices in Tampa, Atlanta, Austin, and Washington. Recently, the management reported a deal worth $0.7 million, which means that there is significant traction in the region. As soon as more clients in the U.S. learn about TeamViewer, I believe that sales growth would increase significantly.

Finally, I am also very optimistic about the most recent effort to create a strong brand. TeamViewer noted promotions with Manchester United, Ronaldo, and Mercedes-F1. In my opinion, these efforts will most likely enhance revenue generation over time.

Source: YouTube

My DCF model is shown in the table below. Note that in this case scenario, I am a bit more optimistic in terms of sales growth than the management. The company noted in its last presentation that from 2022, TeamViewer would most likely show margin recovery and high teens percentage growth y/y. With this in mind, I forecasted sales growth of 29%-15% and CFO/Sales close to 57%. Free cash flow would increase from $354 million in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2030.

I also included a significant reduction in the company’s net debt and cash in hand growth. According to my estimations, TeamViewer may reach close to $213 million in cash in 2030. With a WACC of 7% and an exit multiple of 11x, the implied share price would be equal to $67:

Source: Author Compilations

Source: Author Compilations

Worst Case Scenario With A Moderate Decline In Sales Growth

TeamViewer experienced significant revenue growth in 2020 and 2021. We cannot use past sales growth to justify future performance. Besides, most investors would expect revenue growth to decline moderately in the future. In this case scenario, I am a bit more pessimistic about the company’s future revenue.

I believe that the management would be very comfortable with my target financial figures offered in the DCF below. I expect sales growth of 15% from 2023 to 2026, and 5% sales growth from 2027 to 2030. With capital expenditures close to 6% and FCF margin of 51%, the free cash flow would increase from close to $350 million in 2021 to more than $1.05 billion in 2030.

Putting everything together, with a WACC of 10% and an exit multiple of 5x, the implied enterprise value results in $10 billion. Finally, I also assumed 402 million shares, implying a stock price of $23:

Source: Author Compilations

Source: Author Compilations

Notice that in any of my case scenarios, TeamViewer would be a buy at the current valuation of $11-17. We are talking about a company that was trading at $51 a few months ago. In my view, one or two bad quarters should not create such massive value destruction in the stock:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks From Collaboration Technologies Platforms

TeamViewer competes now with a significant number of collaboration technologies platforms that are rapidly evolving. In my opinion, new customer acquisition costs are higher than that in 2019 because users have many more communication platforms available out there. I know that some competitors don’t offer exactly the same products TeamViewer does. However, in my view, users may use different tools for the same purpose: communication. Among the platforms that may be a bit dangerous for TeamViewer, there are Cisco Webex (CSCO), LogMeIn GoToMeeting (LOGM), Avaya (AVYA), RingCentral (RNG), and 8x8 (EGHT).

If Competition Continues, And Softwares Available Increase, TeamViewer May Have To Decrease Its Prices

TeamViewer’s management is currently suffering from certain competitors offering free products. This factor explains why the company reports decelerating free user growth. Even if other competitors don’t offer better features than TeamViewer, the management will most likely experience pricing pressure. As a result, perhaps the company will have to decrease its prices. In that case scenario, I would be expecting a significant decline in the company’s free cash flow, which would lead to a decrease in the share price.

With that about a decrease in prices, I ran another case scenario with a tremendous decline in the CFO/Sales margin. I used a CFO/Sales figure of 40%, and the FCF margin turned out to be 34%. The implied share price is equal to $19, which is still above the current market price. In my opinion, traders are discounting a case scenario, which is too catastrophic to be real. That’s my opinion. Have a look at the DCF model with the new assumptions:

Source: Author Compilations

Price Target Consensus Stays At €43

I am obviously not the only analyst claiming that the stock price went too low. Analysts from major investment banks also gave a target price that is way higher than the current price mark. As of August 10, 2021, the price target consensus was equal to €43. I know that the target price may change a little bit with a new outlook. However, I wouldn’t expect it to change radically. I don’t expect the target price to go to €10-€17:

Source: TeamViewer - Analysts & Consensus

My Takeaway

I see the reaction of the market as completely unjustified. The share price declined more than 31% only because the company had a bad quarter, and slightly decreased its EBITDA margins. With the new outlook and several assumptions, I obtained an implied share price of $23-67. Note that my numbers are not very different from that of other market analysts, and my figures are conservative. I used a WACC of 10-7%, long-term sales growth of 11-19%, and a moderate FCF margin. With all these facts in mind, I would expect significant appreciation in the company’s valuation once investors design their own DCF models.