The Mother Of All Bubbles

U.S. inflation is patently obvious in used car and real estate prices while the trade deficit has widened to an impressive $74 billion. At the same time financial assets are rather expensive since large amounts of money are floating around thanks to a huge increase in the money supply. This unhealthy financial situation has so far not resulted in strong Dollar depreciation in Forex markets. Continued debt monetization due to collaboration between the Treasury and the Fed may lead to just that. Investors can prepare for a weaker US Dollar by diversification and internationalization.

Inflation and Trade Deficit

It is not necessary here to detail the progress of inflation. The claim of the Fed that inflation is “temporary” has to be taken with a grain of salt since it is unlikely that prices are going to fall back to their prior level. What is meant is that the rate of inflation will slow in future, but that is a prediction that might be contradicted by a rise in the rate of inflation. What is essential in this respect is that one is not misled by “Fedspeak” and assumes that the inflation rate will fall back to 2% or less on an annual basis. It should also be kept in mind that inflation figures can be manipulated. Different statistical measures will produce different figures for inflation. It is also the case that weighting plays a major role together with the selection of items to be included in the calculation. Investors should stay informed about the rate of inflation and not depend on only one source.

At the same time that inflation has increased, so has the US trade deficit. The most recent figures show that the trade balance is deteriorating at a rapid pace. Wolf Richter has made it clear that the US trade balance deficit is worse than ever.

Just Keeps Getting Worse: Services Trade Surplus, the American Dream-Not-Come-True, Worst in 10 Years. Imports Worst Ever. Trade Deficit Worst Ever

This is due to American corporations outsourcing production to countries with lower labor costs. The current supply problems are due to the fact that so many products have to be imported. The result has been a logistical nightmare.

Expensive Financial Assets

The stock markets have anticipated the rise in inflation and made financial assets more expensive. The S&P has gone from 3,500 to 4,400 in the last year.

Money Supply

A recent slowing down of money supply growth noted by the Mises Institute does not mean that there is less money floating around.

Money Supply Growth In August Slows Again, Returning To 'Normal' Levels

The very large growth in money supply in 2020 and 2021 means that there is a lot of money that increases demand for goods and services and also helps to inflate the prices of financial assets. What is interesting is that the surge in the money supply did not wreak havoc on the value of the US dollar in Forex markets.

The result of the increase in the money supply has been a tremendous increase in the price of financial assets and consequently stock markets that seem to increase in value. It is easy to be lulled into a false sense of security since the markets have performed very well since 2008. Even as the economy stalls, the S&P may well reach the 5,000 level since speculation in the markets is rife.

In order to get a clearer idea of how the money supply has expanded, the Fed chart below illustrates this better.

At the same time the Federal debt has gone over $28.8 trillion.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

This can be compared with the Fed balance.

It should come as no surprise that rampant inflation is a result of such reckless financial policy on the part of the Government. That means the Fed, the Treasury and the Administration. All this information is common knowledge.

Monetization of the Debt

What is happening is that the Government is financing spending with increased indebtedness. This is obvious. The important questions are how much inflation this policy will result in and how it will affect the value of the US dollar in Forex markets. If inflation remained under 2% for over a decade, it has now broken out and may reach double figures as some items, like used cars, have already surpassed 20%.

The US dollar has remained relatively stable, the Dollar index is now at about 94. The index had slipped below 90 but has since recovered. This is of course no guarantee that the Dollar will maintain such levels in the future.

It is the view of this writer that the continued monetization of the debt caused by reckless deficit spending on the part of the Administration with the assistance of the Fed and the Treasury will lead to a weaker US Dollar. As the federal debt continues to rise, so will the cost of servicing the debt. Fostering inflation is one way of reducing the real value of the debt, but if spending goes on increasing far beyond the capability of the Government to cover the cost of entitlements and defense and all the other spending programs, then it is not going to end well.

This is why it convenes investors to diversify and internationalize their portfolios. In an inflationary environment, precious metals and real estate can help to hedge against the loss of value of the currency. Staying in cash is not a good option. As for investing abroad and converting US dollars into other currencies, investors will have to inform themselves well before making decisions. This writer thinks that Switzerland is still a good place for investment. But also here one must be careful as Swiss government paper has such low yields that it is not interesting. On the other hand Swiss blue chip stocks produce dividends and are relatively secure. The time to diversify and internationalize is now.