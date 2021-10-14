Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is currently the largest customer relations management SaaS provider in the world, and has held a leadership position in this industry since formation in the late 90s and early 2000s. Over the past ten years, the share price has risen by a hearty 20.7% annual rate, and during that same timeframe, revenues have grown by 28% per annum. Additionally, strong annual diluted EPS growth of 47.5% has been driven by the innovation of a cloud based platform. However, growth is slowly trending downward, even as most other software companies have seen a boost over the past year and a half. This is one reason for the stock price consolidation pattern seen through 2021, although recent new highs may signal a positive change in investor confidence.

Image 1: Source. Revenue segments of Salesforce are growing, but not as strong as earlier in the decade. Age and size may soon play a part in the difficulties.

With revenue and diluted EPS growth remaining above 25% each over the past three years, I expect growth to still be the dominant force for the company in the intermediate term, but profitability will be an important issue to address. Without spoiling too much for those who wish to see each rank in order, I will state that profitability is the main risk point for Salesforce at the moment.

The Results of my Ranking System

This summary will be quick. Please refer to my Landslide Portfolio, here, if you have not seen the full summaries.

Expected Return

Expected return is calculated by extrapolating historical growth out over the next decade, and discounting the future price by the current overvaluation compared to the five-year average P/S. While biased due to personal expectations on valuation and growth, I believe this ranking metric will be useful as a comparison to peers in the portfolio, rather than as an indicator of future returns.

With that, my expectations for Salesforce are for when I ranked the companies in the last week or so of July. Back then, I came to a 17% annual growth rate as EPS growth remained at the 20-25% level for the remainder of the decade and a corresponding decrease in valuation to slightly below historical averages. However, since then, the stock has risen 10-15% and so one can expect slightly less per annum return overall. P/E wise, look for the stock to reach 30-40 for trailing values by the end of the decade, and consistency would be more favorable as well. Remember, volatility risk can be tampered with recurring investments.

Value to Net Income Performance

Although valuation often fluctuates, especially over the past few years, it is important to compare the relative valuation of a company to their performance. This is one of the few short-term metrics I used to rank this portfolio and is important for indicating pandemic era strength. It is better for a company to be at a higher valuation if they see an equally or comparatively high increase in financial performance, especially net income margin.

Salesforce is an interesting case in this regard. The company saw their best placement with an 8th place result due to a low valuation compared to their five-year averages, and a 40% increase in net income performance. Those paying attention could attribute the 10-15% rise as being due to the discrepancy between these values, hence the inclusion of such metrics in my ranking system. More on profitability in the next section.

Net Income Margin

Research has found that there is a correlation between profitability and the intrinsic quality of the goods and/or services of a company, and in turn, this leads to a correlation with increased market value. Unfortunately, even as Salesforce has increased their NIM by 40% over their five-year average value, they currently only see a 9.99% NIM. Therefore, the company ranked 24th out of 25 stocks in this portfolio, quite a stunning result for such a pioneering company. One can now assume that the quality of the provided services are low, and comparisons to other smaller CRM companies may indicate weakness for those interested.

Return on Assets

Understanding how a company utilized their assets is important, and so, I use YTD return on assets to select for this. According to Investopedia, “ROA is best used when comparing similar companies or by comparing a company to its own previous performance.” Since the stocks in this portfolio serve a similar purpose, I can glean some more information of strength by ranking in this way. As another profitability metric, Salesforce comes in last in this measure compared to the rest of the portfolio with only 0.99% return. While the tech industry is notoriously asset light, names like SS&C (SSNC) and PTC (PTC) beat out on Salesforce by a significant margin. One highlight is that the ROA trend is moving upwards, and so, one could say profitability has improved over the past five or more years.

Chart 1: The ROA of Salesforce over the last ten years. While not quite at peak levels, the trend is improving from the first half of the last decade.

LT Debt to Capital

Debt is one of the primary causes of bankruptcy in business, and must be measured as an indication of strength. I am not a proponent of “smart” debt use, I prefer companies that do not need any debt, and use this selection measurement in this regard. Salesforce ranks in the middle of the pack, 16th place, for this metric with 19.2% long-term debt to total capital. For their size and capability, I wish for the company to reduce these debt levels over the next few years, regardless of how that affects performance. Especially considering that the majority of the debt, nearly $10 billion worth, was issued as of the last earnings report. This may be a bearish signal of performance in the short-to-intermediate term.

Image 2: Source. The debt levels of Salesforce have been volatile, but the recent earnings report signalled poor debt levels not seen since 2017.

Three Year Performance

Even though CRM has had strong growth through the past decade, this has not been the case for shareholders over the last three years, as the price has increased only ~80% as of the time these rankings were compiled. This ranks Salesforce in 20th place, only ahead of two other high profitability tech companies, two financial companies, and an industrial company. In particular, the stock price has been in consolidation over the past year or so, with the price up 1%. I expect that gains will be seen only if profitability increases as growth falls.

Conclusion

While Salesforce is a $250 billion plus company that pioneered the customer relations management industry, the stock looks weak as of 2021. Issues with profitability, debt, and growth are all present, and one can either wait on the sidelines, or continue recurring investing in the hopes of future improvement. The company is large enough to continue innovating new tools and services, and in particular, watch for how the recent Slack acquisition goes.

I think trying to time an upward trend with the current financial state is more of a gamble than anything else so you might as well set recurring investments if you want to go long. Even three or four payments as a lump sum investment broken apart in time may prove beneficial. While using the historical growth and current valuation of the company I come out to around a 17% rate of return, I believe this is tentative and to the high side.

Chart 2: The price graph of CRM. The price could potentially be breaking out from a consolidation period or continue being in one for the meantime.

This stock is currently in a poor phase, but I would say most believe the company can turn around due to their industry leadership. With the small weighting in my Landslide Portfolio, combined with a long-term mindset, I believe that Salesforce will continue their steady upward climb, thanks to the leadership position in the CRM industry. In turn, shareholders will be happy, just not as happy as the past decade.

However, I do also believe that there is more room for improvement (in a good way) which will allow for the beating of expectations. For example, the current net income margin is only 9.99%, and could easily go above 20% in line with other wide moat SaaS companies like Adobe (ADBE), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), etc., allowing for a 100% increase in the P/E of the company, and the share price is likely to follow. Time will tell.

Thanks for reading, feel free to comment anything below.