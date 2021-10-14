Memedozaslan/iStock via Getty Images

Unilever (NYSE:UL, UN) is a well-known conglomerate that produces household and personal products which are sold around the world. The company manages some popular brands like Ben & Jerry's, Lipton, Dove, Magnum, and Knorr.

As some other Seeking Alpha contributors have been noting, the company's stock has not been performing well lately, almost reaching its yearly low of March 2021. Also, the latest outlook of Unilever was quite weak. On the flipside, Unilever is a very stable consumer stock that currently yields almost 4% and is still making healthy profits.

Data by YCharts

Graph: Unilever yield

Since Unilever is a core holding of my portfolio, I usually keep quite a close eye on it. In this article, I will discuss three main risks which the company currently faces, and try to analyze the severity of these risks.

Commodity inflation

The first and likely the most urgent risk which comes to mind is commodity inflation. This is also one of the risks which are highlighted in the 2020 annual report of the company: Source: Unilever Annual Report 2020

In their most recent semiannual presentation, Unilever highlighted some of the quickest rising commodities on which it depends:

Source: Unilever Q2 2021 presentation

Let us take a look ourselves at the futures of palm oil and soybean oil, and see their prices have developed during the last couple of years:

Data by YCharts

Graph: Soybean and Palm Oil futures price (somehow I could only find the Malaysian Palm Oil futures on YCharts, but here you can see that this graph looks quite similar to the international prices)

As you can see both soybean oil and palm oil have increased in price dramatically during the last 1.5 years. But the good news is that both of the commodity prices seem to have stabilized, albeit at a high level.

But since both commodities are so important for Unilever, it is a good idea for investors to keep an eye on price developments of soybean oil and palm oil. The recent commodity inflation means that either the margins of Unilever can be put under pressure, or the company needs to increase its own prices. In the second case, it is always the question of how much the company can increase prices without scaring away its customers too much, which would put pressure on margins again.

Another Seeking Alpha article by Vladimir Dimitrov even made the case of explaining the difference in performance between Procter & Gamble (PG) stock and Unilever stock by solely looking at the development of the prices of palm oil and soybean oil on the one hand and pulp prices (which are important for Procter and Gamble) on the other. I do not think that the entire difference in stock performance can be explained by purely looking at these input commodities (and the author also does not claim that), but I also believe that this is a large factor that should not be underestimated.

Not only inflation in the commodities market, but also higher general inflation for consumers is to be expected in the coming years. I believe higher general inflation can act as a double-edged sword for companies like Unilever. If inflation rises, but the input prices of commodities stay relatively constant, Unilever might be able to increase consumer prices more easily, which improves their margins. On the other hand, if commodity prices rise more quickly than the general inflation, this can have negative consequences for the company, which is what we are seeing during the last year. Still, a modest increase in general inflation might make it easier for Unilever to increase its prices to soften the blow, even with quickly increasing commodity prices.

E-commerce

One of the other risks which I see for Unilever is e-commerce, and more specifically, the failure to become successful in the online sales of its products. Unilever has invested in this area quite a lot during the last couple of years, as have their peers Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Procter & Gamble. An example of such an e-commerce endeavor is a subscription model as it has been used by the Dollar Shave Club, which was acquired by Unilever in 2016.

As can be seen in Unilever's most recent Q2 presentation, e-commerce has been growing quickly for the company in a couple of very important markets:

Source: Unilever Q2 2021 presentation

Investments of Unilever in this area seem to have paid off since the US, China and India are three of the most important markets for the company. Still, e-commerce is only 11% of the total group turnover, which is still relatively minor. But compared to its peers, Unilever is not far behind (for Procter & Gamble, for instance, e-commerce accounts for 14% of its sales).

Still, competing against large online marketplaces like Amazon (AMZN) feels like an uphill battle. Companies like Amazon and Alibaba (BABA) are already very large and established in the online sales business, which makes it easier for them to push their own brands. Amazon for instance is expected to double its online edible grocery sales by 2026. Walmart (WMT) is also a company that has been growing quickly in the online sales market during the last couple of years, although the pace has been slowing lately.

Companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart likely have a large online reach, which makes it possible for them to push their own brands more easily. Unilever and its peers need to rely on their brand power to fight for their market share in the online world. It is a good idea to heavily invest in e-commerce, but only in combination with pushing their strong brands.

Store brands

Another risk factor that has some overlap with e-commerce is store brands. Nowadays, it seems that store brands are becoming more and more popular. During the pandemic, more store brands have been sold. Also, already for a long time, the gap in the quality difference between store brands and private labels has been getting smaller, as this article from 1996 shows. And then of course there is the obvious price difference.

Store brands can be a real threat for companies like Unilever. In 2018 for instance, competition from store brands led to Procter & Gamble announcing a 7 to 8 percent price reduction on the brand Luv to help it win back Luv's customers. These kinds of actions are not beneficial for the company's margins, and it is obvious that large consumer brands would rather not decrease prices unless it seems to be absolutely necessary.

But if we look at the numbers, the situation does not look so dire for private brands. Though store brands have been performing particularly well on average during the pandemic, in certain categories private brands have been outperforming during the last year. These categories include for instance baby food, ham, wine, powdered milk, hair conditioners, candles, and shaving lotion. Some of these categories can be linked to the pandemic run on groceries, particularly shelf-stable products such as baby food, powdered milk, and wine. But some other categories seem quite random, and this shows that it is also possible to outperform with a private label in weak times, as long as the private labels focus on their strong brands.

As can be seen in the slide from their Q2 2021 presentation, Unilever is trying to do this:

Source: Unilever Q2 2021 presentation

Focusing on high quality, high margin, strong brands is probably the best move forward in the competition with store brands.

Discussion and conclusion

In this article, I discussed three main risks which I think Unilever faces nowadays.

E-commerce and store brands have much overlap. Because of e-commerce, the playing field can become more fluid, making it possible for store brands and generics to capture a larger market share quickly. Because of the large reach of some e-commerce companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, e-commerce might also make it easier for consumers to choose a store brand instead of the products of Unilever. Brands are becoming even more important in a world where e-commerce is quickly transforming from a smaller player to becoming the leader. This is why the decision of Unilever to focus on high-margin products like prestige beauty and functional nutrition is an intelligent one.

It is difficult to measure or estimate whether this focus will be enough, since much depends on changing consumer preferences and future brand power, which are difficult to predict. But if the past can offer any hint, I think it can be a good guess that the power of popular brands will continue to prevail. If Unilever manages its brands well, I think they should be able to weather the risks of e-commerce and store brands.

A good example of strong brand management is the successful transformation of Unilever's peer Procter & Gamble by focusing on its best-performing brands. Unilever is not taking such dramatic action as PG did in 2014 when the company sold many brands, but at least Unilever is aware of the necessity of focusing on their strong brands with pricing power. The sale of their tea business is a good step that illustrates this.

About commodity inflation, the expectations of Unilever itself indicate that the prices of their most important input commodities continue to rise. As we have shown above, prices of palm oil and soybean oil seem to have stabilized on a high level. This is not a good sign for Unilever, and this will likely affect its margins. The real impact, however, will depend on the degree of pricing power which Unilever has.

On the 21st of October, Unilever will release its Q3 Trading Statement. I am very interested in the three main risks which I discussed here, and mostly in the impact of the commodity inflation on Unilever's margins since this could give us a hint at how their pricing power has developed. Also, I am interested in any further actions the company will take in the area of e-commerce and the development of its brand portfolio.

I am modestly optimistic that Unilever will be able to deal with the three main risks which I outlined in this article and I will continue to hold their shares.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about Unilever's main risks and whether you think the company will be able to withstand them.