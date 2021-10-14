Stagflation, Margin And The Dark Side Of Wall Street

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

With fears of stagflation becoming the new flavor of the day in global equity markets, major indices (i.e., S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (NDX), etc.) seem to be taking a breather from a monster bull rally that started right after the COVID-19 pandemic hit global markets in Feb-Mar of 2020. Although the stock market has been a very happy place for the last eighteen months or so, we might be in for a rollercoaster ride in the near term future with massive uncertainty around geopolitical tensions, supply chain issues, government debts, fiscal policy, and most importantly, monetary policy (controlled by the Federal Reserve). A downturn in equity markets would be a natural and healthy correction in the post-pandemic era; however, a downturn might easily turn into a flash crash due to financial leverage being used right now. According to data from St. Louis Fed database, margin debt stood at a record figure of ~$600B at the end of the last quarter. If you compare the chart for margin debt to any major index, I am sure you can spot the correlation.

From a layman's perspective, it seems as if traders/investors utilized borrowed money (margins) to buy equities after the drastic crash of March 2020. Well, it seems to have worked out well so far; however, the great financial crisis (and subsequent de-leveraging) should not be ignored. Now, I am not here to predict a stock market crash, nor am I trying to spread any sort of fear, uncertainty, or doubt. However, I feel that it is my responsibility as a financial analyst, long-term investor, and SA contributor to help you build a stronger investment operation (investing is a business of owning businesses).

At Beating The Market, we do not attempt to guess the direction of the market. On the contrary, we invest in individual companies as if the market simply doesn't exist. This differentiated approach to investing has enabled us to pick multiple triple-digit winners this year, in a period where high-growth tech stocks have been punished unabatedly and margins calls have wreaked havoc in many retail portfolio accounts. I (and none of my subscribers) have not received a single margin call throughout the massive drawdowns in our universe of high-growth stocks, which has seen 40-80% declines across the board (barring a few exceptions). So, what's our secret sauce for avoiding the dreaded margin call?

How To Avoid A Margin Call?

The answer is as simple as, "Do not use margin money to bet on risk assets". A core principle of BTM's investment philosophy is never to use margin in our investing operations. However, it is easy to forget how much value destruction margin (financial leverage) can cause in a raging-hot bull market.

Today, I want to highlight our "no margin" principle and explain why following this principle is critical in creating life-changing wealth the BTM way. However, let's start our discussion with the simple idea of financial leverage.

What Is Financial Leverage?

Financial leverage, commonly referred to as leverage, is the use of debt capital to buy assets. The simplest example of leverage would be buying a home via a mortgage loan. In the world of investing (and trading), leverage is also known as margin, and investors can borrow money from their broker through a margin account to go long or short securities (stocks, bonds, etc.).

Using leverage, an investor can amplify his or her profits (and losses) by using someone else's money. We will limit our discussion to stocks (specifically in relation to BTM's investing strategy) for the purpose of this article; however, the lessons learned today are applicable to all forms of investing.

Margin debt is debt a brokerage customer takes on by trading on margin. When purchasing securities through a broker, investors have the option of using a cash account and covering the entire cost of the investment themselves or using a margin account - meaning they borrow part of the initial capital from their broker. The portion the investors borrow is known as margin debt, while the portion they fund themselves is the margin or equity.

Margin debt can be used when borrowing a security to short sell, rather than borrowing money with which to buy a security. As an example, imagine an investor wants to buy 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for $100 per share. She doesn't want to put down the entire $100,000 at this time, but the Federal Reserve Board's Regulation T limits her broker to lending her 50% of the initial investment—also called the initial margin.

Brokerages often have their own rules regarding buying on margin, which may be more strict than regulators. She deposits $50,000 in initial margin while taking on $50,000 in margin debt. The 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson she then purchases act as collateral for this loan.

Disadvantages

Two scenarios illustrate the potential risks and rewards of taking on margin debt. In the first, Johnson & Johnson's price drops to $60. Sheila's margin debt remains at $50,000, but her equity has dropped to $10,000. The value of the stock (1,000 × $60 = $60,000) minus her margin debt. The Financial Industry Regulation Authority (FINRA) and the exchanges have a maintenance margin requirement of 25%, meaning that customers' equity must be above that ratio in margin accounts.

Falling below the maintenance margin requirement triggers a margin call unless Sheila deposits $5,000 in cash to bring her margin up to 25% of the securities' $60,000 value. The broker is entitled to sell her stock (without notifying her) until her account complies with the rules. This is known as a margin call. In this case, according to FINRA, the broker would liquidate $20,000 worth of stock rather than the $4,000 that might be expected ($10,000 + $4,000 is 25% of $60,000 – $4,000). This is due to the way margin rules operate.

Advantages

A second scenario demonstrates the potential rewards of trading on margin. Say that, in the example above, Johnson & Johnson's share price rises to $150. Sheila's 1,000 shares are now worth $150,000, with $50,000 of that being margin debt and $100,000 equity. If Sheila sells commission and fee-free, she receives $100,000 after repaying her broker. Her return on investment (ROI) is equal to 100%. This is determined by taking the proceeds of $150,000 from the sale and subtracting the $50,000 in margin debt, which is repaid upon the close of the transaction.

Now let's assume that Sheila had purchased the stock using a cash account, meaning that she funded the entire initial investment of $100,000, so she does not need to repay her broker after selling. Her ROI in this scenario is equal to 50%, or the $150,000 less the $100,000 initial investment divided by the $100,000 initial investment.

In both cases, her profit was $50,000, but in the margin account scenario, she made that money using half as much of her own capital as in the cash account scenario. The capital she's freed up by trading on margin can go towards other investments. These scenarios illustrate the basic trade-off involved in taking on leverage: the potential gains are greater, as are the risks.

This example serves as the foundation upon which we will build in the next section where we discuss key aspects of BTM's investment strategy. For further details on margin, you may refer to this link.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

At Beating the Market, we aim to identify high-growth businesses that can create life-changing wealth for their shareholders. In an investor's ideal world, stocks only go up, and 2020-21 may have lulled many into believing that such a world existed (especially newer investors, which is fine and natural).

However, rapidly growing, often misunderstood stocks are bound to face bouts of volatility (heavy drawdowns) from time to time, such as the one we've been experiencing since around mid-February. If one gets caught napping while using margin to amplify returns, one's journey of wealth creation via stocks could get cut short abruptly, as it did for BTMember Alexfun86's friend, whose unfortunate story we shared (upon Alex sharing it publicly with us in this note). Indeed, the journey of long-term wealth creation is not always a smooth ride, and patience is key to successful investing.

Key aspects of BTM's investing strategy that make it unsuitable for margin investing:

Our investing timeframe is very long-term (minimum 3-5 years). We formulate ten-year targets, and we firmly believe that these targets will be met and exceeded by our businesses over the next decade. We believe this because we use conservative estimates of growth and free cash flow generation potential in our models. However, the stocks we own are likely to face high price volatility due to the high-growth nature of their businesses. At times, these stocks will have heavy drawdowns of 30-60%; therefore, our investment strategy has a higher risk of getting margin calls.

Since we strive to be fully invested on any given day, we would have no liquidity to meet those margin calls.

Therefore, our positions will likely get force sold by our broker [likely at the bottom of a correction, more on that subject in a bit].

The good scenario while using leverage is easy to understand. An investor buys a stock with margin debt, and the stock goes up. He/she sells the stock at a big profit, pays off the margin debt, and gets an amplified ROI. As long-term investors, we must focus more on the bad and ugly scenarios of margin investing.

Using Teladoc As An Example

Teladoc (TDOC) is one of my favorite investment ideas right now, and I recently wrote on it here: Teladoc Stock: A Fundamentally Mispriced Industry Leader. Now, let's try to understand BTM's principle of never using margin in our investment operations through this example.

At Beating The Market, we initially bought Teladoc at around $200 after it announced the acquisition of Livongo in late August (Louis Stevens (BTM's founder) owns it from around $60/share), and further scaled into our position over the last several months. For most of our subscribers, the average holding price for Teladoc is probably in the range of $150-200/share.

It is fair to say that Teladoc's stock has been on a wild run in the last eighteen months or so, as evidenced by this chart:

Since March 2020, Teladoc has run up +100% from $125s to $250s, dropped by -30% from $250s to $170s, rose back up +80% from $170s to $300s, only to decline by -60% to fall back to $125. Wow, so much volatility for nothing! It is fair to say that one of our top positions has been volatile (and we have made the most of it by averaging down through our systematic DCA plan (BTM's Weekly Top Ideas); however, it is absolutely normal for growth stocks to have such heavy drawdowns.

For a BTMember who did not use margin, the notional loss on Teladoc would be around ~$40 per share (22.85% on average investment price of $175). And I understand that some of you may have gotten into Teladoc in the 250s to 300s range. In that case, the notional loss stands at $115-165 per share (46% to 55% of investment amount). Such a drawdown is painful, but it is normal in the world of high-growth investing. All you need to do is hold onto your position and wait for Teladoc to execute well over the coming years. As the business does well, the stock will recover over time, and since we are not employing margin/leverage, we are fine to hold through this bout of volatility.

However, now let's assume that an investor bought at the peak in $300s and used 50% margin debt to invest a total of $100K into Teladoc. Since the value of this position has declined by 60%, the investors' equity has theoretically fallen to negative $10,000 (YES, Negative) (assuming brokers sold these Teladoc shares today to recoup $40,000 (current value of holding after 60% drop), i.e., the investor still owes $10,000 to the broker (even after losing his/her assets). This would play out a little differently in the real world due to margin requirements. According to FINRA requirements, the minimum maintenance margin is 25%. Therefore, the investor would have gotten multiple margin calls from his/her broker by now, asking for fresh capital deposits to maintain margin requirements.

If this investor strives to be fully invested at all times, he/she might not have the capital lying around to meet their margin call, and if the broader market is selling off (like it has been), the investor may not be able to raise funds. A failure to replenish one's margin account gives the broker the right to sell your securities in the open market to recover their debt. More often than not, your shares will be sold at the worst possible price during a crash, plus you will be paying commissions on this transaction.

Sitting on a notional loss of 30-40% (which can be easily recovered with enough patience) is better than being flushed out of your position with a big loss like 60-80%. Such a permanent loss of capital would obviously be gut-wrenching. However, there's an uglier scenario (the one we just saw): where an investor loses the entire investment (assets or holdings) and still owes money to the broker. If an investor purchases a security with 50% margin money, then if the stock loses more than 50% (from investment price), the investor will receive $0 from the sale of his/her asset and could be liable to pay more money towards satisfying the margin debt.

Meet The Dark Side Of Wall Street

The last point I wish to share about margin investing is that it is designed for retail investors to fail. Wall Street brokers offer attractive rates on margin to investors for buying risk assets (Interactive Brokers offers as low as 0.75% per year). Do you ever wonder why?

Wall Street brokerage firms make it very easy for retail investors to use margin, knowing full well that they do not have the required education and training needed to be in this business. What we are doing here is after all a business, and it should be approached as such. These brokers know that retail investors can be blinded by near-term thinking, excessive greed, and instant gratification for which they are willing to do anything, and so brokers happily offer retailers margin or leverage.

In return for margin debt, retail investors pay interest to the broker, and their securities are held as collateral. If the investor starts losing (and the account value falls below the maintenance margin), the broker will sell the securities and recover their debt.

When you buy on margin, all your purchased securities are collateralized at the broker. Due to asset securitization, the broker can then lend out more money to hedge funds, who often take the other side of the transaction. Hedge funds use margin money (Archegos had 20:1 leverage on certain trades via Credit Default Swaps), and the brokers that lend to them are able to do so due to the securities held by them.

Unfortunately, brokers make margin attractive to motivate retail investors to take on more risk than they can handle. These brokers know that retailers will end up misusing margin and get themselves into trouble. In fact, they are counting on it to make more profits. A retail trader can lose everything and then some by misusing leverage or margin.

Any trade requires two parties, so if a retail investor is buying a risk asset (going long), who's selling? Well, it could be another retail investor, but it is more likely that a Wall Street bank or hedge fund (friends with brokers) would be the counterparty going short.

Wall Street banks, hedge funds, and other financial institutions take the other side of the trade, and these guys use billions of dollars of borrowed money to do so. And guess what, if these "hedgies" end up on the losing side of the trade, they really don’t lose due to limited liability and the majority of the lost money being borrowed from retailers (pension funds, retirement fund, Roth IRA). Hence, investors using margin are effectively financing the trading (shorting) done by the hedge funds.

Let's say a retail investor goes long a stock (using margin or not), and a Wall Street bank or hedge fund takes the other side of the trade:

If the stock goes down, the retail investor loses, and the hedge fund makes money by gambling with their money (remember they get access to margin from your securities - pension funds, retirement accounts, etc.).

If the stock goes up, the retail investor wins, and the hedgies lose. However, a big chunk of their losses came from the money they borrowed from you (pension funds and retirement accounts). If the hedge fund goes belly up, your investment account still takes a blow, and you end up on the losing end.

Therefore, in both scenarios, the retail investor is the loser. The whole system of margin investing is designed to flush out retail investors from the market. Please do not get sucked in by the dark side of Wall Street.

Concluding Remarks

Using margin in conjunction with high-growth investing will almost inevitably lead to wealth destruction. The brokers that offer cheap margin debt are waiting to pounce on the first mistake you make (get a margin call and not pay up) to sell off your investments at a big loss and flush you out of the market. With the economic recovery slowing down amid rampant inflation, the threat of stagflation is real. If the market experiences a downturn (or worse a flash crash), nearly all equities (from all sectors) would get beaten down as that's what generally happens in a bear market. Today, you might own ultra-high quality stocks that say 10x in 10 years from now, but what if you get flushed out of your in the next 6-12 months due to a margin call with a big, permanent capital loss. In such a scenario, the stock may perform well over the long run, but your position is likely to remain in loss forever. Now, think about this idea on a portfolio level. If you have a leveraged portfolio, I highly recommend you to de-lever it as soon as possible. As investors, we must continue to have long-term perspectives and be patient. The market volatility will eventually fade away, and your stocks will recover (if they are high-quality businesses). With no margin, you will never be forced to exit your positions. In conclusion, I request all retail investors to avoid margin investing at all costs.

Key Takeaway: Do not use leverage in your investment operations to save yourself a lot of time, stress, and money.

Thank you for reading. Please share your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below.