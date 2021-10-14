maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Background and Investment thesis

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been attracting quite a bit of attention recently. And the recent news released on Oct 5 by the Daily Journal Corp, with Charlie Munger as its portfolio manager, still dropped a bombshell. This news revealed that Munger increased his positions in BABA by 82% - almost doubled his bet on BABA. Even the position itself is pretty insignificant in absolute terms - with a market value of around $44M for a $440B business. But it's a sizable position - about 19% of the Daily Journal's stock portfolio - even for someone like Munger who likes to place concentrated bets. With Munger's long track record as a disciplined and successful investor, it is intriguing and immediately reminds me of what he and Buffett said, "The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble. We want to buy them when they're on the operating table."

The operative word here is "temporary". And the focus of this article is indeed to argue that the trouble is temporary, and hence Munger's recent large addition of BABA provides yet another example of his investment wisdom.

Source: Dataroma

The smart money has been moving in

As a matter of fact, Munger is not the only one who has been buying BABA. As you can see from the chart below, out of the 17 super investors tracked by Dataroma, 14 of them have been buying or adding significantly in the recent past. And only 3 of them have been reducing their position, and two of the reductions are quite minor (about 5%). So Munger is not the only one who has been betting on BABA - although he is probably the most famous one.

Of course, the "smart money" has not always been smart, and they have been dumb plenty of times. I do not follow them blindly myself, and I am by no means suggesting that you do. But whether our pride lets us admit it or not, the "smart money" overall is no dumber than individual ordinary investors. For one thing, they all tend to follow a disciplined and systematic investing approach - which already puts them at a huge advantage over most individual investors driven by emotions.

I don't pretend to know all the styles and track records of all the super investors in this list. But I've studied the style of Charles Munger, Mohnish Pabrai, and Guy Spier in detail (BTW, I also highly recommend their books - all embody an excellent blend of investing techniques, wisdom, and entertainment). So I can speak responsibly and confidently that they are all original, critical, disciplined thinkers. And they are all investors who only place concentrated bets on only a few ideas. When they bet on an idea, they must have good reasons.

And the remainder of this article will be my attempt to reengineering their reasons.

Source: Dataroma

Why the smart money is moving in?

As aforementioned, I think the fundamental reason that the smart money is moving is that this is an opportunity to buy a great company that is having temporary trouble and while it is still on the operating table. The operative word here is "temporary". We do not want to buy a company that will never get off the operating table. And this article will argue that A) the trouble is indeed temporary, and B) furthermore, the pricing of the trouble has been overdone due to the following three reasons.

Risks are becoming clearer, limited, and hence temporary

Valuation is too cheap because the pricing of the trouble has been overdone

Profitability and growth prospects are excellent and are even more cheaply priced

Summary of business and current finances

Before we dive into the details, this section first provides a summary of BABA's business and current finances. So we have a baseline to facilitate the rest of the discussions. It is the largest e-commerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume. Out of all its business sectors, the commerce retail and wholesale in China is currently the bread and butter of the business, contributing about 2/3 of total sales. The other segments (e.g., cloud computing and strategic initiatives to be elaborated on later) contribute the other 1/3 of the total revenue, and many initiatives are not profitable yet. But BABA has a leading position in all these areas, and these areas are seeing high growth rates (overall above 30% YoY).

The current finances are summarized in the following table. BABA brings in $35.3B of pretax profit this year and holds a whopping net cash position of $41B. On a per ADR basis, these numbers translate into $13.3/ADR of pretax earnings and $15.5/ADR of cash holding. At the current stock price, the stock is valuated at 11x price to pretax earnings when adjusted for the cash position.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Risks are becoming clearer and limited

First, at a grand level, my judgment is that the Chinese government will not only not let BABA fall, but will also work with BABA to make sure it continues to prosper. I have traveled extensively in China and read extensively about its recent history. The current regulatory shock waves are nothing new historically. They've happened before (even at a larger scale and with strong intensity) and will happen again most likely. As for BABA, it's reached a status too big to fall, and also at the same time, too good to fall. It is in the Chinese government's best interest to keep it alive and thrive - which leads me to the next point.

Second, the recent announcement that BABA will invest RMB100 billion (about $15.5B) to the Chinese Common Prosperity fund actually supports my above view. To me, this announcement shows convincingly that a path forward is being worked out for BABA - and it is a peaceful path that is nothing like what the market has feared.

Lastly, many investors feared that the Chinese government could confiscate foreign investments in BABA if they decide foreign investments made in BABA under the VEI structure are illegal. This is very unlikely to me for so many reasons. Readers who want a detailed discussion of the unlikelihood of this scenario should read the Asian Investor's excellent analysis of the VIE structure here. For starters, China certainly understands that playing by internationally recognized rules is a big part for her to be recognized as a major global power, and has learned the lesson the hard way that it is much better to have access to foreign investments.

Valuation is too cheap because of market overreaction

Despite the limited risks and above clarity that had been added to the uncertainties, the market still overacted so that the valuation is so overly compressed. As discussed above, at the current stock price, the stock is valuated at 11x price to pretax earnings when adjusted for the cash position. As detailed in my other writings before, a quality stock like BABA should NOT be valued like this according to what I call Buffett's rule of 10x pretax earnings. Even buying an average business that stagnates forever at 10x pretax would already provide a 10% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond.

Even if we adjust for and dramatically exaggerate the impacts from the ongoing uncertainties, the valuation is still too cheap, as shown in the following two tables. The first table shows BABA's valuation adjusted for its common prosperity fund contributions. Compared to the baseline we've summarized above, this table adjusted its cash position by taking out the $15.5B contributions. And as you can see, after this adjustment, the stock is valuated at 11.4x price to pretax earnings - still too cheap. And note that this analysis assumes that the contribution to be 100% a cost. But in reality, from the language of the announcements (you can see it here), the language reads like it's a venture capital fund and will generate a return for BABA.

The second table shows a dramatically exaggerated scenario by assuming that A) again the contributions to the common prosperity fund are 100% a cost, and B) it is a permanently recurring cost instead of a one-time contribution. Under these assumptions, as you can see, the earnings will be permanently reduced by $3.1B a year, and the stock is valuated at 12.1x price to pretax earnings - still too cheap!

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Profitability and growth prospects are excellent but even more cheaply priced

It is not that meaningful to discuss valuation in isolation of profitability and growth. So in this section, we will examine these aspects.

Since we are trying to dissect Munger and Buffett's wisdom of buying a great business on the operating table, it is only fitting to compare the BABA situation to other of their large holdings. The following chart compares the PE and the return on capital employed ("ROCE") of BABA against some of the major holdings they bought (or regretted not buying) for their BRK portfolio. The data here are directly pulled from my previous analyses and you can check out the details under the corresponding ticker in case you are interested. I cannot help drawing/seeing the green line - what I call a Buffett value line. It is a line linking ABBV and AAPL - a good business at a good price and a high-quality business at a high price. So from a value investor point of view, it only makes sense to make investments along this line or below it. Because investment along this line or below represents a trade-off between quality and price that is equivalent or better than ABBV or AAPL. It makes no sense to invest above this line, as anything above this line represents an inferior trade-off between quality and price - we'd be better off just investing in ABBV and AAPL.

As you can see, BABA is the only one that currently falls below this line in this pack. All the other major names are above this line (and some of them by a lot).

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

In terms of growth, the business is also severely undervalued. As aforementioned, the Commerce retail and wholesale in China is its bread and butter, contributing about 2/3 of total sales. This sector has seen double-digit growth in recent years and 35% YoY growth in the most recent quarter. Admittedly, this is where the ongoing regulation will impact the most. But even if the growth of this segment is assumed to be zero, as analyzed in the previous section, the valuation is still too cheap.

And furthermore, its other segments are growing at an even higher rate and the impacts from the ongoing regulations will be minimal. As mentioned above, the other segments contribute the other 1/3 of the total revenue and many initiatives are not profitable yet. But BABA has a leading position in many of these areas, and these areas are seeing even high growth rates as seen in the next chart. In particular, some of the highlights are:

Taobao Deals is making great progress in user acquisition in less developed areas, contributing to over 10 million of BABA's new AACs during the second quarter. Idle Fish, BABA's app to expand from second-hand products market to a consumer-to-consumer community-based marketplace, reached over 100 million MAUs during the second quarter

Ele.me, a food-ordering and delivery app similar to DoorDash or Uber Eats, achieved order growth of over 50% year-over-year.

In its international market, BABA continued to see strong growth in both revenue and AAC across the broad, achieving 265 million AACs and 54% YoY revenue growth during the second quarter of 2021. Lazada recorded over 90% YoY order growth for the quarter, with Indonesia and Vietnam achieving the highest growth of over 100% YoY.

Finally, Alibaba Cloud's revenue increased by 29% YoY, primarily driven by robust growth in revenue from customers in the Internet, financial services, and retail industries.

Source: BABA earnings release

Conclusion and final thought

The recent market overreaction presents an opportunity to buy a great company that is having temporary trouble and while it is still on the operating table - as Munger has done. The thesis of this article is that A) the trouble is indeed temporary, and B) furthermore, the pricing of the trouble has been overdone. The pricing is such that BABA is valued at 11x to 12x pretax earnings even under extremely pessimistic assumptions. Even buying an average business that stagnates forever at such valuation would already provide about 8~9% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to an 8~9% yield bond. Yet, BABA is nothing but an average business!