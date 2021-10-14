CreativeNature_nl/iStock via Getty Images

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had one mission in mind; grow tomatoes in large commercial quantities indoors with greenhouses. In this regard, the company went public to raise hundreds of millions for the build and fit out of its greenhouses in Kentucky. The broader benefits of its plan would see these farms of the modern age use materially less water, be able to harvest year-round with 30x more food per acre than conventional farming while using no chemical pesticides.

Rabid investor excitement around these drove the company's common shares to just under $43 per share, this has now pulled back by 86% to $5.90 as of writing. With its market capitalization now at $587 million, is a long position in the company adequately derisked? Bears don't think so. Farming is generally seen as a low margin capital intensive sector and AppHarvest is competing to grow a commodity with lower-cost producers in Mexico. The company hoped earnings for its fiscal 2021 second-quarter would be able to stem its stock slide. However, with a $2.8 million miss on consensus and a net loss that came in higher than expected, this slide was only accelerated.

A Fledgling Tomato Grower Faces Temporary Issues

AppHarvest sold 8.6 million pounds of tomatoes during its last quarter for total revenue of $3.1 million. While this was up by $800,000 sequentially, it was more than 47% below the consensus for revenue of just under $6 million. The reasons for the underperformance was plenty but mainly clustered around a number of operational challenges the company faced. AppHarvest was unable to cultivate a significant number of USDA grade No. 1-grade tomatoes. This led to lower selling prices for its harvest, exacerbated by tomato prices that were at historically low market prices. With a newer workforce, there were labour challenges that created bottlenecks to productivity, necessitating increased investment in artificial intelligence during the quarter.

With AppHarvest originally guiding for fiscal 2021 revenue of not less than $20 million against revenue for the first half of the year at just $5.4 million, guidance needed to be revised. The fiscal 2021 sales outlook has been lowered to between $7 million and $9 million from $20 million to $25 million. Expected negative Adjusted EBITDA was also lowered from $48 million to $52 million to $70 million to $75 million. The company should meet the higher end of its revised guidance with tomato prices starting to rebound due to the ongoing drought in California. This should hopefully be aggregated with higher USDA grade 1 tomato harvests for greater revenues in the quarters ahead.

The hiring of AWS veteran Mark Keller also aligns with the company's vision to build out its technological capabilities to induce materially lower operating costs in its future greenhouses. In this regard, it has continued to make progress with the integration of Root AI which was acquired earlier in the year.

AppHarvest's cash and equivalents stood at $273 million as of the end of the quarter, partially offset by long-term debt of $75 million. This is set against operational cash burn that stood at $27.3 million during the quarter. Further, with capital expenditure at $62.7 million, cash outflow was $90 million. This puts AppHarvest in a perilous position as current cash is not able to sustain this level of operational cash burn and capital expenditure for more than three quarters. The company will either have to raise more cash through a rights offering or take on more debt. Both of these options are not attractive for bulls.

The Garden Dream Continues

AppHarvest's foundational dream was to turn Appalachia into America's own modern farm, bringing back jobs to a long-neglected region and reducing dependency on imports. It also wanted to establish its ESG credentials with greenhouses that are a more environmentally friendly method of farming. Although bears might say that indoor growing uses more energy, some of which is generated with fossil fuel.

Misguided investors might think this dream is dead after the nearly 90% fall. But the company has not stood still while its share price collapsed. Indeed, management has reaffirmed its long-term guidance for 9 active grow facilities by 2025 and says that it is on track for 12. Further, the current push for greater automation will likely be a critical factor for AppHarvest's success in the years coming. It will help to boost yield and address any potential labour failures. For current bulls, the future of a company that has lost almost 90% of its value from its highs might seem murky. But the previous valuation was far too high for a company with just one greenhouse. And while I currently do not have a position in the stock, it is currently on my watchlist to track any future operational progress.