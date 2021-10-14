Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

A while back, I wrote an article on Macy's (NYSE:M). I highlighted how I felt their Polaris plan would positively impact the stock and set a price target at $30.46. At the time, however, it was too early to see the results of the plan.

The plan was announced in February of 2020 and is expected to be completed in three years. Now that we are about halfway through, and the worst of Covid is behind us (hopefully), we can begin to look at the earnings for results.

If you do not have an understanding of Polaris, I suggest you read my other article first. It goes into depth about the specifics of what management plans to do and how they plan to do it.

In short, however, Polaris is a series of changes meant to obtain and retain customers as well as expand margins.

It includes a wide variety of plans, but the majority of them fall under one of three categories. An improved e-commerce platform, operating cost reductions, and increased customer loyalty.

Is it working?

The short answer is yes, but I will go more into depth in the following paragraphs.

Improved e-commerce platform

Macy's implemented this idea of improving sales through digital channels in a variety of ways. This most obvious is through their Macy's app and macys.com online shopping offering, which represented 61% of digital demand. Emphasis was also put on curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery. Same-day delivery was executed through a partnership with DoorDash (DASH).

Digital sales were up 45% from 2Q19. Digital sales as a percentage of Macy's sales were 32%, representing a near 10% increase over 2Q19.

These figures are set to continue increasing as more people realize they are an option, but I think there is more value to their e-commerce plan than most investors realize.

For starters, shopping on the Macy's app instead of other clothing sites grants you star reward points, which seem to have a favorable reputation among customers. Same-day delivery is also a unique advantage, and their partnership with DoorDash grants them low-cost access to DoorDash's fleet of drivers. This is unique to Macy's, as their biggest e-commerce competitor, Amazon, does not offer same-day delivery outside of 27 major cities.

There are several reasons why someone would choose to use Macy's over other e-commerce options, and the numbers should continue to reflect that.

Increased customer loyalty

As part of the Polaris plan, Macy's revamped their rewards program in February of 2020.

The program consists of four different levels, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. Customers earn 1-5% cashback in rewards as well as other perks. The level assigned to a customer is based on spending, with bronze being for new customers and platinum being for customers that spend over $1,200 annually.

The revamped program appears to be having success in gaining, retaining, and increasing customer spending.

The bronze tier alone added ~2 million customers in 2Q21 alone.

The most impressive result was in average customer spending, where customers in the silver, gold, and platinum categories increased spending 15% from 2Q19 and almost 5% from the first quarter of this year.

I expect both of these trends to continue, especially as downloading customer loyalty apps continues to grow.

Cost reductions/Higher margins

Retail stores, in general, tend to struggle with razor-thin margins. However, Polaris is showing impressive increases in both gross and EBITDA margins.

The gross margin was 40.6% in 2Q21, up 1.8% from 2Q19. A key competitor, Kohl's (KSS), has a gross margin of 31.1%. The competitive advantage that Macy's enjoys in this instance is largely due to Polaris and otherwise smart moves by management.

More impressively, the EBITDA margin was 14.8%, an increase of 7.6% from 2Q19. Thus, their EBITDA margin has more than doubled since 2Q19. Once again, this beats competitor KSS's EBITDA margin of 11%.

This is not a one-off result. Management claims that these reductions in SG&A expenses are permanent.

I expect Macy's margins to remain relatively constant from here on out, with occasional quarterly fluctuations. It seems that most of the cost-cutting procedures were done in 2020, and the figures that we see now will more or less remain the same heading into the future.

Conclusion

I am increasing my Macy's price target to $35 a share to reflect the promising Polaris results that we are seeing. Macy's has run up considerably from pandemic lows but still has plenty of upside. Therefore, I am assigning a very bullish rating, as it is still trading around pre-pandemic levels but has proven to be a better company than before Covid.