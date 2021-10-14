Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) was formed back in 1987, and today, we can say that the company was visionary, and ahead of its time. Many companies may find it difficult to adapt to new technologies and have to try to catch up. Sleep Number may be just the opposite, as they appear to always be waiting for the technology to catch up to their imagination.

Smart light bulbs and thermostats are fairly common now, and more and more appliances are joining in the revolution of smart products as the "internet of things" age has arrived. Long before all that, Sleep Number had already taken a piece of furniture, a design mostly unchanged for centuries, and improved on it by making it more adaptable for each individual's needs, much like an appliance. Adding "smart" functions was just the next logical progression of their idea.

Sleep Number has embraced the latest technology and continues to adapt its product offerings to fully utilize new capabilities, complete with Wi-Fi connectivity to provide software updates and data collection. Sleep Number is an innovation leader in sleep health and also a company with a healthy growth rate. Sleep Number stock may be undervalued, and worldwide supply concerns may be temporarily holding it back.

Source for image, data, and information: Sleep Number

The Company

Sleep Number operates over 600 leased retail store locations in the U.S. and employs over 4,600 people. The company is vertically integrated by manufacturing, marketing, and selling its beds. Company revenue is generated by those sales, but the company also receives income by offering new innovations to existing customers. Additionally, Sleep Number offers complementary products such as adjustable bed bases, headboards, pillows, sheets, and other products. Sales are available in company stores and online through its e-commerce website.

Source: Sleep Number (other products)

Sleep Number's business is centered on sleep science and proprietary data. The company states that this is used to improve people's lives and credits 13 million cases of success. Beds are adjustable and use air pressure which can be set to soften or firm up the feel of the mattress. "Sleep Number 360" is the company's smart bed offering and "SleepIQ" technology is a unique service provided by Sleep Number. SleepIQ has logged 11 billion hours of monitoring sleep activity. SleepIQ is used to improve the company's products, as well as provide a SleepIQ score to customers by providing health insights gathered during the monitoring sessions.

Sleep Number has a number of recent new products and product enhancements, and has announced others coming soon. In short, these products may help alleviate snoring, provide zoned temperature control, monitor health statistics, and bring SleepIQ to children's mattresses.

Source: Sleep Number

Like so many other companies, Sleep Number was adversely impacted by the pandemic. From the onset, the company took action to strengthen liquidity and its overall financial condition. After a period of store closures, most all of its stores were reopened during the last six months of the prior fiscal year. Despite a 20% decline in net sales for the first three quarters of 2020, the company still managed a 9% increase in net sales for all of 2020, and net income increased 70% from the prior period in the previous year. Sleep Number's products are apparently popular, as the company continues to grow and appears to be on track to surpass $2 billion in sales this fiscal year.

Competition and Growth Potential

Sleep Number competes in a market populated with numerous other participants. Competition comes from local and regional retailers, national retailers like Mattress Firm, furniture stores, national mass merchandisers, discount stores, and online merchants. Some national brand competitors include Tempur Sealy (TPX), Serta, Simmons, and Beautyrest. Also there are other smart bed makers and other air mattress options such as Air Pedic. According to Sleep Number, and as of 2019, a trade publication named Furniture/Today ranked Sleep Number as the nation's 5th largest mattress manufacturer and 2nd largest bedding retailer.

Sleep Number addresses competition on several fronts. The company has accelerated its R&D investments and continues to grow its list of over 350 patents for its proprietary technologies. Also, Sleep Number sees its supply chain as a competitive advantage along with its vertical integration. The company added two new assembly plants in the U.S. in 2021. U.S. assembly plants manufacture and assemble the products including cutting and sewing of fabric covers. Furthermore, Sleep Number sees its direct to consumer distribution model as a competitive advantage. The company notes the creation of lifelong customer relationships. The after-sale offerings and continued communication through smart services should also lend to a competitive advantage. Strategic partnerships with the NFL, Thrive Global, and Katie Couric Media may also provide significant benefits.

As mentioned, Sleep Number has over 600 retail locations in the U.S. As of January 2, 2021, Sleep Number actually had 602 retail locations. I did not see any detailed expansion plans in the annual filing, but according to the last quarterly report, Sleep Number added 23 new stores in the past 12 months. Also, at the January count of 602 locations, that is an additional 139 locations than those that are listed on the 2015 annual filing at the then 463 locations. Some states have more stores than others, but I think if Sleep Number sees an advantage to continue to expand locations, then there is likely plenty more room for that to occur.

Source: Sleep Number

While retail location expansion can be a growth engine for Sleep Number, I think it is interesting that they have found ways to create other potentially lucrative revenue streams including the after-sale web connected apps. I don't know their pricing strategy but I could see monthly subscription possibilities, recurring fees, upgrade charges, and new feature download sales. Also, the e-commerce site currently provides additional sales opportunities, as well as the potential for future sales in any new product offerings that they may decide to add.

Valuation

Net sales for Q2 of 2021 at approximately $484 million were significantly less than the prior quarter at over $500 million. Normally you might talk about seasonality, and Q2 would typically be one of the weaker quarters for the company. But the company did advise that component shortages were a factor that limited sales in Q2.

With seasonality you may normally expect net sales to increase dramatically during the holiday season. That may well be the case this year as well, but it appears that the market has reacted to the supply concerns and apparently is not convinced that it is a temporary condition.

As of the last report, the company expected component shortages to become less of an issue. Also the company believed it could build a supply of inventory to carry through the year. Of course at this time, and since their last guidance, we are all aware that there are global supply issues in most all industries. Without further company guidance, it may be difficult to say if Sleep Number is affected a little or a lot by the current condition, but it may be safer for an investor to assume the issue could persist.

In Q2 guidance, Sleep Number felt very confident that its situation was improving. They were able to decrease the leverage ratio to 2.2x EBITDAR which is below their long term target of 2.5x to 3.0x. Interest expenses were moderately decreased partly due to debt reduction. Also, the company was able to repurchase $267 million in Sleep Number stock.

Source: Sleep Number (historic revenue and EPS growth)

With all considerations, and despite the component shortages the company increased its EPS guidance for 2021 from $6.50 to $7.25. At the current P/E of approximately 12, that would imply a possible stock price of about $87.00, which is actually lower than the current stock price. However, the 5 year average P/E for Sleep Number is actually over 20. With that you might see a share price of $145.00, which is significantly higher than the current share price of around $91 at this writing.

Source: YCharts

If Sleep Number's guidance proves to be correct, the stock should be at a good discount at these prices. While I believe there is good reason to think the company will achieve its expectations, I am using caution and not setting a target price at this time. The uncertainty of worldwide shipments and risk of inflation warrants an extra measure of caution.

Overall I think Sleep Number is a company poised for much more success. And just as it occurred last year with closed stores, I think it is likely that most lost sales, if any, due to shortages will represent a pent-up demand that will be filled in time. Once we see some clarity on the global shipping issues, or perhaps with further company guidance, I think we will see the stock react accordingly.

Risks

The company includes a full range of risks in its annual filing, and I highly recommend reading that in its entirety. But I will note a few risks here as well.

The pandemic may require store closings if the situation deteriorates.

Sleep Number's competitive advantages are heavily dependent on technology. The company needs to stay on top of the latest industry capabilities and trends in customer needs or desires.

Supply issues were covered in the previous section. The company addressed the concern in its plans to maintain safety stocks, and to stay aware of availability of alternate suppliers. Also, key suppliers have contingency plans on their own. Sleep Number may actually have supply concerns in check, but I still question if the current shipping crisis may have a temporary negative impact.

Final Thoughts

Sleep Number would like for you to sleep well at night, and an investor would like to sleep well in their investment too. Sleep number is a proven company, and one that is consistently growing its revenues. It does not, and it has not paid a dividend, and it has no current plans to do so. But there are no restrictions in its debt covenants that disallow a dividend payment.

There is no need to expect a dividend either, but just a thought as the company continues to grow. Also, the potential for generating new revenue streams from existing customers seems to be an intriguing possibility, if it is not already occurring. In the meantime, the company has aggressively repurchased shares, at least over the last several years, and they have reduced the share count considerably.

Source: swnewsmedia

I don't know what the short term outlook may be for this company, and for many more other companies, in various industries, due to supply issues and inflation. But long term I believe a Sleep Number shareholder can "rest assured" that they are holding on to a good investment and one that may prove to currently be at a discount, especially if the 5 year average P/E is an indicator.