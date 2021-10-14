Alexey Zakirov/iStock via Getty Images

NEX Is Staging A Revival

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will stay firm on its course of providing low-carbon energy solutions to the energy market. Recently, it has emboldened its Permian presence through the acquisition of Alamo Pressure Pumping. The acquisition complemented its assets base in the region apart from adding advanced CAT Tier IV hydraulic fracturing fleets to its base. In legacy assets, it is set to increase the share of more efficient and eco-friendlier Tier 4 dual-fuel simul-frac fleets in Q3. Also, in response to the activity growth since the past few months, the company has deployed additional pumps, introduced a slew of technological measures, and added significantly to its workforce.

The company's sternest challenges include the increased operating cost level and reduced scope for hiking prices anytime soon. Moreover, as activities surged, it drained its cash flows, which turned negative in 1H 2021. I think the stock is reasonably valued at this level. Given the opposing forces at play, I think investors would be better served if they held their investment in the stock.

Alamo Acquisition Opportunities

In recent times, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has been transitioning toward a lower carbon footprint. In August, the strategy received a shot in the arm when it acquired Alamo Pressure Pumping for $268 million. The acquisition added approximately nine CAT Tier IV hydraulic fracturing fleets to its asset base. Most of Alamo's CAT 4 engines are natural gas-powered or converted to Tier 4 DGB (dual gas blend). So, after the acquisition, more than half of the combined fleet will be natural gas-powered and offer a low total cost of ownership. In the Permian, the asset bases will complement each other as Alamo is predominantly Midland Basin focused while NexTier's existing assets are Delaware Basin centric.

The combined company will continue with the Alamo brand, which means minimum disruption to the existing customers or employees. NEX's digital capabilities, last-mile logistics, and power solution capabilities will also benefit the acquired assets. The shared asset pool will integrate the wireline pump-down perforating. The company's management expects to generate $10 million in synergies and generate additional revenue. Growth through the inorganic route is not novel to this acquisition only. Earlier, in October 2020, C&J Energy Services merged with Keane Group, and NexTier Oilfield Solutions was formed. To know more about the company's strategies, read my previous article.

The Q3 2021 Outlook

NEX is set to grow revenues by more than 25% in Q3 compared to Q2 because some of its legacy customers are expected to improve businesses in 2H 2021. It exited Q2 with 21 completions fleets while it deployed three additional frac fleets during Q2, including two simul-frac fleets. In Q3, the management expects to deploy two more Tier 4 dual-fuel simul-frac fleets. Investors may note that a simul-frac fleet requires a higher number of pumps than a regular zipper frac. The company is expected to improve the wireline, cementing, and cold tubing services lines in the near term. It also anticipates achieving a pre-defined range for the transitory operational factors and fleet activation cost such that margin is not affected dramatically.

Industry Drivers Influence Decisions

The industry indicators also indicate steady growth. In the past year, the drilled wells and the completed wells recovered sharply (more than doubled) until August 2021, according to the EIA's latest Drilling Productivity Report. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (14% down), in contrast, have been weak (32% down) during the same period. Led by higher West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, the drilled and completed well count hike suggests an energy recovery is well underway.

To respond to this higher activity level, the company added to its workforce from April to June. It deployed several pumps from May through early July, mostly Tier 4 dual-fuel, while at least one was simul-frac. The company is removing the conventional diesel-powered engines, as I discussed in my previous article. Plus, it is standardizing the fleet with frac MDT Control System, which strengthens digital interfaces with the equipment and lowers the cost of operations. In Q2, NexTier launched simul-frac stage pairing, which is expected to improve the injectivity of the frac treatments and reduce equipment costs. In August, it launched the Power Solutions division, which will enable providing natural gas-powered fleets in the Permian Basin and supplement its plans to increase the share of low-carbon solutions to the energy industry. In short, the company is gearing up to meet the challenges through better use of technology and various cost reduction measures.

Pricing Strategy And Challenges

Strategically, NEX was focused on maximizing the topline growth rather than profitability. Therefore, we will likely find gradual pricing improvements, and that too, off a low base because of the pricing concessions made in the 2020 downturn. The cost structure remains too elevated for deploying additional horsepower. So, the company's topline growth will be limited to deploying the Tier 4 dual-fuel equipment fleets. The management will try to maximize the earnings growth based on the incremental revenue growth.

However, investors should be aware of the industry growth curve. Over the past few years, the industry activity went through a non-linear path. The volatility in the energy price and activity and the continued increase in frac intensity would challenge the oilfield services companies. On top of that, the cost of staffing can become more pronounced in 2H 2021, which can lead to higher transitory startup costs and lower margins.

Understanding The Recent Drivers

In Q2 2021, NEX's revenues increased by ~28% compared to Q1 2021. Improved capacity, increased activity levels, and improvements in net pricing resulted in revenue growth. The number of fully utilized hydraulic fracturing fleets increased from 15 to 18 from Q1 to Q2. However, the company has accelerated the fleet activation cost for some Tier 4 dual-fuel simul-frac fleet, affecting operating margin in Q3.

In Q2, revenues went up by 29% in the Completion Service segment, while the adjusted gross profit increased by 32% from a quarter earlier. In the Well Construction and Intervention Services segment, adjusted gross profit increased sharply (64% up). The company gained market share in cement and coiled tubing business lines as the customer activity recovered. However, the profit margin can come under pressure due to the startup costs incurred to deploy the additional fleets in Q3.

Cash Flows And Leverage

In 1H 2021, NexTier Oilfield's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago. Led by a 37% fall in revenues in this period, increased need for working capital due to the activity ramp up led to the CFO fall. As a result, the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex) also turned negative in 1H 2021. Currently, it is investing in investments in Tier 4 dual-fuel carbon-reducing technologies and power solutions business, and maintenance. The company's liquidity totaled $372 million as of June 30. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.69x) is significantly higher than its competitors' (BOOM, HLX, and DRQ) average.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the US completed wells count, the crude oil price, and NEX's reported revenues. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase sharply, particularly in the next 12-months (or NTM) and in the following two years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve sharply in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2022. The EBITDA can continue to increase rapidly in NTM 2023 and the following year.

Target Price

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple. Returns potential (2% upside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (15.4x) is lower than Wall Street's sell-side analyst expectations (24% upside) from the stock. I think the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

What's The Take On NEX?

Based on increased economic activity and a better energy environment, NEX is set to increase the number of Tier 4 dual-fuel simul-frac fleets in Q3. Accordingly, I think it will help improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve safety performances. It also strengthened the inorganic growth route when it acquired Alamo Pressure Pumping. The acquisition will not only bring advanced CAT Tier IV hydraulic fracturing fleets to its portfolio, but it will also complement NEX's geographic footprint in the Permian. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, topline growth will be limited to deploying the Tier 4 dual-fuel equipment fleets because their cost structure remains too elevated for additional horsepower deployment. Also, there is not much scope for hiking prices for its offerings, given the continued pressure since the 2020 downturn. A negative cash flow from operations is another obstacle the company must deal with, especially given its somewhat leveraged balance sheet. Given the relative valuation, the stock can remain steady at this level, and investors might want to hold it for gains in the medium to long term.