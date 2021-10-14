The Structural Bid For U.S. Natural Gas Has Only Begun

Ron and Patty Thomas/E+ via Getty Images

Today's global energy consumers can be split into two camps: the De-Carbonizers and the Carbonizers. The distinction can help explain the global energy crisis in which the world now finds itself.

De-Carbonizers have prioritized emissions reductions in their power grid policies. These countries, namely North American, European, developed Asian economies, are resorting to electricity generation to achieve their goal of "net-zero" emissions.

The rest of the world espouses different values when it comes to their energy requirements. Since they tend to prioritize economic growth, they value reliability and cost above all else. We can call this group the Carbonizers.

Carbonizers favor an "all of the above" energy mix, as the De-Carbonizers did when they were developing. Carbonizers accept that fossil fuels and nuclear will feature prominently in their energy mix for many years to come.

Today's Energy Crisis

The current energy crisis has roiled the energy systems of Carbonizers and De-Carbonizers alike. But each group will respond to the crisis differently.

Consider China, for instance. Even though it has pledged to reduce emissions over recent years, it has continued to embrace an "all of the above" energy policy. At the moment, we see little indication that the situation is set to change. We, therefore, place China firmly in the Carbonizer camp.

The following charts show how China has embraced all energy sources over the past ten years.

China's current energy woes stem from a coal shortage brought about by government-enforced coal power curtailments and reduced imports. The low supply of coal has pushed up coal prices and has also increased demand for natural gas as an alternative. The scramble for LNG cargoes has pushed Asian LNG prices to record levels.

But China, as a Carbonizer, has an easy way out of its crisis: it can increase coal production and imports. Assuming China's leadership is willing to sacrifice the adverse environmental impacts of increased coal-power generation to maintain economic growth and social stability, falling back on coal may not be such a hard pill to swallow.

If China uses coal as an escape hatch, its energy crisis is likely to be short-lived. If, on the other hand, China decides to pivot toward lower-emissions natural gas, its crisis will be prolonged and it will exacerbate the crisis globally.

De-Carbonizers don't have the same options, given their climate goals. For these countries, coal is the enemy. Their reliance on coal is in the rear-view mirror.

In the U.K., for example, electricity generated from coal has declined for more than fifty years and is approaching zero. Europe, meanwhile, has seen its coal consumption drop steadily since 1985. Its consumption since then has fallen by 64%, according to the BP 2021 Statistical Review of World Energy.

With the option of increasing coal generation out of the question, De-Carbonizers' electricity needs are hostage of their efforts to supplant reliable electricity sources with unreliable ones.

The Crisis Microcosm

The experience of the Texas power grid during Winter Storm Uri in February offers a preview of what lies ahead for the De-Carbonizers as they continue their bum rush to the energy transition.

Uri arrived in Texas on the night of February 8, 2021. For the next twelve days, the storm brought unusually cold temperatures, snow, and ice, throughout Texas. During the storm, surging electricity demand was accompanied by a supply pinch that sent the Texas grid into a crisis.

At the storm's peak, 48.6% of Texas's electricity generating capacity was offline, leaving 4 million homes without power. Nearly half of Texan residents lost access to running water for more than two days. Hundreds died.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) - the organization that manages the flow of electricity in 90% of the state - the Texas grid was four minutes away from complete collapse. Had the system collapsed, it would have taken "weeks" to restore power to the 26 million Texans on the ERCOT grid. Such an outcome would have precipitated a large-scale societal breakdown and thousands of more deaths.

While there were many proximate causes behind the grid's breakdown, there was one ultimate cause: the state's abandonment of coal and natural gas as electricity sources in favor of solar, wind, and natural gas. By the time Uri hit, the grid's mix of energy sources had grown so unbalanced that it was incapable of meeting demand during a time of system-wide stress.

Long-Term Trends

The data clearly show Texas' shift toward renewables. The following chart shows the raw data of ERCOT's monthly electricity generation by fuel type.

The data jump up and down seasonally, making it difficult to distinguish the underlying long-term trend. However, if the data are presented as a 12-month rolling average, the trend is clear.

The smoothed data show that since January 2009, coal and nuclear used for electricity generation plunged by 49.3% and 20.0%, respectively. At the same time, wind generation rose by a whopping 351.9%.

There are multiple factors behind coal's decline. For instance, many coal plants are older and less efficient, so shutting them down may make economic sense. Another reason is that since the advent of the shale boom in 2009, falling natural gas prices relative to coal prices increased the cost competitiveness of natural gas as a fuel source in the U.S., thereby incentivizing utilities to switch from coal to gas.

Coal to gas switching is also evident in the data, as shown below.

The switching can be seen in the inverse relationship between natural gas as a percent of ERCOT generation capacity and natural gas prices. Notice also how sharply coal use fell when natural gas prices fell.

The declines in coal and nuclear were more than made up for by increases in wind and solar, as shown below.

Consequences For Grid Reliability

Whether unwittingly or not, Texas' abandonment of coal and nuclear for wind and solar had the disastrous consequence of making its grid less reliable.

A grid's "reliability" refers to its ability to meet electricity demand under all circumstances, ensuring no generation-based blackouts. As we saw in Texas, reliability can be a matter of life and death, and as such, it should be a leading goal for a region's grid operator. A reliable grid is vital for sustaining modern life as we know it. In the past, the grid has been so reliable for so long that oftentimes we take its reliability for granted.

To be truly reliable, a grid must have a diverse mix of fuel sources to ensure it can perform under all conditions, particularly during times of systemwide and/or regional stress. All energy sources can play a role: renewables, fossil fuels, nuclear, etc. But having the proper balance of fuels to achieve maximum grid reliability is crucial.

Obtaining the proper balance means acknowledging the benefits and drawbacks of each energy source. Take wind, for example, which has its own set of inherent drawbacks. For one, wind cannot be dispatched at will. Therefore, any wind generation capacity on the grid requires nearly 100% backup in case the wind doesn't blow when needed. That backup has to be completely reliable and dispatchable on command.

Coal and nuclear are slower to ramp, so they're not ideal backup alternatives. They're also generally conscripted for "baseload" power generation, which is the portion of electricity that is consumed all day, every day, and year-round.

Natural gas provides the ideal backup for wind and solar. Its ability to ramp generation up and down when needed has made it the go-to source for providing variable load, the electricity consumed in excess of the baseload. As its name suggests, the variable load fluctuates up and down throughout the day.

The need for natural gas to backup solar and wind is the reason why it is the sole fossil fuel that hasn't seen its capacity fall in Texas.

But herein lies the problem. Natural gas hasn't increased enough to provide backup for growing wind generation. With coal and nuclear being replaced by wind, more natural gas is required to serve as a reliable complement to baseload capacity while also serving as a backup to wind. As a result, the grid risks having insufficient backup capacity when the wind doesn't blow.

The fact of the matter is that natural gas is necessary to facilitate the replacement of coal and nuclear with wind.

But natural gas has its own problems. For one, electric utilities do not store it on site. Instead, they source it on a real-time basis via pipeline. This "hand to mouth" use subjects' natural gas to all sorts of interruptions in both production and transportation. Also, natural gas for electricity generation competes with natural gas for heating. In an emergency, the latter is prioritized over the former.

The strengths of coal and nuclear as generating sources go a long way toward offsetting the drawbacks inherent in natural gas generation. Both coal and nuclear fuel sources can be stored on-site. Nuclear reactors, for example, typically keep 18 months of fuel on-site. Coal and nuclear are also ideal for sustained, long-term, uninterrupted power generation, a perfect complement to interruptible natural gas.

The problem many power grids face today is that they rapidly abandon coal and nuclear to reduce emissions and other risks while, at the same time, installing a tremendous amount of wind and solar without sufficient natural gas backup. This has made the grid increasingly fragile. It is exactly what brought down the grid in Texas.

Winter Storm Uri Arrives

The Texas grid's growing unreliability, which had occurred gradually over a decade, came to a head in Texas with the arrival of Uri. The following chart captures the performance of each energy source during the storm.

The storm hit on the night of the 8th, denoted by the dotted line on the chart. Almost immediately, wind generation, pictured in green, can be seen running into problems. Wind turbines froze and the wind stopped blowing, as is typical during deep freezes.

By contrast, coal and nuclear held steady at nearly full capacity until Feb. 15, when ERCOT declared an emergency and instructed utilities across Texas to curtail 10,000 MW of power to forestall an even greater disaster. Even after the forced curtailments, coal and nuclear proved their worth as the best performing sources of the lot. As we see in the Texas experience, for all their faults, coal and nuclear tend to be the most reliable energy sources currently available on a utility scale.

But it was natural gas that stepped into the breach created by wind's failure. There can be no question about it. The increase in natural gas generation staved off the grid's complete failure.

Unfortunately, the problems inherent in natural gas cropped up at the same time wind and solar were failing. Natural gas production, processing, and transportation require electricity. Upstream and midstream operations that lost power became incapable of providing supply. During the storm, these problems and other operational issues resulted in the loss of half of Texas' natural gas supply, which exacerbated the ongoing power outages.

The New vs. The Old Texas Grid

The grid's increased fragility owing to the shift toward wind and solar can be seen by comparing today's Texas grid with that of 2009 before wind surged higher to comprise a third of the grid's generation capacity.

The grid's current mix of energy sources by installed capacity is shown in the following table. These figures represent the maximum capacity of each source.

Compare the figures in the chart with the electricity generated by each source during the storm, which can be seen below.

The chart shows that natural gas ramped up toward capacity from February 8-10. Throughout the storm, natural gas generation averaged around 30,000 MW. This represents 58% of ERCOT's natural gas capacity.

Coal was mostly sustained at around 12,000 MW, representing 88% of capacity. Nuclear was stable near 100% of capacity.

By comparison, wind and solar failed. Irrespective of ERCOT scenario planning and forecasts, wind generation collapsed to 14% of its capacity while solar plunged to 10%. Neither of these outcomes should be surprising since wind turbines can freeze during a cold snap. Also, the wind tends to stop blowing in extreme cold. Meanwhile, solar panels were covered in snow and of little use. As wind and solar failed, the grid became more reliant on fossil fuel sources to back them up.

Wind and solar generation comprise an irresponsibly large proportion of the grid in 2021. The underlying problem during Uri was too much unreliable wind and solar and not enough reliable fossil fuels and/or nuclear.

Compare the situation with the ERCOT grid in 2009.

The old Texas grid would have held up better under Uri. Consider what the ERCOT grid would look like if it had today's generation capacity but the 2009 fuel mix.

Under this scenario, natural gas, which operated at 58% of capacity during Uri, would have generated 40,700 MW. Coal, at 88% of capacity, would have generated 15,200 MW. Nuclear would have run nearly full out at 6,400 MW. Wind would have generated at 15% of capacity, or 1,500 MW, and solar at 10%, or 320 MW.

Altogether, the ERCOT grid would have generated approximately 64,100 MW during the storm. The amount would have likely been higher since there probably would have been less of a need for forced curtailments. This is a significant improvement over the 52,500 MW the grid actually generated.

Without a doubt, this additional 11,600 MW of reliable power would have fortified the grid during the storm. It may not have avoided rolling blackouts, but it would have staved off the catastrophic failures that actually occurred during the storm. After all, enduring multi-hour stretches of rolling blackouts is an entirely different ballgame than surviving days without power or water. The old grid would also have nearly eliminated the risk of a complete grid breakdown, which was minutes away during Uri.

Can The Trend Toward Unreliability Be Reversed?

This is the key question, and we're not optimistic. Look no further than the experience in Texas. In the past, there was no shortage of warning signs that the Texas grid's increasing reliance on renewables was increasing its fragility. But nothing was done to rectify the looming problems.

At the moment, there is still little acknowledgment that the rapid replacement of reliable energy sources with less reliable sources has created a fragile grid. ERCOT, for its part, has no authority to mandate reliable energy. Its proposed fixes are more bureaucratic in nature. The Texas governor paid lip service to the need for more reliable sources, but even in a best-case scenario, the Texas Public Utilities Commission will take years to implement his recommendations. Meanwhile, the laws that have been passed in the state ignore the concerning state of Texas's energy mix. Even the White House weighed in that wind's failure during the storm was the "least significant factor" in the electricity outages.

As the state's population, economy, and electricity needs grow over the coming years, there is no assurance that the mix will change for the worse.

The denial by the powers that be in Texas is mirrored in other parts of the U.S. California's grid has become increasingly fragile over recent years. The state has experienced a series of smaller-scale crises. Nevertheless, the state continues its efforts to phase out nuclear. As it does, it will face larger-scale challenges in maintaining a reliable grid.

Less publicized, but no less dire, is the state of the ISO New England grid, which came close to a crisis in the winter of 2017-2018, only to be saved by oil, coal, and even sanctioned Russian LNG.

New England is likely to face challenges maintaining a reliable grid due to its growing reliance on renewable and natural gas amid increasing local and regional pipeline restrictions throughout the Northeast. Still, by all appearances, its energy policy is oblivious to this reality.

A pernicious part of the problem in the U.S. is that wind and solar have become so profitable in many regions that other sources struggle to compete. Wind and solar economics are dictated by tax breaks, tax abatements, production tax credits, and renewable energy certificates that they sell to other entities to prove they're using renewables. The tax incentives available for wind generators virtually guarantee their operators a profit.

The profits wind generators obtain through tax incentives allow these entities to mine tax credits by effectively using electricity as a loss leader. In doing so, they undercut other power sources in the auctions that provision electricity supply. Their low bids depress electricity prices obtained by all the other utilities participating in the auctions. At times, prices are bid so low that natural gas utilities cannot afford to pay up for long-term firm natural gas transport, further exacerbating grid unreliability. When natural gas prices spike and utilities lack firm natural gas supply, they can't afford to pay the high prices for near-term delivery. Consequently, the regions they serve may be short electricity during times of need.

These structural deficiencies have embedded unreliability into regional U.S. power grids. Until top-down government reform arrives to rectify the situation, it is likely to grow worse.

The De-Carbonizers Are Repeating Texas' Mistake

The same way the rapid replacement of coal and nuclear with wind and solar made Texas' grid less reliable and prone to failure under stress, De-Carbonizing nations have progressively reduced their energy security by becoming similarly over-dependent on natural gas.

It is interesting to contrast the energy consumption behavior of the De-Carbonizers with the Carbonizers, which is shown in the charts below. All data has been sourced from the BP 2021 Statistical Review of World Energy.

Both groups have boosted their solar and wind generation. This, of course, has been the plan for De-Carbonizers. But it isn't surprising for Carbonizers, who have embraced an "all of the above" energy policy that includes natural gas to ensure energy abundance and security as their economies develop.

But the differences between the two groups become stark when it comes to coal. De-Carbonizers have consistently abandoned coal as Carbonizers have increasingly adopted it.

Despite the De-Carbonizers' eagerness to electrify their energy sources, they have also moved away from nuclear. Carbonizers, meanwhile, have been increasing their nuclear power generation.

Lastly, as we have seen in Texas, increased adoption of solar and wind requires more natural gas. Both Carbonizers and De-Carbonizers have taken to gas in a big way.

One noteworthy item is that since 2007, De-Carbonizers have subtracted 1,980 TWh of coal and nuclear while having added 2,010 TWh of wind, solar, and natural gas, combined. There has been nearly a 1:1 relationship between the replacement of reliable sources with sources of lesser reliability.

The data make it clear that the De-Carbonizers are repeating the mistakes that have already precipitated crises in the U.S. They're suffering the consequences in today's global energy crisis. Their climate agenda and aversion to nuclear will ensure that their only recourse for improving electricity reliability will be to have more natural gas in their energy mix.

Implications For Midstream

Midstream is set to benefit for the long term from increased natural gas demand and higher prices. The following four factors will be among the many poised to benefit midstream companies and their equities for decades:

1. Global natural gas demand will be structurally higher. As we've seen, de-carbonization results in higher demand for natural gas. The trends shown in the chart below show no signs of letting up. This is a structural phenomenon, not a cyclical one.

The structural bid for natural gas is a leading culprit behind the natural gas and LNG price spikes occurring throughout the world. Natural gas prices in Europe recently hit all-time highs.

The natural gas price surge has spilled over to the U.S., where prices have recently surged to 7-year highs. The high prices are a boon to U.S. natural gas producers, which over the long term will boost production to realize those prices. Furthermore, as Europe and U.K., natural gas prices remain elevated, U.S. producers will be able to arbitrage the price difference between comparably lower U.S. prices and those prevailing globally.

Midstream operators will benefit from the increased U.S. production needed to meet structurally higher global demand. LNG export facilities will require additional feedstock infrastructure. Natural gas gathering systems will expand and long-haul pipelines will see throughput sustained at higher levels.

2. The U.S. will be a leading long-term marginal supplier. The U.S. is blessed with decades of low-cost natural gas supply. As global LNG importers turn to the U.S. for supply, growing U.S. LNG exports will increase midstream natural gas throughput and is even likely to result in supply bottlenecks in regions with constrained takeaway capacity, such as Appalachia. This will benefit the pricing power of many natural gas and NGL pipelines.

Even if/when nuclear power generation and electricity storage are more widely available, net-consuming nations will see value in maintaining a diversified mix of energy sources. Natural gas, which will be plentiful and affordable for many decades into the future, will continue to be a central component of the global energy supply mix.

3. Natural gas prices will remain at profitable levels for U.S. producers. Nations with the biggest natural gas reserves - namely, Russia, Iran, and Qatar - have been and are likely to continue to be restrained in their production. Moreover, their production costs are not necessarily lower than those of U.S. producers. Until global LNG infrastructure is built out to a point that permits for regional price differences to be arbitraged away, U.S. producers and midstream companies will benefit from sustained high global natural gas prices.

4. Investor sentiment is likely to shift. In time, investors will recognize the foregoing and its associated long-term benefits to midstream companies. "Terminal value risk" will be a thing of the past, and midstream market valuations will rise above their currently unduly depressed levels and toward their intrinsic value.

Conclusion

There can be little doubt that the growing structural bid for U.S. natural gas is good for midstream operators. Among the De-Carbonizers, the renewables train left the station long ago, and there's no turning back on the growing need for natural gas. We believe investors should take advantage of the depressed equity prices currently on offer for midstream operators to buy and hold the highest-quality operators for the long term.