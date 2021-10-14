Chayanan/iStock via Getty Images

Overview Of II-VI And Background

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is an optical materials and semiconductor manufacturer. Recently the company has been expanding out into Life Sciences, Telecom, Lidar, and the Automotive industries. The company was founded in 1971 and has grown from a semiconductor material producer to a large vertically integrated industrial conglomerate.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

II-VI plans on being a pick and shovels type of company providing the materials for many of these industries to flourish. Industrial grade optical technology is needed in a variety of industries, from thermoelectric lab materials for life sciences, all the way to remote laser welding heads for producing electric vehicles. II-VI has strong leadership in these fields and I believe has a very strong growth cycle ahead of it. Coupled with a very strong balance sheet and a competitive moat, this company can go far.

Overall Market Size Will Be Larger Moving Forward

II-VI addresses many potential markets and its applications will only increase as technology increasingly proliferates. II-VI has the unique advantage as there is many aspects to their business. They are a producer, supplier, and end distributor of all of their products. This increases ease of access for large customers and further contracts.

Source: Company

There are strong growing end markets that II-VI is invested in. 5G has just begun and electric vehicle manufacturing is in its very early stages. The need for II-VI's products is going to be immense due to the sheer magnitude of many companies and countries goals for an all-technology future. Furthermore, as the space race begins to heat up between multiple private companies' large orders of industrial materials for rockets and other space gear will increase, many of these markets II-VI provides products for such as satellite laser technology with large telecommunication applications. The verticals are looking very bright and with the continuous rate of innovation happening in our society II-VI will be very well served moving forward.

Source: (Bain Capital II-VI Investment Thesis March 2021)

The investment recommendation by Bain is very promising. They have pledged $2.15 billion dollars to II-VI in equity financing. This is a massive investment considering the company is currently worth $6 Billion dollars. Bain sees a unique opportunity or II-VI considering the large 10% annualized growth in its total addressable market. This could turn into large ROE and ROIC returns for the company. The capital infusion from Bain will likely go toward supporting these future endeavors and furthering II-VI's competitive advantage in the materials space.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

By being vertically integrated the company is prepared for the future. Having completely integrated their SiC segment their semiconductor business can essentially run on autopilot while investment is geared toward other parts of the company. Considering most of the company's revenue will likely come in the form of large contracts from larger companies that need a manufacturer that fits their individual niche this is a very good way of conducting business. There isn't a need for subcontracting to take away from the company's bottom line and there can be a wealth of free cash flow which will positively affect both ROE and ROIC. These chips have a range of applications and I wouldn't be surprised if they represent most of the free cash flow the company generates in future quarters.

Bulletproof Balance Sheet

Innovation also needs to happen in the board room as well as the factories. IIV understands to complete all the endeavors the company is aiming to complete they need adequate financing. This is reflected by the large investment by Bain Capital and shows a level of certainty they have regarding the company's prospects. Regardless there is very stable free cash flow with historically 20% operating margins that make this company run like clockwork.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

Revenue growth has been exponential the past two years as investments in future technology are finally paying off. This growth is due in part to large contracts with Apple (AAPL) and General Electric (GE). However, I am of the opinion that this is the begging of a larger macro trend for II-VI as larger companies realize there is real potential to be had by subcontracting out the hard part to II-VI in favor of strong cash flow and better profit margins overall. This isn't the same for IIV as they don't have the size and flexibility many of these larger companies have. Regardless by managing to 3x revenue in 2 years II-VI is showing real promise especially since moving forward operating expenses are headed lower and gross margins are climbing up.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

Communications represent 67% of overall revenue for Q4. Moving forward I believe that will be the case due to infrastructure bills around the world. II-VI creates transceiver modules, fabricators, wafers and other key technologies in the telecom industry. These show the most growth as there is a big push especially in II-VI's home market of North America for 5G infrastructure around the country not just in major cities.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

This balance sheet is one of the biggest reasons that II-VI is very investable. Operating income is up 1003% YoY and with the continued gross margins of 40% with and strong FCF II-VI is ready for an expanded multiple. This will occur when public markets realize the real value II-VI can offer shareholders as technology continues to proliferate and demand for many of II-VI's products continue to increase.

Valuation Is Primed For Growth

II-VI is offering potential shareholders great value right now. With technology entering a new golden age this company's value is only going to increase. I believe that a potential dividend may become in order as cash flow stabilizes in the future. The recent cash influx has been recent and with the preferred dividend stock of 5% that was given to Bain Capital that might be a story soon to come for public markets.

Source: (II-VI investor Presentation September 2021)

II-VI was nice enough to give investors a hypothetical EPS calculation. There are four potential outcomes for II-VI. ¾ of them look to be very promising investment propositions. Investment A claims that II-VI will break even which seems very unlikely given its current gross margins and large contracts with OEM's. Dividends and the generous equity financing show me that this is a cash heavy business that has potential for monstrous earnings. I think Investment B is most reasonable. The earnings available to shareholders would indicate a dividend should be in short order. Also the EPS indications would be slightly below current analyst expectations. Also in Investment B both series A and B dividends are being returned which helps shareholders while maintaining a good financial position for the company.

Source: (Bain Capital II-VI Investment Thesis March 2021)

The Coherent acquisition is going to look to improve shareholder value even further. With a 2-year CAGR of 11%, beating all peers, it's easy to see how Bain was willing to commit so much money to II-VI. The company is expanding its R%D capacity as well as they have the highest amount of invested R&D than any other company considering overall size. I believe that II-VI can take the lead in multiple industries and steal contracts from some of these slightly larger conglomerates and promise better shareholder returns while doing it.

Looking at multiple peers, Corning (GLW), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Agilent (A), Rockwell Automation (ROK), and Teledyne Technologies (TDY) they all have similar business interests as II-VI. All of these companies are on the cutting edge of the optical materials industry. All of these companies compete against each other for large contracts with OEMs to help build machines for manufacturing and materials facilities. Looking at their EV/Sales numbers it's clear to see that II-VI offers the best deal to shareholders as they have the lowest number of this batch with much upside to be had.

Source

II-VI's total assets are no joke. Having increased 244% since the start of this year massively outcompetes the other industrials. They have done this while remaining discounted at an industry low of 2.25 EV/Sales. I believe this multiple will expand in the future when public markets realize the opportunity to be had at such a low valuation point.

Risks To Business Success

II-VI has very minimal risks to its overall business success. As mentioned earlier as a diversified industrial they don't just play in the optical materials space. They compete in semiconductors, 5G components, etc. All of these industries need suppliers to help them thrive and there is room for multiple players.

Source: (Bain Capital II-VI Investment Thesis March 2021)

By having multiple end markets the risks become mitigated. II-VI has a high economic moat around their semiconductor industry is vertically integrated from the ground up. The capital injection from Bain should help bring the communications sector up to a similar speed and make II-VI a producing powerhouse.

Conclusion And Rating

II-VI is a great company looking to expand its operations through a massive investment from Bain. The company is looking to potentially lead the communications technology industry with their new products while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Overall, I rate this company bullish and look forward to what else this company can produce moving forward.