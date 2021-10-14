triocean/iStock via Getty Images

If you're a semi-normal investor and trader like myself, you'd assume that a company like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) would be posting big numbers in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as nearly all experts have signaled from the get-go (excluding one individual who forced the company to put a label on their products stating that it's not injection), that disinfecting surfaces and areas throughout the pandemic was a surefire way to contain the virus.

Surely the numbers that the company reported in 2020 were impressive given that almost every other company reported big dips in top and bottom line figures, but the increase wasn't all that high and they now face some tough comparisons with margin expansions dwindling.

There are a few factors which cause me to question the low double-digit growth rates analysts and market experts are currently projecting for Clorox but one main factor stands out - competitive pressures are mounting.

Competition - The Blank White Bottle

Clorox has a massive advantage when it comes to brand name and recognition but as we've seen with other 'things' across the globe, younger generations don't really care about that. After Amazon (AMZN) bought Whole Foods, they launched the 365 brand, which basically sells the same product in a different packaging. Now that's not all that impressive when you first look at it but when you consider that Amazon has advertising power over all of its Prime members, they sell a whole lot of those products to those who are shopping online for these types of items which are not perishable or delicate.

Another less currently-relevant factor is the organic push among some of the younger young generations. Even so, rising competition from companies like Lysol, a Reckitt Benckiser company (OTCPK:RBGLY), and others have put mounting pressure on Clorox.

Growth Is There, But Margins Aren't

The company did grow sales from $6.7 billion to $7.2 billion in 2021, but their gross margin dropped from over 45% to 43.5% as a result of pricing pressures and cost of goods increases. The issue here is that price increases being passed to the consumer isn't really an option with all of the alternatives out there now, I believe.

For the next 3 to 4 years, analysts currently project that the company will report a decline for the year ahead, followed by a steady ~3.5% growth rate:

2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $7.03B $7.29B $7.54B $7.91B Growth -4.23% +3.69% +3.45% +4.90%

But then when it comes to the company's net income, they project that the company will somehow find significant margin increases to levels over their best previous year without much justification for it. Here are those figures:

2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $5.53 $6.64 $7.22 $8.16 Growth -23.7% +20.1% +8.69% +13.1%

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - The Clorox Company)

I believe that the company will see net income growth rate only slightly above their expected sales growth, meaning that their current ~20x price to forward earnings multiple is well overvaluing the company and that they should be trading at around 15x, leaving some wiggle room for potential margin increases if inflation jumps even higher or wages continue their rise.

There's Another Thing Leading Me Bearish

Beyond the valuation fact, the company's balance sheet isn't looking too hot either. They hold one of their lower cash positions to date at around $319 million with no short-term investments, yielding very little interest income.

When it comes to their debt, they hold almost $2.5 billion in long-term debt, on which they pay about $100 million every year in interest expense, offset by only $5 million in interest income. These are, however, some low interest rates clocking in at around 4% so the fact that interest rates are on the rise in the United States and in the European Union over the aforementioned forecast period of about 3 years, the company can end up shelling out hundreds of millions if they don't take care of their debt load.

These factors and the company's balance sheet health have me believing that the company is not a good long-term investment and is potentially overvalued by as much as 30% if current growth trajectories don't pan out like analysts think they will.

I'm stopping short of opening a short position given various overall factors and the company's product pipeline potential and consistency, but I remain slightly bearish on their current long-term prospects.