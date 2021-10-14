sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to report F3Q2021 earnings on November 2, 2021, following market close. The average consensus revenue and earnings per share estimates for the quarter are ~$111 million and $0.16. Based on our analysis, it appears likely that the company’s actual financial outcomes will come in ahead of analyst estimates for the period.

Our conviction is driven by several factors including: the potential increase in dine-in sales as the number of vaccinated Americans increases; the expected significant increase in number of DENN restaurants open 24/7, as thousands of new employees are hired; and continued growth of the off-premise segment, including Denny’s On Demand, and the virtual brands. In addition, July trends were upbeat with same-store sales growth of ~2.7% on a 2-year basis, and positive sales growth generated by half of DENN’s restaurant footprint, that included the top four states which typically account for the highest revenues.

Therefore, although we recognize that the company is subject to the current inflationary pressures and expect margins to remain range-bound, earnings and free cash flows are likely to increase, as a flow-through of revenue leverage derived from higher retail sales growth, in our assessment. In addition, we anticipate that quarterly financial performances beyond F3Q2021 will improve materially as DENN’s restaurants return to the 24/7 schedule and continue to benefit from the pent-up demand for table service restaurants.

Longer-term, it is important to note that when the pandemic surfaced, DENN had just completed selling 95% of its stores to franchisees, as part of the refranchising effort to generate most of its revenues from royalties, which typically are associated with higher margins than those derived from restaurant operations. In addition, the firm had implemented several initiatives, including updating the menu and remodeling restaurants, to drive growth, and planned to accelerate geographic expansion, domestically and internationally.

With the pandemic, growth plans were placed on hold, as DENN scrambled to adapt its dine-in focused business model to off-premise dining, in an attempt to salvage as much as possible of its typical revenue stream. However, despite the modifications, the firm’s retail sales plunged, numerous DENN restaurants were forced to permanently shutter, and the company was listed among the topmost likely restaurant companies to face bankruptcy over the projected course of the viral outbreak.

Fast forward to today, DENN’s off-premise business has grown to 20% of total sales, and it has launched two virtual brands which are outperforming growth projections, and dine-in customers are returning. In addition, F2Q2021 financial results were better than that evidenced over F2Q2019.

Given the current dynamics, it appears that the cumulative effect of strategies implemented before the pandemic and during its midst have positioned DENN’s business to advance significantly over the next 3 to 5 years. We expect most of the growth to be driven by geographic expansion, particularly in foreign territories, with same-store sales growth derived from the continued uptrend in the firm’s off-premise business, including delivery and take-out, playing an ancillary role. Given the scenario, retail sales will possibly expand sharply and deliver revenue leverage, leading to higher margins, and a surge in profits and free cash flows. In addition, given DENN’s historic outlook towards share repurchase programs, it would not surprise us if earnings per share receive an additional boost from a contraction in the number of outstanding shares.

Considering that F2Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on DENN, we remain convinced that the company will handily meet and exceed our conservative 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of 6% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 15%, incorporated in our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $21/share for DENN. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “Denny’s: Positioned For Imminent Turnaround And Accelerated Growth” and associated note for our long-term opinion on the stock.

Limited International Presence Represents A Growth Opportunity

Source: DENN’s Investor Presentation, October 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, October 2021

Key Takeaways From The Second Quarter

F2Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues at ~$106 million (+164% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$99.7 million, and loss per share of $0.01 (+76.6% compared to F2Q2020), was below analyst projections of $0.13. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same-store sales increased by 117% at domestic restaurants. Net loss for the period was ~$0.08 million, reflecting an increase of ~100% over the previous year’s same quarter. Restaurant margin for the period was ~20.5%, a ~50% improvement from F2Q2020. At the end of F2Q2021, operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were ~$33.1 million and ~$17.8 million.

Off-Premise Sales Continued To Expand. During F2Q2021, DENN’s off-premise sales expanded to 24% of total sales, compared to the 12% it accounted for prior to the viral outbreak.

Moreover, contrary to our opinion that off-premise sales growth of quick service restaurants is likely to moderate as the pandemic is relegated to history, we believe that off-premise sales growth for dine-in focused restaurants, including DENN will continue to expand. Our argument is based on the element that pre-pandemic, dine-in focused restaurants had limited take-out and delivery sales. They had to scramble and adapt their operations to include off-premise orders. However, given that the service has evolved significantly over the period and customers appear to appreciate that they can have their orders from dine-in focused restaurants delivered or ready for pick-up, it is likely that the dine-in and off-premise channels will be utilized by customers based on the service the occasion demands. Therefore, we expect DENN’s off-premise sales to continue to advance following the lifting of pandemic conditions.

Virtual Brands Generated Significant Traction. DENN’s cloud kitchen ventures appeared to be on a roll, accounting for ~3% of the firm’s average weekly sales. True to the virtual brands business model that is designed to leverage DENN’s underutilized labor and kitchen space during its slower hours, ~70% and ~60% of Burger Den’s and The Meltdown’s transactions were recorded during dinner and late-night hours compared to ~35% associated with Denny’s On Demand, through which customers place off-premise orders for the parent company’s food. In addition, ~75% of the virtual brands’ transactions occurred during weekdays compared to ~65% for Denny’s.

In our judgment, the rolling-out of the virtual brands was prudent not only because the ventures deploy underutilized labor and kitchen space, but also because it focuses on a younger demographic that enjoys late-night snacking versus Denny’s typical customer base, families and older folk, that are likely to frequent its restaurants during the mornings and afternoons. Moreover, the 24/7 schedule on which the cloud kitchens operate, provides an additional boost to retail sales, as there are few online restaurants that deliver around-the-clock. Overall, we believe that the virtual brands have the potential to develop into a substantial growth driver for DENN.

Return To 24/7 Schedule Represents A Growth Opportunity. Comparing F2Q2021 to F2Q2019, DENN’s restaurants that were open around-the-clock delivered same-store sales growth of ~12% compared to a decline of ~10% for the firm’s restaurants that were operating with limited hours. At the end of the second quarter, only ~40% of DENN’s restaurants were operating on a 24/7 schedule due to scarcity of labor. However, the company is actively recruiting to fill ~20,000 spots by October.

Therefore, we expect significant improvement in the number of DENN’s restaurants operating on a 24/7 schedule, starting in F4Q2021. Given that the dinner and late-night categories account for between 8% and 10% of the same-store sales growth, the return of the complete DENN restaurant footprint to an around-the-clock schedule will be highly beneficial to the company’s top-line and bottom-line, in our judgment.

24/7 Units Witnessing Significant Sales Growth Compared To Units Operating With Limited Hours

Source: DENN’s Investor Presentation, October 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, October 2021

Balance Sheet Appears Relatively Weak. At the end of F2Q2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of ~$10.9 million and long-term debt of $195 million on its balance sheet. Including the revolving credit facility DENN secured before the pandemic, it has ~$120 million in funding liquidity available for use. Given restrictions due to debt covenants, the firm is prohibited from issuing dividends or buying back shares until F3Q2021. At the end of the second quarter, DENN had a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1x, consistent with the long-term debt/EBITDA ratio target range of 2x to 3x.

Bottom Line

DENN’s business appears to be at the cusp of a breakout. The typical diner crowd, the students, families, and older folk will return to dine-in, as the pandemic is relegated to history books. In addition, the off-premise business appears to have taken off and is likely to keep performing over the long term. Moreover, the international opportunity is wide open, with DENN having only 149 stores in 13 foreign countries. Abroad, the taste for a slice of Americana is still strong. And, being a diner, and not a pizza or burger company, provides DENN a leg up. In addition, even though, it currently appears that domestic expansion is not a focus, we believe that with only 1,496 stores in the U.S., the firm has significant white space to grow units. There are scores of college towns across America that could do with a Denny’s.