This article is a continuation of my coverage on Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE) and I’d like to briefly summarize my findings from my previous article. Clean Energy operates in a low margin section of the natural gas value chain. This is primarily because Clean Energy does not own the distribution and filling stations. Rather, it operates and maintains the filling stations as contractors and derives fees for the services offered. The idea behind having Amazon as an anchor fleet customer was that

As Amazon looks at achieving their sustainability goals, it will encourage its fleet partners to bring on cleaner trucks for transportation and Clean Energy will be readily available to supply their fuel needs with RNG. Amazon has warrants that can be converted to common shares of CLNE at a strike price of $13.49. In order to benefit from this option Amazon would want Clean Energy to be successful.

However, till today, the market has not bought into these expectations. The net equity value has decreased from $2169.1M to $1931.4M, a reduction of 11% since my last article. The reasons behind this fall and how these reasons will affect your investment in the future will be explored in this article.

RNG Supply Problem

Clean Energy is not equipped to fulfill Amazon’s RNG fuel demand. Clean Energy is lacking in fueling infrastructure facilities as well as availability of RNG fuel for the Amazon deal.

First, let us consider the fueling infrastructure. I have previously discussed extensively about the ownership of fueling infrastructure owned by Clean Energy. From the operating margin numbers, I deduced that majority of the 540 fueling stations of Clean Energy across the US were not owned by Clean Energy. This is further substantiated by the announcement by Andrew Littlefair that Clean Energy will be building 19 new fueling stations to fulfill the needs of Amazon’s fleet. This is a positive news for the future as more fueling stations owned by Clean Energy means that they will capture more value in the RNG value chain. But, as on date, this information proves that right now Clean Energy does not have the infrastructure to fulfill the needs of Amazon’s fleet. The latest comment on the status of the new refueling station build is that they will be completed by early next year.

Second, Clean Energy does not have the RNG supply to fulfill Amazon’s demand. In 2019 and 2020, Clean Energy sold 143.3 and 153.3 million GGE of RNG and 400.8 and 382.5 million GGE of natural gas (RNG included), respectively. The volume related revenues earned in those years were $273.6 M and $245.3 M in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Doing some basic math, we can calculate the revenue generated per GGE of natural gas sold which comes out to be $0.682/GGE for 2019 and $0.641/GGE for 2020. Using these numbers, Clean Energy will have to supply an additional 733 M GGE of RNG to Amazon on top of its existing demand of around 150 million GGE. In reality, the number will be even higher because we can expect lower prices for Amazon. Clean Energy is attempting to bridge this gap by contracting supply from third party sources. Contracting RNG supply from third party sources means that Clean Energy will not be able to capture value from this transaction and will only act as a middle-man between RNG supplier and Amazon. This is one of the reasons why the biggest deal in Clean Energy’s history has not created a positive impact on its share price yet.

To meet the supply gap in the long-term, Clean Energy has launched a joint venture with BP to own, develop and operate biogas plants in dairy farms and other agricultural locations. This is not a new concept. In fact, many large dairy farms employ this method of digesting dairy manure to generate methane gas, which is then used to run generators for their in-house energy needs. For smaller dairy farms, individual plant construction is not economical but for larger dairy farms biogas can provide enough energy for their needs. The joint venture can target small to mid-sized dairy farms and collect the manure for processing at a centralized location. I am convinced that RNG is an ingenious solution for reversing the effects of global warming and Clean Energy should not face any problem in selling their increased supply in the future but the uncertainty is certainly open for discussion.

With this information, I can conclude that Clean Energy needs to upscale 3-4 times its current RNG capacity. As per the latest commentary RNG production growth is ongoing at a good rate. Dairy farm based RNG production was 2% in 2020 and Clean Energy expects to reach 10% by year end. Increased capacity means higher revenues which translates to a higher income. Of course, the math is not that simple but for now, the company is working to grow its production levels and that is reason enough for me to have a bullish outlook for this stock.

Amazon Warrants - Big Picture

Clean Energy is financially very healthy. Looking at its balance sheet, we can see strong cash availability and low debt. Both these factors will help Clean Energy to overcome the challenges mentioned above. However, Q2’s income statement is weird. It has negative revenue. Clean Energy has explained this by stating that the value of vested Amazon warrants is deducted as non-cash charges from the revenue according to ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. As mentioned in their Q2 8-K filing

For awards granted to a customer, which are not in exchange for distinct goods or services, the fair value of the awards earned based on service or performance conditions is recorded as a reduction of the transaction price, in accordance with ASC 606. To determine the fair value of the Amazon Warrant in accordance with ASC 718, the Company used the Black-Scholes option pricing model which is based in part on assumptions that require management to use judgment.

One of the benefits of offering warrants to Amazon was that if Amazon is invested in the growth of Clean Energy, then we would see Clean Energy’s share price cross the exercise price ($13.49). I also came to the same conclusion in my previous article. However, the Q2 earnings report show that the warrants are given to Amazon as a customer incentive and Amazon has not paid a single penny for the options. Hence, the value of the options (as calculated by Clean Energy using the Black-Scholes option pricing model) have been deducted from the revenue figure of Q2. Further, Robert Vreeland, CFO, has confirmed that they will continue to have $3-$4 million of contra-revenue each quarter as the warrants vest in line with fuel purchase by Amazon.

So, the big picture is that Clean Energy has given approximately $78.1 million (in non-cash options) to Amazon to strike a fuel deal worth $500 million so that Clean Energy can benefit by supplying RNG to Amazon’s fleet partners who may be encouraged by Amazon to adopt environmentally friendlier fleet fuels. As an investor, the important point to understand is that Amazon is not invested in Clean Energy’s success. The success of Clean Energy will depend on how fast Amazon’s fleet partners adopt natural gas-powered trucks which can then be fueled by Clean Energy’s RNG. Whether NG can replace diesel on long haul transportation and can Clean Energy capture value from it is a discussion best left for the comments section.

The support of Amazon as an anchor customer provided a huge confidence to investors, who bought into its shares with the idea that Amazon would surely not let Clean Energy fail and its shares would at least rise above the strike price. However, with this new information it seems that Clean Energy’s success will be only due to their own efforts. As such, if your basis of investment in Clean Energy was Amazon’s collaboration then you should cut your losses now. But if you trust in Clean Energy’s capability to succeed on their own then you should continue holding the stock.

Conclusion

Clean Energy’s current inability to fulfill Amazon’s fuel demand and Amazon’s lack of involvement in the success of Clean Energy are the two main reasons for the decline in equity value of Clean Energy.

The fuel supply deal with Amazon has created a huge demand for RNG and Clean Energy neither has the infrastructure nor the RNG available to fulfill the demand. RNG production is a carefully controlled natural process and like most natural process it is very slow. RNG production from dairy farms would require the contribution of thousands of dairy animals per day. Increase in RNG capacity is a challenge because of the slow process which necessitates high volume input. In addition to the demand created by Amazon, Clean Energy is also continually signing contracts with transit agencies that are going back on their electric bus investments.

RNG is a direct replacement of NG and thus, has a bright future. Its demand is growing continuously and rightly so because of the benefits it provides to everyone including fleet owners, engine manufacturers and environmental groups. Clean Energy is the largest distributor of RNG in USA and with its efforts to increase RNG production, investing in Clean Energy seems to be a direct bet on RNG future in USA.