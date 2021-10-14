kynny/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry are close to an inflection point. We’ve been hearing of a “semiconductor shortage” for a year now, a possible invasion of Taiwan by Mainland China disrupting chip production at TSMC and other foundries, and now shipping delays of electronic goods from China to the U.S. that could, by a strange twist of fate, expedite the end of semiconductor shortage.

With these disruptive influences in mind, in this article I present an analysis of the semiconductor equipment market with an emphasis on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), which is the harbinger of third quarter data, announcing earnings on Oct. 20, 2021. In this article, I present a deep dive into the semiconductor industry and the headwinds and tailwinds that will impact Lam’s earnings and its competitive posture in the semiconductor equipment sector.

Lam’s Performance Against Competitors

Chart 1 shows HoH revenue growth for nine of the top semiconductor equipment suppliers. This is equipment only and excludes service and spare parts.

We see that Lam is in the top third of the companies analyzed. Because companies sell a diverse portfolio of equipment types, these companies compete against several but not all pears. For example:

Lam competes in plasma etch equipment against Applied Materials (AMAT), Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), KLA (KLAC) ULVAC (OTC:ULVAF), and Screen Semiconductor.

Lam competes against AMAT, TOELY, KLAC, ULVAF, and ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) (OTCPK:ASMXF) (ASMI) in deposition systems.

Lam competes against TOELY and Screen in cleaning systems.

In areas where Lam doesn’t compete, we have:

KLAC competes against AMAT, ASML (ASML) and Screen in metrology/inspection equipment.

AMAT competes against Axcelis (ACLS) in ion implant systems.

Chart 1

China’s Equipment Appetite

Global equipment revenues rose 19% from $59.8 billion in 2019 to $71.2 billion in 2020. China held the largest market for semiconductor equipment purchases, growing 39% to $18.72 billion. Korea registered 61% growth to $16.08 billion to maintain the third position.

In the second quarter of 2021, global semiconductor equipment revenues increased 5.5% QoQ to a record high of $24.9 billion. Importantly, China increased 37.9% QoQ, as illustrated in Chart 2.

Chart 2

Lam’s Exposure to China

A large exposure of equipment sales to China is important as discussed above. Table 1 shows China revenues by equipment manufacturer for the period 2019, 2020, and Q1 and Q2 2021.

In 2020, revenues to China and as a percentage of total company revenues improved for nearly all companies, increasing from 26% to 35% for Lam Research. In Q2 2021, Lam’s exposure increased to 37%, ahead of non-Japanese companies. Importantly, Lam’s exposure to China was higher than the industry average of 33%.

ASML's (ASML) revenues to China were lower than peers primarily due to U.S. sanctions on EUV lithography equipment.

Chart 3 illustrates that China represented the greatest amount of Lam’s revenues (blue line), which increased each year. This is a positive for the Lam because of China’s massive funding programs to enable the country to become self-sufficient in manufacturing the chips used to make all the electronic gadgets made in China.

For example, China imported 312.33 billion integrated circuits from January to June 2021, a year-on-year increase of 29%; the import value was $197.88 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28.3%. The export of integrated circuits was 151.39 billion pieces (chips made internally), a year-on-year increase of 39.2%; the export value was $66.36 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32%.

In other words, China is manufacturing just 33% of the chips it needs to produce electronic gadgets like smartphones but wants to ultimately make 100%. This is a tremendous opportunity for LRCX, which already has a high exposure to China.

Chart 3

Lam's Exposure to NAND Memory

Chart 3 also shows that Lam’s exposure to Korea (orange line) is its second-highest source of revenue. This is significant because Lam has a high exposure to NAND memory, with the largest manufacturers Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK hynix located in Korea.

Lam had the highest exposure of the top companies listed in Table 2. Note that Lam’s exposure of 57% in 2017 and 2018 was during the time of the peak memory cycle, which crashed in 2019 because of high supply, inventory overhang, and lower average selling prices. Even during the downturn and subsequent recovery in 2020 despite the pandemic, Lam’s exposure to NAND was 45%.

This is significant, because, as previously noted, Korea represented a significant percentage of overall equipment spend.

Chart 4 shows equipment spend in Korea. Of interest is that equipment purchases follow a cycle of supply-demand for the memory sector (peak in Q1 2018 followed by a crash followed by a recovery). I see further growth in the NAND sector through 2022, but memory companies have developed a judicious spending approach to capex to avoid the memory crash that was due to excessive capex spend in 2017-2018.

This trend is different than that of China shown previously in Chart 6, which shows no cyclicality in the period. However, of concern and a headwind for LRCX is the impact of U.S. sanctions and blacklisting of equipment into China for sub-10nm nodes.

Chart 4

I see further growth in the NAND sector, as WFE (wafer front end) spending increases from the start of the memory recovery in 2019 following the memory crash in 2018 from excess spend, through 2023. I estimate that equipment spend for NAND will double between 2019, the start of the memory recovery, and 2023.

Investor Takeaway

From a stock metrics standpoint, Chart 5 shows that even though the stock closed on October 13 at $544.41, its price percent change was the lowest of all four top equipment manufacturers. Lam stock reached a high of $668 in early April.

ASML’s price target was recently increased to €767, up from €714, the current price target is an average from 32 analysts. The new target price is 18% above last closing price of €652.

Chart 5

Lam Research's Earnings per Share (Diluted) for the three months ended in June 2021 was $7.98. Its Earnings per Share (Diluted) for the trailing twelve months ended in June 2021 was $26.94 (Chart 6). This is the highest of all four companies in this chart.

Chart 6

A tailwind for Lam is its large exposure to China equipment purchases as the country attempts to become self-sufficient in making all the chips it needs to make all the electronic gadgets it builds. Currently, that ratio is just 33%.

On the flip side, however, Lam can be impacted by sanctions and the black listing of high-end equipment into China by the U.S. government. On the positive side, these sanctions have been in place for a year and the company is increasing its share of total revenues in China. Unless there's further escalation from any geopolitical activity with China, such as annexation of Taiwan, sanctions will continue to be a nuisance and not a show-stopper.

Lam also has tailwinds from its large exposure to NAND memory in Korea from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. My analysis shows that WFE equipment spend for NAND will double between 2019, the start of the memory recovery, and 2023.