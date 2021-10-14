Q3 2021: Large-Cap Winning Streak Continues Into Q3, Buoyed By Growth Outperformance
Summary
- Despite a lackluster performance in September, large- and small-cap US stocks have maintained their double-digit gains this year, with the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 climbing 15.2% and 12.4%, respectively, for the first nine months.
- Beneath the surface, however, there has been a dramatic rotation in US market and style leadership. The Q3 bounceback in growth stocks was much more powerful for the tech-heavy Russell 1000 Growth than for small-cap Growth.
- Despite recent reversals, however, the Russell 2000 Value retains a huge lead over all other style indexes YTD and for the past 12 months.
The robust reopening rally in US stocks lost steam in Q3, mired by broad September losses, as investors recalibrated expectations for the US recovery, inflation and Fed policy support. Amid big swings in risk appetite and a late-quarter bond-market selloff, Russell 1000 and large-cap Growth outperformed, trimming small-cap Value’s huge YTD lead.
Q3 Highlights:
- Recovery headwinds spur large-cap Growth rebound.
- Growth-heavy industries top the charts.
- Sector contributions also show tilt to growth.
- EPS upgrade cycle slows.
- Valuations remain at five-year highs.
