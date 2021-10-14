traveler1116/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The investment thesis

My last article analyzed Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) from the perspective of its profitability by the most important profit metric: return on capital employed ("ROCE"). The results show that it was able to maintain a high and also consistent ROCE over the past decade. Despite such consistent profitability and excellent growth prospects, the stock is valued at only 10.5x pretax earning. According to what I call Buffett's rule of 10x pretax earning, the stock, therefore, offers an excellent investment opportunity for double-digit return. It is equivalent to buying a ~10% yield bond, with coupon payment growth built-in.

This article furthers the analysis by examining profitability at a fundamental level using a DuPont framework. The results show that its profitability has been driven by expanding margin and shrinking leverage. It is therefore very reassuring to see that the business is not only highly profitable but also profitable for the right reasons.

Profitability Sustainability and Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE")

When we think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader, the long-term profitability of our business is governed by ROCE - the return we earn on capital that is required to run the business. The reason is straightforward. If a business earns more profit on every $1 of capital employed, then it only needs to plow back a smaller fraction of its earnings to further grow its future earnings. And as a result, the business will have more money to return to shareholders. Vice versa, if a business earns a lower profit on every dollar of its capital employed, then it can (or has to) crank up the reinvestment rate if it wants to maintain a given rate of growth.

Details of the discussion and analysis on ROCE for LMT have been provided in my earlier article and won't be repeated here. Here I will just directly use the results as shown in the chart below. In these results, I consider the following items capital actually employed A) Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory, B) Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment, and C) Research and development expenses are also capitalized. As seen, it was able to maintain a remarkable high level of ROCE over the past decade: it has been on average 32.5%. And to puts things under perspective, the average ROCE of General Dynamics (GD), another global defense leader, is on average 22.5%.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Besides the very competitive return of capital earned by LMT, here I want to draw your attention specifically to the expanding ROCE over the past decade. As you can see from this chart, the ROCE has been on average 24% at the beginning of the decade. And the ROCE has been improving and currently it is on average 34%, a 37% improvement. It is of course good news to see expanding return, but it would be even better to know HOW such expansion was achieved.

There are three knobs that management can turn to drive up ROCE: profit margin ("PM"), asset turnover ratio ("ATR"), and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROCE is just the product of these three things (the so-called DuPont formula), i.e.,

ROCE = PM x ATR x leverage.

Where PM here is defined as operating income divided by total revenue, ATR is defined as total revenue divided by total asset, and leverage is defined as total asset divided by total capital employed. And here is a modification that I made to the original DuPont method. I defined leverage as the ratio between total asset divided and total capital employed, instead of the total asset divided by share equity. And the reason is that the original definition is not applicable at all to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative. The new definition could be understood as effective leverage. It's leverage against the business' working capital (payables, receivables, and inventory), gross property, plant, equipment, et al. If these things represent the share equity in an accounting sense, then the effective leverage will be the same as the original definition. If not, then the effective leverage makes more sense to me. No matter what is the share equity in the accounting sense, a corporation always requires capital to make a profit.

LMT's profitability drivers

Based on the above discussions, the following three charts show the three knobs for LMT over the past decade. As can be seen from the first chart, the profit margin for LMT has been expanded quite a bit - by a whopping 62%, from below 10% in the early part of the decade to about 12.5% in recent years. To put things under perspective, on average, the profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin and 20% is a very high margin. So LMT's current 12.5% average profit margin may not compare very favorably to many other businesses, but it is nonetheless quite healthy by itself.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The next chart shows the effective leverage. As seen again, LMT's effective leverage has been first declining - and this is great news for investors. The business has reduced the effective leverage from an average level of ~2.9x at the beginning of the decade, to the current level of 2.2, a 27% decrease. As the leverage decreases, the quality of the profit has been improved and become more sustainable.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The third and last chart shows the ATR driver. The ATR measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate revenue. The higher the ATR, the better the company is performing, since higher ratios imply that the company is generating more revenue per dollar of assets. As seen, LMT's ATR was around 1.25 in the early part of the decade. The ATR has steadily declined to about 0.8 in 2015. Then it climbed back to about 1.27 now, about 3% higher than it started at the beginning of the decade.

Unlike innovations or oil prices, which are largely out of management's control, ATR is a knob that management can consistently tweak to suit its operations. I am glad to see that LMT has been turning this knob very effectively in recent a few years, and its current ATR is at a very competitive level not only compared to its own historical levels but also compared to other high efficient businesses. To put things into perspective, the current ATR is about 0.8 for GD and about 1.0 for Apple (AAPL).

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Putting it all together

The following table summarizes the above profitability drivers. And for more visual-oriented readers, the chart below it visualizes the numbers in a waterfall plot. Note that all the changes quoted here are the so-called logarithm changes. For readers who are not familiar with logarithm changes, it is the "more scientific" way of measuring changes when there are multiple factors involved - more scientific than the simple arithmetic changes we routinely quote.

Let's use a simple example to illustrate. Let's consider the calculation of dividend yield for a stock. The dividend yield depends on two things - the dividend and the price, so it will illustrate why the logarithm change is the "more scientific" way of measuring change when multiple factors are involved. Consider an example when a stock's dividend increases by 10% and price drops by 10% - in the arithmetic sense we talked about. The dividend yield would increase, but it will not increase by 20%. It would actually increase by 22.22%. In other words, the dividend yield change is not equal to the sum of the arithmetic change in the dividend and the price.

Now in logarithm terms, things become simpler and more intuitive in a certain way. The logarithm changes involved in this example are: 9.52% for the dividend (logarithm of 110% = 9.52%), -10.54% for the price (logarithm of 90% = -10.54%), and 20.06% for the dividend yield (logarithm of 122.22% = 20.06%). So as you can see, the change of dividend yield is now equal to the sum of the changes in the dividend and the price (20.06% = 9.52% + 10.54%).

With this digression, now the summary of the profitability drivers for LMT. As seen from the table and the chart, the ROCE has improved by 37% over the decade (again we are talking in the logarithm terms here and hereafter). It is definitely great news for LMT investors, and the news becomes even better when we look at the knobs that LMT turned. Out of the 37% expansion, the leading and dominating contribution is 62% from the expanded margin - definitely positive news. The reduced leverage caused an offset of 27% to the ROCE - but this is also good news to me. I'd rather see a lower return than a higher return achieved by higher leveraging. And lastly, it is also reassuring to see that ATR has returned to a very competitive level not only compared to LMT"s own historical record but also when compared to other highly efficient businesses.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes the most important profit metric of LMT: its return on capital employed ("ROCE"). In particular, this article examines profitability closely at a fundamental level. The results show that the business is not only highly profitable but also profitable for the right reasons. More specifically,