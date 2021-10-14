enviromantic/iStock via Getty Images

Juicy Returns Are on The Cards

Card Factory (OTCPK:CRFCF) stock could easily rally by 2-3x over the next 15 months as investor sentiment for this company remains in the gutter. While investors focus on a potential capital raise, the valuation has become so cheap it is almost impossible to ignore at a market cap/revenue of 0.6x. In the case of a capital raise, the valuation still boasts an attractive 18%+ return annual based on the model assumptions below.

In my assessment, I believe management is capable of avoiding a full dilution for the amount of £70m due to their liquidity improving over the next 9 months, particularly with a help in peak trading over winter. As liquidity improves, Card Factory's financials become far more reasonable in the eyes of potential lenders. Hence, they will be better equipped to find subordinated funding.

However, should an equity raise occur at 52-week lows, I believe the valuation is low enough to still support returns of more than 18% per year.

Company Information

Card Factory went public in 2014 on the LSE and has since grown revenues from 346m to 451m (pre-pandemic). Card Factory is an integrated manufacture of greetings cards and distributes to over 1,000 retail stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Card Factory recently, in the last 12 months, appointed a new CEO to help turn around the beaten-down retailer. Prior to the new management, Card Factory’s balance sheet was strained after years of neglect as management distributed dividends to shareholders with a payout ratio in excess of 45% which prevented them from building a strong cash position. Although this wasn't prudent, it did not pose a problem as constant cash flows kept up with distributions. However, throw 2 lockdowns into the mix and we see the balance sheet deteriorate. This left Card Factory with a small cash pile and no cash flow available to service debt payments or meet capital lease liabilities which even after negotiation still require regular payments. It's impressive the company didn't undergo an equity raise (on top of refinancing); however, they may have only prolonged the inevitable.

Based on the recent H1 FY22 update, the balance sheet remains weak with a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Not to mention total long-term assets of £464.5m includes £313.8m in goodwill which could be worth as little as £0. So, this is a negative equity business in real terms.

To avoid confusion, Card Factory’s fiscal year ends 31st of Jan and is a year forward from the normal calendar. For example, FY22 runs from 1st of Feb 2021 - 31st Jan 2022. Therefore, FY26 is really the calendar year 2025.

Card Factory has been adversely affected by non-essential store closures which occurred during peak times including Christmas/New Year 2020 and Mother's Day 2021.

Card Factory has already undergone a £225m finance restructuring in which they have certain restrictions they need to meet including monthly net leverage/earnings targets for the next 6 months. After 6 months, quarterly covenant tests on interest coverage and leverage requirements must be met.

The company's net debt has grown to £239 million (including capital leases) and has suspended distributions until CLBILS (Covid distribution loan) and term loan (unfixed interest) facilities have been repaid. Dividends should be the least of investors' worries right now. Card Factory needs to make repayments from November 2021 through to July 2022 otherwise an equity raise or financing from other credit sources is required. The company also has current liabilities of £69.7m in the form of in trade payables and £38.7m in lease liabilities. With only £20.7m in cash and £6.4m in trade receivables, it's clear additional funding is essential to remain solvent.

Although debt is elevated - EBITDA in FY22 (our calendar 2021) is estimated to be £56m and FY23 (our 2022) is expected to be £90m. This will reduce net debt/EBITDA significantly to 3.97x and 2.22x, respectively.

Hence, these figures suggest the debt is absolutely serviceable based on a recovery to pre-pandemic demand in the next 2-3 years. These EBITDA numbers are based on EBITDA margins of - 16.5% for this year and 21.4% for next year.

Although the balance sheet is very weak, it's clear Card Factory is not on the edge of bankruptcy; however, another lockdown or poor recovery (both I believe unlikely) could breach finance agreements and force management to take immediate action as they result in an equity raise and or taking on unattractive loan arrangement which would collapse the stock price. Hence, Card Factory has very little room for error and must operate as efficiently as possible by serving trade payables, making interest payments and paying back debt principle as monthly cash flows come in over the next 24 months.

The biggest risk is an equity raise during a significant selloff - if this happens, shareholder value can be easily wiped out entirely; however, I believe this isn't probable, and should the worst happen, the following math applies:

Significant dilution to raise the £70m - share price a lowest point of support around £0.30 - average dilution price.

This means shares outstanding has to increase to 575m.

Changing the share count to 575m shares outstanding still indicates an upside based on a conservative 5-year forecast.

However, all this being said, there is a strong bull case to be made when looking at forward guidance and current valuation.

Valuation

As a value investor, this is the type of investment that requires a lot of attention and due diligence. Historical figures and forward guidance clearly show a very cheap valuation (as of 13/10/2021) Market Cap of £167m and Enterprise Value of £419m on EBITDA next fiscal year (15 months away) of £90m.

This means the market views Card Factory as the ugly duckling - a debt-heavy company that sells greeting cards mostly through a chain of around 1,000 UK retail stores with an exceptionally poor balance sheet - which is leading to further financial headwinds.

While also facing competition from online card retailer Moonpig and competition from supermarket stores where consumers pay for the convenience of buying greeting cards while doing their weekly groceries.

However, Card Factory is ranked no. 1 in value for money greeting cards and choice (excluding online) according to Card Factory's data tracker.

Card Factory has an integrated business model where they control manufacturing/design domestically (over 60%). With scale, this allows Card Factory to supply greeting cards at much lower prices than competitors. This doesn't mean convenience shoppers will use Card Factory; however, it means as a cheaper supplier they are targeting UK ‘value for money’ consumers who prioritize price and choice over convenience. According to management on the most recent earnings call, prior to the pandemic, one-third of the UK market was supplied by Card Factory.

Card Factory’s manufacturing facility in Yorkshire can produce up to 270M cards per year. This allows them to have competitive pricing and maintain a wide range of greeting cards for various age groups and demographics.

The market clearly is not convinced of management's guidance and is focused on the uncertainty surrounding potential dilution; however, the model below suggests that, even in the realistic worst case, the probability of making money in the long term is high. This categorizes this investment as worst case - average upside and best case 2/3x ROI - again based on the model and assumptions used.

With excess liquidity in the market and historically low interest rates, many investors don't focus on valuation as much as they do on exciting fast-growing companies. Low interest rates also mean low discount rates (WACC) - so when discounting expected cash flows, valuations are expected to spike as the NPV of cash flows is higher. However, interest rates will not remain low and soon comes the monetary whip on inflation, as central banks including the BoE try to rein in CPI. Particularly with current energy prices which translates to a higher cost of living as oil/gas in some way is used in the supply chain of the products and services we buy. So, interest rates must increase, and below I will factor that in with the model.

Smaller companies that are both unattractive and under-covered often get ignored, sometimes this is where opportunity can exist. Large institutional investors often do not get involved with smaller companies due to liquidity issues. Many institutional investors, particularly mutual funds managing in excess of £1 billion, will have certain liquidity parameters that state no trading or investing in market caps smaller than £500m. Another reason is because should a black swan occur, a highly liquid security can be traded with little slippage.

So inherently there is less competition; however, this is a double-edged sword as smaller companies tend to trade at slightly lower multiples in comparison to larger-cap companies with similar growth prospects. However, below I will account for this and determine Card Factory's intrinsic value per share.

DCF and Forecast

Below is an assumption table followed by my reasoning for the main assumptions:

I am assuming that management results in a capital raise at £0.30 (average dilution price) per share which increases share count to 575m (adding 234m shares), which again might not happen, and I am assuming that management dilutes at very low prices while this model factors a buy-in price of £0.49. Furthermore, in this model, I am not factoring in any dividends during the 5-year forecast. This is a very harsh scenario, however, I am approaching the model with a margin of safety and protecting downside risk as are my below assumptions also.

Revenue - management has guided a revenue target in excess of £600m by FY26 (calendar year 2025). 20% of the £600m is estimated to come from retail partnerships and e-commerce sales leaving £480m to come from roughly 1,100 stores which means revenue per store needs to average £437,000. For these figures to materialise, both sales volume and average basket values need to increase. With a number of new product launches, including confectioneries and gift launches such as the new 'Yetti' teddy bear launched for Christmas trading, should support greater average basket values. Having a broader product offering means increasing chance of higher basket values. Over time, management will use store analytics to improve product category mix by removing low volume products and focusing on high volume/higher margin categories. I believe management will hit their targets as product mix gains in efficiency, demand rebounds and new stores are opened.

Management wants to slightly exceed £600m in revenue in 2026; however, in order to maintain a margin of safety, I will assume a 10% miss on revenue (£540m) and an EBIT margin of 19% which is in line with historical margins and gives us an EBIT in FY26 of £102.6m.

Management’s growth strategy is to focus on both their cards and gifts offering while adding 100 net stores in high footfall areas over the next 5 years. Also, a focus on growing and fully utilising their channels (online, retail partnerships and self-operated stores). Hence, these revenue numbers are conservative and not overreaching.

EV/EBITDA multiple - the reason we use EV/EBITDA is because it factors in the company's debt and compares it to operating income excluding depreciation and amortization as this is a non-cash item that doesn’t involve a payment. Hence, we can see a more pure illustration of company's profits relative to the company's size. Furthermore, it's useful as it shows if the company’s EBITDA is enough to service debt. I will use an EV/EBITDA of 8x which is below the historical mean of 11x in order to maintain a margin of safety. This will yield EBITDA of 12.5% which is attractive enough for investors.

Discount rate (WACC) - Looking at the state of the economic cycle (inflation) and the position many central banks are in, it's clear we are going to see an increase in rates. I will use a risk-free rate of 4% and equity risk premium of 8%. Card Factory has a Beta of over 2; however, I have increased this to 3 as I expect volatility to increase when the company announces their funding source next year.

(I'm factoring in a higher share count so market cap is not really £281m)

I am keeping debt elevated in case further funding is required after an equity raise. I expect debt interest to increase sharply over the next 5 years, this is due to banks/debt investors desiring a much higher yield when government bond yields become more attractive. Again approaching the model with a margin of safety to protect downside risk, I will assume an interest on debt of 10% and a corporate tax rate of 21% for FY22 and FY23, then a tax rate of 25% for the following years (Corporate tax increase in 2023 to 25%). I am using 10% interest as a worst case because current solvency ratios indicate a low investment grade (junk) which will change as the balance sheet improves. Also, with management seeking subordinated debt - this is not debt used to grow the business, it's lower priority debt used to pay off existing debt, hence a higher interest rate needs to be offered to attract a potential creditor.

This results in a discount rate of 18.22%. This may seem excessively harsh, however, all things considered with higher than expected non-transitory inflation, it's vital to use higher discount rates in our models. This also accounts for excessive risk, and if the model suggests an intrinsic value above the current price point, then as a minimum on paper (assuming assumptions play out), the annual return over the next 5 years should be 18.22%.

As a value investor, it's important to assume the possible worse case which would be a full dilution to raise the £70m. If this happens at current prices (£0.49p or above £0.30p), this model would indicate a higher return.

However, dilution of any amount is not confirmed yet and may not happen at all. Management (CEO and CFO) has been buying shares in the last 12 months. One could speculate that maybe management is confident they will be able to secure alternative funding. However, I will not speculate with the model and I will assume outstanding shares of 575m while also assuming the investment takes place at current prices of £0.49 as of 13/10/2021.

Based on my other assumptions (CAPEX, change in NWC, D&A) below, this results in an FCF of £83.95m in FY26 which is fair given that FCF was £73.6m in 2018 with fewer stores (1,100 stores vs 900 stores).

In this scenario, the model presents an intrinsic value per share of £0.55 which indicates an upside of 11.57% (from £0.49), if these assumptions play out. With a discount rate of 18.22%, this is quite exceptional given that, even with these incredibly harsh assumptions, there remains an upside.

The 5 analysts covering Card Factory have a price target in the range of £0.50-£1.45.

The probability of Card Factory diluting shareholders depends on a number of factors, however, cannot be accurately measured with a number. This is why we have to model the dilution in order to manage downside risk - however, if Card Factory does not dilute shareholders, then the intrinsic value per share skyrockets past £1.00 which is a very real possibility.

A Word on Inflation and Supply Chain

Several supply chain issues including staff shortages and freight costs will result in margin pressure in the coming year; however, I'm not sure this will significantly impact the business.

As a greeting card specialist with already the cheapest supply chain, Card Factory is one of the most capable of passing costs onto the consumer without significantly damaging demand. Due to the fact greeting cards/gifts cost such a small percentage of the average consumer's disposable income, Card Factory is more insulated than most consumer retailers because of how stable the market is.

However, what is sacrificed for a stable market is a rapid or fast-growing market, hence, new store openings and company growth once at full capacity will likely slow down.

Conclusion

There still remains high uncertainty surrounding the potential equity raise while also operating with a fragile balance sheet. Current investors are hoping to avoid an equity raise as this significantly changes the ROI. However, as mentioned multiple times, there is room for dilution, in which the model still suggests an acceptable return.

This is clearly a deep value play with the following two most probable outcomes (based on model assumptions):

Heads - (part/full dilution at £0.30) - generating a smaller but above market return.

Tails - (no dilution) - more than 100% return with potential for 3x.

If dilution occurs at substantially weak prices (sub £0.25), then the chance for permanent capital loss is high because daily trading volumes are not enough to support the target amount of £70m. Although as a spectator, it could provide an opportunity to rework the model at much lower prices to see where the intrinsic value per share will land considering sub £0.25 prices. For example, if the intrinsic value after dilution is £0.15 per share but the current market price is £0.03, this could provide an even better opportunity than currently exists now.

I don't see a significant disruption to the recovery; hence, the biggest factor is whether management is capable of finding a subordinated funding source. Net debt/EBITDA is forecasted to improve significantly over the next 15 months, hence, the chances of obtaining additional funding before July 2022 remain greater than the possibility of dilution. However, this is only my opinion. I believe the downtrend in the stock will continue until an update is given.

Overall, looking at the historical performance of Card Factory, ignoring excessive distributions, the business model has operated well. Over the last 5 years, new stores have opened and margins have remained strong. Also, the business doesn't require significant CapEx to grow; therefore, new stores can be opened without straining CapEx and forcing management to take on funding.

Either way, volatility is likely to increase over the next 9 months as investors anticipate a company announcement. Depending on the outcome, Card Factory could pose significant value creation for investors.