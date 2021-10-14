onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest and most well-known midstream master limited partnerships in the United States. This is a sector that was devastated by the collapse in energy prices that accompanied the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year; however, most of these companies saw their cash flows hold up reasonably well. Enterprise Products was no exception to this and the company was able to maintain its distribution straight through the worst of the industry difficulties. This is something that almost certainly appealed to investors, particularly given that the high yields boasted by the sector are one of the biggest reasons why people purchase the units. Enterprise Products Partners is certainly no exception to this as the company yields 7.49% at the current price. There are a few other reasons to like Enterprise Products Partners besides the distribution though. The most notable of these is that the company boasts some fairly strong growth prospects, driven both by the strong fundamentals in the traditional fossil fuel sector and the emerging renewables one. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like here and the company may certainly be deserving of a place in any investor’s portfolio.

About Enterprise Products Partners

As noted in the introduction, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. The company boasts approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines, approximately 260 million barrels of resource storage facilities, numerous natural gas processing plants and natural gas liquids fractionators, and nineteen deepwater docks. As might be expected given the breadth of the infrastructure, the company’s operations stretch all across the country:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One thing that we immediately notice here is that the company’s wide footprint gives it exposure to every major basin in which oil and natural gas are produced. This is nice because each of these basins has different fundamental dynamics. For example, the Permian basin and Bakken shale are targeted by upstream companies looking to produce crude oil. The Marcellus shale is quite different because it is targeted by upstream producers looking for natural gas. During the pandemic-driven lockdowns, the demand for crude oil fell much more than the demand for natural gas, a fact that was reflected in the price performance of these respective products. One of the things that we saw upstream producers do in response to the weaker pricing environment is to reduce their production and growth plans. The Permian basin and Bakken shales were much more affected by the cutbacks than the Marcellus was for this reason. The fact that Enterprise Products Partners has operations in all of these different basins thus reduces the proportion of its operations that are affected by weakness in any single region. This helps the company weather through problems more easily than firms confined to a single basin could.

One of the defining characteristics of all midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners is that they enjoy very stable cash flows regardless of what energy prices do. This is because of the business model that these firms use. Basically, they charge their customers a fee based on the volume of resources moving through their infrastructure and not on the value of them. The transportation services are performed under long-term contracts that are typically about ten years in length, which should be sufficiently long to ensure that they can outlast any short-term problems in the macroeconomic environment. This should provide these companies a great deal of insulation against fluctuations in energy prices. As already noted though, one thing that we do frequently see when resources prices decline is that the upstream customers reduce their production. This could ordinarily be expected to result in a decrease in volumes flowing through the pipelines. Fortunately, midstream companies have a way to protect themselves against the decline in cash flows that would ordinarily accompany this. The contracts that they have with their customers include what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain quantity of resources that the customers must send through the pipelines or pay for anyway. This helps to ensure that the midstream company enjoys reasonably stable cash flows through all economic environments that provide a great deal of support to the distributions that they pay out. Enterprise Products Partners is no exception to this. We can see proof of this in the fact that Enterprise Products Partners has managed to consistently grow its distributions for more than 22 years despite multiple commodity prices collapses and recessions that took place over that period:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

It seems very unlikely that the company would have managed to achieve this if the contracts that it has with its customers did not provide the company with stable and growing cash flows. With that said though, these contracts do not mean particularly much if the firms backing them cannot remain solvent. As such, it would make a lot of sense to have a look at the balance sheets of the company’s customers. Here is a brief summary:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, fully 64% of the company’s contracts are with investment-grade companies. This is something that is very nice to see since investment-grade companies are highly unlikely to default on the contracts that they have with Enterprise Products Partners. One of the reasons for this is that investment-grade companies typically have incredibly strong balance sheets that should allow them to weather through nearly any economic conditions. This should allow them to continue to make the mandatory payments that are required under these contracts without running into major financial problems. A second reason that we can expect them to honor the contracts is that most of these companies have a vested interest in maintaining a good reputation as a business partner so it is unlikely that they will voluntarily default on their contracts because doing so will ruin their reputations and make it difficult to get reasonable contracts in the future. Thus, we can conclude that 64% of the company’s revenues is likely reasonably safe. In fact though, this underestimates the proportion of the company’s revenue that is quite secure. In fact, we can see above that another 17% of the company’s revenue comes from firms that have a letter of credit from a bank. Basically, the bank is guaranteeing that the obligations under the contract will be fulfilled. Thus, we can see that only 19% of the company’s revenues is at risk even in a worst-case scenario and even that is likely too high of an estimate considering that it is unlikely that every speculative-grade company will go under all at once.

One of the things that happened following the pandemic-driven collapse last year is that renewable energy saw a surge in popularity among investors. This is one of the biggest reasons why we saw a company such as NextEra Energy (NEE) deliver the incredible returns that it did. While some may attribute this to a large number of progressive young people putting their stimulus checks into the market, there are some reasons to like renewables as the industry has the potential to deliver very strong growth going forward. We will see this in just a moment. This is one reason why Enterprise Products Partners recently formed a new business group to investigate the possibility of the partnership participating in the development of green technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and renewable fuels. This could ultimately prove to be a growth area for the company in the coming years, although it will be a long time before it overpowers the company’s traditional midstream business.

Fundamentals Of Midstream

Fortunately, the midstream business will not be going away in the near future. This is particularly true for those companies that transport natural gas and natural gas liquids, which would include Enterprise Products Partners. Perhaps surprisingly, this is driven by the global fears with regards to climate change. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, these fears have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of these strategies is to reduce the proportion of coal and crude oil in their energy generation mix and replace it with natural gas and renewables. Natural gas is still strongly supported because it burns cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables using today’s technology, which is why it is commonly called a “transitional fuel.” The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue and cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This will benefit midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners even though they do not actually produce any resources. This is because the United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of fossil fuels due to the wealth of basins like the Permian or the Bakken shale. It thus makes some sense that the nation’s various upstream producers will increase their production of fossil fuels in order to satisfy this demand. In order for this story to play out though, they need to get these resources from the producing basins to the market where they can be sold. This is exactly the business that these companies are in. Thus, we can expect that these companies will see rising volumes moving through their pipes as these new production wells come online and since they make their money on volumes, this should result in rising cash flows for midstream firms.

Growth Prospects

One of the characteristics of pipelines and other infrastructure is that they have a very limited quantity of resources that they can carry. As such, Enterprise Products Partners will need to construct new pipelines in order to handle this expected growing production and transportation demand. The company is doing exactly that as it currently has $3.1 billion worth of projects that are scheduled to come online between now and the end of 2022:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This will naturally increase the quantity of resources that the company can handle as they come online. This will allow the company to be able to take advantage of the growth in the industry as the above story plays out. One of the best things here is that Enterprise Products Partners has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This helps ensure that the company is not paying a great deal of money for infrastructure that nobody wishes to use. It also ensures that the projects will boost the company’s cash flow as they come online. Thus, we can see that these projects should result in steady growth for the company over the coming years.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest reasons that investors purchase shares of midstream master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is the very high yields that these firms tend to pay out. As of the time of writing, Enterprise Products Partners pays out a 7.49% yield. This is naturally quite a bit higher than most other things in the market and as we have already seen, the company has a history of steadily growing its distribution over time.

As is always the case though, it is critical that we analyze the company’s ability to maintain this distribution. This is because we do not want to run the risk of the company being forced to cut its distribution and slashing our income. This is something that several of its peers were forced to do in the face of the very weak market last year. The usual ability that we judge the company’s ability to cover its distribution is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the limited partners. During the second quarter of 2021, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $1.6 billion, which was enough to cover the distributions that it actually paid out 1.6 times over. As a general rule, analysts consider anything above 1.20 times to be reasonable and sustainable. I am more conservative however and prefer to see this ratio over 1.30 times in order to add a margin of safety to the distribution. As we can clearly see, the company easily manages to do much better than this. Thus, we can assume that the current distribution is likely reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there certainly appears to be many reasons to appreciate Enterprise Products Partners today. This is particularly true for income-focused investors as that high yield is more attractive than many other things in the market. In addition to the high yield though, the company also boasts growth prospects that should allow it to continue grow that distribution over time as the industry’s growth story plays out.