One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to derive any noticeable degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees because they are highly dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason why they are having this problem is because of the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the years since the financial crisis. Fortunately, there are a few ways around this problem. One of the best of these is to invest into a closed-end fund that focuses on the generation of income. This is because these entities are able to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio that in many cases can pay out a much higher yield than anything else in the market. In this article, we will look at one of these funds, the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN), which currently yields 5.82%. I have discussed this fund before but several years have passed so obviously a few things have changed. As such, this article will focus specifically on discussing those changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund’s finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of achieving some capital appreciation. This is certainly not anything unusual as most fixed-income funds have a similar objective. The thing that is somewhat unusual is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. As the name of the fund implies, it invests its assets primarily into taxable municipal securities. These are somewhat unusual bonds that are often overlooked by most municipal investors, who usually prefer the tax-free status that municipal bonds typically offer. It is this lack of income taxation that allows municipal issues to boast lower yields than other bond issues. The difference between taxable and non-taxable municipal bonds is what the bonds are issued to finance. A taxable municipal bond is issued to finance certain activities of a state or local government that are deemed to have no public benefit. One example would be a bond issued to finance a pension shortfall. The Build America Bonds that were created as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 is also taxable bonds but they do enjoy special tax credits and Federal subsidies. Ordinary taxable municipal bonds only have the backing of the taxpayers of the state or local government and so may be considered riskier. In order to compensate investors for the added risk and the fact that these are taxed, these bonds carry a much higher yield (in some cases very similar to corporates).

In my previous article on this fund, one of my biggest concerns was that the fund had a very high exposure to Illinois and New Jersey, which are having some problems with their pensions being underfunded. This is still the case, although the fund has reduced its exposure to both states:

Source: BlackRock

Although Illinois and New Jersey are the second- and third-largest positions in the fund, both have a lower weighting than they did the last time that we looked at the fund. It is also uncertain the degree to which these states’ pensions are underfunded. According to Pew Research, both of these states have funding ratios of less than 40%, which are among the lowest of any state. This would be an indication that both states may be forced to raise taxes significantly or come up with some other way to shore up the assets of their pensions. This is something that could prove riskier for the holders of these states’ taxable bonds since as mentioned earlier, one of the primary uses for taxable municipal bonds is to fund pension shortfalls. With that said, one of the criticisms of the most recent COVID-19 stimulus package is that it provided money for states to address their pension shortfalls so it is possible that these ratios may have improved since the time of that report.

One of the other things that we note here is that the weightings of many of the top states whose securities are held by the fund have gone down since the last time that we looked at it. This could be a sign that the fund has been selling off the bonds of the more heavily-weighted states in order to purchase the securities of the lower-weighted ones but its 16.00% turnover ratio seems to suggest against this. It is more likely then that this is simply the result of some securities outperforming the others on a relative basis. This is a very low turnover rate even for a fixed-income fund, which is certainly something that we can appreciate. This is because a low turnover rate helps to keep a fund’s trading costs down, which should result in more of the fund’s income being available to distribute to its investors. It should be obvious why this is overall appealing.

As is the case with corporate bonds, municipal bonds are assigned ratings by the major rating agencies that theoretically tell investors the risk that the issuing entity will default on the bond issues. This is important because unlike the Federal government, it is not impossible for a municipal government to default. Here is how the bonds in the portfolio are currently rated:

Source: BlackRock

Anything that is rated BBB or above is considered to be investment-grade and at very low risk of default. As we can clearly see, that accounts for nearly the entire portfolio. This is something that will certainly appeal to more conservative investors, particularly retirees. This is because unlike many other investors, retirees do not have the luxury of obtaining more principal. As a default can have a very significant effect on the principal of a bond portfolio (particularly a large default), they will often want to invest in reasonably safe bonds that are unlikely to see a loss of principal. This appears to be largely the case here.

The Problem For Income Investors

As noted in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing retirees today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees due to their dependence on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past several years. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate that the nation’s commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the central bank cut this rate to all-time lows in 2007 and kept it there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. Although the bank did begin to raise the rate at that time, it remained low by historical standards. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed all this and the bank was again forced to cut the rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%. This is important because this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why the interest rate on things such as mortgages is so low. It is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding basically nothing. This has unfortunately rendered traditional retirement income strategies like laddering certificates of deposit essentially useless. Retirees have therefore been forced to pursue other options to generate the income that they need to finance their lifestyles.

The primary option that most of these retirees have chosen to pursue is to move their assets out of safe bank accounts and into riskier assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one of the reasons why we have seen such strong asset appreciation over the past several years. This has been very good for capital gains but has unfortunately had a devastating effect on yields, which have plummeted to exceptionally low levels. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY), which is 1.30% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG) yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a minimum wage job would generate more income than a $1 million portfolio invested into these funds.

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is able to do much better than this. This may be surprising considering that the yield on the bonds held by this fund is very similar to what is held by the iShares exchange-traded fund. The reason for the higher yields here is that the BlackRock fund is able to use certain strategies that its exchange-traded peers cannot. One of these will be discussed in just a moment. As mentioned earlier, this fund yields 5.82% at the current price. Although this is nowhere close to what some other funds can produce, it is still enough to generate $58,200 in annual income off of a $1 million portfolio. This would not be a bad supplement to Social Security and should allow for a reasonable retirement in most areas of the country.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the fund uses to boost its income beyond that of comparable funds is the use of leverage. In short, the fund borrows money in order to purchase municipal bonds. As long as the yield on the purchased securities is higher than the interest rate on the purchased bonds, this is quite effective at boosting the yield of the overall portfolio. We have already seen that interest rates are currently incredibly low and considering that the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates, we can conclude that this is likely to be the case. The use of leverage is a double-edged sword however since it boosts both gains and losses. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see leverage above a third as a percentage of assets in order to minimize our risks. The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust satisfies this requirement as it currently has a leverage ratio of 32.09% as a percentage of assets. Thus, it appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and return.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is to generate a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we might assume that it pays out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1229 per share ($1.4748 per share annually), which gives it a 5.82% yield at the current price. The fund has been quite consistent about paying out a distribution over the years, although it has varied quite a bit:

Source: CEF Connect

This variability with the distributions is not something that is altogether uncommon for bond funds given their fairly high dependence on interest rates paid by bonds. The consistency is likely to appeal to those investors looking for a steady and secure source of income, however. They are also likely to find the fund’s recent distribution increase appealing. Another thing that is likely to prove appealing is that these distributions are entirely classified as dividend income, with no return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

One of the reasons why this is likely to be appealing is that a return of capital can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are of course other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital (such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains) but we apparently do not have to worry about that here. As I have pointed out in the past though, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a reasonably current financial report that we can consult for this task. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period ended July 31, 2021. As such, it will give us a good idea of how well the fund performed during the very strong recovery that we saw in the market following the end of the majority of the pandemic lockdowns. During this full-year period, the received $6,368 in dividends and $93,563,922 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio. This gives it a total of $93,570,290 in income during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $76,287,848 available for the investors. This was not quite enough to cover the $80,256,251 that it actually paid out in distributions, although it got fairly close. There are of course other ways for the fund to make money, such as capital gains. It succeeded quite handily in this, realizing $30,628,843 in net gains with another $5,934,062 in net unrealized gains. This is quite obviously more than enough to cover the distributions with money left over. Thus, we can conclude that the distribution is likely quite safe.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measurement called the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the bond’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund’s shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them for a price that is less than the fund’s net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of October 13, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund has a net asset value of $25.53 per share but only trades for $25.37 per share. That gives it a 0.63% discount at the current price. This is much better than the 1.54% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month, so the price certainly looks quite reasonable here. Overall, this may be a good price at which to acquire the fund.