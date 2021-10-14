da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

If Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) continues to provide successful streaming experiences, I would be expecting sales growth to be equal to 29%-13%. Besides, with new integrations with cloud-based software applications and new large organizations becoming clients, sales growth could even touch 25%-31%. In any case, I believe that the company is really a buy. Under my most optimistic case scenario, the fair price is equal to $55, which is far above the current market price of ~$32.50.

Vimeo’s Business Model And Spin-Off Transaction

Headquartered in New York, Vimeo offers software as a service for users looking to share video and streaming content. The company offers a significant number of cloud-based tools empowering free and paid users to communicate and create new content on a turnkey platform.

Source: Company’s Website

On May 25, 2021, VMEO executed a spin-off transaction and separated from IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). The fact that VMEO was part of a large corporation like IAC may be appreciated by the investment community. Notice that IAC has a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. It is also well known that spin-off transactions are followed by stock returns.

VMEO Continues To Offer Quality Products, And Expands Internationally

VMEO’s adoption is mainly driven by the number of users who share videos. When users upload new content, usually new members decide to experience VMEO. In the process, VMEO’s customer base increases, the company receives more audience, more users may publish new videos, and Vimeo links are also shared much more online.

With VMEO’s adoption process noted, in my view, what really matters is offering high-quality free products. Free users will most likely pay for subscription plans if VMEO’s products and content are very interesting.

VMEO’s platform not only offers streaming of high dynamic range (HDR) video in up to 8K resolution, it also appears to offer best-in-class playback and live streaming experiences for large and small audiences across different geographies and for multiple devices. In sum, I believe that the products offered are of great quality, which will contribute to user growth. As a result, sales growth will be elevated in the near future:

Source: Prospectus

I also believe that VMEO has sufficient cash on hand to attract more subscribers outside the U.S. through marketing and sales efforts. The main rationale is that the company’s business model is working well in the United States. VMEO has accumulated a significant amount of know-how on how to attract new users. Hence, with a small number of marketing efforts, user growth may be higher outside the United States:

Source: Prospectus

With the previous assumptions, I included sales growth of 31% in 2023-2024 and declining growth from 29% in 2025 to 13% in 2030. Note that my numbers are approximately close to that of other market analysts from 2021 to 2023 and very conservative from 2024 to 2030:

Source: Expectations From Market Analysts

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

I would expect CFO/Sales to increase over time because the company will most likely receive beneficial effects from economies of scale. With that, I used a constant 11% CFO/Sales ratio because I want to be very moderate in my FCF estimations. If we sum everything, the free cash flow would grow from close to $41 million in 2022 to more than $291 million in 2030:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

As shown in the table below, with a WACC of 7.63%, the sum of the free cash flow stands at close to $937 million:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Now, with $331 million in cash, the assumption of 2031 FCF of $330 million, and a multiple of 22x, the implied stock price would be equal to close to $31-$33:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Superb Sales Growth From Large Organizations, And Integration With Cloud-based Software Applications

I am also very optimistic about the fact that VMEO’s characteristics are as good as that of a live TV studio. With the company’s branding customization, email capture, and other sophisticated marketing tools, in my view, large organizations will realize soon that using VMEO could be cheaper and more convenient than renting a large infrastructure. In that case scenario, I would be expecting a significant amount of revenue growth and free cash flow generation.

That’s not all. The integration with cloud-based software applications is also promising. VMEO appears to be working with Shopify (SHOP), GoDaddy (GDDY), Dropbox (DBX), Google (GOOG), Slack, Adobe (ADBE), Mailchimp, and HubSpot (HUBS).

In my opinion, the more integrations VMEO develops, the more revenue and subscribers for VMEO. Take into account that the company creates massive network effects with the integrations. For instance, Dropbox users may choose to use VMEO because they can use both platforms.

Under these extraordinary and optimistic assumptions, VMEO would report 25% sales growth in 2025-2028, 15% in 2029, and 10% sales growth in 2030. Of course, these assumptions are not as conservative as in the previous case scenario:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

I also included a CFO Margin of 11%-15%, a constant Capex/sales ratio of 0.25%, and the FCF margin close to 14.75%. The table below offers more information on the matter:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

If we sum everything, the result is equal to $1.421 billion. Notice that I used a WACC of 5.5% because I expect that the cost of equity would decline when investors see the new fantastic results provided above:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Note that I also included an exit multiple of 25x and a share count of 155 million, which implied a share price of $55. Under these circumstances, the company really looks like a buy at the current price level of $25-$32.50:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

With $331 Million In Cash, The Company Will Be Able To Invest In Marketing

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $331 million in cash and cash equivalents with $612 million in assets and no financial debt. With these figures in mind, I believe that the company will most likely have the liquidity to pay marketing expenses, or launch new software developments:

Source: 10-Q

The company reports deferred revenue worth $165 million, which means that clients are financing the company’s operations. I don’t think that management will have to talk a lot to banks in the near future. Notice that I assumed that debt would be zero in 2030:

Source: 10-Q

I assumed That The Debt Would Be Zero In 2030, But In February 2021, The Company Received A $100 Million Facility

The prospectus notes that Vimeo OpCo entered into a $100 million credit facility, which will expire on February 12, 2026. I believe that readers will be better informed by reading the following lines:

On February 12, 2021, Vimeo OpCo entered into a $100 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), which expires on February 12, 2026. Any borrowings under the Credit Facility are guaranteed by Vimeo's wholly-owned material domestic subsidiaries, if any, and are secured by substantially all assets of Vimeo and any guarantors, subject to certain exceptions. Source: Prospectus

I am expecting a free cash flow of more than $101 million in 2024, which means that the company’s debt/FCF would stand at close to 1x. With this in mind, I really wouldn’t be worried about the company’s total amount of debt. However, there are some risks. Notice that the company expects to have sufficient funds to finance its operating requirements. The credit facility will be used only if needed.

Vimeo believes its existing cash and cash equivalents and expected positive cash flows generated from operations will be sufficient to fund its normal operating requirements, including capital expenditures, and other commitments for the foreseeable future. The $100 million of available borrowings under Vimeo’s Credit Facility will be a potential source of additional financial flexibility and liquidity if needed. Source: S-1

Risks From The Spin-Off Transaction

Part of the cash held by VMEO may be given to IAC to repay the debt with IAC. Notice that if VMEO reports less cash on hand, the stock price could fall. VMEO explained some of its relationships with IAC with the following words:

In January 2021, Vimeo OpCo raised $300 million of equity capital via the sale of approximately 6.2 million shares of Class A Voting common stock for $200 million, or $32.41 per share, at a $5.2 billion pre-money valuation, and approximately 2.8 million shares of Class A Voting common stock for $100 million, or $35.35 per share, at a $5.7 billion pre-money valuation. A portion of the proceeds from the January 2021 primary equity raise was used to repay the debt payable to IAC, including accrued interest. Source: S-1 In January 2021, Vimeo OpCo repaid its outstanding related party debt to IAC in the amount of $99.5 million, which included accrued interest of $4.9 million, using a portion of the proceeds from the January 2021 primary equity raise. Each promissory note bore interest at 10% per annum. Source: S-1

There are other risks coming from the completion of the spin-off. For instance, VMEO signed operating lease agreements with IAC. I cannot really say whether the price VMEO is paying for the lease is what VMEO would pay to a third party:

Upon the completion of the Spin-off, Vimeo entered into an operating lease agreement with IAC for the space we occupy in IAC's headquarters building. Source: S-1

My Takeaway

If VMEO continues to offer best-in-class streaming experiences and high-quality video content, sales growth would be equal to 29%-13%. But, that’s not all. New integrations with cloud-based software applications and large clients could push sales growth up to 25%. In my best-case scenario, VMEO is worth $55, which, given the current valuation, represents a significant upside potential. I would definitely be a buyer at the current price.