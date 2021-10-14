VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a stock that everyone loves to hate, but when it comes to investing, emotions are just more noise to a long-term thesis that only grows stronger by the day. If you recall, Facebook experienced similar selling pressure during the summer of 2018, and the stock came roaring back once a whirlwind of negative press fell by the wayside and investors returned to evaluating fundamentals. We’re huge fans of this underpriced tech giant's shares, and we’re reiterating its 10-rating on the Valuentum Buying Index and our $515 fair value estimate. Shares are trading at ~$329 at the time of this writing.

Facebook Is A Net Cash Rich, Free Cash Flow Generating Giant

Image: Facebook's free cash flow generation has been resilient in the face of prior iOS updates, and we think it will continue to grow rapidly in the future. Source: Facebook.

Nobody wants to be caught dead holding shares of Facebook, but that's even more reason why the market is getting this one wrong. We view Facebook like the tobacco companies that dominated the second half of the 20th century with respect to returns. They were absolutely hated, but they put up some excellent performance. We think Facebook needs to improve some of its business practices, for sure, but we also think people need to understand that it is not only Facebook that is trying to find the right answer to social media, but that it's really every company, and perhaps all of society.

Still, CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a lot of the flak, even if other platforms, including Twitter (TWTR) may even be worse for mental health (see here, here, here, here). There's also a degree of hypocrisy going on. Many are accusing Facebook of doing tremendous wrongs by "polluting" the minds of its users, but we need to be realistic here. Look at the most popular television series from Netflix (NFLX), Squid Game. It is the most gruesome and grotesque series, perhaps ever made, and it is terribly violent, by any measure (and not good for kids). On one hand, we have society and Congress accusing Facebook of doing harm, while on the other hand, people are applauding Netflix for the success of Squid Game.

We like to stick with the cold hard facts, and not let political bias or emotions enter our investment process, no matter how we feel about Facebook. When it comes down to it, very few companies have the free cash flow generating prowess of Facebook, nor its net-cash-rich and debt-free balance sheet. We're talking about a company that is among the strongest in the world, and it may truly be this angle for why it is being attacked (it is growing too powerful). Regardless, any regulations placed on Facebook will have to be applied to all social media companies, and many just won't be able to keep up with the costs. What doesn't kill Facebook will make it stronger, in our view.

Apple’s iOS Updates Mean Facebook Customers Will Spend More

Facebook is against the ropes right now, seemingly getting hit from every direction. Most of the “news,” however, is old “news.” For many months now, Facebook had been telling investors that it would experience some growth headwinds from Apple’s (AAPL) iOS updates, which now require apps to have an opt-in function, which essentially limits user information exchanged with Facebook for its targeted ads. The markets had been expecting a top-line growth impact from iOS updates earlier this year, but Facebook powered through with impressive first- and second-quarter results. The market shrugged the concerns off at the time.

However, unlike in previous updates, with the latest iOS update, released September 20, Facebook users seem to be finally experiencing some impact, per the company’s latest update:

We've heard from many of you that the impact on your advertising investment has been greater than you expected. The cost of achieving your business outcome may have increased and it’s also gotten harder to measure your campaigns on our platform. In some cases, this is due to underreporting on our part. Our estimate is that in aggregate we are underreporting iOS web conversions by approximately 15%; however there is a broad range for individual advertisers. We believe that real world conversions, like sales and app installs, are higher than what is being reported for many advertisers. We are committed to helping you better measure these outcomes and improve your performance. We’re on this journey with you as our business also navigates and adapts to these changes. As we noted during our earnings call in July, we expected increased headwinds from platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. We know many of you are experiencing this greater impact as we are. We’re optimistic about our multi-year effort to develop new privacy-enhancing technologies that minimize the amount of personal information we process, while still allowing us to show personalized ads and measure their effectiveness. Those efforts will take time, but there are actions you can take right now to maximize performance in this new environment while still respecting people’s privacy.

The long and short of the Facebook performance update is that it seems like Facebook advertisers may be paying a bit more for a little less as a result of the latest iOS update. It seems highly doubtful that ongoing iOS updates will be a sustainable negative for Facebook’s top-line performance in the longer run, however. Quite simply, Facebook ads may now be a little less efficient for advertisers, but that may only mean that its advertisers will have to spend more to achieve the same goals, a view that seems to be what the latest Facebook performance update implies (“The cost of achieving your business outcome may have increased...”).

It appears that Facebook has also been conservative in its prior ad reporting due to the iOS updates (and perhaps because of other factors). By disclosing that its advertising success may even be better than reported (as in the block quotes above), however, we view it as an attempt to cushion the blow that advertisers are probably now going to have to spend more to get a desired result in a post-iOS update world. The headline wasn’t great, but we’re actually neutral on the development, as we’ve been factoring in slowing annual revenue growth at Facebook in coming years in our valuation model.

Facebook’s Policing Costs to Increase and Antitrust Scrutiny to Persist, as Expected

Facebook’s website has always been controversial, and that brings us to the second reason why investors may be selling shares. The political divide between those that want Americans to be vaccinated and anti-vaccine activists has never been bigger. In our opinion, Facebook, perhaps no more than the “Octagon” in an MMA match, however, is nonetheless the object that everyone is blaming for the fight, fairly or not. The blame doesn’t stop with COVID-19 vaccine information either.

Facebook has gotten a black eye from potential illegal activity being sourced on its platform to reports that its properties may be unhealthy for the teens that use them. The WSJ has jumped on the bandwagon, writing a series of articles titled ‘The Facebook Files.’ We think Facebook’s business practices have room for improvement, of course, but we’ve been factoring in material cost increases in the coming years that the company will allocate to better police its platform. This is neutral on our fair value estimate, as a result.

The list of Facebook criticisms is long and probably growing, but the third one that is driving some angst among shareholders is anti-trust considerations. Facebook made a number of savvy acquisitions in the past, and regulators are looking to claw back some of its prior decisions--again fairly or not. It’s difficult to handicap the probability that Facebook or any other big cap tech company will be “broken up” in the coming years, but we’re generally neutral on this development, too.

For starters, Facebook shareholders own the free cash flow streams of all of Facebook’s properties, and this won’t change in the event of a breakup. If anything, a breakup would force the market to re-value shares on a sum-of-the-parts basis, which would be a positive, and may serve as a long-term catalyst to send the company’s shares to our fair value estimate. Though we’d prefer the company stay as one, a breakup isn’t necessary bad.

Facebook's Stock Valuation

Image: Valuentum

At Valuentum, we like to use a discounted cash-flow valuation process (enterprise valuation) to derive a fair value estimate for shares of companies. The two primary sources of intrinsic value come from net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of free cash flow. We love companies that have a firm foundation of cash-based sources of intrinsic value, especially those that are debt free. To learn more about the discounted cash-flow modeling approach and the cash based sources of intrinsic value, please see our book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image: An excerpt from the valuation section of Valuentum's 16-page report on Facebook.

As one can see from the composition of intrinsic value (step chart above, to the right), the next few years don't account for much of our thesis on Facebook. That means we're more concerned about the long-term dynamics of the business than we are about any near-term noise that may drive emotional selling. We think our forecasts are very reasonable, with fading revenue growth over the next few years, and normalized margin expectations that build in considerable expense growth to police its platform. We believe shares of Facebook are dirt cheap, with a fair value estimate north of $500 per share, and this doesn't even consider other sources of potential upside.

Concluding Thoughts

Facebook has been here before.

Concerns over the pace of top-line growth, its brand image and business practices, and whether it operates as a monopoly are nothing new. However, we think Facebook will continue to be effective in serving advertisers (despite the ongoing iOS hiccups), spend in-line with expectations to combat controversial issues and improve business practices, and come through anti-trust issues relatively unscathed -- either staying whole given the increased ad competition from the likes of Twitter, Amazon (AMZN), Snap (SNAP) and TikTok, or be broken up, which would only serve as a catalyst for price-to-fair value estimate convergence.

From our perspective, Facebook retains its status as a moaty, net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating powerhouse with substantial secular growth prospects. In the event shares of Facebook were to substantially weaken further to the low $300s or high $200s, we would not be surprised to see the executive suite increase its buyback authorization. The near term will certainly be rocky as Facebook faces a whirlwind of negativity from almost every direction, but its business remains very attractive, and we expect the company to eventually navigate these troubled waters to new highs--once again.