4 Closed-End Funds Bought In September

September had lived up to its infamy as being one of the worst months for the market. This now marks the first monthly decline for the broader S&P 500 Index since January earlier this year. I was able to take advantage of this sell-off by adding to some positions in my portfolio.

It certainly was a volatile month as well. The VIX has shot up to above its average level for the last year. VIX is the measurement of volatility that the market might see. Though relatively speaking, volatility has been quite muted in 2021 overall. This average was also increased, with the end of 2020 still being quite volatile from the sell-off earlier last year.

I was able to take advantage of this volatility by putting a bit of cash to work. As readers know, I put cash to work every month regardless. However, this month provided a bit more volatility, which I could take advantage of by buying a bit more aggressively. Overall, I added to four positions that I have already been holding onto—no new names this month, just old classics that I have already been loving.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)

The fund will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium." They last reported being overwritten at 90% of the portfolio. This is fairly aggressive.

The tax-managed focus comes in with the "fund evaluating returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund." The investment policy is designed to achieve their main objective; "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

ETW is a fund that doesn't get a lot of attention. Most investors brush it aside due to its weaker past performance and distribution cuts. However, I believe that is all tied to its focus on global securities. We all know that the U.S. market has been the dominant performer for the past decade-plus now. We also know that the international markets aren't always the losers. At least historically, it has been the case that they trade off back and forth.

It's the sister fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), that gets all the love instead. That's always an easy sell because it has been much more robust if we look back at the past 10-year performance. What I'm hoping to capture here are the next ten years where international equities could outperform.

It remains to be seen if that is the case, but that is the summary of why I've been adding to ETW over the last year or so now. I update this fund quite regularly, so give my previous piece a read for more of an in-depth dive.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)

ASGI's investment objective is "to seek to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income."

To achieve this, their investment strategy is quite simple. They will "invest in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world."

This is a newer fund launching in the middle of 2020. They were able to invest and take advantage of some of the rebounding equity markets. This plays a little bit into why I like ETW and have been adding funds there too. It is the global exposure that ASGI offers. For a closed-end fund, this fund is quite aggressively invested outside of the U.S. They carry around 38% in U.S. holdings as of their last update. ETW, for example, has roughly 56% still in North American holdings.

ASGI is a fund focused on "infrastructure," as its name would suggest. However, it is also one of the ways that investors can get a bit of exposure to industrials. There aren't a lot of funds that overweight industrials; this is one of them. This can be appealing at this time because the industrial sector is often viewed as a value sector. If the rotation into value and away from tech ever picks up again as it did earlier this year, that could benefit ASGI.

With that being said, utilities have been a bit of a disappointment more broadly. That has put a damper on some of ASGI's performance. They have been the worst performer for the last year and YTD.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

BST's investment objective is "providing income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

To achieve this, the fund will "under normal market conditions, invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement, and use of science and/or technology, and/or potential to generate current income from advantageous dividend yields." They will also employ an options writing strategy against individual positions in the portfolio.

For those keeping track, this is the third month in a row I've added BST. Here are the comments from last month;

It continues to be the same story. The rights offering they initiated several months ago led to a significant decline in the fund's price. That has pushed the fund into discount territory when it frequently has traded at premiums.

I continue to view this fund as my core-type holding in the large-cap tech space. With this latest addition, I'm now back to around where I was previously before I sold due to the rights offering. It is a top ten position for me.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

The fund is described as "a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose objective is to provide a high level of total return." Their investment policy is to "under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying or other income-producing securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Fund's assets will consist of dividend-paying equity securities."

GDV is a longer-term holding of mine. I last added to my position in April of this year. It helps fill a more diversified role in my CEF portfolio since it isn't overweight in the tech sector. In fact, its largest sector allocation is in the financial services industry. That is followed by "food & beverage."

It helps provide some exposure to areas of the market that could otherwise be lacking. I've been mainly focused on adding more financial exposure to my portfolio over the last year. As interest rates are set to rise in the next couple of years, that could be a better place to position one's portfolio.

This seems to be another one that investors often overlook. Again, primarily due to its "underperformance" relative to other benchmarks such as the S&P 500. Though it also isn't invested in the same portfolio as the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF is either.

As financials have been having a stellar year in 2021, we see that GDV has surpassed SPY's performance on a YTD basis.

While its share price has outperformed its NAV price, the fund is still left with an attractive 9.66% discount.

Additionally, the lower distribution yield of 5.08% doesn't often get CEF investors too excited either. Regardless, it has been a reasonably steady payer since its launch. They cut once during the 2008/09 financial crisis and have maintained or raised the monthly distribution since to reclaim its pre-GFC level. I suspect they could raise again given the current circumstances of a 4.59% NAV distribution.

Conclusion

No new names were added this month, but just additional purchases in positions I already owned. Several of these aren't going to be on most investors' radars for various reasons. ETW and GDV don't have the track record that most investors want to see as they have invested differently than mega-cap U.S. tech. ASGI is a newer fund, so it is probably underfollowed at this point. Though had it been around, it too could have been a weaker performer had they carried similar global and industrial exposure that it does now.

That being said, I have still added to BST this month as well. That is absolutely what has been working in this market for the last decade or so. Therefore, it shows some of the best performance. In that case, I was still working towards adding my position back to where it was previously—being the third month in a row that I've added to my position due to the attractive discount remaining.