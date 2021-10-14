Akchamczuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On Oct 11, Protalix (NYSE:PLX) and Chiesi, PLX's partner in PRX-102, provided regulatory update on PRX-102 for adults patients with Fabry Disease.

Previously (April 28), PLX announced that they have received a CRL (Complete Response Letter) regarding their BLA (Biologics License Application), seeking accelerated approval of PRX‑102 for adult patients with Fabry disease.

Unlike PLX's April 28's update, the Oct 11 update makes no mention of the inspection of their manufacturing facility, but focuses on the inclusion of 2-year data from BALANCE.

The Type A meeting was held on September 9, 2021. As part of the meeting minutes provided by the FDA, which included the preliminary comments and meeting discussion, the FDA, in principle, agreed that the data package proposed to the FDA for the BLA resubmission has the potential to support a traditional approval of PRX–102 for the treatment of Fabry disease. The planned data package for the BLA resubmission, given the changed regulatory landscape in the United States, will include the final two–year analyses of the phase III BALANCE clinical trial.

(Source; Italic & Bold emphasis added for emphasis)

The inclusion of two-year data from BALANCE for BLA resubmission means a significant delay in the timeline of a potential FDA approval.

For example, PLX disclosed the 12-month interim data from BALANCE in June 2021, and projected to file an application to the European Union in Q1 2022.

Assuming a similar timeline, 24-month data from BALANCE would be due in June 2022, for the company to file the BLA resubmission in Q1 2023 and to receive FDA's answer around Q1 2024 [one year between filing and decision]

This means a delay of 2.75 years more than PLX had anticipated (Q2, 2021; see below), if an approval is the final outcome.

(Source: slide 16; Red box added)

2021: the new 2016?

Some who follow PLX's Fabry BLA seem surprised by the CRL (here, here). From their understanding of PLX's update regarding the CRL, they believed it to be mostly or entirely due to the pandemic-related problems with the inspection.

I don't share such an opinion, as expressed in my June 2020 article.

Simply put, I believed and still do that PRX-102's BLA is insufficient without data from BALANCE, PLX's randomized controlled p3 trial.

Back in June 2016, the FDA already guided PLX on what would be required to support a filling of PRX-102 in Fabry Disease, which PLX announced when they initiated BALANCE, a randomized controlled p3 trial.

(Source; Red box added)

More things to note:

The primary efficacy parameter is the comparison of the mean annualized change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between treatment groups... At 12 months, the Company intends to conduct an interim analysis to test for non-inferiority to support an anticipated regulatory filing with the EMA. Patients enrolled in the study will continue to be treated for a total of 24 months, at which point the data will be analyzed to test for superiority to support an FDA filing. To demonstrate superiority, during the SPA process, the FDA indicated that a 30% improvement in the rate of decline in eGFR relative to the active comparator arm is acceptable. ...Written guidance from the FDA has stated that the BALANCE Study is adequate to support a filing.

(Source; Italic & Bold added)

I don't know why it has taken PLX nearly 6 years to conduct/complete a 2-year trial, nor why PLX anticipated an approval for a BLA without any data from BALANCE, considering what the FDA has guided in 2016.

From the Oct 11, 2021 PR, it seems that the FDA has not changed their 2016 guidance, regarding what is required to support PRX-102's BLA filing:

Namely, the 2-year [superiority] data from BALANCE.

Investment Consideration

PLX has an approved drug for Gaucher Disease, but the company is not yet profitable, an enterprise value of $38M, or a market cap of $53M (Oct 13, 2021).

Their other candidates include PRX-110, licensed to SarcoMed USA, PRX-115 and PRX-119 are both pre-clinical (slide 7).

Needless to say, the lead candidate PRX-102 represents a very significant value driver for the company and the stock, as the potential milestone payments from Chiesi are said to be up to $1B+ (slide 17).

Per Oct 11 update, PLX projected to file an application to the European Union in Q1 2022, supported by 12-month, non-inferiority data from BALANCE.

As for the BLA resubmission to the FDA, the company did not specify a timeline. My estimate is filing in Q1 2023 for a decision in Q1 2024.

Based on my previous analysis of the phase 1/2 trial data and BALANCE's superiority end points, I estimate a low probability of successful 2-year superiority data.

If this estimation is correct, I'm not sure how the FDA will decide regarding PRX-102's resubmitted BLA.

Furthermore, even if PRX-102 is approved in the EU and/or the US a year later, being a late comer, i.e. 4th drug in EU and the third in the US, I'm not sure how competitive PRX-102 will be in market share, with the well-established ERTs and Amicus' oral Fabry drug, Galafold.

Finally, developers that are developing curative gene therapy that targets the root cause for Fabry Disease are all making progress in the clinic, e.g. AVRO, FRLN, SGMO.

For example, AVRO is reporting new safety data from their Fabry program and the company is projected to initiate a registration trial in mid 2022.

If any or all of the gene therapy candidates are successfully developed/approved, then the market for ERT in Fabry will no doubt be greatly impacted, as many patients will likely choose to receive one-time curative gene therapy, instead of life-long ERT therapy that has limited treatment effects.

Finance

According to the Q2 earning call, the cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, were approximately $77 million as of June 30, 2021.

According to the 10Q Form, page 5, the net loss for the first six months in 2021 was ~$16.7M.

Concluding Thoughts

It's unfortunate that PLX has taken so long to finally do what they knew in 2016 needed to be done, namely to conduct/complete BALANCE, a randomized controlled trial, to support the regulatory filings in the EU and the US.

Instead, the company seemed to have chosen to prioritize the open-label trials without control, with the hope that results from these trials would be sufficient to secure an approval.

Five years, a CRL, and a type A meeting later, it would seem that these decisions were mistaken and very costly for the investors, as well as perhaps even putting the future of the company in jeopardy.

For the sentiment tag, I will choose bearish, as I estimate PRX-102's prospect is materially worsened, due to the CRL and the ensuing significant delays in the regulatory process.

Thanks for reading. All the best!