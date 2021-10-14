HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HCTHY) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 14, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mendiratta - Head, Investor Relations

C. Vijayakumar - President and Chief Executive Officer

Prateek Aggarwal - Chief Financial Officer

Darren Oberst - Senior Corporate Vice President, Products & Platforms

Conference Call Participants

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal

Pankaj Kapoor - CLSA

Sandip Agarwal - Edelweiss

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Apurva Prasad - Elara Capital

Prashant Kothari - Pictet

Ashish Aggarwal - Principal India

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:05 Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HCL Technologies Limited Q2 FY twenty two Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions]

00:32 I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjay Mendiratta, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you.

Sanjay Mendiratta

00:37 Thank you, Stanford. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. A very warm welcome to HCL Tech’s Q2 fiscal twenty two earnings call. Trust you all are safe and in good health. We have with us today Mr. C. Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCL Tech; Mr. Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Apparao, Chief Human Resource Officer along with the Senior Leadership team to discuss the performance of the company during the quarter followed by a Q&A.

01:12 In the course of this call, certain statements that will be made are forward-looking, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made in the course of this call. In this regard, please do review the Safe Harbor statements in the formal Investor Release documents and all the factors that can cause the difference.

01:49 Over to you, CVK. Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

01:56 Good evening, everyone. I hope all of you are safe and keeping well. A very warm wishes for the festive season.

02:05 Let me start giving you a high-level commentary on our performance in the last quarter. We delivered healthy growth. Last quarter, we posted a revenue growth of three point five percent sequentially in constant currency and ten point five in year-on-year basis. We continue to execute well, keeping our operating margins within the guided range. Our operating margin came at nineteen percent.

02:34 We continue to see strong demand for all our services, especially digital business, which is our application services, digital consulting and data analytics and our engineering services and our cloud services. These three forms a big part of our overall services revenue. This represents about eighty five percent of our overall portfolio of the total revenue of the company. And the services portfolio grew thirteen point one year-on-year and five point two percent sequentially in constant currency.

3:13 The acceleration and demand for digital and cloud propositions, both in IT and Business Services and Engineering Services, reflects as a thirty six point three percent growth Y-o-Y in constant currency for all our Mode 2 offerings. Successful ongoing client mining resulted an impressive client addition across all categories. We grew our one hundred million dollar clients by one hundred and fifty million dollar clients by four. On a year-on-year basis, we've grown over twelve, twenty million dollar clients by five, and one million dollar clients by nineteen. This reflects strong demand and relevance of our offerings to the G-2000 clients, each of these clients are large investors in technology and address a lot of their digital initiatives.

04:08 We also had strong booking, which grew Y-o-Y thirty eight percent. We won two point two five billion dollars of net new deals. We also witnessed the highest net hiring numbers in the quarter eleven thousand one hundred and thirty five. All these stats augurs – they augur well for our business momentum going forward. The two point two billion dollar includes thirteen large services deal and one significant product deal across Telecom, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Manufacturing and other verticals.

04:44 I also want to call out that while there isn't a large deal in financial services, but our services momentum in Financial Services is very strong with significant incremental additions, that happens to -- happens in a number of our large clients. This quarter, we got a landmark analyst citation for our public cloud capabilities, where Gartner, in their inaugural report rated us amongst the top three leaders worldwide in Public Cloud IT Transformation Service Providers.

05:18 We are the only India-heritage player in this top group and actually, the only non-consultant full stack IT services vendor in this category. This is a great testimonial of our leadership in this space and with cloud becoming the very backbone of enterprise technology modernization, we believe we are more strongly positioned to leverage the opportunities that this multi hundred billion dollar market presents to us.

05:47 We also received the leaders rating in The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization and Migration Services report released this quarter. We are seeing the market awareness in the traction of HCL’s unique offerings in the application space, which is increasing by the day. It will only get stronger and we will be rewarded with the pole position, similar to what we enjoy in our Infrastructure and Engineering services.

06:17 We are also recognized in leadership position by various other analysts and advisors on various practices and offerings, and you will find this in our quarterly investor release. I'm very [Technical Difficulty] to share with all of you HCL has once again made it to the Forbes List of World's Best Employers. We emerged as number one among all organizations globally in the field of professional services and lead the ratings in the technology and services industry. We're also among the top five multinationals headquartered in India across all sectors in this list.

06:56 This is a very influential global recognition and the one that is reflective of our commitment towards fostering a culture of empowerment, innovation, learning and mutual growth as also the aspirational value of employer brand. This quarter also got another validation for our employer brand on the back of Forbes, best places to Work Global Citation. HCL America has now certified as Great Places to Work in twenty twenty one. Brandon Hall recognized HCL in eight categories, including gold award for leading under the crisis, take care HCL program, recognized for our leadership strategy and commitment for managing employee engagement all through the pandemic. We are really proud of this recognition.

07:48 Now, I will throw some light on our segmental performance. In terms of segments, this quarter we posted five point two percent sequential and thirteen point two year-on-year growth in constant currency in our IT and Business Services. Our Digital business embedded in the apps offerings continue to grow faster within this segment, providing impetus to the overall growth led by various propositions like commerce modernization, client experience transformation, analytics and so on.

08:25 The strong growth reflects the solid foothold our propositions have made in this segment. We have brought home many defining large deals across manufacturing, retail, CPG, life sciences and high-tech sector in the last quarter. Two examples, two U.S. based major healthcare companies selected HCL to digitally transform and modernize their applications across the organizational landscape. Also, a Finnish consumer goods company chose us to drive digital transformation, initiatives for an immersive omni-channel experience for its end customers and two leading Canadian brands also interested us with their digital transformation journeys.

9:10 We're also seeing a good momentum in integrated deals where clients are awarding us both application and in infrastructure modernization programs. For example, a Europe-based consumer goods company selected HCL to deliver services in the area of data analytics and integration, marketing, sales and trade promotion management. We will be responsible for application development, support and new projects across these product streams for this prestigious client.

09:41 HCL will also transform the client's global workforce experience services, delivering a consistent and personalized experience across all endpoints. We will introduce a flexible, scalable and agile delivery model to accommodate business dynamics across all markets and geographies. In our digital foundation and infrastructure proposition, we're starting to grow again at industry leading rate after a relatively tepid Q1 on the back of healthy demand. We continue to win a good number of large deals in cloud migration, digital workplace and cybersecurity across geographies and verticals.

10:23 Now coming to our Engineering and R&D Services, led by a strong demand for Industry 4.0 solutions and the Digital Engineering services. Our ERS business posted robust five point four percent sequential and twelve point seven year-on-year growth in constant currency. Notable mention here is the strong recovery in asset heavy industries, after relatively a tough time post the first wave of the pandemic eighteen months back, while the High-Tech and Telecom segment continues to grow well.

10:57 This quarter three leading technology companies, interested their product transformation journey to us, to develop new used cases for their products, improve product revenue and increase market share.

11:12 Our key win here is a U.S. based technology company that shows HCL as a product engineering and join go-to-market partner for its workforce management SaaS offerings. HCL will provide accelerated roadmap, integrate viewer technologies and expand the customer base by tapping into new industries and geographies. It's really heartening to see our engineering business retain its pole position in the market. Even as this sector migrates from traditional project led work to digital engineering end-to-end transformation initiatives.

11:49 We see a lot of growth potential for Mode 2 stack in this business and will continue our investments in this space. With our strong numbers in digital cloud and digital engineering, our Mode 2 portfolio continues to do very well, delivering almost sixty -- thirty six percent growth year-on-year basis. Our products and platform declined five point five percent year-on-year in this quarter in constant currency. You probably know that JAS quarter is the weakest quarter in the new license sales for any software product business. We had few deals, which slipped from the September quarter to the December quarter. We expect to bounce back in OND, including some catch up for the timing delays of some deals in JAS. And OND is seasonally a strong quarter, and we are very confident of a very sharp bounce back in this segment.

12:51 During this quarter, we had two hundred and eighty plus new footprint wins, a strong year-on-year improvement from the previous JAS. One of the world's largest retailers expanded its relationship, with HCL for new licenses for HCL Commerce, BigFix and Domino. HCL Commerce supports the customers multi-billion dollar online business, while BigFix manages its countless end point devices. We launched HCL Now and HCL SoFy and are seeing good initial uptake from the customers, though a lot of them are still in the early stages in terms of pilots and customers interest.

13:33 We are also seeing positive recognition from industry analysts for our innovation in our cloud native strategy for our product offerings. In all, it is expected to perform in line with our expectations as we've not seen any change in business fundamentals be it renewal rates, scope or demand pipeline, all remaining consistent with our plans. However, having the experience this quarter where some deals slipped towards the last few days of the quarter. We believe our earlier low-single digit guidance, which could be more appropriate for us to restate that to zero to one percent growth in our Products and Platform segment.

14:20 After the segments in terms of partnerships, we continue to work closely with hyperscalers, OEMs and SaaS partners to offer the best-in-class integrated solutions for our clients. In this quarter, we launched a dedicated Cisco Ecosystem Unit, focused on creating solutions to accelerate client's digital journey. This ecosystem will create leading-edge competency solutions and business outcome models by leveraging Cisco technologies.

14:50 We also chose the RISE with SAP offering to our enterprise digital landscape. This expanded partnership will HCL take the role of a consumer and global service -- strategic service partner for RISE with SAP. As then SAPs strategic partner, HCL will help, its clients leverage their combined experiences in the industry cloud transformation space.

15:18 I also want to cover a little bit on our delivery footprint and go-to-market. We had earlier talked about a three-pronged go-to-market strategy last quarter that classifies our go-to-market into core markets, which is U.S., UK, Nordics and a few other English-speaking countries. The second one is the focus markets, which are five large geographies, Canada, Australia, France, Germany and Japan. And the new Frontier markets, which are the seven countries where we are getting our presence established.

15:53 Now, the GTM strategy is well supported by our delivery strategy, led by the establishment of New Vistas globally. We had some very good success in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, U.S. and Canada. This would be in the form of onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery centers, giving our clients all the options to address various business scenarios.

16:18 We now have more than fifteen thousand employees in smaller cities in India, what we call is New Vistas Locations. This has helped us significantly to address talent demand as well as provide flexibility during the pandemic waves. We also completed one year of operations in Sri Lanka and surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than thousand local employees, including both recent graduates and seasoned industry professionals.

16:47 We entered Sri Lanka in twenty twenty with an aim to make it a global delivery hub that works on technology programs for some of the biggest corporations in the world and we are well on our way to it. We are in the process of expanding these New Vistas footprint to Romania, Costa Rica and Philippines. So, you will see a lot of action emerging from these execution of these blueprints.

17:10 In terms of our return-to-work strategy, planning has been initiated for a safe and calibrated return to office in a phased manner and in compliance with the local guidelines and controls in the respective geographies. We believe the future operating model is a hybrid operating model, and we believe a significant part of our workforce would be in the office in the next twelve weeks.

17:35 Now looking ahead, we remained very positive of our near-term growth, a confidence generated by our bookings and pipeline numbers across every segment. We’ve built a market leading momentum in the technology modernization and end-to-end digital transformation space, across applications, engineering, infrastructure and business process services, which augurs very well for our mid-term growth.

18:01 We believe this upward trajectory will continue, and the enterprises should realize benefits from the first phase of digital investments that should only give the conviction to accelerate technology spending in the coming quarters.

18:20 In parallel to this business momentum, we also continue to invest and aggressively focus on our employee experience, value proposition, talent transformation, and the sustainability targets that we are defining for the company. Our aim is to continue to build a future ready organization that's a digital front runner and employee centric, globally diverse and a socially responsible organization.

18:46 We've onboarded a global sustainability head supported by a team of dedicated experts to integrate our sustainability in our day-to-day operations and also ensure our ESG proposition results in higher value creation for all our stakeholders. We also plan to enhance this through a sustainability in ESG consulting practice, which can work with our top clients in the technology aspects of the ESG propositions.

19:18 On that overall summary, I will hand it over to Prateek to provide more details on financials and other details. Over to you, Prateek.

Prateek Aggarwal

19:31 Thanks, CVK. Good evening, everybody and good morning to the ones from the U.S. et cetera. Festive greetings as we go into the festival season. I'm going to keep my -- I'm going to change the order of my commentary from what we have been doing in the past. And some of this you would have seen in our investor release today and the highlights is what I’ll start with. Though CVK has already covered quite a bit of it.

20:11 The highlight of the quarter is obviously the Services revenue growth, which is at five point two percent, sequentially and thirteen point one percent on a year-on-year basis in constant currency. And this has been driven by both the services engines, both the services segments. Engineering and R&D services, ERS has shown growth of five point four percent quarter-on-quarter. And even on a year-on-year basis, it is twelve point seven percent. And it has crossed the pre-pandemic peak which was around four hundred and twenty five million dollars, which was almost a year back. So that has bounced back strongly in this quarter.

21:07 The second segment which is the largest segment, of course, is IT and Business Services. That has also showed very strong momentum with five point two percent sequential growth and thirteen point two percent on a year-on-year basis.

21:26 ITBS growth has been driven foremost by our applications practice, which obviously, fits within it. And as overall services business, Mode 2 has been the driving factor growing at thirty six percent year-on-year and twelve point five percent on a sequential basis.

21:51 As CVK covered P&P revenues for deferment of few deals and showed a decline of five point five percent year-on-year in constant currency. But that is a bit of blip in this quarter which at least a portion of it -- most of it should get recovered in the next quarter. It would be -- it is important in that context to remember that in the last twelve months, including this quarter, the P&P growth in constant currency is at a level of three point six percent. So, while obviously this quarter five point five percent obviously doesn’t’ look good. But even including this quarter, it is three point six percent which is pretty much in line with the commentary that we had given to you earlier. And even for H1, the first half of this fiscal, it is a flattish growth which is minus zero point four percent.

23:04 Moving on to some of the other key metrics, then in the order of importance to say, deal wins came in again pretty strong for the third quarter running, and two point two five -- two point two four five million TCV which is thirty five percent growth sequentially and more importantly thirty eight percent on a year [Technical Difficulty]

Operator

23:46 Excuse me, this is the operator. I’m sorry to interrupt sir. We can't hear you. Mr. Aggarwal, we can’t hear you. Ladies and gentlemen, we request you to all to please stay connected while we check the connection for Mr. Prateek Aggarwal. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for patiently waiting. The line is reconnected. Sir, you may go ahead.

Prateek Aggarwal

24:45 Yeah. I’m assuming you -- I got dropped at key metrics. Deal wins of two point two forty five million TCV, total contract value which is a thirty eight percent year-on-year and thirty five percent sequentially is one of the biggest highlights. And this is further backed by very strong net additions in the employee work force of eleven thousand one hundred plus.

25:21 Net hiring over the last three quarters has been at about twenty eight thousand in our employee workforce and there is another three thousand five hundred odd in terms of third-party contractors as well. So, the total is pretty much near thirty two thousand over the last three quarters itself.

25:44 And as a of the services growth that we have seen, our account mining has improved, and you can see it most prominently in the fifty million category, fifty million plus customers went up by twelve on a year-on-year basis to now forty one in number and even on a sequential basis that number went up by four. So that was very heartening to see. Even in the one hundred million plus category we will increase the customer count in that category by one, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis.

26:32 The other highlight which we announced today is for our shareholders. I mean, of course, let me just cover quickly the diluted EPS, earnings per share for the last twelve months, which stands at forty nine point five, leaving out the milestone bonus. We are continuing with that practice, leaving that out, that forty nine point five rupees per share is a nine point five percent increase on a year-on-year basis versus the previous last twelve month period.

27:13 The new announcement we made today is on the payout policy. This has been a long-standing ask of almost all the investors and analysts I have spoken to in the last few years, and the Board has today agreed to increase the payout policy now to not than seventy five percent of net income, cumulatively over a period of five years, including this fiscal twenty two right up to fiscal twenty six. So, this has been the ask for leaned out or longer-term policy which gives some degree of certainty and projections and almost guidance. And I hope our investors would be happy with this announcement that we are making today.

28:10 In line with the revised policy, the dividend for this quarter, we were running for the last few quarters at rupees six per quarter per share and with this change for this fiscal year, we are increasingly that dividend to ten rupees per share and we expect to follow similar rupees ten per quarter for the balance two quarters as well.

28:43 The other big announcements we made today was for the employees. So, we are evolving our existing ongoing long term incentive plan and replacing a portion of the tenure-based portion of that cash-based LTI plan, with restricted share units RSUs. So, what is currently one hundred percent cash award plan will move to a mix of seventy percent cash, which is continuing to be performance linked as usual and the thirty percent tenure based will be converted to RSUs at the market price on the date of the grant. And this will obviously need to go to the shareholders for approval which we will do over the next quarter, including the stock exchange approvals and processes.

29:48 The good part, which I must share with you off this RSU plan, is that the way we have branded it, it will be no dilution for the shareholders and that is simply because we will be buying these shares from the secondary market. There will be no fresh issue of shares, we will buy these through our stock options trust. And those will be held in the trust for the people to exercise as and when they get their vesting after three years or so. And so, that is something we have made sure that this does not lead to any dilution.

30:41 It is also no extra cost because it is in lieu of the cash LDI and because it has being converted at the market price, it is just changing the form but not really -- in substance it remains the same, of course, we do hope that we are able to grew the shares price and employees gain from that perspective.

31:12 So those are the bigger announcements of the day. I will now quickly cover some of the more usual highlights at a company level. The revenue was at two point seven ninety one. I'm not going to go through all of that because I'm sure you would have lapped it up in the last two point five years as you usually do. The overall company growth was three point five sequentially ten point five on a year-on-year basis.

31:47 EBITDA and U.S. GAAP came in at twenty three point four percent and IndAS, the Indian Accounting Standards, it is twenty four point three percent. The second number is more comparable because most of our peers are reporting in IFRS which as practically the same as IndAS, so our EBITDA in those terms is twenty four point three. EBIT came in at nineteen percent as you know very well, sixty five bps lower sequentially.

32:24 In terms of -- looking at it, again, if you look at it on a sequential basis separately for the services business and keep the P&P business in a separate bucket, you will notice that the EBIT margin for services is pretty much flat on a quarter-to-quarter basis. It was nineteen percent last quarter, and it is eighteen point nine percent this quarter. So, the entire -- pretty much the entire sixty five basis points is practically driven by the lower P&P revenue. And a little bit impact five basis points kind of impact due to the ForEx fluctuations. But practically it's the P&P revenue, which has gone into the next quarter and therefore this should be hopefully a moment in time kind of movement.

33:31 And services margin like I said, has remained practically the same as last quarter. Within this quarter, of course, we gave out increments and there has been a host of costs which have been increasing over the last few quarters as you know pretty much across the industry in terms hiring costs, backfilling of the attrition, special allowances and hiring -- all kinds of training and hiring costs. And of course, last quarter, we had some one-off cost, so they have practically offset each other and that is why the services margin is pretty much flat.

34:23 Net income for the quarter came in at fifteen point eight percent of revenue, which is about twenty three basis points lower on a sequential basis. In the net income, we did gain from a favorable assessment, we received during the quarter so our tax rate is -- the tax cost for the quarter is lower than what we had anticipated -- simply because we got a benefit from the assessment this quarter. So you would see that the ETR for the quarter is at twenty point five percent and therefore, our full year guidance which we had earlier said, I think twenty four percent to twenty five percent. Now its revised for the full year to narrower -- I mean a lower range of twenty two to twenty three percent. We are at about twenty one point one or something like that in the first half. And for the full year, the guidance is now revised to twenty two percent to twenty three percent.

35:43 Cash generation continued to be very good during the quarter. We generated four hundred sixty five million dollars of operating cash flow and three nine zero -- three hundred and ninety of free cash flow. OCF as a percentage of net income is one hundred and six percent and as a percentage -- and FCF as a percentage of net income is eighty eight percent. Both are -- and on a last twelve month basis, the number is two point zero five billion of operating cash flow, which is one hundred and seventeen percent of net income and free cash flow is at one point eight billion dollars, which is at one hundred and three percent of net income.

36:32 Last twelve month, OCF and FCF yields remain at – are at four point four -- and four point four percent and three point eight percent respectively. We ended the quarter with strong balance sheet, gross cash at two point seven billion, which is an increase of about twenty percent year-on-year. And our guidance remains as we had announced right at the beginning of the year, revenue guidance of double-digit and margin guidance of nineteen to twenty one percent.

37:16 With that, I'll turn the call to the moderator. Over to you, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

37:22 Thank you very much, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Mukul Garg from, Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Mukul Garg

38:00 Yeah. Thanks. I think Prateek, my first question is for -- from you. If you look at your guidance which you guys have given -- you have again reiterated the double-digit revenue growth guidance. The general sense which we are getting from your peers across the industries that the demand visibility is actually higher than what usually is there in the space. So, can you just help us understand what is the reason behind the kind of shying away from giving at least a range, especially peer employee addition number clearly indicate a very high degree of confidence internally?

C. Vijayakumar

38:51 Yes, Mukul. Let me -- okay, go ahead.

Prateek Aggarwal

38:55 No, go ahead. It’s better you answer this.

C. Vijayakumar

39:02 Yeah. Mukul, as we said we are not keen on giving very specific guidance. We wanted to give a directional view, which is what we started the year with, and we will stay with that. Now in lieu of that, we provide the booking commentary every quarter which consists of all the new bookings and we're also giving you the headcount additions. So then, I think these are the two clear metrics, which we can confidently share. So, and you should make assumptions and do your models.

Mukul Garg

39:38 Sure. And CVK, another question again kind of falling on this trajectory. If you look at the Indian IT industry post, the initial shock last year in Q1 and look at you versus your large cap peers, you have clearly -- you have stood out in terms of the additional of employees you have added and prepared for the supply shock probably at the best pace among the large pear pack. But if you look at the monetization of the employee addition because others have also been adding quite aggressively, they have been able to monetize it in a much better way than how we have done it. And hence, it has effectively ended up with your Q2 revenue per employee being down almost nine percent on a Y-o-Y basis.

40:36 So what is the reason behind this gap which has being created while clearly the expectation kinds of builds up that you are preparing for growth down the line. And if that is the case, then how should or when should we expect you to go back to the earlier revenue monetization of your employees and if not then, what has changed?

C. Vijayakumar

41:08Yeah. Mukul, pretty long question, but I think the one simple thing is the head count additions should be looked at with respect to how our services business is growing. And that's what will follow a logical sequence. So if you look at -- we are very, very strong growth this quarter. We had good additions last quarter, so that is reflecting in good growth this quarter. Now it's also a function of the net additions as a function of laterals and freshers. So, this quarter, we’ve hired almost five thousand five hundred freshers. So, they will take maybe an additional quarter before they become productive. But the rest of the people hired, they got hired all through the quarter pretty much in a linear way. So that's how the revenue will flow.

42:03 And as far as the revenue per employee is concerned, I think it went up at some point and if you take the overall revenue per employee, there is so much seasonality in our product business, which is really not dependent on people and headcount. And post the pandemic, some of the offshore headcount -- on-site headcount reduced and that got reflected as some offshore headcount and that also has a significant impact to revenue per employee because the realization rates that offshore are significantly lower. These are some of the dynamics other than that, the growth is all happening significantly in the higher end services. So, we feel pretty confident of how the revenue growth and services headcount growth would stack up, adjusting for these factors.

Mukul Garg

43:02 CVK, sorry to push back on this element, to be the dynamic for the offshore shift and other changes over last one year have been, I think fairly uniform for the Indian IT industry as a whole. And even if I look only at the revenue on the IT services and R&D side, and take your whole base because your product employee base is quite small. Even that has seen a fairly sharp decrease which we are not seeing in the peer group. So, do you see a chance where like our distance will normalize as you said, you were adding freshers and employees over during the quarter? Do you think, this will start reversing at some stage?

C. Vijayakumar

43:47 Mukul, I don't see anything unique for us in the services business, which should change any -- cause any major divergence from what the industry is. I have not done my comparison myself, but I’m confident of how our headcount growth and revenue is tracking, I'm happy to do more detailed analysis and see if there is something which is different, purely on the services business.

Mukul Garg

44:19 Sure. Appreciate the answer. Thanks for taking my query.

C. Vijayakumar

44:24 Thank you.

Operator

44:26 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Pankaj Kapoor from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Pankaj Kapoor

44:39 Understand, how should we be looking at the revenue trajectory in the coming quarters? You were talking about across potential catch up of some of the spillover of the product contracts in the P&P business, which can obviously push up the third quarter numbers, but how about the rest of the services business? Historically, you have said that the deal wins that you do they translate into revenue only with at least a couple of quarters lag. So is this -- the trend is going to hold out for the recent deals wins as well, which means that we will see the reflection of that only in FY twenty three. Obviously, these -- some of these deals could push -- start pushing up into the numbers in 3Q as well, so we may actually see a fairly bumped up performance in the third quarter?

C. Vijayakumar

45:32 Yeah. Pankaj, I think a big part of the ramp up in Q2 has been the highest booking that we ever had in Q4 of last year. So, it's obviously translated after one quarter’s delay. So that would be the normal kind of delay, one to two quarters, and I think that will be the same for the deal signed in this quarter as well. So, headcount additions minus the freshers, I think that should give a good view in terms of what can be expected on the Services business.

46:16 Now on the Product business, yes, obviously, OND is seasonally strong quarter. And there is a certain slippage in deals in Q2. We expect some of this to get recovered in Q3. So there is a possibility of a very strong quarter in Q3. Now, given that we had this -- see actually the dynamics of Product business is lots of transactions happen and they all kind of queue up towards the end of the quarter. In fact, we were -- ourselves surprised on the outcome this quarter because it just happened in the last seven or eight days. So, there's a lot of dependence in quarter closure. So now given that we've experienced this, we are just factoring that in, and that's where we've provided a zero to one percent growth for the full year. So, we've just factored the learnings and we are slightly revising our guidance from a low-single digit to zero to one percent here.

Pankaj Kapoor

47:26 So just to clarify, does it mean that there is some -- when you're giving out this guidance, you're presuming that we probably will be at the lower end or you will see a risk to this guidance itself, if this kind of shifts happen so we might with the negative growth as well.

C. Vijayakumar

47:46 Pankaj, we are reasonably confident of a flat to one growth based on lot of things that we are seeing. But of course, there is always this uncertainty at the end of the quarter. I really cannot model that in any meaningful manner. So, we're going to do everything possible and maybe Darren, you can add any more color on this aspect?

Darren Oberst

48:12 I think you summarized it very well CVK. There is just a higher dependence in the product business on in quarter closing and there is seasonality. So, I think you covered all the key points.

Pankaj Kapoor

48:28 So, CVK, if I can just squeeze one more, so the kind of miss that we had on the product side of low-single digit now to zero to one. Can we presume that on the Services business you are on track to whatever numbers you had modeled in at the start of the year, which is behind that at least double-digit growth guidance. So, the only incremental impact to that would be slightly lower growth in P&P, or you think the outlook on Services business also might have changed either for a better or for worse?

C. Vijayakumar

49:01 Yeah. I think, I do believe even if there is some slip in product business, maybe if you factor in two percent, which is pretty much twenty five million dollars. I think we will make that up in the Services business given the momentum and things like that. So my year beginning outlook for the full year and all the variables, we are pretty much in control and I'm pretty confident of the outcomes.

Pankaj Kapoor

49:34 Understood. Thank you and wish you all the best.

C. Vijayakumar

49:37 Thank you.

Operator

49:38 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandip Agarwal from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Sandip Agarwal

49:45 Yeah. Hi. Good evening and thanks for taking my questions. CVK, I have only one small question that is [indiscernible] trajectory, you will see that in…

C. Vijayakumar

49:58 Sandip, we’ve missed a little bit of your beginning. Can you repeat it?

Sandip Agarwal

50:04 Yeah. Hi. Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to understand that you know in last four quarters if you see we have started losing on the Platform and Products revenue from three sixty eight million dollars that fell to three fifty and again, we have a decline in quarter one and again in Q2. But I understand that [Technical Difficulty] so it may reflect in that way. But my bigger question is that CVK, it is looking like that this eleven percent, twelve percent of the business, if it doesn't grow, it actually [Technical Difficulty] two percent and [Technical Difficulty] ideally because of our strong positioning in the IMS space. We should be the preferred choice by the hyperscalers and we should be big beneficiary of this wave, which is there, but looks like, our whole good efforts and good hard work is being taken by Products and Platform. So will it be fair to assume that Product and Platform our business may not be only looked at from the revenue perspective pretty strategically, enables the services piece? Or is there something more to that? Because it is now fourth quarter in a row where we are seeing decline in this business?

C. Vijayakumar

51:14 Yes. So Sandip see the Products and Platform, especially the IBM divestiture had a lot of dynamics of one-time payouts and settlements and all of that in the last year. And then of course, there is certain product segments that we discontinued, all of that is playing out. Most of it is in line with what we expected except for the miss this quarter. Our fundamental book of business on the product side remains intact. Our hypothesis of modernizing these products and getting them into Leaders Quadrant in various industry analyst reports. It's very much on track. The products are being used by some of the largest companies like the biggest retailer in North America, almost tripled their capacity on our Commerce product in the last quarter. So, I think the fundamental hypothesis is intact, but obviously, there are some moving parts given the nature of this transaction. And I'm pretty confident of the long-term roadmap.

52:25 With respect to synergies, it's still very low. But there is a very, very conscious effort to drive more synergies, especially that we have opened up so many new geographies where we are not present as well as some top clients, even in the core geographies. We are getting access and it should help us a little bit on the services side as well. I don't know how much is it, but definitely, there is an influence on that front.

Sandip Agarwal

52:55 Okay. Thanks. That's very helpful.

C. Vijayakumar

52:58 Thank you, Sandip.

Operator

53:01 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Moshe Katri from Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Moshe Katri

53:07 Hey. Thanks for taking my question. I hate to kind of dig even more into this. Just talk about the slippages that you spoke about during the quarter into the December quarter. Are you suggesting based on the recent comment that is it predominantly due to the IBM asset that came onboard or there any specific enterprise related issues that caused a slippage maybe it's regional based, maybe it's vertical based. Any color there would be really helpful? Thanks a lot.

C. Vijayakumar

53:40 Yeah. Moshe, thank you for the question. If you see we call out our revenue in three segments, IT and Business Services, Engineering Services, and Products and Platform. The first two segments are our core services segments, which contributes to eighty eight percent of the revenue. We've delivered very, very strong quarter five percent plus sequential growth on both the segments. The IBM products are housed under our Products and Platform segment, and that is where we have these moving parts. This was a declining business. We -- our hypothesis was to re-energize, modernize, make them cloud native and get them to Leaders Quadrant and drive more growth. So that journey is taking a little longer and product business itself is a very different dynamic from the services business. So last few days can determine what will happen to the quarter. So, we had a miss -- probably the first time since the acquisition we’ve had a miss here. So, I think it's a blip and I don't see it like anything fundamentally or structurally, which should be concerning.

Moshe Katri

54:51 So it's not a vertical specific or maybe a regional specific, right?

C. Vijayakumar

54:57 No, it's not.

Moshe Katri

55:01 Thank you.

Operator

55:05 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Apurva Prasad from Elara Capital. Please go ahead.

Apurva Prasad

55:14 Yeah. Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. So, CVK wanted your comments on whether you're getting rate card increase broadly and more specifically within Mode 2 and also, particularly in Europe, where I'm noticing a lot more larger deals seems to have accelerated there. So, is there also an increased outsourcing there and more price benchmarking by enterprises?

C. Vijayakumar

55:42 Yeah, Apurva. See, we talked about our emphasis on Germany and France as geographies where we were -- our presence was a little bit less than what the market opportunity was. And over the last couple of years, we have really invested in building the right local presence and relationships. So, you see both Germany and France doing very well in the recent few quarters. That's one reason why you will find Europe -- there were more announcements. And of course, Proximus was a big deal, which is going to be a defining deal from a Telecom segment perspective. We have pretty nice deals in U.S. as well, like in Life Sciences and Healthcare, as I called out two large deals. One is a sizable vendor consolidation deal where one of the incumbents were completely replaced, a large incumbents. And another provider segment, we -- it's an infrastructure and application outsourcing. So, there are pretty nice deals of decent size in U.S. and Europe.

Apurva Prasad

56:57 Right. And then just the earlier part of that question, CVK on the rate card increase, how widespread is that?

C. Vijayakumar

57:02 Yes, I’m sorry -- Yeah. Rate card increase definitely, obviously, given the supply situation, we are doing everything possible to get increases. Definitely new deals are going in with a slightly higher price. Even negotiations, we are probably holding much more firmer on our price. Of course, existing customers, it's difficult. But at least for some very niche skills, specialized geographies, even existing customers are a little bit understanding. But if you look at your overall one hundred and eighty five thousand people getting a few things here and there still does not move the needle, but there are certainly some green shoots of getting better rates, especially in our application business and engineering business.

Apurva Prasad

57:56 Got it. And I had just one more on the product and platform piece. So, this is more from a medium-term perspective, I wanted to understand your outlook and you did cover this in an earlier question around the strategy. But then how does this tie-in with we focus also around the partner ecosystem. I mean, is there a trade-off between the two? Or do you think that there could be synergies to exploit with the platform partnership or with the hyperscalers and this is more from P&P?

C. Vijayakumar

58:27 Yeah, absolutely. I mean, like for example, Commerce is now cloud native on Google cloud platform. Informix is cloud native on AWS. So, we have modernized, containerized put these products on this hyperscaler platforms. And obviously, our close relationship has also helped us get that traction going and now it's a part of their rate card. They are part of our -- their large portal that some of these offerings are that hyperscaler sales teams are also carrying with them. So that is what our HCL Now proposition is, where we are offering commerce as a service where we provide the software, we hosted, we provide all the operating services and that's just started in the last quarter, actually, July is when we formally launched it. We are seeing some good traction. Obviously, that is increasing some costs as well because we've posted a lot of products which customers are trying out on a number of hyperscalers. But the outlook on that is very promising.

Apurva Prasad

59:39 Thanks for that. All the best.

C. Vijayakumar

59:42 Thank you, Apurva.

Operator

59:44 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Prashant Kothari from Pictet. Please go ahead.

Prashant Kothari

59:52 Yeah. Hi. My first question was on the Products business. I mean, given the slower trajectory that we are forecasting now, is there any need to do any more write-offs?

C. Vijayakumar

60:05 Sorry any more need for?

Prashant Kothari

60:09 Any need to accelerate the amortization? Any need to do any write off of the intangible that we are carrying?

C. Vijayakumar

60:18 Nothing that I am seeing maybe Prateek you can provide a view?

Prateek Aggarwal

60:23 No, Prashant. As of now, we haven't really baked into this. This is something we typically do on an annual basis. As of now, there is no trigger that I see like we discussed on to this call right from the beginning. This is more of a postponement form this quarter to the next, but given the complexity is we are just penciling in a slight lowering of the outlook that we had given earlier during the year. But at this moment of time, I don't expect it to have any major impact. We really haven't done the numbers based on that.

Prashant Kothari

61:07 Okay. And the second question was just on the growth aspirations that we have -- I mean, there was a long period of time when HCL was the fastest growing large IT company from India, and we seem to have lost that mettle. I mean how are our aspirations today when there are several peers which are -- who are kind of outgrowing us? Do you see a path of regaining that or that is just too challenging?

C. Vijayakumar

61:34 No, I think if you look at -- Prashant, if you look at our services business, our quarterly growth is already picked up and its really industry leading. And as we go through the quarters, I do believe we will close the gap on year-on-year numbers as well. Our aspiration is supposed to be the growth leader, and we have every dimension of service offering, client relationships and sales and delivery organization and a very stable leadership. So, I personally don't see why we cannot be a growth leader. So, our aspiration remains and there has been a little bit of slow growth in the last couple of quarters, I mean Q4 and Q1. Q2 we have demonstrated a pretty nice ramp up across all services. And our booking and headcount addition all of that is also quite promising, so I feel pretty confident that we will start narrowing the gap.

Prashant Kothari

62:42 All right. Okay. Thank you very much.

C. Vijayakumar

62:45 Thank you.

Operator

62:47 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ashish Aggarwal from Principal India. Please go ahead.

Ashish Aggarwal

62:55 Yes. Thanks. So, just one thing from side, so when we say that in product business, there has been a delay in signing and it got pushed into Q3. So, have those contracts been signed? If you can give some idea on that?

C. Vijayakumar

63:13 Yeah. Darren, do you want to take this?

Darren Oberst

63:18 Yeah. We had one very large contract that slipped and then a number of other small to mid-size deals. So, it was a handful. None of those deals have yet closed. They're all work in progress. None of them have been lost either. So, we are still working them and we do anticipate closing most if not all of them in OND.

Ashish Aggarwal

63:46 Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

63:48 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from Equirus Securities. Please go ahead.

Sandeep Shah

63:58 Hello? Yeah. Thanks for the opportunity. CVK, if I look at the services growth in this quarter, five percent looks healthier. But my sense is, it could have been even better or higher than this? And why I'm saying this is, if I look at the last four quarters new business TCV. It's close to around eight billion dollars and if I apply a five year or ten years, it could be close to one point six billion dollars new business which would have been sixteen percent of your FY twenty one base, and we are coming off a low growth base in Q4, Q1. So, in that scenario, my question is it the leakage in the existing revenue is higher than anticipated or there are some delays still continuing in terms of conversion of deal wins into to the revenue as a whole?

C. Vijayakumar

64:48 Yeah. Listen, I think your equation would be accurate if the entire book of business is annuity business. However, there is a significant part of the business in our application and engineering services and even little bit in the in Infra services, which are project based. So, some of the new booking goes to fill the projects which are getting over as well. So, I don't think it's a direct equation. So that's why the headcount numbers and booking numbers both will have to be correlated to get to some kind of a model.

Sandeep Shah

65:28 But is it -- CVK the renewal pressure on your -- some of your infrastructure legacy business is still higher than the volume earlier year or those pressures are no longer separate or material to call out as a whole?

C. Vijayakumar

65:46 I don't think renewal pressures are anything material to call out, as I said, in the past our renewal rates are ninety seven percent, ninety eight percent and the two percent, three percent that go away are because there is M&A or there is some consolidation work which is driven by some other triggers. Like a private equity acquires a company then there is some trigger to drive business in a certain direction. And things like that and so that trend has not really changed ninety seven, ninety eight percent is our annuity business so that is getting renewed. That's the metric that we track.

Sandeep Shah

66:29 And you also said 2Q growth is a reflection of 4Q order book while 1Q and 2Q order book still stronger, but much lower than the 4Q. So, is it fair to say, what we have seen in the 2Q in terms of the growth momentum and services may not be same or slightly lower in Q3, Q4?

C. Vijayakumar

66:49 Yeah. I mean, possibly, if you extrapolate the data points, I think you are right.

Sandeep Shah

66:55 Okay. And a question to Prateek. Prateek the guidance of nineteen percent to twenty one percent, is it applies only on a yearly basis or also on a quarterly basis because we are in Q2 at nineteen percent EBIT margin which is lower end of the band. So, do you believe it can be slightly lower looking at the supply side pressure at recent challenges either in Q3 or Q4? Or you believe this guidance is applicable even on a quarterly basis?

Prateek Aggarwal

67:25 Sandeep, our guidance is always on an annual basis. It is never on our individual quarter basis.

Sandeep Shah

67:34 Okay. So, looking at supply side issue there is a possibility we can be in a particular quarter lower than the lower end of the band?

Prateek Aggarwal

67:43 My guidance is on annual basis, I'm not going to comment on quarterly number.

Sandeep Shah

67:48 Okay. Fair enough. Thanks, and all the best.

Prateek Aggarwal

67:52 Thank you.

Operator

67:56 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Gaurav Rateria from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Gaurav Rateria

68:01 Hi. Thank for taking my question. So, two questions. Is there a -- firstly, is there a reason to believe that the moment what we have caught in the Services business, in the last two quarters of twelve percent or thirteen percent is that going to decelerate either on a higher comps or because translation of the deal win will only take one or two quarters before starts growing into the revenue. Is that a correct interpretation?

68:26And the second question is on, just wanted to understand little better on what are the puts and takes for the margins in the second half? What are the levers which can help you to keep your margin stable in the second half, although it may be -- still within the band, just trying to understand the leavers better? Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

68:43 Gaurav, I didn't understand your first question. Would do you mind repeating it?

Gaurav Rateria

68:50 Yeah. So, the services business has seen twelve percent, thirteen percent constant currency growth in the first half. Is there a reason to believe that the growth might decelerate in the second half either because of higher comps on a Y-o-Y basis or because the deal wins, what we have done in the last one or two quarter will only flow through with lag of one to two quarters?

C. Vijayakumar

69:13 Gaurav, I think sorry…

Prateek Aggarwal

69:17 Gaurav -- CVK, sorry to interrupt you, but Gaurav, like I replied to Sandeep in the earlier question, we really don't want to get into giving quarter-on-quarter guidance. Our guidance is given at an annual level and that's where we intend to keep it. I would leave it there both for the margins question and services question. CVK, sorry please go on whatever you are going to say.

C. Vijayakumar

69:47 Yeah. That's what I was going to say as well, so.

Gaurav Rateria

69:52 Thank you.

Operator

69:55 Thank you. The next question is from the line of Nitin Padmanabhan from Investec. Please go ahead. Mr. Padmanabhan your line is unmuted, please unmute the line from your side and proceed. Nitin Padmanabhan from Investec, your line is unmuted. Please unmute the line your side and proceed with your question.

Nitin Padmanabhan

70:31 Hello. Can you hear me now?

Operator

70:32 Yes, we can. Please proceed.

Nitin Padmanabhan

70:34 Yeah, apologies for that. Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. My question was on the Products business. Now typically Product business, I'd presume when you close the deal, you basically sort of record a deferred revenue and every quarter, the revenue is sort of recognized. So far sort of almost thirty million sequential drop, would it mean that the kind of sort of miss that's happened is primarily because of very, very large renewal. Is that how one should think about it?

C. Vijayakumar

71:16 Prateek why don't you…

Prateek Aggarwal

71:20 Yeah. So Nitin, it's not that simple, there is the mix of what is -- you referred to renewals, so that's what we call subscription and support S&S for short. There is a mix of that where typically, it works the way you describe, but then there is another significant component which is new new licenses. And new licenses is most of it is recognized upfront when the deal is sold when it is booking is done, and that is the type of deals that slipped in this current quarter. And that has got nothing to do with recognizing it relatively across the twelve months types.

Nitin Padmanabhan

72:10 Understood. So, basically, on the new licenses, it's more like a one-time product sale for a specific period and it's recognized upfront, that's a fair understanding?

Prateek Aggarwal

72:22 A large component, yes. I also want to pick on the point you made about the sequential number, as we have been explaining for quite some time now, this is not a sequential business. Products business in any company is never a sequential business, there is seasonality and the only current way to look at it is year-on-year. And that number as we have talked about is minus five point five percent. It was a number of three hundred and forty four in September quarter last year, this time, it is three hundred and twenty five and that is a drop of nineteen million not thirty million like you said. That is the right comparison I just want you to be conscious of that. Otherwise, you might turn end up making some erroneous outcomes.

Nitin Padmanabhan

73:24 Absolutely. Completely understand that. Just one more, this new license so typically license as a proportion of revenue, is that quite significant from a portfolio perspective? So that's one question. And second, considering that this year, we are sort of negatively surprised on growth in the Products and Platforms. And I think last quarter, you mentioned that twenty five percent of the business is on a declining project trajectory where the remaining is doing very well? Do you think that by next year theoretically, this business should get back to growth considering most of the declines should have happened and the proportion of declining business should be lower on the overall portfolio theoretically at least?

Prateek Aggarwal

74:13 I’ll let…

C. Vijayakumar

74:16 Partially, you're right. But obviously, we haven't done detailed planning. So, I would hesitate to comment on next year. We will provide that outlook as we get to the next year. But I just want to clarify one more thing even though their new licenses, the large part gets recognized in the quarter and it has booked that small part gets converted into an annuity stream for the same year and for the next year, it will come in as a subscription revenue?

Darren Oberst

74:50 Yeah. And to your earlier question about license versus total that is a proportion that is growing pretty much every quarter. Obviously, it has its seasonality September quarter being the smallest quarter in the fourth quarters, December quarter on the other hand being the peak quarter. So, there is a seasonality, but on a general trajectory, if I want to see across the nine quarters, that we have been running this business at the front end. It is going up as a proportion of the total pretty much every quarter seasonally adjusted.

Nitin Padmanabhan

75:32 Sure. One last question, if I may. On the -- I think across companies on the peer set, when we speak, I think across the industry one commonality is that growth from existing customers is very, very strong. Now in the context of your earlier comment, on existing projects getting completed and that's sort of preventing sort of impacting the backfill. Ideally, in this environment, should it -- that sort of be taken care of considering the demand saying.

C. Vijayakumar

76:10 Yeah. Absolutely. Yeah. You're right. And that's where you will see our client category, every category clients have grown. But of course, that is projects getting over and new projects being won, and that new projects won gets into the new booking.

Nitin Padmanabhan

76:29 Right. So, in that context, when we say three point two billion dollars in Q4 that getting converted into revenue this quarter. I was just wondering whether some of that three point two billion dollars is yet to be sort of converted through revenue going forward or the entire thing has already happened and there was some project sort of…

C. Vijayakumar

76:50 No. There will be -- it's a mix of multiyear contracts and whatever incremental ramp ups in a lot of existing clients. So, it's a mix of that, incremental ramp up will depend on the duration of the project many of them are twelve months, eighteen months, and they may get renewed after that. Then long-term contracts of three year or five years, so there the time to transition and after that, there is somewhat stable revenue stream for three to five years.

Nitin Padmanabhan

77:23 Sure. Fair enough. That's very helpful. Thank you so much and all the very best.

C. Vijayakumar

77:28 Thank you.

Operator

77:30 Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that was the last question. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. Vijayakumar for closing comments.

C. Vijayakumar

77:38 Yeah. Thank you all of you for joining the call. In summary, we feel very, very confident of our business trajectory, especially our Digital business, our Engineering Services and cloud transformation. All of this are playing into the sweet spot of HCL. And we are pretty confident about harnessing the best sort of the market momentum. Obviously, Product business is unique in itself. I would encourage all of you to look at services business and product business with a very different lens and all the positive work that we're doing and delivering very good growth in the services business is result of the strength of our propositions and relevance to our clients. So, I think overall, the outlook is very promising. And thank you for joining the call and I look forward to talking to you during the quarter and during the next quarterly calls. Thank you, everyone.

Prateek Aggarwal

78:42 Thank you everybody. Happy Dussehra.

Operator

78:46 Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen on behalf of HCL Technologies limited that concludes this conference. We thank you all for joining us. You may now disconnect your lines.